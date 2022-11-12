Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sonny's Marina 109 one st

review star

No reviews yet

109 one st

johnson city, TN 37615

Desserts

3 Churros

$7.00

Cheese cake

$6.00

Keylime Pie

$3.99

Funnel Fries

$8.00

spicy mango

$10.00

Dipping Dots

$5.00

Ras cheese cake egg rolls

$9.00

Sandwiches

KC Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

KC Wildfire Sandwich

$13.50

Cuban Sandwick

$13.50

Kc burger

$13.50

Sides

Large Fried Plantain

$9.00

Large Fried Yucca

$9.00

Large Boardwalk Fries

$7.00

Philly Cheese Fries

$13.50

Pepperoni chips

$7.99

pork belly bites

$13.99

Regular Fries

$7.00

Large Hushpuppies

$6.99

Buffalo Fries

$13.50

Pickle Fries

$8.99

Entrees

Lomo Saltado

$14.50

Coconut Curry Chicken

$14.50

Sauces

Salsa

$0.50

White Sauce

$0.50

Yellow Sauce

$0.50

Individual Green Sauce

$0.50

Big G sauce

$5.99

Small G sauce

$3.29

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Chz

$0.50

Queso

$0.75

Salads

Purivan Chicken Salad

$13.50

Garden Salad

$6.99

korean bbq chicken salad

$13.50

fried chicken salad

$13.50

Kids meal

Kids Chicken tenders and fries

$7.00

Cheese Quesdia

$6.00

grilled cheese and fries

$6.00

hot dog and fries

$7.00

Breakfast French toast and egg and cheese

$7.99

Wings

8wings

$12.00

15 wings

$22.00

24 wings

$30.00

50 wing special

$56.00

Tacos

Chorizo Tacos

$13.50

Pork Barrio Tacos

$12.00

Barrio Tacos 1 Beef 1 Chicken

$12.00

Fish tacos

$12.99

Gift cards

20 gift card

$20.00

25 gift card

$25.00

30 gift card

$30.00

baskets

fish basket

$15.00

chicken basket

$13.50

shrimp basket

$16.00

Chile Hot dog basket

$11.00

Breakfast

Bec sandwich

$9.99

Omelette

$10.99

Bacon pancake dippers

$10.99

Burrito

$9.99

Chorizo egg cheese sandwich

$9.99

Spanish breakfast

$12.99

Country breakfast

$12.99

Draft

XXX Draft

$5.50

Samuel Adams Draft

$5.50

Blue Moon Draft

$5.50

Sweetwater Draft

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Yeahaw

$5.50

Voodoo

$5.50

Angry orchard

$5.50

Highlande

$5.50

Bold rock

$5.50

Octoberfest

$5.50

Gypsy

$5.50

White Zombie

$5.50

Twisted Tea

$5.50

Wiseacers

$5.50

Wicked Weed

$5.50

Appalachian

$5.50

leinkugel

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Catawba Blkberry

$5.50

Ultra

$4.50

Draft Pitchers

Budlight

$10.00

Ultra

$10.00

Blue moon

$18.00

White zombie

$18.00

Angry orchard

$18.00

Bold Rock

$18.00

Miller

$10.00

Twisted Tea

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

109 one st, johnson city, TN 37615

Directions

