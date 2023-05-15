Restaurant header imageView gallery

Broken Ski Grill, Sonnys Marina

No reviews yet

109 One Street

Gray, TN 37615

Food Menu

Sharables

Home Style Chips

$9.00

Buffalo Style Potato Slices

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Shoestring Style Sweet Potato

Italian Cheese Rolls

$12.00

Italian Bread with Seasoning and Marinara

Fried Mac n' Cheese

$10.00

Fried Mac n' Cheese

Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Lightly breaded shrimp with Cocktail Sauce

Beer Pickled

$10.00

Beer battered pickle spears with boom boom sauce

Mango Salsa

$8.00

Tropical mango, fresh tomatoes served with chips

Chilli Cheese Fries

$12.00

Fries topped with Chilli and Cheese

Haystack Onion Straws

$8.00

Thin, battered onions with boom boom sauce

Jalapeno Bites

$10.00

Sliced Jalapeno Peppers with boom boom sauce

SoHo Pups

$8.00

Hushpuppies with tarter

Wings 8

$15.00

Meaty mixture of wings and drums

Wings 15

$26.00

Meaty mixture of wings and drums

Wings 24

$38.00

Meaty mixture of wings and drums

Wings 50

$60.00

Meaty mixture of wings and drums

Smoked Wings 15

$28.00

Smoked Wings 8

$17.00

Smoked Wings 24

$40.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Baskets

Chicken Basket

$16.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

Tilipia Fish Basket

$22.00

Flame seared tilipia with rice hushpuppies and slaw

Fish n' Chips

$16.00

Cod Nuggets with fries hushpuppies and slaw

Extras

Fries Side

$4.00

Fries

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$4.00

Sweet Fries

Fried Chips Side

$4.00

Buffalo Style Potato Slices

Hushpuppies

$4.00

Hushpuppies with tarter

Onion Straw Side

$4.00

Lightly Breaded Onions

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Homemade Cole Slaw

Fruit Cup

$7.00

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Plain Chips

$2.49

BBQ Chips

$2.49

Burgers

SoHo

$7.00

Gently Seasoned Patty with lettuce tomato fried onions pickles

SoHo w/Cheese

$8.00

Gently Seasoned Patty with chedder cheese lettuce tomato fried onions pickles

Double SoHo

$10.00

Gently Seasoned Patties with chedder cheese lettuce tomato fried onions pickles

Double SoHo w/Cheese

$11.00

Gently Seasoned Patties with chedder cheese lettuce tomato fried onions pickles

Bacon Swiss Burger

$10.00

Gently Seasoned Patty with swiss cheese bacon lettuce tomato fried onions pickles

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.00

Gently Seasoned Patty with swiss cheese mushrooms lettuce tomato fried onions pickles

Cowboy Burger

$10.00

Gently Seasoned Patty with swiss cheese bacon sweatheat BBQ sauce lettuce tomato fried onions pickles

Jalapeno Burger

$10.00

Gently Seasoned Patty with swiss cheese fried jalapeno bites lettuce tomato fried onions pickles

Chicken on a Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Strips on a bun with lettuce tomato pickles

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Strips on a bun with pineapple, hawaiian sauce, lettuce tomato pickles

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$8.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders on a bun with lettuce tomato pickles

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders on a bun with mild hot fire buffalo sauce lettuce tomato pickles

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$16.00

Deli style turkey and ham with bacon lettuce tomato served on wheat or sourdough

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Autumn berry chicken salad on wheat or sourdough

BLT Sandwich

$16.00

Bacon lettuce tomato on wheat or sourdough

Ham and Chedder Sandwich

$16.00

Ham and Chedder on wheat or sourdough

Turkey and Swiss Sandwich

$16.00

Turkey and swiss on wheat or sourdough

Tilapia Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Flame seared tilipia on a bun with hushpuppies and slaw

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

House Salad

Chef Salad

$16.00

House Salad with ham and turkey

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

House salad with grilled chicken

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce with grilled chicken croutons and parmesan cheese

Chicken Tender Salad

$16.00

House salad with chicken tenders on top

Buffalo chicken Salad

$17.00

House salad with buffalo chicken tenders on top

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Paninis

Ham and Chedder Panini

$18.00

Ham and Chedder with lettuce tomato on wheat or sourdough toasted

Turkey and Swiss Panini

$18.00

Turkey and swisscheese lettuce tomato on wheat or sourdough toasted

Club Panini

$18.00

Turkey and Ham swiss cheese bacon lettuce tomato on wheat or sour dough toasted

BLT Panini

$18.00

Bacon lettuce tomato on wheat or sourdough

Kids Meals

Chicken Planks

$8.00

Kids chicken and fries

Fish Planks

$8.00

Kids Fish and fries

Kids Mac n cheese

$8.00

Kids mac and fries

PB&J

$8.00

Kids peanut butter and fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids grilled cheese and fries

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Boom Boom

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Drink Menu

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

$0.50

Rootbeer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Beer

Mich Ultra

$4.87

Miller Lite

$4.87

Coors Lite

$4.87

Landshark

$5.31

Summer Shandy

$5.31

Gypsy Cidar

$5.31

Pernicious

$5.31

Sam Adams Summer Ale

$5.31

Sierra Nevada

$5.31

Blue Moon

$5.31

Corona Premier

$5.31

Pet Menu

Sluggo Burger

$2.00

Pet Treat Burger

Lucky's Grilled Chicken

$2.00

Pet Treat Grilled chicken

Bella's Bacon Treat

$2.00

Pet Treat Bacon

Desserts

Fried Cheesecake

Fried Cheesecake

$8.00

Brownie Bites

Brownie Bites

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Dock Store

Aquifina

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Gatorade

$2.19

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Tru Fru

$4.29

Dippin Dots

$5.00

Sonnys Short Sleeve Tee

$18.00

Sonny's Long Sleeve

$22.00

Sonny's Hoodie

$35.00

Sonnys Hat

$22.00

Costa Hat

$25.00

Fish Food

$0.25

Chips

$1.89

Candy Bar

$1.59

Mich Ultra 8

$14.99

Coors Lite 9

$13.99

Miller Lite 9

$13.99

2-Cycle Oil

$6.49

20ft Basic 1\2 Day

$200.00

20ft Basic Full Day

$300.00

22ft Crest\Lowe 1\2 Day

$325.00

22ft Crest\Lowe Full Day

$450.00

Crest 25ft 1\2. Day

$475.00

Crest 25ft Full Day

$600.00

Rental Boat Deposit

$50.00

Damage Deposit

$500.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Making memories one weekend at a time!

