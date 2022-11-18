Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Sonny's Pizza

22 Reviews

$$

146 Main St

Fairfield, ME 04937

Appetizers

Tater Tots

$7.49

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.49

Seasoned Straight Cut Fries

$7.49

Bread Sticks W/ Marinara Sauce

$7.99

Wings BBQ (6)

$9.29

Wings BBQ (12)

$16.99

Wings Buffalo (6)

$9.29

Wings Buffalo (12)

$16.99

Pizza

Wings Plain (6)

$9.29

Wings Plain (12)

$16.99

Salads

Turkey Cobb Salad

$9.49

Garden Salad

$6.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Chef Salad

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Small Side Garden Salad

$4.99

Pizza

Pizza

8" Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2

8" Build Your Own Whole Pizza

$6.29

8" All Meat

$10.29

8" Combination

$10.29

8" Veggie

$8.69

8" Big Mac

$10.29

8" Hawaiian

$8.69

8" Spicy Hawaiian

$10.29

8" Chicken Pizza

$8.29

8" Buffalo Chicken

$8.29

8" Bbq Chicken

$8.29

8" Chicken Alfredo

$8.29

8" Garlic Chicken Alfredo W/ Bacon

$10.29

8" Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

$10.29

8" Meatball

$8.29

8" Breakfast

$7.29

8" Steak & Cheese

$10.29

8" Greek

$8.69

Sandwich/ Appetizer

Wings

10" Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2

10" Build Your Own Whole Pizza

$7.99

10" All Meat

$15.49

10" Combination

$15.49

10" Veggie

$11.99

10" Big Mac

$15.49

10" Hawaiian

$11.99

10" Spicy Hawaiian

$15.49

10" Chicken Pizza

$10.99

10" Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

10" BBQ Chicken

$10.99

10" Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

10" Garlic Chicken Alfredo W/ Bacon

$15.49

10" Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

$15.49

10" Meatball

$10.99

10" Breakfast

$9.99

10" Steak & Cheese

$15.49

10" Greek

$11.99

Sandwich/ Appetizer

Wings

12" Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2

12” Build Your Own Whole Pizza

$10.99

12” All Meat

$20.99

12” Combination

$20.99

12” Veggie

$16.69

12” Big Mac

$20.99

12” Hawaiian

$16.69

12” Spicy Hawaiian

$20.99

12” Chicken Pizza

$14.99

12” Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

12” BBQ Chicken

$14.99

12” Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

12” Garlic Chicken Alfredo W/ Bacon

$20.99

12” Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

$20.99

12” Meatball

$14.99

12” Breakfast

$14.49

12” Steak & Cheese

$20.99

12” Greek

$16.69

Sandwich/appetizer

Wings

15” Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2

15” Build Your Own Whole Pizza

$14.49

15” All Meat

$26.99

15” Combination

$26.99

15” Veggie

$20.99

15” Big Mac

$26.99

15” Hawaiian

$20.99

15” Spicy Hawaiian

$26.99

15” Chicken Pizza

$20.99

15” Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

15” BBQ Chicken

$20.99

15” Chicken Alfredo

$20.99

15” Garlic Chicken Alfredo W/ Bacon

$26.99

15” Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

$26.99

15” Meatball

$20.99

15” Breakfast

$18.49

15” Steak & Cheese

$26.99

15” Greek

$20.99

Sandwich/appetizer

Wings

25” Build Your Own 1/2, 1/3, 1/4

25" Build Your Own Whole Pizza

$25.99

25" All Meat

$48.99

25" Combination

$48.99

25" Veggie

$38.99

25" Big Mac

$48.99

25" Hawaiian

$38.99

25" Spicy Hawaiian

$48.99

25" Chicken Pizza

$35.49

25" Buffalo Chicken

$35.49

25" BBQ Chicken

$35.49

25" Chicken Alfredo

$35.49

25" Garlic Chicken Alfredo W/ Bacon

$48.99

25" Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

$48.99

25" Meatball

$35.49

25" Breakfast

$29.99

25" Steak & Cheese

$48.99

25" Greek

$38.99

Sandwich/appetizer

Wings

GF - Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2

$3.00

GF - Build Your Own Whole Pizza

$10.99

GF - All Meat

$18.49

GF - Combination

$18.49

GF - Veggie

$14.99

GF - Big Mac

$18.49

GF - Hawaiian

$14.99

GF - Spicy Hawaiian

$18.49

GF - Chicken Pizza

$13.99

GF - Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

GF - BBQ Chicken

$13.99

GF - Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

GF - Garlic Chicken Alfredo W/ Bacon

$18.49

GF - Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

$18.49

GF - Meatball

$13.99

GF - Breakfast

$12.99

GF - Steak & Cheese

$18.49

GF - Greek

$14.99

Sandwich/appetizer

REG - Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2

REG - Build Your Own Whole Pizza

$7.99

REG - All Meat

$15.49

REG - Combination

$15.49

REG - Veggie

$11.99

REG - Big Mac

$15.49

REG - Hawaiian

$11.99

REG - Spicy Hawaiian

$15.49

REG - Chicken Pizza

$10.99

REG - Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

REG - Bbq Chicken

$10.99

REG - Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

REG - Garlic Chicken Alfredo W/ Bacon

$15.49

REG - Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

$15.49

REG - Meatball

$10.99

REG - Breakfast

$9.99

REG - Steak & Cheese

$15.49

REG - Greek

$11.99

Sandwich/appetizer

Cheese Pizza

$2.78

Pizza w/Topping

$3.24

Calzones

Sm - Deluxe Calzone

$13.49

Sm - All Meat Calzone

$13.49

Sm - Veggie Calzone

$11.99

Sm - Hawaiian Calzone

$11.99

Sm - Chicken & Broccoli Calzone

$11.99

Sm - Chicken Calzone

$10.99

Sm - Meatball, Onions & Gr. Pepper Calzone

$11.99

Sm - Steak Calzone

$11.99

Sm - Build Your Own Calzone

$8.99

Sandwich/ Appetizer

Lg - Deluxe Calzone

$17.99

Lg - All Meat Calzone

$17.99

Lg - Veggie Calzone

$15.99

Lg - Hawaiian Calzone

$15.99

Lg - Chicken & Broccoli Calzone

$15.99

Lg - Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Lg - Meatball, Onions & Gr. Pepper Calzone

$15.99

Lg - Steak Calzone

$16.99

Lg - Build Your Own Calzone

$12.99

Sandwich/appetizer

Sandwiches

Regular Dagwood (W/ Ham & Salami)

$8.49

Ham Dagwood

$8.49

Salami Dagwood

$8.49

Tuna Dagwood

$8.99

Chicken Salad Dagwood

$8.99

Veggie Dagwood

$6.99

Turkey Dagwood

$8.99

Roast Beef Dagwood

$8.99

Pizza

Pepperoni Dagwood

$8.49

Steak No Cheese

$7.99

Steak & Cheese

$8.99

Chicken No Cheese

$7.99

Chicken & Cheese

$8.99

Pizza

Sm - Oven Roasted Turkey Blt

$7.49

Sm - Sonny’s Super Sub

$7.49

Sm - Hot Grinder

$7.49

Sm - Veggie Italian

$5.49

Sm - Ham Italian

$5.99

Sm - Salami Italian

$5.99

Sm - Pepperoni Italian

$5.99

Sm - Turkey Italian

$7.29

Sm - Tuna Italian

$7.29

Sm - Chicken Salad Italian

$7.29

Sm - Ham & Cheese

$5.29

Sm - Ham, Cheese & Bacon

$6.49

Sm - BLT

$5.79

Sm - Chicken Salad Roll

$5.99

Sm - Tuna Roll

$5.99

Sm - Lobster Salad Roll

$7.99

Sm - Ham, Cheese & Bacon

$6.49

Sm - Meatball & Cheese

$7.49

Sm - Ham & Cheese

$5.29

Pizza

Lg - Oven Roasted Turkey Blt

$8.99

Lg - Sonny’s Super Sub

$8.99

Lg - Hot Grinder

$8.99

Lg - Veggie Italian

$6.49

Lg - Ham Italian

$7.49

Lg - Salami Italian

$7.49

Lg - Pepperoni Italian

$7.49

Lg - Turkey Italian

$8.79

Lg - Tuna Italian

$8.79

Lg - Roast Beef Italian

$8.79

Lg - Chicken Salad Italian

$8.79

Lg - Ham & Cheese

$6.49

Lg - Ham, Cheese & Bacon

$8.29

Lg - BLT

$6.99

Lg - Chicken Salad Roll

$7.49

Lg - Tuna Roll

$7.49

Lg - Lobster Salad Roll

$9.49

Lg - Ham, Cheese & Bacon

$8.29

Lg - Meatball & Cheese

$8.99

Lg - Ham & Cheese

$6.49

Lg - Pastrami & Swiss

$8.99

Lg - Cheeseburger Sub

$8.99

Lg - Roastbeef Deluxe

$8.99

Pizza

Pasta Dinners

Lasagna

$8.99

Stuffed Shells

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

Mac N’ Cheese

$6.99

Desserts

Boston Cream Cake

$6.29

Chocolate Cake w/Peanut Butter Frosting

$6.29

Brownie

$2.78

Cookies

$2.31

Jumbo Eclairs

$7.49

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.29

Pudding

$6.29

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.29

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.29

Whoopie Pies

$6.29

Chocolate Cake w/Hazelnut Buttercream Frosting

$6.29

Specials

Family Meal Deal

$24.99

Mega Meal Deal

$35.99

Chips

1 3\4 Oz. Lays Layers Three Cheese

$2.29

1 3\4 Lays Layers Sour Cream And Onion

$2.29

1 7/8 Oz. Lay's Baked Original

$2.29

2 Oz. Smartfood Doritos Nacho Cheese

$2.29

2 Oz. Cheetos Popcorn Cheddar

$2.29

2 Oz Smartfood Popcorn

$2.29

2 Oz. Cheetos Flaming Hot Popcorn

$2.29

2 Oz. Doritos 3d Crunch Spicy Ranch

$2.29

2 Oz. Doritos 3d Crunch Chili Cheese Nacho

$2.29

2 1/8 Funyuns

$2.29

2.125 Oz Fritolay Funyuns

$2.29

2.15 oz. Small Lays Baked Plain

$2.29

2 3\8 Oz. Ruffles Spicy Cheddar Jack

$2.29

2.25 oz. Small Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn

$2.29

2.375 oz. Small Funyuns Onion Rings

$2.29

2.50 Oz. Ruffles Sour Cream And Onion

$2.29

2.5 Oz. Ruffles Flamin' Hot BBQ

$2.29

2.5 oz. Small Cape Cod 40% Reduced Fat Plain

$2.29

2.5 oz. Small Cape Cod Cape Cod Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno

$2.29

2.5 oz. Small Cape Cod Sea Salt & Vinegar

$2.29

2.5 oz. Small Cape Cod Plain

$2.29

2.5 oz. Small Cape Cod Sweet Mesquite BBQ

$2.29

2.5 oz. Small Cape Cod Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper

$2.29

2.5 oz. Small Cape Code Waffle Cut Sea Salt

$2.29

2/12 Oz Simply Cheetos

$2.29

2 1/2oz Kettle Cooked Extra Extreme Cheddar

$2.29

2 1/2oz Kettle Cooked Honey Habanero

$2.29

2 1/2 Oz Kettle Cooked Original

$2.29

2 1\2 Oz. Ruffles Lime And Jalapeno

$2.29

2 1/2 Oz. Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream

$2.29

2 5/8 Oz. Lay's Sour Cream & Onion

$2.29

2.58 Oz Lay's Salt and Vinegar

$2.29

2.62 oz. Small Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream

$2.29

2.67 oz. Small Cheetos White Cheddar Bites

$2.29

2 5/8oz Lime & Sea Salt

$2.29

2 5/8 Oz. Lays Cheddar Jalapeno

$2.29

2.58 Oz Lay's B.b.q

$2.29

2 5\8 Oz. Lay's Game Day Chili

$2.29

2.58 Oz Lay' s Classic

$2.29

2.75 Oz Doritos Nacho Cheese

$2.29

2.75 oz. Small Lays Kettle Cooked Original

$2.29

2.75 oz. Small Lays Plain

$2.29

2.75 oz. Small Lays Sour Cream & Onion

$2.29

2.75 oz. Small Lays BBQ

$2.29

2.75 oz. Small Lays Salt & Vinegar

$2.29

2.75 Oz Doritos Flamin' Hot Limon

$2.29

2.75 Oz. Small Cheetos Puffs White Cheddar

$2.29

2.75 Oz. Doritos Twisted Lime

$2.29

2.75 Oz. Doritos Ultimate Cheddar

$2.29

2.75 Oz. Doritos Flamin Hot

$2.29

2.75 oz. Small Harvest Cheddar Sunchips

$2.29

2 3\4 Oz. Doritos Flaming Hot

$2.29

2 3/4 Oz Cool Ranch Doritos

$2.29

2.85 oz. Small Cheetos Crunchy White Cheddar

$2.29

2 3/4 Oz Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos

$2.29

2 3/4 Oz Cheese Doritos

$2.29

3.0 oz. Small Humpty Dumpty Dill Pickle

$2.29

3.0 oz. Small Humpty Dumpty BBQ

$2.29

3.0 oz. Small Humpty Dumpty Salt & Vinegar

$2.29

3.0 oz. Small Humpty Dumpty All Dressed

$2.29

4.25 oz. Small Fritos Chili Cheese

3 Oz. Cheetos Puffs

$2.29

3.125 Oz. Doritos Screamin Sriracha

$1.89

3.15 oz. Small Doritos Nacho Cheese

$1.99

3.15 oz. Small Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili

$1.99

3.15 oz. Small Doritos Cool Ranch

$1.99

3.25 oz. Small Cheetos Crunchy

$2.19

3.37 oz. Small Ruffles Zesty Cheddar

$1.99

3.38 Oz. Small Cheetos Puffs

$1.89

3 1/2 Oz. Fritos Corn Chips

$2.29

3 1/2 Oz Twists Honey Bbq

$2.29

4.14 Oz Turbos Flamas

$2.29

4 1/8 Oz. Cracker Jack

$2.29

4 1/4 Oz. Fritos Chili Cheese Corn Chips

$1.89

4.25 oz. Small Fritos Honey BBQ Twists

$1.99

4.25 oz. Small Fritos Original

$1.89

7.5 Cape Cod Sea Salt And Vineg

$4.79

9.75 oz. Lg Doritos Cool Ranch

$5.59

Lays Limo'n

$2.29

2 5/8 Wavy Funyuns Onion

$2.29

3 1/2 Oz Fritos Bar.B.Q

$2.29

3 D Doritos Nacho cheese

$2.29

4.25 oz. Medium Chester Cheese Puff Corn

$2.29

4.25 oz. Medium Munchos Plain

$2.29

6.1/4oz.Medium Lays Baked Plain

$3.59

7 oz. Medium Humpty Dumpty Regular Rippled

$2.50

7 oz. Medium Humpty Dumpty BBQ

$2.50

7 oz. Medium Humpty Dumpty Salt & Vinegar

$2.50

7 oz. Medium Humpty Dumpty All Dressed

$2.50

7 oz Humpty Dumpty Sour Cream & Onion

$2.50

7 oz. Medium Sunchips French Onion

$3.59

7 oz. Medium Sunchips Harvest Cheddar

$3.59

7.25 Oz. Ruffles Spicy Cheddar Jack

$4.79

7.5 Oz Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat Sweet Mesquite Barbeque

$4.79

7.5 Oz. Kettle Cooked Dark Russet

$4.79

7.5 Oz. Cape Code Sea Salt And Crackered Pepper

$4.79

7.5 Oz Lays Wavy Friedgreen Tomato

$4.59

7.75oz. Medium Lays Cheddar & Sour Cream

$4.59

7.75 oz. Medium Lays Dill Pickle

$4.59

7.3/4 oz.Medium Lays Honey BBQ

$4.59

7 3/4 Oz. Medium Lay's Sour Cream & Onion

$4.59

7 3/4 Oz Lays Barbecue

$4.59

7 3/4 Oz. Medium Lay's Salt & Vinegar

$4.59

7 5\8 Oz. Medium Cheetos Baked 50% Less Fat

$5.19

8.0 oz Medium Munchies Cheese Fix Snack Mix

$5.19

8 oz. Medium Lays Kettle Cooked Mesquite BBQ

$4.79

8 oz. Medium Lays Kettle Cooked Sea Salt & Vinegar

$4.79

8 Oz Munchies Ultimate Cheese

$5.19

8 oz. Medium Lays Plain

$4.59

Crunchy Cheetos 8 1/2 Oz

$5.19

8.5 Oz. Ruffles Original

$5.59

9 oz. Medium Humpty Dumpty Kettle Cooked BBQ

$3.00

9 oz. Medium Humpty Dumpy Kettle Cooked Plain

$3.00

9 1/4 Oz Fritos Original

$5.19

Cape Cod Mesquite

$4.79

Baked Ruffles

$3.99

4 1/2 Oz Cherster Puffcorn

$2.49

6 oz. Lg Funyuns Onion Rings

$5.19

6.3/4 oz. Lg White Cheddar Smartfood Popcorn

$5.19

7 Oz. Sunchips Garden Salsa

$5.19

7.5 Oz Cape Cod Kettle Cooked Sweet And Spicy Jalapeno

$4.79

7.75 Oz. Lg Lays Wavy Original

$4.59

Cheetos Puffs 8oz

$5.19

8 Oz. Kettle Cooked Sweet And Spicy Jalapeno

$4.79

8 Oz Kettle Cooked Original

$4.79

8 Oz. Kettle Cooked Sea Salt And Cracked Pepper

$4.79

.8 Oz Cape Cod Salt N Vinegar

$4.79

8 Oz. Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat

$4.79

8 Oz.Lays Kettle Cooked Jalapeno

$4.79

8 Oz Ruffles Cheddar And Sour Cream

$5.59

8 Oz. Kettle Cooked Original

$4.79

8 1/2oz. Lg Ruffles Original

$5.59

8.5 oz. Lg Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream

$5.59

8.5 oz. Lg Humpy Dumpty Cheese Sticks

$3.00

9 oz. Lg Humpty Dumpty Sour Cream Rings

$3.00

9 1/4 Oz Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili

$5.59

9 1/4 Oz Fritos Flavor Twists Honey Bbq

$5.19

9.5 oz. Lg Wavy Lays Plain

$5.69

9.5 Lg Lays Sour Cream & Onion

$5.69

9.5 oz. Lg Lays Salt & Vinegar

$4.29

9.75 oz. Lg Doritos Cool Ranch

$5.59

9.75 oz. Spicy Sweet Chili

$4.29

9.75 oz. Lg Doritos Nacho Cheese

$5.59

9.75 Oz. Doritos Flamin' Hot Limon

$4.29

10 oz. Lg Lays Classic

$4.29

11 oz. Lg Humpty Dumpty Dill Pickle

$3.00

11 oz. Lg Humpty Dumpty Ketchup

$3.00

11 oz. Lg Humpty Dumpty Salt & Vinegar

$3.00

11 oz. Lg Humpty Dumpty Ripples Cheese & Onion

$3.00

11 oz. Lg Humpty Dumpty Regular

$3.00

11 oz. Lg Humpty Dumpty Sour Cream & Clam

$3.00

11 oz. Lg Humpty Dumpty Onion Blossom

$3.00

11 oz. Lg Humpty Dumpty B.b.q Chips

$3.00

12 1/2 Oz Salt & Vinegar Party Size

$5.69

12.5 Oz Lg Lays Barbecue Party Size

$5.69

12 1/2 Oz Lays Sour Cream & Onion

$5.69

13 Oz Lays Wavy Original

$5.69

13 Oz Classic Party Size

$5.69

9 Oz All Dressed Humpty Dumpty

$3.49Out of stock

9 Oz Bbq Humpty Dumpty

$3.49

4 1/2 Oz Munchos

$2.49

9 Oz All Dressed Humpty Dumpty Share Size

$3.49

7 Oz Pop Corners White Cheddar

$4.29

Soft Drinks

2L Pepsi

$3.49

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.49

2L Coke

$3.49

2L Diet Coke

$3.49

2L Mountain Dew

$3.49

2L Orange Tropicana Twister

$3.49

2L Mug Root Beer

$3.49

2L Dr Pepper

$3.49

2L Schweppes Ginger Ale

$3.49

2L Sierra Mist

$3.49

2 L Crush Orange

$3.49

1L Pepsi

$3.19

1L Diet Pepsi

$3.19

1L Mountain Dew

$3.19

1L Lemon Brisk

$3.19

1L Raspberry Brisk

$3.19

1L Coke

$3.19

1L Diet Coke

$3.19

20 oz. Pepsi

$2.09

20 oz. Diet Pepsi

$2.09

20 oz. Pepsi Zero Sugar

$2.09

20 oz. Coke

$2.09

20 oz. Diet Coke

$2.09

20 oz. Mountain Dew

$2.09

20 oz. Diet Mountain Dew

$2.09

20 oz. Dr Pepper

$2.09

20 oz. Diet Dr Pepper

$2.09

20 oz. Watermelon Mountain Dew

$2.09

20 oz. Mountain Dew Code Red

$2.09

20 oz. Sierra mist

$2.09

20 oz. Mug Root Beer

$2.09

20 oz. Orange Tropicana Twister

$2.09

20 oz. Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.09

20 oz. Moxie

$2.09

20 oz. Mountain Dew Zero

$2.09

20 oz. Crush Orange

$2.09

20 oz. Crush Grape

$2.09

Voltage mt. Dew 20 Oz

$2.09

15.2 oz. Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.29

15.2 oz. Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.29

12 oz. Tropicana Raspberry Lemonade

$2.29

12 Oz. Tropicana Apple Juice Orchard Style

$2.29

12 oz. Tropicana Lemonade

$2.29

10.1 oz. Fruit Shoot Berry Burst

$1.79

10.1 oz. Fruit Shoot Strawberry & Raspberry

$1.79

16.9 Twister Blue Raspberry Rush

$2.29

20 oz. Schweppes Raspberry Lime Sparkling

$2.19

20 oz. Schweppes Lemon Lime Sparkling

$2.19

20 oz. Aquafina

$2.19

Black Cherry

$2.19

18.5 oz. Pure Leaf Raspberry

$2.59

18.5 oz. Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.59

18.5 oz. Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Tea

$2.59

18.5 oz. Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.59

18.5 oz. Pure Leaf Honey Green Tea

$2.59

13.7 oz. Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.69

13.7 oz. Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla

$3.69

13.7 oz. Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha

$3.69

28 oz. Gatorade Lemon Lime

$3.69

28 oz. Gatorade Cool Blue

$3.69

28 oz. Gatorade Orange

$3.69

28 oz. Fruit Punch

$3.69

28 oz. Glacier Freeze

$3.69

14 oz. Hood Chocolate Whole Milk

$2.09

14 oz. Hood Whole White Milk

$2.09

Bang Cotton Candy

$2.99

Bang Blu Raz

$2.99

Bang Delish Strawberry Kiss

$2.99

Beer

Waterville Brewing Blonde Ale

$7.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Pizza Kits

1 lb. Cheese

$7.49

2 lb. Cheese

$14.96

6 Pack Shells

$7.80

1 Shell

$1.30

1 Container Sauce

$4.00

1 Container Pepperoni

$4.00

10 oz. Dough Ball

$2.20

16 oz. Dough Ball

$3.00

24 oz. Dough Ball

$3.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

146 Main St, Fairfield, ME 04937

Directions

Gallery
Sonny's Pizza image
Sonny's Pizza image

