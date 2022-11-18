Pizza
Sandwiches
Sonny's Pizza
22 Reviews
$$
146 Main St
Fairfield, ME 04937
Appetizers
Salads
Pizza
8" Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2
8" Build Your Own Whole Pizza
$6.29
8" All Meat
$10.29
8" Combination
$10.29
8" Veggie
$8.69
8" Big Mac
$10.29
8" Hawaiian
$8.69
8" Spicy Hawaiian
$10.29
8" Chicken Pizza
$8.29
8" Buffalo Chicken
$8.29
8" Bbq Chicken
$8.29
8" Chicken Alfredo
$8.29
8" Garlic Chicken Alfredo W/ Bacon
$10.29
8" Chicken, Bacon & Ranch
$10.29
8" Meatball
$8.29
8" Breakfast
$7.29
8" Steak & Cheese
$10.29
8" Greek
$8.69
See Sandwich/ Appetizer
See Wings
10" Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2
10" Build Your Own Whole Pizza
$7.99
10" All Meat
$15.49
10" Combination
$15.49
10" Veggie
$11.99
10" Big Mac
$15.49
10" Hawaiian
$11.99
10" Spicy Hawaiian
$15.49
10" Chicken Pizza
$10.99
10" Buffalo Chicken
$10.99
10" BBQ Chicken
$10.99
10" Chicken Alfredo
$10.99
10" Garlic Chicken Alfredo W/ Bacon
$15.49
10" Chicken, Bacon & Ranch
$15.49
10" Meatball
$10.99
10" Breakfast
$9.99
10" Steak & Cheese
$15.49
10" Greek
$11.99
See Sandwich/ Appetizer
See Wings
12" Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2
12” Build Your Own Whole Pizza
$10.99
12” All Meat
$20.99
12” Combination
$20.99
12” Veggie
$16.69
12” Big Mac
$20.99
12” Hawaiian
$16.69
12” Spicy Hawaiian
$20.99
12” Chicken Pizza
$14.99
12” Buffalo Chicken
$14.99
12” BBQ Chicken
$14.99
12” Chicken Alfredo
$14.99
12” Garlic Chicken Alfredo W/ Bacon
$20.99
12” Chicken, Bacon & Ranch
$20.99
12” Meatball
$14.99
12” Breakfast
$14.49
12” Steak & Cheese
$20.99
12” Greek
$16.69
See Sandwich/appetizer
See Wings
15” Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2
15” Build Your Own Whole Pizza
$14.49
15” All Meat
$26.99
15” Combination
$26.99
15” Veggie
$20.99
15” Big Mac
$26.99
15” Hawaiian
$20.99
15” Spicy Hawaiian
$26.99
15” Chicken Pizza
$20.99
15” Buffalo Chicken
$20.99
15” BBQ Chicken
$20.99
15” Chicken Alfredo
$20.99
15” Garlic Chicken Alfredo W/ Bacon
$26.99
15” Chicken, Bacon & Ranch
$26.99
15” Meatball
$20.99
15” Breakfast
$18.49
15” Steak & Cheese
$26.99
15” Greek
$20.99
See Sandwich/appetizer
See Wings
25” Build Your Own 1/2, 1/3, 1/4
25" Build Your Own Whole Pizza
$25.99
25" All Meat
$48.99
25" Combination
$48.99
25" Veggie
$38.99
25" Big Mac
$48.99
25" Hawaiian
$38.99
25" Spicy Hawaiian
$48.99
25" Chicken Pizza
$35.49
25" Buffalo Chicken
$35.49
25" BBQ Chicken
$35.49
25" Chicken Alfredo
$35.49
25" Garlic Chicken Alfredo W/ Bacon
$48.99
25" Chicken, Bacon & Ranch
$48.99
25" Meatball
$35.49
25" Breakfast
$29.99
25" Steak & Cheese
$48.99
25" Greek
$38.99
See Sandwich/appetizer
See Wings
GF - Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2
$3.00
GF - Build Your Own Whole Pizza
$10.99
GF - All Meat
$18.49
GF - Combination
$18.49
GF - Veggie
$14.99
GF - Big Mac
$18.49
GF - Hawaiian
$14.99
GF - Spicy Hawaiian
$18.49
GF - Chicken Pizza
$13.99
GF - Buffalo Chicken
$13.99
GF - BBQ Chicken
$13.99
GF - Chicken Alfredo
$13.99
GF - Garlic Chicken Alfredo W/ Bacon
$18.49
GF - Chicken, Bacon & Ranch
$18.49
GF - Meatball
$13.99
GF - Breakfast
$12.99
GF - Steak & Cheese
$18.49
GF - Greek
$14.99
See Sandwich/appetizer
REG - Build Your Own 1/2 & 1/2
REG - Build Your Own Whole Pizza
$7.99
REG - All Meat
$15.49
REG - Combination
$15.49
REG - Veggie
$11.99
REG - Big Mac
$15.49
REG - Hawaiian
$11.99
REG - Spicy Hawaiian
$15.49
REG - Chicken Pizza
$10.99
REG - Buffalo Chicken
$10.99
REG - Bbq Chicken
$10.99
REG - Chicken Alfredo
$10.99
REG - Garlic Chicken Alfredo W/ Bacon
$15.49
REG - Chicken, Bacon & Ranch
$15.49
REG - Meatball
$10.99
REG - Breakfast
$9.99
REG - Steak & Cheese
$15.49
REG - Greek
$11.99
See Sandwich/appetizer
Cheese Pizza
$2.78
Pizza w/Topping
$3.24
Calzones
Sm - Deluxe Calzone
$13.49
Sm - All Meat Calzone
$13.49
Sm - Veggie Calzone
$11.99
Sm - Hawaiian Calzone
$11.99
Sm - Chicken & Broccoli Calzone
$11.99
Sm - Chicken Calzone
$10.99
Sm - Meatball, Onions & Gr. Pepper Calzone
$11.99
Sm - Steak Calzone
$11.99
Sm - Build Your Own Calzone
$8.99
See Sandwich/ Appetizer
Lg - Deluxe Calzone
$17.99
Lg - All Meat Calzone
$17.99
Lg - Veggie Calzone
$15.99
Lg - Hawaiian Calzone
$15.99
Lg - Chicken & Broccoli Calzone
$15.99
Lg - Chicken Calzone
$14.99
Lg - Meatball, Onions & Gr. Pepper Calzone
$15.99
Lg - Steak Calzone
$16.99
Lg - Build Your Own Calzone
$12.99
See Sandwich/appetizer
Sandwiches
Regular Dagwood (W/ Ham & Salami)
$8.49
Ham Dagwood
$8.49
Salami Dagwood
$8.49
Tuna Dagwood
$8.99
Chicken Salad Dagwood
$8.99
Veggie Dagwood
$6.99
Turkey Dagwood
$8.99
Roast Beef Dagwood
$8.99
See Pizza
Pepperoni Dagwood
$8.49
Steak No Cheese
$7.99
Steak & Cheese
$8.99
Chicken No Cheese
$7.99
Chicken & Cheese
$8.99
See Pizza
Sm - Oven Roasted Turkey Blt
$7.49
Sm - Sonny’s Super Sub
$7.49
Sm - Hot Grinder
$7.49
Sm - Veggie Italian
$5.49
Sm - Ham Italian
$5.99
Sm - Salami Italian
$5.99
Sm - Pepperoni Italian
$5.99
Sm - Turkey Italian
$7.29
Sm - Tuna Italian
$7.29
Sm - Chicken Salad Italian
$7.29
Sm - Ham & Cheese
$5.29
Sm - Ham, Cheese & Bacon
$6.49
Sm - BLT
$5.79
Sm - Chicken Salad Roll
$5.99
Sm - Tuna Roll
$5.99
Sm - Lobster Salad Roll
$7.99
Sm - Ham, Cheese & Bacon
$6.49
Sm - Meatball & Cheese
$7.49
Sm - Ham & Cheese
$5.29
See Pizza
Lg - Oven Roasted Turkey Blt
$8.99
Lg - Sonny’s Super Sub
$8.99
Lg - Hot Grinder
$8.99
Lg - Veggie Italian
$6.49
Lg - Ham Italian
$7.49
Lg - Salami Italian
$7.49
Lg - Pepperoni Italian
$7.49
Lg - Turkey Italian
$8.79
Lg - Tuna Italian
$8.79
Lg - Roast Beef Italian
$8.79
Lg - Chicken Salad Italian
$8.79
Lg - Ham & Cheese
$6.49
Lg - Ham, Cheese & Bacon
$8.29
Lg - BLT
$6.99
Lg - Chicken Salad Roll
$7.49
Lg - Tuna Roll
$7.49
Lg - Lobster Salad Roll
$9.49
Lg - Ham, Cheese & Bacon
$8.29
Lg - Meatball & Cheese
$8.99
Lg - Ham & Cheese
$6.49
Lg - Pastrami & Swiss
$8.99
Lg - Cheeseburger Sub
$8.99
Lg - Roastbeef Deluxe
$8.99
See Pizza
Desserts
Chips
1 3\4 Oz. Lays Layers Three Cheese
$2.29
1 3\4 Lays Layers Sour Cream And Onion
$2.29
1 7/8 Oz. Lay's Baked Original
$2.29
2 Oz. Smartfood Doritos Nacho Cheese
$2.29
2 Oz. Cheetos Popcorn Cheddar
$2.29
2 Oz Smartfood Popcorn
$2.29
2 Oz. Cheetos Flaming Hot Popcorn
$2.29
2 Oz. Doritos 3d Crunch Spicy Ranch
$2.29
2 Oz. Doritos 3d Crunch Chili Cheese Nacho
$2.29
2 1/8 Funyuns
$2.29
2.125 Oz Fritolay Funyuns
$2.29
2.15 oz. Small Lays Baked Plain
$2.29
2 3\8 Oz. Ruffles Spicy Cheddar Jack
$2.29
2.25 oz. Small Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn
$2.29
2.375 oz. Small Funyuns Onion Rings
$2.29
2.50 Oz. Ruffles Sour Cream And Onion
$2.29
2.5 Oz. Ruffles Flamin' Hot BBQ
$2.29
2.5 oz. Small Cape Cod 40% Reduced Fat Plain
$2.29
2.5 oz. Small Cape Cod Cape Cod Sweet & Spicy Jalapeno
$2.29
2.5 oz. Small Cape Cod Sea Salt & Vinegar
$2.29
2.5 oz. Small Cape Cod Plain
$2.29
2.5 oz. Small Cape Cod Sweet Mesquite BBQ
$2.29
2.5 oz. Small Cape Cod Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper
$2.29
2.5 oz. Small Cape Code Waffle Cut Sea Salt
$2.29
2/12 Oz Simply Cheetos
$2.29
2 1/2oz Kettle Cooked Extra Extreme Cheddar
$2.29
2 1/2oz Kettle Cooked Honey Habanero
$2.29
2 1/2 Oz Kettle Cooked Original
$2.29
2 1\2 Oz. Ruffles Lime And Jalapeno
$2.29
2 1/2 Oz. Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream
$2.29
2 5/8 Oz. Lay's Sour Cream & Onion
$2.29
2.58 Oz Lay's Salt and Vinegar
$2.29
2.62 oz. Small Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream
$2.29
2.67 oz. Small Cheetos White Cheddar Bites
$2.29
2 5/8oz Lime & Sea Salt
$2.29
2 5/8 Oz. Lays Cheddar Jalapeno
$2.29
2.58 Oz Lay's B.b.q
$2.29
2 5\8 Oz. Lay's Game Day Chili
$2.29
2.58 Oz Lay' s Classic
$2.29
2.75 Oz Doritos Nacho Cheese
$2.29
2.75 oz. Small Lays Kettle Cooked Original
$2.29
2.75 oz. Small Lays Plain
$2.29
2.75 oz. Small Lays Sour Cream & Onion
$2.29
2.75 oz. Small Lays BBQ
$2.29
2.75 oz. Small Lays Salt & Vinegar
$2.29
2.75 Oz Doritos Flamin' Hot Limon
$2.29
2.75 Oz. Small Cheetos Puffs White Cheddar
$2.29
2.75 Oz. Doritos Twisted Lime
$2.29
2.75 Oz. Doritos Ultimate Cheddar
$2.29
2.75 Oz. Doritos Flamin Hot
$2.29
2.75 oz. Small Harvest Cheddar Sunchips
$2.29
2 3\4 Oz. Doritos Flaming Hot
$2.29
2 3/4 Oz Cool Ranch Doritos
$2.29
2.85 oz. Small Cheetos Crunchy White Cheddar
$2.29
2 3/4 Oz Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos
$2.29
2 3/4 Oz Cheese Doritos
$2.29
3.0 oz. Small Humpty Dumpty Dill Pickle
$2.29
3.0 oz. Small Humpty Dumpty BBQ
$2.29
3.0 oz. Small Humpty Dumpty Salt & Vinegar
$2.29
3.0 oz. Small Humpty Dumpty All Dressed
$2.29
4.25 oz. Small Fritos Chili Cheese
3 Oz. Cheetos Puffs
$2.29
3.125 Oz. Doritos Screamin Sriracha
$1.89
3.15 oz. Small Doritos Nacho Cheese
$1.99
3.15 oz. Small Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili
$1.99
3.15 oz. Small Doritos Cool Ranch
$1.99
3.25 oz. Small Cheetos Crunchy
$2.19
3.37 oz. Small Ruffles Zesty Cheddar
$1.99
3.38 Oz. Small Cheetos Puffs
$1.89
3 1/2 Oz. Fritos Corn Chips
$2.29
3 1/2 Oz Twists Honey Bbq
$2.29
4.14 Oz Turbos Flamas
$2.29
4 1/8 Oz. Cracker Jack
$2.29
4 1/4 Oz. Fritos Chili Cheese Corn Chips
$1.89
4.25 oz. Small Fritos Honey BBQ Twists
$1.99
4.25 oz. Small Fritos Original
$1.89
7.5 Cape Cod Sea Salt And Vineg
$4.79
9.75 oz. Lg Doritos Cool Ranch
$5.59
Lays Limo'n
$2.29
2 5/8 Wavy Funyuns Onion
$2.29
3 1/2 Oz Fritos Bar.B.Q
$2.29
3 D Doritos Nacho cheese
$2.29
4.25 oz. Medium Chester Cheese Puff Corn
$2.29
4.25 oz. Medium Munchos Plain
$2.29
6.1/4oz.Medium Lays Baked Plain
$3.59
7 oz. Medium Humpty Dumpty Regular Rippled
$2.50
7 oz. Medium Humpty Dumpty BBQ
$2.50
7 oz. Medium Humpty Dumpty Salt & Vinegar
$2.50
7 oz. Medium Humpty Dumpty All Dressed
$2.50
7 oz Humpty Dumpty Sour Cream & Onion
$2.50
7 oz. Medium Sunchips French Onion
$3.59
7 oz. Medium Sunchips Harvest Cheddar
$3.59
7.25 Oz. Ruffles Spicy Cheddar Jack
$4.79
7.5 Oz Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat Sweet Mesquite Barbeque
$4.79
7.5 Oz. Kettle Cooked Dark Russet
$4.79
7.5 Oz. Cape Code Sea Salt And Crackered Pepper
$4.79
7.5 Oz Lays Wavy Friedgreen Tomato
$4.59
7.75oz. Medium Lays Cheddar & Sour Cream
$4.59
7.75 oz. Medium Lays Dill Pickle
$4.59
7.3/4 oz.Medium Lays Honey BBQ
$4.59
7 3/4 Oz. Medium Lay's Sour Cream & Onion
$4.59
7 3/4 Oz Lays Barbecue
$4.59
7 3/4 Oz. Medium Lay's Salt & Vinegar
$4.59
7 5\8 Oz. Medium Cheetos Baked 50% Less Fat
$5.19
8.0 oz Medium Munchies Cheese Fix Snack Mix
$5.19
8 oz. Medium Lays Kettle Cooked Mesquite BBQ
$4.79
8 oz. Medium Lays Kettle Cooked Sea Salt & Vinegar
$4.79
8 Oz Munchies Ultimate Cheese
$5.19
8 oz. Medium Lays Plain
$4.59
Crunchy Cheetos 8 1/2 Oz
$5.19
8.5 Oz. Ruffles Original
$5.59
9 oz. Medium Humpty Dumpty Kettle Cooked BBQ
$3.00
9 oz. Medium Humpty Dumpy Kettle Cooked Plain
$3.00
9 1/4 Oz Fritos Original
$5.19
Cape Cod Mesquite
$4.79
Baked Ruffles
$3.99
4 1/2 Oz Cherster Puffcorn
$2.49
6 oz. Lg Funyuns Onion Rings
$5.19
6.3/4 oz. Lg White Cheddar Smartfood Popcorn
$5.19
7 Oz. Sunchips Garden Salsa
$5.19
7.5 Oz Cape Cod Kettle Cooked Sweet And Spicy Jalapeno
$4.79
7.75 Oz. Lg Lays Wavy Original
$4.59
Cheetos Puffs 8oz
$5.19
8 Oz. Kettle Cooked Sweet And Spicy Jalapeno
$4.79
8 Oz Kettle Cooked Original
$4.79
8 Oz. Kettle Cooked Sea Salt And Cracked Pepper
$4.79
.8 Oz Cape Cod Salt N Vinegar
$4.79
8 Oz. Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat
$4.79
8 Oz.Lays Kettle Cooked Jalapeno
$4.79
8 Oz Ruffles Cheddar And Sour Cream
$5.59
8 Oz. Kettle Cooked Original
$4.79
8 1/2oz. Lg Ruffles Original
$5.59
8.5 oz. Lg Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream
$5.59
8.5 oz. Lg Humpy Dumpty Cheese Sticks
$3.00
9 oz. Lg Humpty Dumpty Sour Cream Rings
$3.00
9 1/4 Oz Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili
$5.59
9 1/4 Oz Fritos Flavor Twists Honey Bbq
$5.19
9.5 oz. Lg Wavy Lays Plain
$5.69
9.5 Lg Lays Sour Cream & Onion
$5.69
9.5 oz. Lg Lays Salt & Vinegar
$4.29
9.75 oz. Lg Doritos Cool Ranch
$5.59
9.75 oz. Spicy Sweet Chili
$4.29
9.75 oz. Lg Doritos Nacho Cheese
$5.59
9.75 Oz. Doritos Flamin' Hot Limon
$4.29
10 oz. Lg Lays Classic
$4.29
11 oz. Lg Humpty Dumpty Dill Pickle
$3.00
11 oz. Lg Humpty Dumpty Ketchup
$3.00
11 oz. Lg Humpty Dumpty Salt & Vinegar
$3.00
11 oz. Lg Humpty Dumpty Ripples Cheese & Onion
$3.00
11 oz. Lg Humpty Dumpty Regular
$3.00
11 oz. Lg Humpty Dumpty Sour Cream & Clam
$3.00
11 oz. Lg Humpty Dumpty Onion Blossom
$3.00
11 oz. Lg Humpty Dumpty B.b.q Chips
$3.00
12 1/2 Oz Salt & Vinegar Party Size
$5.69
12.5 Oz Lg Lays Barbecue Party Size
$5.69
12 1/2 Oz Lays Sour Cream & Onion
$5.69
13 Oz Lays Wavy Original
$5.69
13 Oz Classic Party Size
$5.69
9 Oz All Dressed Humpty Dumpty
$3.49Out of stock
9 Oz Bbq Humpty Dumpty
$3.49
4 1/2 Oz Munchos
$2.49
9 Oz All Dressed Humpty Dumpty Share Size
$3.49
7 Oz Pop Corners White Cheddar
$4.29
Soft Drinks
2L Pepsi
$3.49
2L Diet Pepsi
$3.49
2L Coke
$3.49
2L Diet Coke
$3.49
2L Mountain Dew
$3.49
2L Orange Tropicana Twister
$3.49
2L Mug Root Beer
$3.49
2L Dr Pepper
$3.49
2L Schweppes Ginger Ale
$3.49
2L Sierra Mist
$3.49
2 L Crush Orange
$3.49
1L Pepsi
$3.19
1L Diet Pepsi
$3.19
1L Mountain Dew
$3.19
1L Lemon Brisk
$3.19
1L Raspberry Brisk
$3.19
1L Coke
$3.19
1L Diet Coke
$3.19
20 oz. Pepsi
$2.09
20 oz. Diet Pepsi
$2.09
20 oz. Pepsi Zero Sugar
$2.09
20 oz. Coke
$2.09
20 oz. Diet Coke
$2.09
20 oz. Mountain Dew
$2.09
20 oz. Diet Mountain Dew
$2.09
20 oz. Dr Pepper
$2.09
20 oz. Diet Dr Pepper
$2.09
20 oz. Watermelon Mountain Dew
$2.09
20 oz. Mountain Dew Code Red
$2.09
20 oz. Sierra mist
$2.09
20 oz. Mug Root Beer
$2.09
20 oz. Orange Tropicana Twister
$2.09
20 oz. Schweppes Ginger Ale
$2.09
20 oz. Moxie
$2.09
20 oz. Mountain Dew Zero
$2.09
20 oz. Crush Orange
$2.09
20 oz. Crush Grape
$2.09
Voltage mt. Dew 20 Oz
$2.09
15.2 oz. Tropicana Apple Juice
$2.29
15.2 oz. Tropicana Orange Juice
$2.29
12 oz. Tropicana Raspberry Lemonade
$2.29
12 Oz. Tropicana Apple Juice Orchard Style
$2.29
12 oz. Tropicana Lemonade
$2.29
10.1 oz. Fruit Shoot Berry Burst
$1.79
10.1 oz. Fruit Shoot Strawberry & Raspberry
$1.79
16.9 Twister Blue Raspberry Rush
$2.29
20 oz. Schweppes Raspberry Lime Sparkling
$2.19
20 oz. Schweppes Lemon Lime Sparkling
$2.19
20 oz. Aquafina
$2.19
Black Cherry
$2.19
18.5 oz. Pure Leaf Raspberry
$2.59
18.5 oz. Pure Leaf Lemon
$2.59
18.5 oz. Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Tea
$2.59
18.5 oz. Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
$2.59
18.5 oz. Pure Leaf Honey Green Tea
$2.59
13.7 oz. Starbucks Frappuccino
$3.69
13.7 oz. Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla
$3.69
13.7 oz. Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha
$3.69
28 oz. Gatorade Lemon Lime
$3.69
28 oz. Gatorade Cool Blue
$3.69
28 oz. Gatorade Orange
$3.69
28 oz. Fruit Punch
$3.69
28 oz. Glacier Freeze
$3.69
14 oz. Hood Chocolate Whole Milk
$2.09
14 oz. Hood Whole White Milk
$2.09
Bang Cotton Candy
$2.99
Bang Blu Raz
$2.99
Bang Delish Strawberry Kiss
$2.99
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
146 Main St, Fairfield, ME 04937
Gallery
