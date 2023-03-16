Sonnys2 915 County Road 517

Main picView gallery

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Boneless Wings (11)
12 Knots

Pizza Menu

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Grandma's Pizza

$18.67

Drunken Grandma's Pizza

$23.87

Chicken in Vodka Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Pomodoro Sauce

Grandpa's Sicilian Pizza

$18.67

Meat Lover's Pizza

$14.51+

Sicilian Style Pizza

$18.67

Round Sicilian Pizza

$18.67

Sicilian Special Pizza

$28.03

Choose 5 regular toppings

Sonny's Special Pizza

$14.51+

Choose 5 regular toppings

Stuffed Pizza

$28.03

Choose 3 regular toppings

Veggie Pizza

$14.51+

Choose 5 regular toppings

White Pizza

$11.39+

Choose 1 topping

Gourmet Pizza

Baked Ziti

$13.47+

BLT

$13.47+

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo

BBQ Chicken

$13.47+

Grilled BBQ chicken with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Bruschetta

$13.47+

Tomatoes tossed in garlic, parmesan, red onions, basil

Buffalo Chicken

$13.47+

Breaded buffalo chicken, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce

Cajun Chicken

$13.47+

Cajun chicken, lettuce, roasted peppers and caesar dressing

Cheesesteak

$13.47+

Steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms with mozzarella and american cheese

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

$13.47+

Breaded Chicken with bacon. Topped with ranch and cheddar cheese

Chicken Caesar

$13.47+

Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan and caesar dressing

Chicken Francaise

$13.47+

Chicken Marsala

$13.47+

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.47+

Breaded chicken tossed in red sauce with dollops of ricotta cheese

Chicken Vodka

$13.47+

Grilled chicken tossed in vodka sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.47+

French fries tossed in chili with mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Disco Fries

$13.47+

French fries covered in brown gravy with mozzarella and american cheese

Dorito Chicken

$13.47+

Cheese sauce, chicken breaded in cool ranch doritos with dollops of salsa

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.47+

Eggplant tossed in red sauce with dollops of ricotta

Fat Cat

$13.47+

French fries, mozzarella sticks, and chicken fingers tossed in marinara sauce

Hawaiian

$13.47+

Honey Mustard Chicken

$13.47+

Breaded chicken tossed in honey dijon

Italian Hot Dog

$13.47+

Hot dogs cut up with peppers, onions, and potato

Margherita

$13.47+

Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Meatball Parmigiana

$13.47+

Chopped up meatballs, tossed in red sauce with dollops of ricotta

Meatball Vodka

$13.47+

Chopped up meatballs, tossed in vodka sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil

Penne Vodka

$13.47+

Tomato, Basil & Garlic

$13.47+

Tortellini Alfredo

$13.47+

Ultimate Pizza

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$14.51+

Big Mac

$14.51+

Big mac sauce, ground beef, ketchup, lettuce, pickles and cheddar cheese

Chicken & Waffles

$14.51+

layer of sour cream with breaded chicken and waffles. Topped with maple syrup and powder sugar

Chicken Chipotle

$14.51+

Grilled Chicken tossed in chipotle sauce with corn, red onions, and black beans. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese and sour cream

Chicken Penne Vodka

$14.51+

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.51+

Grilled chicken tossed in mayo and taco seasoning. Topped with flour tortilla, chopped tomato, hot peppers, sour cream and scallions.

French Toast

$14.51+

layer of sour cream with french toast and bacon. Topped with maple syrup and powder sugar

Grilled Veggie

$14.51+

Zucchini, squash, and portobello mushrooms chopped up with roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella. Topped with balsamic glaze

Heart Attack

$14.51+

Cheese sauce with sliced deep fried potato, bacon, broccoli, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Locos Taco

$14.51+

Cheese sauce, ground beef, crushed cool ranch dorito, ranch, lettuce, and tomato

Nacho

$14.51+

Salsa, tortilla chips, chili, black olives, hot peppers, sour cream, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Pierogie

$14.51+

Sour cream, pierogies, bacon, scallions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Taco

$14.51+

Salsa, taco meat, lettuce, tomato, red onion cheddar cheese

Calzones

Small Calzone

$10.35

Served with 1 regular topping & side of sauce. Additional cost for additional toppings.

Small Fried Calzone

$11.39

Served with 1 regular topping & side of sauce. Additional cost for additional toppings.

Large Family Size Calzone

$16.59

Served with 1 regular topping & side of sauce. Additional cost for additional toppings.

Stromboli

Stromboli

$10.35

Strombolis are made with Peppers, Ham, Mushrooms, Sausage & Pepperoni and are served with a side of sauce. Additional cost for additional toppings.

Whole Stromboli 36"

$41.55

Strombolis are made with Peppers, Ham, Mushrooms, Sausage & Pepperoni and are served with a side of sauce. Additional cost for additional toppings.

Half & Half Gourmet Pizza

Half & Half Gourmet Pizza

$19.71+

Half & Half Ultimate

1/2 & 1/2 Ultimate

$21.79+

Half Regular & Half Gourmet

Half Reg - Half Gourmet

$19.71+

Half Regular & Half Ultimate

Half Reg Half Ultimate

$20.75+

Rolls

Build Your Own Roll

$10.35

BBQ Chicken

$9.31

Broccoli & Cheese

$9.31

Buffalo Chicken

$9.31

Chicken & Broccoli

$9.31

Chicken & Cheese

$9.31

Eggplant

$9.31

Meat Lovers

$9.31

Pepperoni

$9.31

Pepperoni & Sausage

$9.31

Sausage, Pepper & Onion

$9.31

Spinach

$9.31

Small extra sauce

$2.08

Large extra sauce

$6.19

Gluten Free Pizza

Gluten Free Pizza 10"

$11.44

Garlic Knots

3 Knots

$2.60

6 Knots

$3.64

12 Knots

$5.72

Food Menu

Appetizers

Boneless Wings (11)

$10.39

Served tossed in sauce or sauce on the side. Choice of regular, hot, buffalo, BBQ, teriyaki, garlic parmesan, or with blue cheese or ranch & celery

Bowl of Chili

$7.27

Bruschetta

$8.31

Buffalo Wings (9)

$11.43

Served tossed in sauce or sauce on the side. Choice of regular, hot, buffalo, BBQ, teriyaki, garlic parmesan, or with blue cheese or ranch & celery

Chicken & Cheese Quesadillas

$11.43

Chicken, peppers, and onions, served with sour cream and salsa on the side

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.43

French Fries

Fresh Mozzarella Caprese

$11.43

Fresh tomato, sliced fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers & balsamic vinaigrette

Fried Calamari

$11.43

Fried Calamari (Balsamic Glaze)

$12.47

tossed in balsamic glaze

Fried Calamari (Buffalo Sauce)

$12.47

tossed in buffalo sauce

Garlic Bread

$4.11

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$5.15

Jalapeno & Cheddar Poppers (8)

$10.39

8 poppers, served with tomato sauce

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.31

6 sticks, served with tomato sauce

Mussels Marinara (14)

$13.51

14 mussels

Onion Rings

$7.27

Pierogies (8)

$9.35

8 pieces, served with sour cream

Rice Ball

$4.15

served with tomato sauce

Zucchini Sticks

$8.31

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots (3)

$2.60

3 knots

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.64

6 knots

Garlic Knots (12)

$5.72

12 knots

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$6.23

served with bread and butter

Chicken Tortellini

$6.23

served with bread and butter

Cream of Broccoli

$6.23

served with bread and butter

Italian Wedding

$6.23

served with bread and butter

Lobster Bisque

$7.27

served with bread and butter

Minestrone

$6.23

served with bread and butter

Pasta Fagioli

$6.23

served with bread and butter

Salads

Antipasto small

$8.31

served with choice of dressing and bread

Antipasto large

$11.43

served with choice of dressing and bread

Caesar Salad

$8.31

Chef's Salad small

$8.31

served with choice of dressing and bread

Chef's Salad large

$11.43

served with choice of dressing and bread

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.43

Garden Salad Small

$6.19

Garden Salad Large

$8.27

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.43

served with choice of dressing and bread

Mozz, Tom, Basil Salad

$10.39

Roasted Red Pepper Salad

$10.39

w/ fresh mozzarella, choice of dressing, and bread

Taco Salad

$11.43

served with salsa and sour cream

Tuna Salad

$9.35

served with choice of dressing and bread

Hot Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.39

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$11.43

spiced chicken, roasted red peppers, romaine lettuce & caesar dressing

California Cheese Steak

$11.43

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo

Cheese Steak Hero

$11.43

american cheese, peppers, onions & mushrooms

Chicken Cheesesteak Hero

$11.43

american cheese, peppers, onions & mushrooms

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$11.43

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$11.43

Eggplant Hero

$10.39

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$11.43

Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich

$10.39

Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich w/ Grilled Chicken

$12.47

roasted peppers & balsamic glaze

Grilled Chicken Hero

$11.43

lettuce, tomato & onions

Hamburger

$8.31

served with lettuce, tomato & onion

Italian Hotdog

$8.31

Meatball Hero

$10.39

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$11.43

Pepper, Egg & Potato

$8.31

Sausage Hero

$10.39

Sausage Parmigiana Hero

$11.43

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Hero

$11.43

Shrimp Parmigiana

$12.47

Sonny's Chicken Sandwich

$12.47

grilled chicken, eggplant, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, salt, pepper & balsamic glaze

Veal Cutlet Hero

$11.43

lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar

Veal Parmigiana Hero

$12.47

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken

$11.43

served with lettuce, tomato & choice of french fries or a side salad

BLT

$11.43

served with lettuce, tomato & choice of french fries or a side salad

Dijon Chicken

$11.43

served with lettuce, tomato & choice of french fries or a side salad

Chicken Gyro

$11.43

served with lettuce, tomato, tzatziki & choice of french fries or a side salad

Chicken Caesar

$11.43

served with romaine, parmesan, croutons and choice of french fries of a side salad

Grilled Chicken

$11.43

served with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo with choice of french fries or a side salad

Roasted Red Pepper w/ Mozzarella

$11.43

served with lettuce & choice of french fries or a side salad

Roasted Red Pepper w/ Mozzarella & Grilled Chicken

$13.51

served with lettuce & choice of french fries or a side salad

Tuna

$11.43

served with lettuce, tomato & choice of french fries or a side salad

Turkey

$11.43

served with lettuce, tomato & choice of french fries or a side salad

Cold Sandwiches

Sonny's Sub

$11.43

served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar

Turkey Hero

$11.43

served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar

Roast Beef Hero

$11.43

served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar

Ham & Cheese Hero

$10.39

served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar

Pepperoni Hero

$10.39

served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar

Salami Hero

$10.39

served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar

Three Cheese Sub

$10.39

american, cheddar, and swiss, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar (extra charge for fresh mozzarella)

Tuna Fish Hero

$10.39

served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar

Pasta

All pasta dishes come with bread and a side salad

Baked Ziti

$13.51

served with bread and a side salad

Cavatelli & Broccoli

$13.51

served with bread and a side salad

Cheese Ravioli

$13.51

served with bread and a side salad

Cheese Tortellini

$14.55

served with bread and a side salad

Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.55

served with bread and a side salad

Gnocchi

$13.51

served with bread and a side salad

Gnocchi w/ Vodka Sauce

$15.59

served with bread and a side salad

Manicotti

$13.51

served with bread and a side salad

Meat Lasagna

$13.51

served with bread and a side salad

Vegetable Lasagna

$13.51

served with bread and a side salad

Pasta Primavera

$15.59

served with bread and a side salad

Penne Vodka

$14.55

served with bread and a side salad

Sausage & Peppers w/ Spaghetti

$15.59

served with bread and a side salad

Spaghetti

$12.47

served with bread and a side salad

Spaghetti a la Carbonara

$15.59

served with bread and a side salad

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$15.59

served with bread and a side salad

Spaghetti w/ Sausage

$15.59

served with bread and a side salad

Stuffed Shells

$14.55

served with bread and a side salad

Tortellini Alfredo

$16.63

served with bread and a side salad

Tortellini w/ Vodka Sauce

$16.63

served with bread and a side salad

BYO Pasta

Entrees

Chicken Anthony

$22.87

with shrimp and broccoli in white wine sauce, served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Chicken Balsamic

$20.79

with sun dried tomatoes in balsamic sauce, served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Chicken & Broccoli

$20.79

red or white, served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Chicken Cacciatore

$20.79

with peppers, onions, mushrooms in red sauce, served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$20.79

served with soup or salad

Chicken Florentine

$20.79

with tomatoes, spinach, fresh mozzarella in a light brown sauce, served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Chicken Francaise

$20.79

Chicken Marsala

$20.79

Chicken Piccata

$20.79

Chicken Penne Vodka

$20.79

Chicken Scarpariello

$20.79

with peppers, mushrooms & sausage in white wine sauce

Chicken Sorrento

$20.79

with prosciutto, eggplant & mozzarella in brown sauce

Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.79

served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Sausage Parmigiana

$20.79

served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Veal Parmigiana

$21.83

served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.79

served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Eggplant Rollatini

$20.79

served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Shrimp Parmigiana

$22.87

served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Meatball Parmigiana

$20.79

Seafood

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.87

served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Shrimp Francaise

$22.87

served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Shrimp in Vodka Sauce

$22.87

served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Zuppa de Pesce

$25.99

served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Calamari Marinara

$22.87

served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Clam Sauce

$22.87

served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Mussels

$22.87

served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.87

served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$22.87

served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta

Sides

Breaded Chicken

$5.15

Grilled Chicken

$5.15

French Fries

Meatballs (2)

$4.68

Meatballs (4)

$7.23

Sausage (2)

$4.68

Sausage (4)

$7.23

Sauteed Broccoli

$8.27

Sauteed Spinach

$8.27

Extra Sauce (small)

$2.08

Extra Sauce (large)

$5.15

Extra Dressing (small)

$2.08

Extra Dressing (large)

$5.15

Extra Wing Sauce

Desserts

Homemade Peanut Butter Silk Pie

$6.24

Cannoli

$3.07

Cheesecake

$5.20

Cheesecake Cannoli

$5.20

Chocolate Mousse

$5.20

Nutella Bites (6)

$6.19

Oreo Ice Cream Pie

$5.20

Tiramisu

$5.20

Zeppolis

$5.15

Chocolate Cheesecake Smash

$5.20

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.20

Chocolate Chip Cookie Lava Cake

$5.20

Beverage Menu

Beverages

Bottled Soda (20 oz)

2 Liter Soda