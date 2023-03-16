- Home
Sonnys2 915 County Road 517
No reviews yet
915 County Road 517
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
Popular Items
Pizza Menu
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Grandma's Pizza
Drunken Grandma's Pizza
Chicken in Vodka Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Pomodoro Sauce
Grandpa's Sicilian Pizza
Meat Lover's Pizza
Sicilian Style Pizza
Round Sicilian Pizza
Sicilian Special Pizza
Choose 5 regular toppings
Sonny's Special Pizza
Choose 5 regular toppings
Stuffed Pizza
Choose 3 regular toppings
Veggie Pizza
Choose 5 regular toppings
White Pizza
Choose 1 topping
Gourmet Pizza
Baked Ziti
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
BBQ Chicken
Grilled BBQ chicken with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Bruschetta
Tomatoes tossed in garlic, parmesan, red onions, basil
Buffalo Chicken
Breaded buffalo chicken, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce
Cajun Chicken
Cajun chicken, lettuce, roasted peppers and caesar dressing
Cheesesteak
Steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms with mozzarella and american cheese
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch
Breaded Chicken with bacon. Topped with ranch and cheddar cheese
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan and caesar dressing
Chicken Francaise
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken tossed in red sauce with dollops of ricotta cheese
Chicken Vodka
Grilled chicken tossed in vodka sauce
Chili Cheese Fries
French fries tossed in chili with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Disco Fries
French fries covered in brown gravy with mozzarella and american cheese
Dorito Chicken
Cheese sauce, chicken breaded in cool ranch doritos with dollops of salsa
Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant tossed in red sauce with dollops of ricotta
Fat Cat
French fries, mozzarella sticks, and chicken fingers tossed in marinara sauce
Hawaiian
Honey Mustard Chicken
Breaded chicken tossed in honey dijon
Italian Hot Dog
Hot dogs cut up with peppers, onions, and potato
Margherita
Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil
Meatball Parmigiana
Chopped up meatballs, tossed in red sauce with dollops of ricotta
Meatball Vodka
Chopped up meatballs, tossed in vodka sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil
Penne Vodka
Tomato, Basil & Garlic
Tortellini Alfredo
Ultimate Pizza
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Big Mac
Big mac sauce, ground beef, ketchup, lettuce, pickles and cheddar cheese
Chicken & Waffles
layer of sour cream with breaded chicken and waffles. Topped with maple syrup and powder sugar
Chicken Chipotle
Grilled Chicken tossed in chipotle sauce with corn, red onions, and black beans. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese and sour cream
Chicken Penne Vodka
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken tossed in mayo and taco seasoning. Topped with flour tortilla, chopped tomato, hot peppers, sour cream and scallions.
French Toast
layer of sour cream with french toast and bacon. Topped with maple syrup and powder sugar
Grilled Veggie
Zucchini, squash, and portobello mushrooms chopped up with roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella. Topped with balsamic glaze
Heart Attack
Cheese sauce with sliced deep fried potato, bacon, broccoli, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Locos Taco
Cheese sauce, ground beef, crushed cool ranch dorito, ranch, lettuce, and tomato
Nacho
Salsa, tortilla chips, chili, black olives, hot peppers, sour cream, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Pierogie
Sour cream, pierogies, bacon, scallions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Taco
Salsa, taco meat, lettuce, tomato, red onion cheddar cheese
Calzones
Small Calzone
Served with 1 regular topping & side of sauce. Additional cost for additional toppings.
Small Fried Calzone
Served with 1 regular topping & side of sauce. Additional cost for additional toppings.
Large Family Size Calzone
Served with 1 regular topping & side of sauce. Additional cost for additional toppings.
Stromboli
Stromboli
Strombolis are made with Peppers, Ham, Mushrooms, Sausage & Pepperoni and are served with a side of sauce. Additional cost for additional toppings.
Whole Stromboli 36"
Strombolis are made with Peppers, Ham, Mushrooms, Sausage & Pepperoni and are served with a side of sauce. Additional cost for additional toppings.
Half & Half Gourmet Pizza
Half & Half Ultimate
Half Regular & Half Gourmet
Half Regular & Half Ultimate
Rolls
Gluten Free Pizza
Garlic Knots
Food Menu
Appetizers
Boneless Wings (11)
Served tossed in sauce or sauce on the side. Choice of regular, hot, buffalo, BBQ, teriyaki, garlic parmesan, or with blue cheese or ranch & celery
Bowl of Chili
Bruschetta
Buffalo Wings (9)
Served tossed in sauce or sauce on the side. Choice of regular, hot, buffalo, BBQ, teriyaki, garlic parmesan, or with blue cheese or ranch & celery
Chicken & Cheese Quesadillas
Chicken, peppers, and onions, served with sour cream and salsa on the side
Chicken Fingers & Fries
French Fries
Fresh Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh tomato, sliced fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers & balsamic vinaigrette
Fried Calamari
Fried Calamari (Balsamic Glaze)
tossed in balsamic glaze
Fried Calamari (Buffalo Sauce)
tossed in buffalo sauce
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Jalapeno & Cheddar Poppers (8)
8 poppers, served with tomato sauce
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
6 sticks, served with tomato sauce
Mussels Marinara (14)
14 mussels
Onion Rings
Pierogies (8)
8 pieces, served with sour cream
Rice Ball
served with tomato sauce
Zucchini Sticks
Soups
Chicken Noodle
served with bread and butter
Chicken Tortellini
served with bread and butter
Cream of Broccoli
served with bread and butter
Italian Wedding
served with bread and butter
Lobster Bisque
served with bread and butter
Minestrone
served with bread and butter
Pasta Fagioli
served with bread and butter
Salads
Antipasto small
served with choice of dressing and bread
Antipasto large
served with choice of dressing and bread
Caesar Salad
Chef's Salad small
served with choice of dressing and bread
Chef's Salad large
served with choice of dressing and bread
Chicken Caesar Salad
Garden Salad Small
Garden Salad Large
Grilled Chicken Salad
served with choice of dressing and bread
Mozz, Tom, Basil Salad
Roasted Red Pepper Salad
w/ fresh mozzarella, choice of dressing, and bread
Taco Salad
served with salsa and sour cream
Tuna Salad
served with choice of dressing and bread
Hot Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
spiced chicken, roasted red peppers, romaine lettuce & caesar dressing
California Cheese Steak
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo
Cheese Steak Hero
american cheese, peppers, onions & mushrooms
Chicken Cheesesteak Hero
american cheese, peppers, onions & mushrooms
Chicken Cutlet Hero
Chicken Parmigiana Hero
Eggplant Hero
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich
Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich w/ Grilled Chicken
roasted peppers & balsamic glaze
Grilled Chicken Hero
lettuce, tomato & onions
Hamburger
served with lettuce, tomato & onion
Italian Hotdog
Meatball Hero
Meatball Parmigiana Hero
Pepper, Egg & Potato
Sausage Hero
Sausage Parmigiana Hero
Sausage, Pepper & Onion Hero
Shrimp Parmigiana
Sonny's Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken, eggplant, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, salt, pepper & balsamic glaze
Veal Cutlet Hero
lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar
Veal Parmigiana Hero
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken
served with lettuce, tomato & choice of french fries or a side salad
BLT
served with lettuce, tomato & choice of french fries or a side salad
Dijon Chicken
served with lettuce, tomato & choice of french fries or a side salad
Chicken Gyro
served with lettuce, tomato, tzatziki & choice of french fries or a side salad
Chicken Caesar
served with romaine, parmesan, croutons and choice of french fries of a side salad
Grilled Chicken
served with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo with choice of french fries or a side salad
Roasted Red Pepper w/ Mozzarella
served with lettuce & choice of french fries or a side salad
Roasted Red Pepper w/ Mozzarella & Grilled Chicken
served with lettuce & choice of french fries or a side salad
Tuna
served with lettuce, tomato & choice of french fries or a side salad
Turkey
served with lettuce, tomato & choice of french fries or a side salad
Cold Sandwiches
Sonny's Sub
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar
Turkey Hero
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar
Roast Beef Hero
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar
Ham & Cheese Hero
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar
Pepperoni Hero
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar
Salami Hero
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar
Three Cheese Sub
american, cheddar, and swiss, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar (extra charge for fresh mozzarella)
Tuna Fish Hero
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar
Pasta
Baked Ziti
served with bread and a side salad
Cavatelli & Broccoli
served with bread and a side salad
Cheese Ravioli
served with bread and a side salad
Cheese Tortellini
served with bread and a side salad
Fettuccini Alfredo
served with bread and a side salad
Gnocchi
served with bread and a side salad
Gnocchi w/ Vodka Sauce
served with bread and a side salad
Manicotti
served with bread and a side salad
Meat Lasagna
served with bread and a side salad
Vegetable Lasagna
served with bread and a side salad
Pasta Primavera
served with bread and a side salad
Penne Vodka
served with bread and a side salad
Sausage & Peppers w/ Spaghetti
served with bread and a side salad
Spaghetti
served with bread and a side salad
Spaghetti a la Carbonara
served with bread and a side salad
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
served with bread and a side salad
Spaghetti w/ Sausage
served with bread and a side salad
Stuffed Shells
served with bread and a side salad
Tortellini Alfredo
served with bread and a side salad
Tortellini w/ Vodka Sauce
served with bread and a side salad
BYO Pasta
Entrees
Chicken Anthony
with shrimp and broccoli in white wine sauce, served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Chicken Balsamic
with sun dried tomatoes in balsamic sauce, served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Chicken & Broccoli
red or white, served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Chicken Cacciatore
with peppers, onions, mushrooms in red sauce, served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
served with soup or salad
Chicken Florentine
with tomatoes, spinach, fresh mozzarella in a light brown sauce, served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Chicken Francaise
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Piccata
Chicken Penne Vodka
Chicken Scarpariello
with peppers, mushrooms & sausage in white wine sauce
Chicken Sorrento
with prosciutto, eggplant & mozzarella in brown sauce
Parmigiana
Chicken Parmigiana
served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Sausage Parmigiana
served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Veal Parmigiana
served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana
served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Eggplant Rollatini
served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Shrimp Parmigiana
served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Meatball Parmigiana
Seafood
Shrimp Alfredo
served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Shrimp Francaise
served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Shrimp in Vodka Sauce
served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Zuppa de Pesce
served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Calamari Marinara
served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Clam Sauce
served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Mussels
served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta
Shrimp Scampi
served with soup or salad and your choice of pasta