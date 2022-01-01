SONO SEAPORT SEAFOOD Waterfront

SONO SEAPORT SEAFOOD imageView gallery
ON ICE

BLOOM OYSTERS

$18.00+Out of stock

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.00+

LITTLE NECK CLAMS

$12.00+

Four By Four

$30.00

Little Platter

$68.00

STEAM IT UP

MUSSELS RED

$15.00

MUSSELS WHITE

$15.00

STEAMERS

$15.00+Out of stock

STEAM LT NECKS

$12.00+

STARTERS

CEVICHE

$15.00

CLAMS CASINO (6)

$16.00Out of stock

CRAB CAKE

$16.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$16.00

ROASTED OYSTERS (6)

$18.00Out of stock

STUFFED CLAMS

$5.00

SOUP

SONO CHOWDER

$9.00+

BISQUE

$10.00+

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

MANDARIN SALAD

$12.00

STRAWBERRY SALAD

$12.00

SPECIALTIES/MAIN DECK

BURGER

$15.00

CAPRESE SANDWICH

$14.00

CRISPY FISH SANDWICH

$15.00Out of stock

FISH TACOS

$18.00Out of stock

LOBSTER POT PIE

$27.00

MARKET FISH

$28.00+

NY STRIP

$35.00

PO BOY

$18.00

SEARED SCALLOPS

$29.00Out of stock

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$26.00

S/S SANDWICH

$16.00Out of stock

SAUTE BAYS

$24.00

LOBSTER

LOBSTER DINNER

$45.00Out of stock

HOT LOBSTER ROLL

$32.00+

COLD LOBSTER ROLL

$32.00+

LOBSTER RAV

$25.00

FRY SPOT

FISHERMANS PL

$35.00

CLAM BELLY

$28.00Out of stock

CLAM STRIPS

$24.00

FISH & CHIPS

$21.00Out of stock

FRIED BAY SCALLOPS

$24.00

FRIED OYSTERS

$28.00

FRIED SHRIMP

$26.00

S/S CRABS Dinner

$28.00Out of stock

DESSERT

BREAD PUDDING

BREAD PUDDING

$8.00Out of stock

CHEESECAKE

$8.00
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$8.00Out of stock
KEY LIME PIE

KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

SCOOP CHOCOLATE

$5.00

SCOOP VANILLA

$5.00

STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING

$8.00

TIRAMUSU

$8.00Out of stock

KIDS

KIDS BURGER

$9.00

KIDS CHIC FINGERS

$9.00

KIDS FISH & CHIPS

$9.00

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP

$9.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$9.00

KIDS PASTA

$9.00

GR CHEESE

$9.00

Kids Cup Choc

Kids Cup Vanilla

SIDES

ADD LOBSTER TAIL

$15.00Out of stock

1/4lb Lobster Meat

$17.00
SIDE ONION RINGS

SIDE ONION RINGS

$5.00Out of stock

SIDE CORN

$5.00

SIDE FRIES

$5.00

SIDE POTATO

$5.00

SIDE RICE

$5.00

SIDE HOUSE

$5.00

SIDE CAESAR

$5.00

SIDE SLAW

$5.00

SIDE VEGGIES

$5.00

T-SHIRTS

Kids Small

$15.00

Kids Medium

$15.00

Kids Large

$15.00

Adult Small

$15.00

Adult Medium

$15.00

Adult Large

$15.00

Adult X-Large

$15.00

Adult 2X-Large

$15.00

FISH MARKET FOOD

1/4 LB HOT LOBSTER ROLL

$23.50

1/2 LB HOT LOBSTER ROLL

$37.00

1/4 LB COLD LOBSTER ROLL

$23.50

1/2 LB COLD LOBSTER ROLL

$37.00

1 1/4 LB LOBSTER DINNER

$35.00

CHOWDER CUP

$8.00

CHOWDER BOWL

$11.00

BISQUE CUP

$8.00

BISQUE BOWL

$11.00

OYSTERS 1/2

$14.00

OYSTERS DOZEN

$26.00

CLAMS 1/2

$9.00

CLAMS DOZEN

$16.00

SHRIMP 1/2

$16.00

SHRIMP DOZEN

$30.00

STEAMERS 1LB

$15.00

STEAMED CLAMS 1/2

$9.00

STEAMED CLAMS DOZEN

$18.00

STUFFED CLAMS

$4.50

FISH MARKET BEVERAGE

FOXON SODAS

$2.00

POLAND SPRING

$2.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

PELLEGRINO

$4.00

PANNA

$4.00

FISH MARKET ALCOHOL

CRAFTERS - ROSE

$8.00

CRAFTERS - PINO GRIGIO

$8.00

CRAFTERS - BRUT

$8.00

CRAFTERS - BRUT ROSE

$8.00

KENDALL JACK - CHARD

$14.00

CROSSINGS SB

$14.00

ZONIN PROSECCO

$9.00

HIGH NOON

$8.00

KAHLUA ESPRESSO MARTINI

$8.00

MOSCOW MULE

$8.00

FISH MARKET BEER

BELLS - TWO HEARTED

$8.00

LAWSONS SIP O SHINE

$9.00

NARRA FRESH CATCH

$8.00

NARRA HARD TEA

$7.00

NARRA SHANDY

$8.00

NEW ENGLAND SEA HAG

$7.00

SONO POST RD, PILLS

$8.00

THIMBLE - SEA FOAM

$8.00

ATHLETIC NON-ALC

$6.00

CIDER

$7.00

FISHERS ISLAND

$8.00

GOSSLINGS

$6.00

SAM ADAMS

$6.00

BUDWEISER

$6.00

BUD LIGHT

$6.00

COORS LIGHT

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

AMSTEL

$6.00

CORONA

$6.00

TWO ROADS JUICY

$8.00

LOYAL LEMONADE

$7.00

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family friendly waterfront dining. Come enjoy fresh seafood and thirst quenching drinks with a great view of the Norwalk Harbor.

Website

Location

100 Water Street, Norwalk, CT 06854

Directions

Gallery
SONO SEAPORT SEAFOOD image

Map
