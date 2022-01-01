Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sono Sushi

273 Reviews

$$

1098 Route 35 South

Middletown, NJ 07748

Order Again

Soups/Salads/Rice

----------

Salad

$2.75

Food

Miso Soup

$2.75

Food

CA Salad

$7.50

Food

Clear Soup

$2.75

Food

Rice

$2.25

Food

Brown Rice

$2.75

Food

Dumpling Soup

$5.50

Food

House Soup

$5.50

Food

Seafood Soup

$6.95

Food

Sushi Rice

$3.00

S/W Salad

$5.95

L Miso Soup

$7.00

Kitchen

--------------------

Soybean

$5.50

Bf Negi Ap

$10.95

Rock SHP

$13.95

Gyoza

$6.95

Shumai

$6.95

Bf SA

$8.95

Yaki Soba Ap

$10.95

Yaki Udon Ap

$10.95

Kyo- Age

$5.95

Hamachi Kama

$11.95

SHP Temp Ap

$6.95

Asst. Temp Ap

$6.95

Veg Temp Ap

$4.95

Fried Oyster

$8.95

Kara Age

$7.95

Nasu Shikiyaki

$8.95

SS Crab Ap

$10.95

Yaki Tori

$7.95

Yaki Veg Ap

$7.95

Zaru Soba

$6.95

Seafood Dynamite

$14.95

Ckn Tery Ap

$12.95

Salmon Tery Ap

$13.95

BF Tery Ap

$15.95

Ckn Temp Ap

$7.95

Ckn Katsu Ap

$12.95

Steamed Broccoli

$3.95

---------------

Asst Temp Dinner

$17.95

Chicken Temp Dinner

$17.95

Shrimp Temp Dinner

$18.95

S/F Tempura Dinner

$24.95

SS Crab Dinner

$23.95

Veg Temp Dinner

$15.95

Ckn Katsu Dinner

$18.95

Pork Katsu Dinner

$18.95

---------------

BF Tery Dinner

$24.95

BF Negi Dinner

$23.95

Ckn Tery Dinner

$18.95

Ginger Pork Dinner

$18.95

Salmon Tery Dinner

$23.95

Surf & Turf Dinner

$26.95

SHP Tery Dinner

$23.95

S/F Tery Dinner

$27.95

Lobster Tery Dinner

$27.95

Ckn & Shrimp Tery

$24.95

---------------

Chicken Donburi

$19.95

Pork Donburi

$19.95

Unagi Donburi

$24.95

Shrimp Udon

$15.95

Nabe Yaki Udon

$16.95

Yaki Soba Dinner

$15.95

Yaki Udon Dinner

$15.95

SHP Yaki Soba Dinner

$19.95

SHP Yaki Udon Dinner

$19.95

Yaki Veg Dinner

$14.95

Beef Sukiyaki

$23.95

Chicken Sukiyaki

$23.95

Yose Nabe

$25.95

Miso Udon

$8.95

A/Ckn Tery

$24.95

A/Bf Tery

$25.95

A/Sal Tery

$25.95

B/Bf Tery

$23.95

B/Ckn Tery

$23.95

B/Sal Tery

$23.95

C/Sal Tery

$24.95

C/Ckn Tery

$23.95

Kid's Plate

$16.95

Kid's Plate w Bf Tery

$17.95

A/SU

A/SA

$2.00

A/

A/4p Tuna

$2.00

A/CA

A/HCC

A/SHP Temp

A/R Sal Skin

A/Sal SC

A/Veg

A/Potato

A/Spy Tuna

A/R Tuna

A/Tuna Avo

B/Futo

B/

B/CA

B/HCC

B/Shp Temp

B/Q+Avo+Carrot

C/Eel Sp

C/

C/CA

C/HCC

CA Ten Zari

$22.95

CA Roll

Sushi Bar

---------------

Spicy Kani Salad

$10.95

Treasure Island

$13.95

Tuna Tataki

$13.95

Salmon Tataki

$13.95

Avocado Sashimi

$5.95

Kani Su

$7.95

Sashimi Appetizer

$11.95

Sushi Appetizer

$10.95

Sunomono

$9.95

Tako Su

$9.95

Usu Tsukuri

$12.95

Usu (YT & Jalap)

$13.95

Spicy Tuna Appetizer

$13.95

Spicy Salmon Appetizer

$13.95

Volcano Ap

$14.95

---------------

Loveboat for 2

$56.95

CA Maki Dinner

$17.95

Maki Combo

$18.95

Spicy Maki Combo

$19.95

Veg Maki Dinner

$16.95

Tekke Maki Dinner

$17.95

SU/SA Combo

$31.95

SU/SA for 2

$60.95

Sushi Regular

$23.95

Sushi Deluxe

$27.95

Sashimi Regular

$27.95

Sashimi Deluxe

$31.95

Chirashi

$26.95

Chirashi Deluxe

$30.95

Salmon Don

$26.95

Tekke Don

$27.95

Triple Delight

$27.95

Triple D Sashimi

$31.95

Futo Maki Dinner

$17.95

Seafood Maki Dinner

$22.95

Tuna Sushi Dinner

$27.95

YT/Tuna SU Dinner

$28.95

Sal /YT SU Dinner

$28.95

Sal /Tuna SU Dinner

$28.95

Sal/Tuna SA Dinner

$31.95

YT/Tuna SA Dinner

$31.95

Sal/YT SA Dinner

$31.95

SU for 2

$56.95

SA for 2

$59.95

Sushi for 3

$84.95

Loveboat for 3

$84.95

SU/SA For 3

$90.95

SA For 3

$89.95

-------------------------

Salmon

$3.00

Tuna

$3.00

Yellowtail

$3.00

White Tuna

$3.00

Eel

$3.00

Scallop

$3.50

Fluke

$3.00

Shrimp

$3.00

Ikura

$4.00

Tobiko

$3.00

Spanish Mackeral

$3.00

Striped Bass

$3.00

Smoked Salmon

$3.00

Tamago

$2.50

Kani

$2.50

Hokki Clam

$3.00

Squid

$3.00

Mackeral

$3.00

Tako

$3.00

Uni

$6.75

Toro

$5.50

Spy Scallop

$4.00

Kampachi

$3.00

Spy Tuna

$3.25

Red Tobiko

$3.50

Amberjack

$3.50

-------------------------

Salmon SA

$3.00

Tuna SA

$3.00

Yellowtail SA

$3.00

W. Tuna SA

$3.00

Eel SA

$3.00

Scallop SA

$3.50

Shrimp SA

$3.00

Fluke SA

$3.00

Striped Bass SA

$3.00

Spanish Mackeral SA

$3.00

Ikura SA

$4.00

Tobiko SA

$3.00

Smoked Salmon SA

$3.00

Kani SA

$2.50

Tamago SA

$2.50

Hokki Clam SA

$3.00

Mackeral SA

$3.00

Tako SA

$3.00

Squid SA

$3.00

Uni SA

$6.75

Toro SA

$5.50

Spy Scallop SA

$3.75

Kampachi SA

$3.00

Red Tobiko SA

$3.50

Emberjack SA

$3.50

-------------------------

R SHP Temp

$6.95

R Inc

$13.95

R M16

$14.95

R HCC

$7.95

R Phx

$15.95

R W. Swan

$15.95

R CA w Shrimp

$6.95

R CA

$5.25

R Spy CA

$5.95

R Spy Tuna (Chunks)

$8.95

R Spy Tuna

$7.95

R Spy Sal

$7.95

R Spy YT

$7.95

R Tuna

$6.25

R YT SC

$6.25

R Sal SC

$6.50

R Sal Q

$6.75

R Sal Avo

$6.95

R Alaska

$7.95

R Xmas

$7.95

R Tuna Avo

$7.95

R Tuna & Q

$7.25

R Potato

$5.50

R Avo

$5.25

R Q Avo

$5.25

R Vegetable

$5.50

R Cucumber

$4.25

R Brooklyn

$13.95

R Cele

$15.95

R Dragon

$13.95

R Dragon (Tuna)

$14.95

R Eel Avo

$7.95

R Eel Q

$6.95

R Eel Sp

$8.50

R Sono D

$14.95

R Sono Sp

$14.95

R Fire

$14.95

R Holmdel

$13.95

R Jersey Girl

$15.95

R Juliet

$13.95

R Jalapeno

$8.95

R Jalapeno (YT)

$8.95

R Jalapeno (Tuna)

$8.95

R MDW

$13.95

R Philly

$7.95

R Philly w Fresh Sal

$7.95

R Smo Sal & Avo & Q

$7.95

R Pink Lady

$7.95

R Rain

$14.95

R Red Bank

$13.95

R Romeo

$13.95

R Sal Skin

$5.95

R Valentine

$14.95

R Y2K

$15.95

R 1/2 Seafood Maki (4pc)

$9.95

R Seafood Maki (8pc)

$19.90

R 1/2 SS Crab (4pc)

$9.95

R SS Crab (8pc)

$19.90

R 1/2 Futo (4pc)

$7.95

R Futomaki (8pc)

$15.90

R Boston

$6.95

R Butterfly

$7.95

R Cooked Shrimp Avocado

$6.95

R Easter

$8.95

R Kani Q

$5.00

R Kani Temp

$6.95

R Kani Naruto

$12.95

R Salmon Naruto

$13.95

R Tuna Naruto

$13.95

R Tuna Salmon Naruto

$13.95

R Sal/Tuna/YT Naruto

$14.95

R Cooked SHP Naruto

$13.95

R HCC Naruto

$13.95

R Smo Sal & Shrimp Naruto

$15.95

R Veg Naruto

$10.95

R Philly Naruto

$14.95

R Highland

$8.95

R Iso Maki

$14.95

R New York

$7.95

R Paradise

$13.95

R Sakura

$13.95

R Spy Craw

$8.95

R Sunshine

$12.95

R Tiger

$15.95

R W. Jade

$9.95

R W. Rose

$7.95

R Wonder

$13.95

R 4th of July

$14.95

Xmas In July

$9.95

R YT Temp

$7.95

R Sal Temp Roll

$7.95

R Ckn Temp

$6.95

R YT Avo

$6.95

R Tuna Q C/C

$6.95

R Asp

$4.50

R Avo Q Carrot

$5.00

R Kanpyo

$4.50

R Oshinko

$4.50

R Steamed Potato

$4.95

R Q & Carrot

$4.50

R Avo Q & Ginger

$5.50

----------------------

H/R CA

$5.25

H/R Spy CA

$5.95

H/R Spy Tuna

$7.95

H/R Spicy Salmo

$7.95

H/R Spy YT

$7.95

H/R Shrimp Temp

$6.95

H/R Sal Skin

$5.95

H/R Sal SC

$6.50

H/R Alaska

$7.95

H/R Sal Avo

$6.95

H/R Sal Temp

$7.95

H/R YT SC

$6.25

H/R Tuna

$6.25

H/R Eel Q

$6.95

H/R Eel Avo

$7.95

H/R Eel Sp

$8.50

H/R Veg

$5.50

H/R Avo Q Carrot

$5.50

H/R Boston

$6.95

H/R Kani Temp

$6.95

H/R Smo Sal & Avo & Q

$7.95

H/R Scallop Avo

$9.95

H/R Tuna & Avo

$7.25

H/R W. Jade

$9.95

H/R Potato

$5.50

H/R Rice No Seeds

$2.00

H/R Avo

$5.25

H/R Kani Q

$5.00

H/R W. Rose

$7.95

H/R Jalap (YT)

$8.95

Party Platter A

$86.95

Party Platter B

$75.95

Party Platter C

$62.95

Party Platter D

$52.95

Condiments

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Ponzu Sauce

$0.25

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Tempura Sauce

$0.25

Tonkatsu Sauce

$0.50

Gyoza Sauce

Wasabi Mayo

$0.75

Phx Dressing

$0.50

Tataki Sauce

$0.25

White Swan Sauce

$0.50

Soy Sauce

Lite Soy

Extra Ginger On Side

Extra Wasabi On The Side

Extra Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Side Of Daikon

$1.00

Chili Sauce

$0.25

Lemons On The Side

$0.25

Jalapenos On The Side

$0.25

Cup Of Sesame Seeds

$0.25

Japanese Mayo

$0.50

Ginger Dressing Pint

$5.00

Side Of Scallions

Chili Powder

Packer Notes

NO GINGER

NO WASABI

NO SOUPS

NO SALADS

NO RICE

ONLY RICE

NO SOY SAUCE

NO SETTINGS

ALL LITE RICE

ALL SOY PAPER

ALL LITE SOY

ALL NO SEEDS

ALL NO ROE

ALL BROWN RICE

EXTRA SOY SAUCE

EXTRA LITE SOY

EXTRA DRESSING

EXTRA WASABI

EXTRA GINGER

CUT SMALL

GINGER ON SIDE

WASABI ON SIDE

USE PARTY PLATTER

LINE WITH PLASTIC

KIDS CHOPSTICKS

USE SUSHI BOAT

CHOPSTICKS

EXTRA CHOPSTICKS

BAG 1

BAG 2

SEPARATE BAGS

Bag 3

Desserts

Banana Tempura

$6.95

Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

Mochi (2pc)

$3.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.95

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.95

Drinks

Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Cherry Coke

$1.75

Fanta

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Iced Tea

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.75

Water

$2.00

Japanese Soda

$3.00

Japanese Tea

$3.00

Fuze Iced Tea

$1.75

Perrier

$2.50

Root Beer

$1.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
