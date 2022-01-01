Sushi & Japanese
Sono Sushi
273 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sono Sushi offers authentic Japanese cuisine with a welcoming, family-style atmosphere. Our menu includes a variety of fresh seafood everyday and over 30 types of maki rolls, as well as many other Japanese favorites.
Location
1098 Route 35 South, Middletown, NJ 07748
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Middletown