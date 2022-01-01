Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Sono Wood Fired - Easton

15 Reviews

4055 The Strand West Unit 420

Columbus, OH 43219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

ROSSO | soppressata diavola
side salad
meatball panini

ANTIPASTI | STARTERS

arancini con 'nduja

$12.00

crispy rissoto, 'nduja, fior di latte, tomato fonduda

bruschetta alla sono

$14.00

hand-made mozzarella, lemon conserva ricotta, heirloom tomatoes, ciabatta crostini

burrata

$14.00

crab cake app

$22.00

jumbo lump crab cake, lemon aioli, romesco sauce

crispy parmesan polenta "fries"

$12.00

pesto & tomato fonduda

goat cheese panna cotta

$12.00

peach dried cherry golden raisin agrodolce, pistachio crumble, lavender honey, focaccia toast

lamb & wild boar meatball

$14.00

roasted garlic tomato sauce, parmigiano, prosciutto migas

mussels al forno

$16.00

white wine broth, chorizo, lemon, garlic, crostini

sono charcuterie board

$39.00

our signature salume & cheese board featuring chef's choice of local, house made & imported cured meats & cheeses

sumac crusted sea scallops

sumac crusted sea scallops

$19.00

sumac crust, pistachio butter, micro arugula

white tuna crudo del giorno

$18.00

pickled fennel, red onion, crisp capers, lemon oil, chilies, tarragon, charred ruby red grapefruit, pea tendrils

soup & salad

heirloom beet salad

$12.00

baby wild arugula, baby frisee, pickled red onions, goat cheese, pine nuts, white balsamic vinaigrette

panzazella

$14.00Out of stock

arugula and baby frisee, pickled fennel, heirloom tomatoes, ciabatta bread, pomegranate seeds, hazelnut vinaigrette

spicy caesar salad

$12.00Out of stock

grilled romaine, spicy garlic parmigiano dressing, ciabatta croutons, white anchovies

spinach and arugula salad

$14.00

strawberries, goat cheese, pickled red onions, black pepper vanilla bean vinaigrette

wood roasted chicken salad

$14.00

mixed field greens, wood roasted chicken, crisp prosciutto, dried cherries, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, white balsamic vinaigrette

side salad

$5.00

mixed greens, pickled fennel, pickled red onion, tomato & white balsamic

fall vegetable salad

$14.00

SANDWICHES

ONLY AVAILABLE BEFORE 3 PM

wild mushroom sandwich

$15.00

ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 3 PM. oyster & cremini mushroom, braised spinach, roasted garlic mascarpone, fontina, parmigiano piadina, oven-dried tomatoes

crispy chicken sandwich

$16.00

ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 3 PM. crispy buttermilk chicken breast, calabrese aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel, crisp prosciutto, gruyere

fancy grilled cheese

$14.00Out of stock

ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 3 PM. quadrello, scallion pesto, 1837 pickled mustard, tomato conserva, parmigiano crusted ciabatta

meatball panini

$18.00

lamb and wild boar meatball, provolone and fior di latte, tomato sauce, arugula

chicken salad sandwich

$14.00

wood roasted chicken salad, pickled fennel, tomato conserva, lettuce, toasted brioche bun

WOOD FIRED PIZZA

ROSSO | margherita

$18.00

fior di latte, basil

ROSSO | salsiccia

$19.00

spicy sausage, wood roasted red peppers, fior di latte, basil

ROSSO | soppressata diavola

$19.00

salume calabrese, charred red onions, fior di latte, basil, chili flake

ROSSO | alla vodka

$19.00

spicy sausage, vodka sauce, fior di latte, pesto

BIANCHI | prosciutto

$20.00

prosciutto, provolone, fior di latte, arugula, EVOO, balsamic

BIANCHI | salciccia

$19.00

spicy sausage, provolone, fior di latte, roasted garlic, spinach

BIANCHI | wild mushroom

$19.00

oyster &cremini mushrooms, fontina, taleggio, leeks, crispy sage

BIANCHI | shrimp

$22.00

spinach, leeks, pickled fresno chilies, garlic, fior di latte, ricotta

PASTA

agnolotti

$22.00Out of stock

english pea and mint agnolotti, almond burro fuso, crisp prosciutto, parmigiana, apple, mint, pea tendrils

cavatelli

$19.00

hand made cavatelli, grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes & peppers, basil butter, spinach, pine nuts, parmigiano

pappardelle

$28.00

Ancho espresso braised short rib sugo, sun-dried tomatoes, trumpet mushrooms, parmigiana

bucatini carbonara 'nduja

$24.00

FROM THE OVEN

ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 3 PM.

wood fired chicken

$28.00

ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 3 PM. gerber farms amish chicken, charred lemon, roasted garlic, rosemary, oregano

sea bass

$42.00

ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 3 PM. cherry wood smoked, curried cauliflower puree, crisp brussels sprouts, fresno peppers

salmon

$34.00

ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 3 PM. grilled salmon, confit of leeks, shallots and fennel, romesco sauce

lamb rib chops

$52.00

ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 3 PM. aged lamb rib chops, wood fired oven-dried tomato pesto

prime strip steak alla fiorentino

$75.00

ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 3 PM. wood fired 18 ounce USDA prime aged bone-in strip steak, rosemary-roasted garlic butter

pork chop

$39.00

Steak Feature

$39.00

SIDES

brussels sprouts al forno

$10.00

wood fired, crisp prosciutto migas, citrus aioli

Ciabatta

$2.00

crisp potatoes

$10.00

crispy smashed red potatoes, charred cipollini onions

mushrooms al forno

$10.00

wood fired mushrooms, leeks, rosemary

wood roasted carrots

$10.00

sorghum glaze, pistachio crumble

House made Chips

$2.00

DESSERT

tiramisu alla sono

$12.00

house lady fingers, chocolate mascarpone whip, marsala cream, chocolate soil

chocolate panna cotta

$10.00

zeppole

$12.00

“little doughnuts” blueberry lavender and strawberry port jam

biscotti cheesecake

$12.00

house made biscotti, amaretto caramel cheesecake, almond, panna cotta

SOFT BEVERAGE

Soda Pop

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Water

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

SONO COCKTAILS

sono smash

$15.00Out of stock

raspberry lemonade

$12.00

Apple White Sangria

$11.00

sangria alla sono - red with fresh fruit

$9.00

sangria alla sono - white peach

$9.00Out of stock

hugo

$12.00

prosecco & elderflower spritz

limoncello spritz

$12.00

grey goose, limoncello, simple, club soda

chicagoan

$14.00

rossville union rye, sweet vermouth, mandarin napoleon, angostura bitters

studio m

$16.00

ketel one, shaken hard & served up, with point reyes blue cheese olives

margarita súperfina

$18.00

the very best - casadores anejo, combier d'orange, fresh juice, grand marnier float, lime twist

negroni

$14.00

SWF Bloody Mary

$12.00

Twisted Spook signature bloody mary mix, Tito's vodka, smoked paprika salt and Italian antipasti skewer

Mimosa La Famiglia

$45.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

NA cocktail

$6.00

Spiced Pear Gimlet

$14.00

Cozy Cosmo

$14.00

Cherry Blitz

$13.00

Campfire Sipper

$14.00

GLASS WINE

GLS RED | bordeaux – chateau st. sulpice, france

$14.00

GLS RED | cabernet sauvignon – DAOU – central coast

$15.00

GLS RED | cabernet sauvignon – roth heritage, sonoma

$17.00

GLS RED | chianti classico – vallpecciola, Italy

$14.00

GLS RED | malbec – piattelli, argentina

$12.00

GLS RED | montepulciano – masciarelli, italy

$10.00

GLS RED | nebbiolo – giovani rosso – langhe, italy

$18.00

GLS RED | noiret – m cellars, geneva, ohio

$13.00

GLS RED | pinot noir – davis bynum, sonoma

$15.00

GLS RED | red blend – DAOU - the pessimist, central coast

$14.00

GLS RED | red blend – roth heritage, Sonoma

$16.75

GLS ROSE | rose – fattoria sardi, italy

$13.00

GLS WHT | chardonnay – bueler – russian river, sonoma

$13.00

GLS WHT | chardonnay – DAOU – central coast

$14.00

GLS WHT | moscato – michele chiarlo, Italy

$13.00

GLS WHT | pinot grigio - filadonna

$10.00

GLS WHT | prosecco – torresella, italy

$10.00

GLS WHT | sauvignon blanc - clay shannon

$12.00

GLS WHT | sauvignon blanc – blanc de barat, france

$10.00

GLS WHT | vouvray sec – vignoble, alain robert “les chames”, france

$13.00

BOTTLE WINE

BTL RED | barbera – scarpetta, italy

$52.00

BTL RED | barolo – cascina radice “poiana”, italy

$90.00

BTL RED | bordeaux – chateau les ormes, st. Julien, france

$152.00

BTL RED | bordeaux – chateau st. sulpice, france

$56.00

BTL RED | brunello di montalcino – pieve santa restituta, italy

$248.00

BTL RED | cabernet sauvignon – DAOU – central coast

$60.00

BTL RED | cabernet sauvignon – lancaster – alexander valley

$136.00

BTL RED | cabernet sauvignon – roth heritage, sonoma

$68.00

BTL RED | chateauneuf du pape - chateau de la gardine

$140.00

BTL RED | chianti classico – carpineta “fontalpino”, italy

$81.00

BTL RED | chianti classico – gran selezione, italy

$135.00

BTL RED | chianti classico – vallpecciola, Italy

$56.00

BTL RED | crianza – bodegas r. lopez de heredia vina cubillo, spain

$94.00

BTL RED | malbec – colome, argentina

$50.00

BTL RED | malbec – piattelli, argentina

$48.00

BTL RED | montepulciano – masciarelli, italy

$40.00

BTL RED | nebbiolo – giovani rosso – langhe, italy

$72.00

BTL RED | nebbiolo – renato ratti ochetti – langhe, italy

$68.00

BTL RED | noiret – m cellars, geneva, ohio

$52.00

BTL RED | petite syrah – robert biale “royal punisher”, napa

$120.00

BTL RED | pinot noir – davis bynum, sonoma

$60.00

BTL RED | pinot noir – m cellars – reserve, geneva, ohio

$90.00

BTL RED | pinot noir – paul lato “matinee”, central coast

$140.00

BTL RED | pinot noir – siduri, sonoma

$80.00

BTL RED | red blend – DAOU - the pessimist, central coast

$56.00

BTL RED | red blend – roth heritage, Sonoma

$67.00

BTL RED | rosso – avignoesi cantaloro, italy

$40.00

BTL RED | rosso – san polo trin rubio, italy

$50.00

BTL RED | syrah – nicora “buxom”, central coast

$203.00

BTL RED | Tedeschi Amarone Marne DOCG 2017

$87.00

BTL RED | zinfandel – robert biale “black chicken”, napa

$120.00

BTL ROSE | rose – chateau st. rosaline – “lampe de meduse”

$68.00

BTL ROSE | rose – fattoria sardi, italy

$52.00

BTL ROSE | rose – m cellars – brut, geneva, ohio

$90.00

BTL WHT | chardonnay - puligny montrachet – domaine patrick miolane, france

$188.00

BTL WHT | chardonnay – bueler – russian river, sonoma

$52.00

BTL WHT | chardonnay – DAOU – central coast

$56.00

BTL WHT | chardonnay – mount edna valley, central coast

$68.00

BTL WHT | chenin blanc – domaine huet, france

$152.00

BTL WHT | gavi – la scolca, docg, italy

$48.00

BTL WHT | moscato – michele chiarlo, Italy

$52.00

BTL WHT | pinot grigio–tenuta villanova doc, italy

$52.00

BTL WHT | prosecco rustico – nino franco, italy

$80.00

BTL WHT | prosecco – torresella, italy

$40.00

BTL WHT | sauvignon blanc – blanc de barat, france

$40.00

BTL WHT | vermentino – antinori guada tasso, italy

$72.00

BTL WHT | vouvray sec – vignoble, alain robert “les chames”, france

$52.00

BTL WTH | pinot grigio - filadonna

$40.00

BTL WTH | sauvignon blanc - clay shannon

$48.00

BEER

DRA | 1837 Red Ale, OUR VERY OWN

$8.00

BTL | Bells Two-Hearted IPA (MI)

$7.00

American IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit 7.0% ABV, 12oz Bottle

CAN | Columbus, Bodhi DIPA (OH)

$8.00

Local Double IPA highlighting the true nature of Citra hops. 8.5% ABV, 12oz Can

CAN | Hazy AF

$7.00

CAN | Jackie O's, Mystic Mama (OH)

$7.00

Local West-Coast inspired India Pale ale featuring notes of grapefruit, tangerines, and pine. 7% ABV, 12oz Can

CAN | Masthead, Single Origin Coffee Stout (OH)

$9.00

Local Stout with Ethiopian Yirgacheffe coffee beans with flavors of berry and cocoa. 6.9% ABV, 16oz Tallboy Can

CAN | Mother Stewart, Witbier (OH)

$7.00

Belgian-style Witbier with notes of citrus, coriander and chamomile. 5.2% ABV, 12oz Can

CAN | Nocterra, Trail Break Helles Lager (OH)

$7.25

Made with all German Malt and Hops, this easy drinking lager is sure to compliment your next adventure. 5.0% ABV

CAN | Three Floyds, Barbarian Haze (IN)

$8.00Out of stock

CAN | Zaftig, Heavy Hearted Amber (OH)

$8.00

CAN | Zaftig, Mini Blonde Bomb (OH)

$7.00

Local full bodied blonde ale with cereal malts & citrus. 5.0% ABV, 12oz Can

DRA | Chomolungma

$8.00

DRA | Nocterra, Beta Flash Neipa IPA (OH)

$8.00

Hazy IPA with over 50 pounds of hops from beginning to end. 6.7% ABV

DRA | North High oktoberfest

$8.00

DRA | SBW, B.F. Hefe

$7.00

DRA | Seven Sons, Humulus Nimbus Pale Ale (OH)

$7.00

DRA | Stella Artois, Lager (Belgium)

$7.50

The classis Belgian Pilsner. 5.0% ABV

DRA | Yuengling Traditional Lager (PA)

$6.00

Americas first brewery! Rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor. 4.5% ABV

Vodka

Grey Goose

$9.25

Ketel One

$9.00

Tito's Handmade Vodka

$7.00

Watershed Vodka

$7.00

Whiskey | Brandy

Angel's Envy Finished Rye

$29.75

Angels Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$13.00

Basil Hayden Smoked

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dalmor

$20.00

E&J Brandy

$7.00

Eagle Rare Bourbon

$12.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon

$12.00

George Dickel Whiskey No. 12

$8.00

George Remus Bourbon

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$13.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Larceny Bourbon

$9.00

Macallan 12

$24.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$9.00

Makers Mark Cask

$14.00

Michters Small Batch Bourbon

$14.00

Rossville Union Rye

$12.00

Talisker 10

$18.00Out of stock

Templeton Rye

$10.00

Watershed 6yr Bourbon

$28.50

Watershed Apple Brandy

$12.50

Watershed Boubon

$12.50

Weller Green

$21.00Out of stock

Weller Red

$19.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$11.25

Yellowstone Select Bourbon

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Fords Gin

$10.00

Hendrick's Gin

$11.00

Highbanks Statehouse Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Vim & Petal Gin

$9.00

Watershed Guild Gin

$10.00Out of stock

Watershed Four Peel

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Diplomatico Rum

$13.00

Sailor Jerry Rum

$7.00Out of stock

Tequila

1800 Silver

$10.00

Casadores Anejo

$13.00

Casadores Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Silver

$16.00

Libulela Tequila

$7.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Liqueur | Cognac

Aperol

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse - Green

$19.00

Courvossier VSOP

$12.00

Cynar Amaro

$9.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Pernod

$10.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Zucca Amaro

$9.00

JUST FOR KIDS

AGES 10 AND UNDER ONLY

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00

Sono Wood Fired 8" pizza with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE WITH CHIPS

$8.00

(2) Ciabatta grilled cheese sandwiches with provolone and mozzarella cheeses served with chips.

KIDS PASTA WITH BUTTER

$8.00

Hand made cavatelli pasta with whole butter and topped with Parmesan Reggiano cheese

KIDS PASTA WITH RED SAUCE

$8.00

Sono Wood Fired signature tomato sauce over fresh made cavatelli pasta topped with grated Parmesan Reggiano

KIDS CHEESE & SOPRESSATA PIZZA

$10.00

KIDS BURGER WITH CHIPS

$8.00

BRUNCH | SPECIALTIES

french toast

$15.00

honey oat crunch french toast, marsala mascarpone, toasted hazelnuts, anejo caramel, spicy honey

frittata alla sono

$16.00

spinach, ricotta, grilled zucchini, tomato garlic sauce, provolone, parmigiano freco, fried basil

pepperonata panini

$15.00

wood roasted pepperonata, parmigiano-ricotta scrambled eggs, crisp soppressata, arugula, housemade piadini

prosciutto & fontina omelette

$16.00

wild mushrooms, leeks, fontina cheese, prosciutto, frisee salad, sunchoke chips

short rib benedict

$19.00

ancho-espresso braised short ribs, ciabatta crostini, poached eggs, smoked paprika orange hollandaise

toscano farmhouse breakfast

$14.00

eggs your way, house made porchetta, crisp potatoes

lemon ricotta pancakes

$16.00

Sono Wood Fired signature lemon ricotta pancakes, whipped marsala mascarpone, Anejo caramel, toasted pistachio

crab cake benedict

$28.00

jumbo lump crab cake, grilled focaccia , poached eggs, remoulade hollandaise

duck hash & eggs

$18.00

chicken salad sandwich

$16.00

wood roasted chicken salad, pickled fennel, tomato conserva, baby greens, toasted brioche

egg stratta

$16.00Out of stock

crab cake app

$22.00

jumbo lump crab cake, lemon aioli, romesco sauce

BRUNCH CONTORNO | sides

crisp potatoes - brunch

$6.00

crispy smashed red potatoes, caramelized cippolini onions, herbs

spicy italian sausage pepperonata

$7.00

crispy porchetta

$6.00Out of stock

herb & fennel crisp roasted pork belly

butter croissant

$4.00Out of stock

salted butter, strawberry-basil jam

garlic spinach

$7.00

RW FIRST COURSE

RW SCALLOPS

$50.00Out of stock

RW GOAT CHEESE PANNA COTTA

$50.00

RW SPINACH ARUGULA SALAD

$50.00

Rw Crab Cake

$50.00

RW SECOND COURSE

RW AGNOLOTTI

RW SEABASS

RW SHORT RIB

RW WOOD ROASTED CHICKEN

THIRD COURSE

RW TIRAMISU

CHOCOLATE PANNA COTTA

RW BISCOTTI CHEESECAKE

RW COCKTAIL

RW MAKERS MARK SMASH

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tuscany & Florence Italian cuisine with global influences. An Epicurious journey of explosive flavors and guest engagement. “4 years Michelin Recommended” “Top 10 Best Pizza Chicago” Chicago Magazine “Hungry Hound Award” Zagat Rated “Top Restaurant Chicago” – Rewards Network Time Out Love – Finalist The 22 Best Reservations for Chicago – Michigan Avenue Magazine

Website

Location

4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus, OH 43219

Directions

