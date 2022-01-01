Sono Wood Fired - Easton
15 Reviews
4055 The Strand West Unit 420
Columbus, OH 43219
Popular Items
ANTIPASTI | STARTERS
arancini con 'nduja
crispy rissoto, 'nduja, fior di latte, tomato fonduda
bruschetta alla sono
hand-made mozzarella, lemon conserva ricotta, heirloom tomatoes, ciabatta crostini
burrata
crab cake app
jumbo lump crab cake, lemon aioli, romesco sauce
crispy parmesan polenta "fries"
pesto & tomato fonduda
goat cheese panna cotta
peach dried cherry golden raisin agrodolce, pistachio crumble, lavender honey, focaccia toast
lamb & wild boar meatball
roasted garlic tomato sauce, parmigiano, prosciutto migas
mussels al forno
white wine broth, chorizo, lemon, garlic, crostini
sono charcuterie board
our signature salume & cheese board featuring chef's choice of local, house made & imported cured meats & cheeses
sumac crusted sea scallops
sumac crust, pistachio butter, micro arugula
white tuna crudo del giorno
pickled fennel, red onion, crisp capers, lemon oil, chilies, tarragon, charred ruby red grapefruit, pea tendrils
soup & salad
heirloom beet salad
baby wild arugula, baby frisee, pickled red onions, goat cheese, pine nuts, white balsamic vinaigrette
panzazella
arugula and baby frisee, pickled fennel, heirloom tomatoes, ciabatta bread, pomegranate seeds, hazelnut vinaigrette
spicy caesar salad
grilled romaine, spicy garlic parmigiano dressing, ciabatta croutons, white anchovies
spinach and arugula salad
strawberries, goat cheese, pickled red onions, black pepper vanilla bean vinaigrette
wood roasted chicken salad
mixed field greens, wood roasted chicken, crisp prosciutto, dried cherries, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, white balsamic vinaigrette
side salad
mixed greens, pickled fennel, pickled red onion, tomato & white balsamic
fall vegetable salad
SANDWICHES
wild mushroom sandwich
ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 3 PM. oyster & cremini mushroom, braised spinach, roasted garlic mascarpone, fontina, parmigiano piadina, oven-dried tomatoes
crispy chicken sandwich
ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 3 PM. crispy buttermilk chicken breast, calabrese aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel, crisp prosciutto, gruyere
fancy grilled cheese
ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 3 PM. quadrello, scallion pesto, 1837 pickled mustard, tomato conserva, parmigiano crusted ciabatta
meatball panini
lamb and wild boar meatball, provolone and fior di latte, tomato sauce, arugula
chicken salad sandwich
wood roasted chicken salad, pickled fennel, tomato conserva, lettuce, toasted brioche bun
WOOD FIRED PIZZA
ROSSO | margherita
fior di latte, basil
ROSSO | salsiccia
spicy sausage, wood roasted red peppers, fior di latte, basil
ROSSO | soppressata diavola
salume calabrese, charred red onions, fior di latte, basil, chili flake
ROSSO | alla vodka
spicy sausage, vodka sauce, fior di latte, pesto
BIANCHI | prosciutto
prosciutto, provolone, fior di latte, arugula, EVOO, balsamic
BIANCHI | salciccia
spicy sausage, provolone, fior di latte, roasted garlic, spinach
BIANCHI | wild mushroom
oyster &cremini mushrooms, fontina, taleggio, leeks, crispy sage
BIANCHI | shrimp
spinach, leeks, pickled fresno chilies, garlic, fior di latte, ricotta
PASTA
agnolotti
english pea and mint agnolotti, almond burro fuso, crisp prosciutto, parmigiana, apple, mint, pea tendrils
cavatelli
hand made cavatelli, grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes & peppers, basil butter, spinach, pine nuts, parmigiano
pappardelle
Ancho espresso braised short rib sugo, sun-dried tomatoes, trumpet mushrooms, parmigiana
bucatini carbonara 'nduja
FROM THE OVEN
wood fired chicken
ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 3 PM. gerber farms amish chicken, charred lemon, roasted garlic, rosemary, oregano
sea bass
ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 3 PM. cherry wood smoked, curried cauliflower puree, crisp brussels sprouts, fresno peppers
salmon
ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 3 PM. grilled salmon, confit of leeks, shallots and fennel, romesco sauce
lamb rib chops
ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 3 PM. aged lamb rib chops, wood fired oven-dried tomato pesto
prime strip steak alla fiorentino
ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 3 PM. wood fired 18 ounce USDA prime aged bone-in strip steak, rosemary-roasted garlic butter
pork chop
Steak Feature
SIDES
brussels sprouts al forno
wood fired, crisp prosciutto migas, citrus aioli
Ciabatta
crisp potatoes
crispy smashed red potatoes, charred cipollini onions
mushrooms al forno
wood fired mushrooms, leeks, rosemary
wood roasted carrots
sorghum glaze, pistachio crumble
House made Chips
DESSERT
SOFT BEVERAGE
SONO COCKTAILS
sono smash
raspberry lemonade
Apple White Sangria
sangria alla sono - red with fresh fruit
sangria alla sono - white peach
hugo
prosecco & elderflower spritz
limoncello spritz
grey goose, limoncello, simple, club soda
chicagoan
rossville union rye, sweet vermouth, mandarin napoleon, angostura bitters
studio m
ketel one, shaken hard & served up, with point reyes blue cheese olives
margarita súperfina
the very best - casadores anejo, combier d'orange, fresh juice, grand marnier float, lime twist
negroni
SWF Bloody Mary
Twisted Spook signature bloody mary mix, Tito's vodka, smoked paprika salt and Italian antipasti skewer
Mimosa La Famiglia
Chocolate Martini
Espresso Martini
NA cocktail
Spiced Pear Gimlet
Cozy Cosmo
Cherry Blitz
Campfire Sipper
GLASS WINE
GLS RED | bordeaux – chateau st. sulpice, france
GLS RED | cabernet sauvignon – DAOU – central coast
GLS RED | cabernet sauvignon – roth heritage, sonoma
GLS RED | chianti classico – vallpecciola, Italy
GLS RED | malbec – piattelli, argentina
GLS RED | montepulciano – masciarelli, italy
GLS RED | nebbiolo – giovani rosso – langhe, italy
GLS RED | noiret – m cellars, geneva, ohio
GLS RED | pinot noir – davis bynum, sonoma
GLS RED | red blend – DAOU - the pessimist, central coast
GLS RED | red blend – roth heritage, Sonoma
GLS ROSE | rose – fattoria sardi, italy
GLS WHT | chardonnay – bueler – russian river, sonoma
GLS WHT | chardonnay – DAOU – central coast
GLS WHT | moscato – michele chiarlo, Italy
GLS WHT | pinot grigio - filadonna
GLS WHT | prosecco – torresella, italy
GLS WHT | sauvignon blanc - clay shannon
GLS WHT | sauvignon blanc – blanc de barat, france
GLS WHT | vouvray sec – vignoble, alain robert “les chames”, france
BOTTLE WINE
BTL RED | barbera – scarpetta, italy
BTL RED | barolo – cascina radice “poiana”, italy
BTL RED | bordeaux – chateau les ormes, st. Julien, france
BTL RED | bordeaux – chateau st. sulpice, france
BTL RED | brunello di montalcino – pieve santa restituta, italy
BTL RED | cabernet sauvignon – DAOU – central coast
BTL RED | cabernet sauvignon – lancaster – alexander valley
BTL RED | cabernet sauvignon – roth heritage, sonoma
BTL RED | chateauneuf du pape - chateau de la gardine
BTL RED | chianti classico – carpineta “fontalpino”, italy
BTL RED | chianti classico – gran selezione, italy
BTL RED | chianti classico – vallpecciola, Italy
BTL RED | crianza – bodegas r. lopez de heredia vina cubillo, spain
BTL RED | malbec – colome, argentina
BTL RED | malbec – piattelli, argentina
BTL RED | montepulciano – masciarelli, italy
BTL RED | nebbiolo – giovani rosso – langhe, italy
BTL RED | nebbiolo – renato ratti ochetti – langhe, italy
BTL RED | noiret – m cellars, geneva, ohio
BTL RED | petite syrah – robert biale “royal punisher”, napa
BTL RED | pinot noir – davis bynum, sonoma
BTL RED | pinot noir – m cellars – reserve, geneva, ohio
BTL RED | pinot noir – paul lato “matinee”, central coast
BTL RED | pinot noir – siduri, sonoma
BTL RED | red blend – DAOU - the pessimist, central coast
BTL RED | red blend – roth heritage, Sonoma
BTL RED | rosso – avignoesi cantaloro, italy
BTL RED | rosso – san polo trin rubio, italy
BTL RED | syrah – nicora “buxom”, central coast
BTL RED | Tedeschi Amarone Marne DOCG 2017
BTL RED | zinfandel – robert biale “black chicken”, napa
BTL ROSE | rose – chateau st. rosaline – “lampe de meduse”
BTL ROSE | rose – fattoria sardi, italy
BTL ROSE | rose – m cellars – brut, geneva, ohio
BTL WHT | chardonnay - puligny montrachet – domaine patrick miolane, france
BTL WHT | chardonnay – bueler – russian river, sonoma
BTL WHT | chardonnay – DAOU – central coast
BTL WHT | chardonnay – mount edna valley, central coast
BTL WHT | chenin blanc – domaine huet, france
BTL WHT | gavi – la scolca, docg, italy
BTL WHT | moscato – michele chiarlo, Italy
BTL WHT | pinot grigio–tenuta villanova doc, italy
BTL WHT | prosecco rustico – nino franco, italy
BTL WHT | prosecco – torresella, italy
BTL WHT | sauvignon blanc – blanc de barat, france
BTL WHT | vermentino – antinori guada tasso, italy
BTL WHT | vouvray sec – vignoble, alain robert “les chames”, france
BTL WTH | pinot grigio - filadonna
BTL WTH | sauvignon blanc - clay shannon
BEER
DRA | 1837 Red Ale, OUR VERY OWN
BTL | Bells Two-Hearted IPA (MI)
American IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit 7.0% ABV, 12oz Bottle
CAN | Columbus, Bodhi DIPA (OH)
Local Double IPA highlighting the true nature of Citra hops. 8.5% ABV, 12oz Can
CAN | Hazy AF
CAN | Jackie O's, Mystic Mama (OH)
Local West-Coast inspired India Pale ale featuring notes of grapefruit, tangerines, and pine. 7% ABV, 12oz Can
CAN | Masthead, Single Origin Coffee Stout (OH)
Local Stout with Ethiopian Yirgacheffe coffee beans with flavors of berry and cocoa. 6.9% ABV, 16oz Tallboy Can
CAN | Mother Stewart, Witbier (OH)
Belgian-style Witbier with notes of citrus, coriander and chamomile. 5.2% ABV, 12oz Can
CAN | Nocterra, Trail Break Helles Lager (OH)
Made with all German Malt and Hops, this easy drinking lager is sure to compliment your next adventure. 5.0% ABV
CAN | Three Floyds, Barbarian Haze (IN)
CAN | Zaftig, Heavy Hearted Amber (OH)
CAN | Zaftig, Mini Blonde Bomb (OH)
Local full bodied blonde ale with cereal malts & citrus. 5.0% ABV, 12oz Can
DRA | Chomolungma
DRA | Nocterra, Beta Flash Neipa IPA (OH)
Hazy IPA with over 50 pounds of hops from beginning to end. 6.7% ABV
DRA | North High oktoberfest
DRA | SBW, B.F. Hefe
DRA | Seven Sons, Humulus Nimbus Pale Ale (OH)
DRA | Stella Artois, Lager (Belgium)
The classis Belgian Pilsner. 5.0% ABV
DRA | Yuengling Traditional Lager (PA)
Americas first brewery! Rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor. 4.5% ABV
Whiskey | Brandy
Angel's Envy Finished Rye
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden Bourbon
Basil Hayden Smoked
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Dalmor
E&J Brandy
Eagle Rare Bourbon
Elijah Craig Bourbon
Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon
George Dickel Whiskey No. 12
George Remus Bourbon
Glenlivet 12
Jack Daniel's
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Johnny Walker Black Label
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek Rye
Larceny Bourbon
Macallan 12
Maker's Mark Bourbon
Makers Mark Cask
Michters Small Batch Bourbon
Rossville Union Rye
Talisker 10
Templeton Rye
Watershed 6yr Bourbon
Watershed Apple Brandy
Watershed Boubon
Weller Green
Weller Red
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Yellowstone Select Bourbon
Gin
Tequila
Liqueur | Cognac
JUST FOR KIDS
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA
Sono Wood Fired 8" pizza with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE WITH CHIPS
(2) Ciabatta grilled cheese sandwiches with provolone and mozzarella cheeses served with chips.
KIDS PASTA WITH BUTTER
Hand made cavatelli pasta with whole butter and topped with Parmesan Reggiano cheese
KIDS PASTA WITH RED SAUCE
Sono Wood Fired signature tomato sauce over fresh made cavatelli pasta topped with grated Parmesan Reggiano
KIDS CHEESE & SOPRESSATA PIZZA
KIDS BURGER WITH CHIPS
BRUNCH | SPECIALTIES
french toast
honey oat crunch french toast, marsala mascarpone, toasted hazelnuts, anejo caramel, spicy honey
frittata alla sono
spinach, ricotta, grilled zucchini, tomato garlic sauce, provolone, parmigiano freco, fried basil
pepperonata panini
wood roasted pepperonata, parmigiano-ricotta scrambled eggs, crisp soppressata, arugula, housemade piadini
prosciutto & fontina omelette
wild mushrooms, leeks, fontina cheese, prosciutto, frisee salad, sunchoke chips
short rib benedict
ancho-espresso braised short ribs, ciabatta crostini, poached eggs, smoked paprika orange hollandaise
toscano farmhouse breakfast
eggs your way, house made porchetta, crisp potatoes
lemon ricotta pancakes
Sono Wood Fired signature lemon ricotta pancakes, whipped marsala mascarpone, Anejo caramel, toasted pistachio
crab cake benedict
jumbo lump crab cake, grilled focaccia , poached eggs, remoulade hollandaise
duck hash & eggs
chicken salad sandwich
wood roasted chicken salad, pickled fennel, tomato conserva, baby greens, toasted brioche
egg stratta
crab cake app
jumbo lump crab cake, lemon aioli, romesco sauce
BRUNCH CONTORNO | sides
RW FIRST COURSE
RW SECOND COURSE
RW COCKTAIL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuscany & Florence Italian cuisine with global influences. An Epicurious journey of explosive flavors and guest engagement. “4 years Michelin Recommended” “Top 10 Best Pizza Chicago” Chicago Magazine “Hungry Hound Award” Zagat Rated “Top Restaurant Chicago” – Rewards Network Time Out Love – Finalist The 22 Best Reservations for Chicago – Michigan Avenue Magazine
4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus, OH 43219