Sonoma Burger-Sebastopol
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Sonoma Burger is a classic hamburger, hot dog & shake restaurant by acclaimed Bay Area chef Bob Simontacchi. Sonoma Burger features Smash Burgers & Hot Dogs with locally sourced Sonoma Mountain Beef, House Baked Buns, Fresh Sonoma Produce, & house made condiments. Sonoma Burger also features Strauss soft serve, milk shakes & floats! Enjoy a classic burger shop vibe for dine in, or take the food to go!
173 Pleasant Hill N, Sebastopol, CA 95472
