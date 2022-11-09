Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Sonoma Burger-Sebastopol

review star

No reviews yet

173 Pleasant Hill N

Sebastopol, CA 95472

Popular Items

Classic Smash Burger
Fries
Chicken Sandwich

Soft Serve, Milk Shakes, Floats & Slushes

Straus Soft Serve

Straus Soft Serve

$4.50

Vanilla, Chocolate, or Swirl Soft Serve using local Straus Cream!

Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$6.50+

Fresh Made Milkshake with Strauss\ Ice Cream & Local Milk

Soda Float

Soda Float

$5.25+

Straus Soft Serve with choice of Soda Flavors!

Apple Slush

Apple Slush

$5.00+Out of stock

Ratzlaff Ranch "Apple-a-Day" fresh locally pressed cider, served frozen as a slush!

Cold Apple Pie

$7.00+

Vanilla Soft Serve with Local Organic Apple Slush!

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hand Crafted Burgers with a choice of Sonoma Mountain Beef, Willie Bird Turkey, Mary's Chicken or Smoked Tempeh!
Classic Smash Burger

Classic Smash Burger

$6.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Sonoma Sauce on a fresh house-made bun. Or choose your own toppings!

FFT Turkey Burger

FFT Turkey Burger

$7.00

$1 of each Burger goes to Food For Thought Charity. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Sonoma Sauce on a fresh house-made bun. Or choose your own toppings!

The BBQ Bacon Smash Burger

The BBQ Bacon Smash Burger

$8.50

Beef Patty, Ginger-BBQ Sauce, SoCo Bacon, Crispy Onions, Lettuce, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.89

Fresh Fried Mary's Chicken Breast on a house-made bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, bread & butter pickles & house made ranch.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich (🌶️🌶️)

Spicy Chicken Sandwich (🌶️🌶️)

$8.50

Crispy Local Chicken Breast, Pickled Cabbage Slaw, Bread & Butter Pickles, Lettuce, Chipotle Habanero Ranch (🌶️), House Made Bun

Tempeh Burger

Tempeh Burger

$7.00

House-Smoked Seasoned Tempeh served on our house made bun Topped with Ginger BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles & Griddled Onion.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

House-Made Bun with melted American Cheese.

Kid's Burger (Plain)
$5.25

Kid's Burger (Plain)

$5.25
BLT

BLT

$6.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Sonoma Meat Company Bacon

Griddle Dogs

All Beef Sonoma Mountain Hot Dogs, Split & Griddled, served on our house made hot dog bun!
Griddle Dog

Griddle Dog

$8.50

Locally Made 1/4 Pound Hot Dog, split & griddled, on a house-made bun. Available with a variety of condiments & toppings.

Classic Sonoma Dog

Classic Sonoma Dog

$9.50

Our classic hot dog preparation - a 1/4 pound local dog topped with Griddled Onions, and Pickled Slaw.

Spicy Mexican Dog

Spicy Mexican Dog

$12.95
Sebastopol Dog

Sebastopol Dog

$12.95

A riff on a Chicago Dog - NorCal style. Tomatoes, Crispy Onions, Pickled Jalapeño, House Fermented Dill Pickle Spears, Relish & Mustard.

Sides & Salad

Fries

Fries

$2.75+
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$2.75Out of stock

Fresh house fried skin-on potato chips, with a choice of dip!

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$5.50
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$5.95
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$3.29+

House Fermented Dill Pickle slices with a seasoned batter & panko crust! A house specialty!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.95

Hand made thick cut onion rings! Made fresh in house.

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Chopped Romaine, House Made Croutons, Red Onions, Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$5.95

Fresh Fried Victorian Farmstead Chicken Tenderloins

Dill Pickle

$1.40

Lacto-fermented classic Dill Pickle

Plain Patty

$4.00

Pantry (Jarred Sauces, Pickles, Etc.)

12oz Ranch

12oz Ranch

$8.00
12oz Sonoma Sauce
$8.00

12oz Sonoma Sauce

$8.00
12oz Spicy Garlic Mayo

12oz Spicy Garlic Mayo

$8.00Out of stock
12oz BBQ Sauce
$8.00

12oz BBQ Sauce

$8.00
12oz House Bread & Butter Pickles
$8.00

12oz House Bread & Butter Pickles

$8.00
12oz Pickled Jalapenos
$8.00

12oz Pickled Jalapenos

$8.00
16oz Dill Pickle Spears
$8.00

16oz Dill Pickle Spears

$8.00

11oz Pumpkin Spice Syrup

$8.00

Sauces, Dips & Dressings

Sonoma Sauce

Sonoma Sauce

$0.75

Our signature burger sauce. Contains soy.

Buttermilk Ranch

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.75

House Made Buttermilk Ranch with Fresh Herbs!

Chipotle Habanero Ranch (🌶️🌶️)

$0.75

Habanero Hot Sauce (🌶️🌶️🌶️)

$0.75
Spicy Garlic Mayo

Spicy Garlic Mayo

$0.75Out of stock
Ginger BBQ Sauce

Ginger BBQ Sauce

$0.50

House-Made Ginger BBQ Sauce

Sauce Flight - (BBQ, SS, Ranch, SGM)

$3.00

Four of our signature sauces - Sonoma Sauce, Ginger BBQ, Ranch, & Spicy Garlic Mayo!

Ketchup

Mayo

$0.25

Mustard

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda (55 Miles) To Go
$3.75+

$3.75+

Donation

Donation to Food for Thought Food Bank
$1.00

Donation to Food for Thought Food Bank

$1.00

Clothes/Merch

T-Shirt

$22.00

Hat

$22.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sonoma Burger is a classic hamburger, hot dog & shake restaurant by acclaimed Bay Area chef Bob Simontacchi. Sonoma Burger features Smash Burgers & Hot Dogs with locally sourced Sonoma Mountain Beef, House Baked Buns, Fresh Sonoma Produce, & house made condiments. Sonoma Burger also features Strauss soft serve, milk shakes & floats! Enjoy a classic burger shop vibe for dine in, or take the food to go!

Location

173 Pleasant Hill N, Sebastopol, CA 95472

Directions

Sonoma Burger image

