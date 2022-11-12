Main picView gallery

Sonoma Pizza Co.

review star

No reviews yet

6615 Front Street

FORESTVILLE, CA 95436

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Nirvana
SPC Combo
Margherita

Tapas

Spiced Olives

Spiced Olives

$6.00

Warmed olives served in a citrus spiced marinade. (vg, v, df, gf)

Wood Fired Garlic Bread

Wood Fired Garlic Bread

$10.00

House made sourdough baked to order in the wood fire oven. Topped with garlic oil & herbs, served with a side of SPC marinara. (vg, v, df)

Burrata with Beets & Persimmons

$18.00

Roasted beets, persimmons, pomegranate, orange segments, candied walnuts, arugula, smoked honey, hibiscus vinaigrette. (v,gf)

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Aleppo pepper, salt, served with a preserved lemon aioli. (v, gf)

Patatas Sonoma

Patatas Sonoma

$14.00

Crispy heirloom red potatoes from Bodega Bay served with chili-garlic aioli. (v, gf)

SPC Meatballs

SPC Meatballs

$18.00

Five of our classic beef-pork-prosciutto meatballs served in a cast iron skillet with house made marinara, Bellwether Farms ricotta, shaved parmesan and fried herbs.

Salads

SPC House Salad

SPC House Salad

$14.00

Local mixed greens with shaved farm stand veggies and red onion dressed in a golden balsamic vinaigrette. (vg, v, df, gf)

Sunflower Seed Caesar

Sunflower Seed Caesar

$16.00

Little gem lettuces, house made croutons, shaved parmesan, toasted sunflower seeds dressed in our tangy anchovy caesar dressing. (vg, v, df, gf)

Wood Fired Pizza

Traditional Neapolitan style pies from the wood-fired oven. Baked for about 90 seconds, the result is a crust that is soft & spongy with charred spots called “leopardoing”. All pizzas are 12”. Vegan options available.
Margherita

Margherita

$22.00

The crown jewel of our traditional Neapolitan pizzas! This iconic wood-fired pizza gets its name from an Italian Queen, and this is one pizza fit for royalty. San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil. (v)

Margherita Extra

Margherita Extra

$24.00

Our Margherita pizza, made with Buffalo Mozzarella for extra creamy pizza nirvana. San Marzano tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil. (v)

Marinara

Marinara

$19.00

The pizza that started it all. This pizza without cheese was originally enjoyed by Italian sailors, and later popularized by summertime beachgoers. Tomatoes and garlic are the stars in this delightful showstopper. San Marzano tomatoes, roasted garlic, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil. (vg, v)

The Bianca Divine

The Bianca Divine

$23.00

Marin French Brie cream, fresh mozzarella, garlic confit, oregano, parmesan. (v)

SPC Pizza

Our signature Pizzas feature a crust that is thinner, crispier and closer to a NY style crust. They are baked in our Swedish electric deck oven for 4-7 minutes. All pizzas as 12”. Any SPC Pizza can be made vegetarian, vegan or gluten free.
Adult Cheese

Adult Cheese

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, stracciatella, and provolone cheese finished with grated parmesan. A simply divine pie! (v)

Pepperoni Nirvana

Pepperoni Nirvana

$24.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, dried oregano.

Fennel Sausage

Fennel Sausage

$24.00

Tomato sauce, fennel sausage, mozzarella, provolone, red onion, peppadew peppers, meyer lemon gremolata.

SPC Combo

SPC Combo

$26.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, fennel sausage, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, Mycopia Mushrooms, red onions, peppadew peppers.

Mushroom Mycopia

Mushroom Mycopia

$24.00

St. Jorge cream, mixed Mycopia mushrooms, mozzarella, St.Jorge cheese, garlic chives, spring onions, chimichurri. (v)

Bora Bora

Bora Bora

$26.00

Tomato sauce, wood fired roasted pork shoulder, charred pineapple, Bachan's Japanese BBQ Sauce, sesame seeds, togarashi seasoned crispy shallots.

The Tati

The Tati

$23.00

Fra’Mani mortadella, pistachios, frisee, slow cooked garlic confit, chives, parsley, oregano, lemon

Apples & Blue

Apples & Blue

$25.00

Prosciutto, red grapes, Pt. Reyes Bay Blue cheese, shaved garlic, mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze

Kid's Cheese Pizza

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan. (v)

Sauces & Dips

Our house made Sauces or Dips are a delicious addition any order.
SPC Ranch Dip

SPC Ranch Dip

$2.00

A house made ranch dressing. Tangy and herbaceous! (v, gf)

Crispy Chili Garlic Oil

Crispy Chili Garlic Oil

$2.00

Crispy shallots and garlic give this chili oil a crunchy texture. (vg, v, df, gf)

Pepperoncini & Preserved Lemon Relish

Pepperoncini & Preserved Lemon Relish

$2.00

Creamy and spicy, this relish has a little heat and a lot of punch. (vg, v, df, gf)

Trio of Sauces (Ranch, Chili Oil & Relish)

Trio of Sauces (Ranch, Chili Oil & Relish)

$5.00

All three of our favorite sauces & dips.

SPC Marinara Sauce

SPC Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Our marinara is simple and flavorful made with a little chili and fennel. (v)

Calabrian Chili

$2.00

Chilies from Calabria, Italy. Spicy, fruity and smoky. Delicious!

Dessert

Gelato

$5.00

(v, gf)

Sorbet

$5.00

(vg, df, gf)

House Sodas and Other Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Root Beer Soda

$5.00

Root Beer concentrate & soda water. We use an organically flavored lower-sugar mixer with whole botanical ingredients to bring you a delicious house made soda!

Hibiscus Cardamom Soda

$5.00

Organic hibiscus, rose hip, cardamom & soda water. We use an organically flavored lower-sugar mixer with whole botanical ingredients to bring you a delicious house made soda!

Citrus Passion Soda

$5.00

Passion fruit, key lime, blood orange concentrate & soda water. We use an organically flavored lower-sugar mixer with whole botanical ingredients to bring you a delicious house made soda!

Rose Tonic

$5.00

A non-traditional tonic with floral rose notes and the traditional flavor tonic elements. We use an organically flavored lower-sugar mixer with whole botanical ingredients to bring you a delicious house made soda!

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

House made lemonade. Lemon juice, simple syrup, water.

Iced Tea

$4.00

Freshly brewed ice tea.

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Half lemonade, half iced tea.

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Classic. Sprite with grenadine and a maraschino cherry.

Coke

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Sparkling Wine

Hammerling Tilted Mile

$42.00

2020 Hammerling, Tilted Mile, CA. Pinot Noir dominated blend. Bone dry, with a fresh fruit character and subtle savoriness. Cool climate Cali sparkling at its finest.

White Wine

Idlewild Flaura and Fauna

$27.00Out of stock

2021 Idlewild, Flora and Fauna White, North Coast, CA. A medium bodied white blend of aromatic Italians, this vibrant and well balanced wine finishes clean and hits the mark.

Tendu Vermentino

$22.00Out of stock

2020 Tendu, Vermentino, Yolo County, CA. A second project by acclaimed vintner Steve Mathiasson, Tendu is a high value sure shot of deliciousness. Clean and crisp!

Jolie Laide Trousseau Gris

$39.00

2021 Jolie Laide, Trousseau Gris, Fanucchi-Wood Road Vineyard, Russian River Valley, CA. A gem from one of the state's best winemakers. This is a wildly perfumed and elegantly textured wine with a bright spirit.

Land of Saints Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

2020 Land of Saints, Sauvignon Blanc, Santa Barbara County, CA. Crazy delicious Sauvignon Blanc from Central Coast. Dry and zippy, citrus and exuberant tropical fruit supported by subtle herbaceousness.

Camp Chardonnay

$18.00Out of stock

2021 Camp, Chardonnay, Sonoma County, CA. Round and clean Sonoma Chardonnay. Not a butter bomb, but smooth as hell.

Pellegrini Chardonnay

$27.00

2019 Pellegrini, Skin Fermented Chardonnay, Sonoma County, CA. A shining example of the noble Chardonnay grape - this unique wine shows incredible texture, aromatics and personality.

Broc Cellars Love White (can)

$12.00

2021 Broc Cellars, Love White, CA. This wine is served in a can! Fresh take on a Rhone Blend. Bursting with aromatics, texture, and acid- this wine is unfiltered, and unbelievable.

Rose Wine

Scribe Rose (can)

$12.00

2021 Scribe, Una Lou, Rose of Pinot Noir, Carneros, CA. This wine is served in a can! Clean, dry, tropical, watermelon, and sunshine. All the things you want from our #1 summertime rose.

Red Wine

Pellegrini Pinot Noir

$42.00

2019 Pellegrini, Pinot Noir, Seven Mules, Sonoma County, CA. Complex single vineyard Pinot from a legendary producer. Savory, brooding and seductive.

Trail Marker Pinot Noir

$33.00

2020 Trailmaker, Pinot Noir, Santa Cruz Mtn., CA. Elegant Pinot from an exciting AVA. Light bodied, cool climate elegance.

Scar of the Sea Pinot Noir

$35.00

2021 Scar of the Sea, Pinot Noir, Vino de los Ranchos, Central Coast, CA. This medium bodied oceanside Pinot has beautiful aromatics, dusty red fruit, and silky tannins.

Broc Cellars Love Red Blend

$28.00

2021 Broc Cellars, Love Red, North Coast, CA. Juicy, light bodied red blend that is natural and downright delicious. Serve with a slight chill for full effect.

Maitre de Chai Red Table Wine

$27.00

2021 Maitre de Chai, Red Table Wine, Lodi, CA. This Grenache driven red blend is a great food wine. Incredibly elegant with a sturdy structure, complexity and spice.

Lo - Fi Cab Franc

$29.00

2021 Lo-Fi, Cabernet Franc, Santa Barbara County, CA. Light bodied, peppery with low tannins. Natural wine at it's finest! Serve with a slight chill.

Poco a Poco Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

2019 Poco a Poco, Cabernet Sauvignon, Lake County, CA. Clean and lean style Cabernet! Savory, with dark fruit, spice and fine tannins.

SPC Hoodies

SPC Hoodie - XS

SPC Hoodie - XS

$45.00

Black & white zip up hoodie. Cool design. High quality garment.

SPC Hoodie - Small

SPC Hoodie - Small

$45.00

Black & white zip up hoodie. Cool design. High quality garment.

SPC Hoodie - Medium

SPC Hoodie - Medium

$45.00

Black & white zip up hoodie. Cool design. High quality garment.

SPC Hoodie - Large

SPC Hoodie - Large

$45.00

Black & white zip up hoodie. Cool design. High quality garment.

SPC Hoodie - XL

SPC Hoodie - XL

$45.00

Black & white zip up hoodie. Cool design. High quality garment.

SPC Hoodie - 2XL

SPC Hoodie - 2XL

$45.00Out of stock

Black & white zip up hoodie. Cool design. High quality garment.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Artisan Pizzaria & Wine Shop.

Location

6615 Front Street, FORESTVILLE, CA 95436

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
