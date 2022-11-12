- Home
Sonoma Pizza Co.
6615 Front Street
FORESTVILLE, CA 95436
Popular Items
Tapas
Spiced Olives
Warmed olives served in a citrus spiced marinade. (vg, v, df, gf)
Wood Fired Garlic Bread
House made sourdough baked to order in the wood fire oven. Topped with garlic oil & herbs, served with a side of SPC marinara. (vg, v, df)
Burrata with Beets & Persimmons
Roasted beets, persimmons, pomegranate, orange segments, candied walnuts, arugula, smoked honey, hibiscus vinaigrette. (v,gf)
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Aleppo pepper, salt, served with a preserved lemon aioli. (v, gf)
Patatas Sonoma
Crispy heirloom red potatoes from Bodega Bay served with chili-garlic aioli. (v, gf)
SPC Meatballs
Five of our classic beef-pork-prosciutto meatballs served in a cast iron skillet with house made marinara, Bellwether Farms ricotta, shaved parmesan and fried herbs.
Salads
SPC House Salad
Local mixed greens with shaved farm stand veggies and red onion dressed in a golden balsamic vinaigrette. (vg, v, df, gf)
Sunflower Seed Caesar
Little gem lettuces, house made croutons, shaved parmesan, toasted sunflower seeds dressed in our tangy anchovy caesar dressing. (vg, v, df, gf)
Wood Fired Pizza
Margherita
The crown jewel of our traditional Neapolitan pizzas! This iconic wood-fired pizza gets its name from an Italian Queen, and this is one pizza fit for royalty. San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil. (v)
Margherita Extra
Our Margherita pizza, made with Buffalo Mozzarella for extra creamy pizza nirvana. San Marzano tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil. (v)
Marinara
The pizza that started it all. This pizza without cheese was originally enjoyed by Italian sailors, and later popularized by summertime beachgoers. Tomatoes and garlic are the stars in this delightful showstopper. San Marzano tomatoes, roasted garlic, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil. (vg, v)
The Bianca Divine
Marin French Brie cream, fresh mozzarella, garlic confit, oregano, parmesan. (v)
SPC Pizza
Adult Cheese
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, stracciatella, and provolone cheese finished with grated parmesan. A simply divine pie! (v)
Pepperoni Nirvana
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, dried oregano.
Fennel Sausage
Tomato sauce, fennel sausage, mozzarella, provolone, red onion, peppadew peppers, meyer lemon gremolata.
SPC Combo
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, fennel sausage, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, Mycopia Mushrooms, red onions, peppadew peppers.
Mushroom Mycopia
St. Jorge cream, mixed Mycopia mushrooms, mozzarella, St.Jorge cheese, garlic chives, spring onions, chimichurri. (v)
Bora Bora
Tomato sauce, wood fired roasted pork shoulder, charred pineapple, Bachan's Japanese BBQ Sauce, sesame seeds, togarashi seasoned crispy shallots.
The Tati
Fra’Mani mortadella, pistachios, frisee, slow cooked garlic confit, chives, parsley, oregano, lemon
Apples & Blue
Prosciutto, red grapes, Pt. Reyes Bay Blue cheese, shaved garlic, mozzarella, arugula, balsamic glaze
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan. (v)
Sauces & Dips
SPC Ranch Dip
A house made ranch dressing. Tangy and herbaceous! (v, gf)
Crispy Chili Garlic Oil
Crispy shallots and garlic give this chili oil a crunchy texture. (vg, v, df, gf)
Pepperoncini & Preserved Lemon Relish
Creamy and spicy, this relish has a little heat and a lot of punch. (vg, v, df, gf)
Trio of Sauces (Ranch, Chili Oil & Relish)
All three of our favorite sauces & dips.
SPC Marinara Sauce
Our marinara is simple and flavorful made with a little chili and fennel. (v)
Calabrian Chili
Chilies from Calabria, Italy. Spicy, fruity and smoky. Delicious!
House Sodas and Other Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Root Beer Soda
Root Beer concentrate & soda water. We use an organically flavored lower-sugar mixer with whole botanical ingredients to bring you a delicious house made soda!
Hibiscus Cardamom Soda
Organic hibiscus, rose hip, cardamom & soda water. We use an organically flavored lower-sugar mixer with whole botanical ingredients to bring you a delicious house made soda!
Citrus Passion Soda
Passion fruit, key lime, blood orange concentrate & soda water. We use an organically flavored lower-sugar mixer with whole botanical ingredients to bring you a delicious house made soda!
Rose Tonic
A non-traditional tonic with floral rose notes and the traditional flavor tonic elements. We use an organically flavored lower-sugar mixer with whole botanical ingredients to bring you a delicious house made soda!
Fresh Lemonade
House made lemonade. Lemon juice, simple syrup, water.
Iced Tea
Freshly brewed ice tea.
Arnold Palmer
Half lemonade, half iced tea.
Shirley Temple
Classic. Sprite with grenadine and a maraschino cherry.
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Sparkling Wine
White Wine
Idlewild Flaura and Fauna
2021 Idlewild, Flora and Fauna White, North Coast, CA. A medium bodied white blend of aromatic Italians, this vibrant and well balanced wine finishes clean and hits the mark.
Tendu Vermentino
2020 Tendu, Vermentino, Yolo County, CA. A second project by acclaimed vintner Steve Mathiasson, Tendu is a high value sure shot of deliciousness. Clean and crisp!
Jolie Laide Trousseau Gris
2021 Jolie Laide, Trousseau Gris, Fanucchi-Wood Road Vineyard, Russian River Valley, CA. A gem from one of the state's best winemakers. This is a wildly perfumed and elegantly textured wine with a bright spirit.
Land of Saints Sauvignon Blanc
2020 Land of Saints, Sauvignon Blanc, Santa Barbara County, CA. Crazy delicious Sauvignon Blanc from Central Coast. Dry and zippy, citrus and exuberant tropical fruit supported by subtle herbaceousness.
Camp Chardonnay
2021 Camp, Chardonnay, Sonoma County, CA. Round and clean Sonoma Chardonnay. Not a butter bomb, but smooth as hell.
Pellegrini Chardonnay
2019 Pellegrini, Skin Fermented Chardonnay, Sonoma County, CA. A shining example of the noble Chardonnay grape - this unique wine shows incredible texture, aromatics and personality.
Broc Cellars Love White (can)
2021 Broc Cellars, Love White, CA. This wine is served in a can! Fresh take on a Rhone Blend. Bursting with aromatics, texture, and acid- this wine is unfiltered, and unbelievable.
Rose Wine
Red Wine
Pellegrini Pinot Noir
2019 Pellegrini, Pinot Noir, Seven Mules, Sonoma County, CA. Complex single vineyard Pinot from a legendary producer. Savory, brooding and seductive.
Trail Marker Pinot Noir
2020 Trailmaker, Pinot Noir, Santa Cruz Mtn., CA. Elegant Pinot from an exciting AVA. Light bodied, cool climate elegance.
Scar of the Sea Pinot Noir
2021 Scar of the Sea, Pinot Noir, Vino de los Ranchos, Central Coast, CA. This medium bodied oceanside Pinot has beautiful aromatics, dusty red fruit, and silky tannins.
Broc Cellars Love Red Blend
2021 Broc Cellars, Love Red, North Coast, CA. Juicy, light bodied red blend that is natural and downright delicious. Serve with a slight chill for full effect.
Maitre de Chai Red Table Wine
2021 Maitre de Chai, Red Table Wine, Lodi, CA. This Grenache driven red blend is a great food wine. Incredibly elegant with a sturdy structure, complexity and spice.
Lo - Fi Cab Franc
2021 Lo-Fi, Cabernet Franc, Santa Barbara County, CA. Light bodied, peppery with low tannins. Natural wine at it's finest! Serve with a slight chill.
Poco a Poco Cabernet Sauvignon
2019 Poco a Poco, Cabernet Sauvignon, Lake County, CA. Clean and lean style Cabernet! Savory, with dark fruit, spice and fine tannins.
SPC Hoodies
SPC Hoodie - XS
Black & white zip up hoodie. Cool design. High quality garment.
SPC Hoodie - Small
Black & white zip up hoodie. Cool design. High quality garment.
SPC Hoodie - Medium
Black & white zip up hoodie. Cool design. High quality garment.
SPC Hoodie - Large
Black & white zip up hoodie. Cool design. High quality garment.
SPC Hoodie - XL
Black & white zip up hoodie. Cool design. High quality garment.
SPC Hoodie - 2XL
Black & white zip up hoodie. Cool design. High quality garment.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Artisan Pizzaria & Wine Shop.
6615 Front Street, FORESTVILLE, CA 95436