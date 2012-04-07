- Home
- /
- Vacaville
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Sonoma Springs Brewing - Vacaville
Sonoma Springs Brewing - Vacaville
No reviews yet
300 Main street
Vacaville, CA 95688
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Draft Beer
El Valiente - Mexican Pilsner
Mexican Pilsners came from German immigrants migrating to Mexico in the 1900s. This beer is a celebration of that heritage. El Valiente is flavorful and refreshing. It is perfect for Carne Asadas and Fiestas! Salud!
Float the Day Away - IPA
A crisp clean straw colored IPA made with Citra, Amarillo, Mosaic. Deceptively smooth, this crush-able ale is perfect for all seasons.
Hey Gurl, Haaaze!! - Hazy IPA
Hey Gurl, Haaaze! is brewed with a base of pilsner and munich malts and heavy doses of wheat and oat. Citra, Simcoe, Mosaic, Cascade, and Crystal hops produce notes of mango, pink starburst, and tangelo peel.
La Morena - Mexican Negra Lager
This medium bodied dark lager boast notes of roasted malts while finishing clean and dry. Tettnanger hops give the beer light bitterness creating a crushable finish. Pairs perfectly with everything from BBQ to seafood ceviche. Salud!
Dr. Feelgood - Hazy IPA
A hazy IPA made with Ekuanot, Azacca, and Citra hops. When times are tough, Dr. Feelgood can set you straight!
2Towns - Pacific Pineapple
2Towns CiderHouse - Pacific Pineapple unfiltered Cider. ABV: 5%
Witbier w/mango & pink guava
Knockin Fruits - Pink Guava & Mango
It has been quite a spell since we brewed and released a sour ale. The wait is over. Knockin' Fruits Sour Ale w/Apricots is heading your way in kegs this week. This sour falls in between a gateway sour and the highly acidic, face puckering versions. A simple malt bill of American 2 row and Belgian Pilsner Malt with just a handful of Warrior hops resulted in a 5.2% ABV, 12 IBU beer that is all about the sour and the fruit!
NomaWeiss - Hefe
Following the old world technique of open top fermentation, our truly hand crafted Weissbier sports a complex flavor profile of clove and banana. No fruit is required to enjoy this beer!
Wed&Thurs Pint
4 Packs To Go
Batch 51 - Hazy IPA (4-pk)
Bikini Bottom - Belgian Strong Blonde Rum Cask w/ Fresh Pineapple (4-pk)
A Belgian-Style Strong Blonde aged on Freshly emptied Caribbean Rum barrels for 6 months with over 150 pounds of fresh Pineapples. ABV: 8.5% IBU: 17
C$NOTE- Hazy IPA (4-pk)
Bursting with Passion fruit, Mango, Orange, Grapefruit, and Pine, this hazy IPA is made to showcase Citra, Centennial, and Simcoe hops! Its Money!
Captain Mo - Hazy IPA (4-pk)
Look up in the sky it’s a bird, it’s a plane, what’s the beers name, Captain Mo Manye! Super smooth mouthfeel, tons of mighty mosaic hops, and a nice tropical finish! We want to be saaaaved!
Cloud Chasing - Hazy IPA (4-pk)
Featuring an massive late additions of Hallertau Blanc and Amarillo hops, Chasing Clouds is a crushable hazy pale with a super smooth mouthfeel. Think limeade with melon notes on a hot summer day! Enjoy!
Digable Planets - Hazy IPA (4-pk)
A lively hop medley of Citra, Motueka, and Galaxy and an expressive yeast yield a super smooth hazy IPA bursting with pineapple, citrus, and lime notes. Let us take you to unthought-of dimensions...this beer is cool like dat…
Duck Duck Juice - Hazy IPA (4-pk)
The updated recipe uses a lighter malt bill in line with our single hazy IPAs and features Strata, Simcoe, and Citra hops. 6.3% ABV, 44 IBU. Light pine/dank bitterness with minimal hot side additions and tropical fruit and strawberry from the cooled whirlpool additions.
El Valiente - Mexican Pilsner (4-pk)
Mexican Pilsners came from German immigrants migrating to Mexico in the 1900s. This beer is a celebration of that heritage. El Valiente is flavorful and refreshing. It is perfect for Carne Asadas and Fiestas! Salud!
Float the Day Away - IPA (4-pk)
A crisp clean straw colored IPA made with Citra, Amarillo, Mosaic. Deceptively smooth, this crush-able ale is perfect for all seasons.
Forty Whacks - Blood Orange NE IPA
The perfect marriage of our hazy ipa malt bill with mosaic, citra, and galaxy hops, along with the addition of blood orange puree, this 6.8% ABV hazy packs a punchy citrusy finish. First brewed by Taplands to celebrate the San Jose City Lights Theater produciton of "Lizzie," blood orange was added in keeping with the of the old children's rhyme
Fuck Cancer - West Coast IPA
North Bay Brewers & Colon Cancer Warriors Shawn Whitaker and Justin Green came together to brew this beer to shine a light on an overlooked menace, Colon Cancer! This Beer won't cure Cancer, but it will bring awareness, and help the cause with a portion of the proceeds going directly to Strides for Life (www.stridesforlife.org) to help with Colon Cancer Awareness and Research. Fuck Cancer! Cheers! Shawn (SSBC) / Justin (S&H) ABV: 6.7% IBU: 47
HazyCaliFrajilisticHoppyaladocious - Hazy IPA (4-pk)
ake on a NorthEast Style IPA that is brewed with boatloads of Crystal, Amarillo, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops. With a heavy oat and wheat base, this beer tastes like ruby red grapefruit juice and has a super smooth mouth feel. No grapefruits were harmed in the making of this beer!
He Said, She Said - Hazy IPA (4-pk)
This brew was designed to be crushable with low bitterness and fruit notes. We get get notes of grapefruit, orange, lemon, melon, and pine. Heavily hopped with Simcoe and Citra.
Juicy in the Sky - Hazy DIPA (4-pk)
Named after our favorite Beatles jam, this Hazy Style Double IPA is brewed with boatloads of Mosaic and Citra on a wheat and oat heavy base. Coming in at 8.3%, it will not disappoint!
Kid Dyn-O-Mite - Hazy DIPA (4-pk)
A super smooth hazy DIPA built to showcase 4 explosive hops - Simcoe, Citra, Amarillo, and Hallertau Blanc. Warning, handle with care....its Dyn-O-Mite.
La Morena - Mexican Negra Lager (4-pk)
This medium bodied dark lager boast notes of roasted malts while finishing clean and dry. Tettnanger hops give the beer light bitterness creating a crushable finish. Pairs perfectly with everything from BBQ to seafood ceviche. Salud!
Many Clouds - Hazy IPA (4-pk)
Noise Complaint - Tropical West Coast IPA (4-pk)
A tropical west coast IPA made with Azacca and Mosaic to celebrate our love of good music and good beer!
On the Westside - Tropical West Coast IPA (4-pk)
On the Westside is our latest West Coast IPA, intentionally brewed with both old and new school techniques to deliver a balanced, fruity, dry finish. Brewed to celebrate the amazing place we call home, gigantic amounts of Mosaic, Citra, and Galaxy hops combine to deliver bright layers of overripe pineapple and stone fruit. Cheers to the Westside!
Outer Space Canoe Race - Dipa Hazy (4-pk)
Pacific Coast Hopway - Tropical West Coast IPA (4-pk)
Featuring all west coast sourced ingredients, this beer was brewed with the intent of dialing back the bitterness from the boil, with just a touch of Simcoe added at that stage, followed by whirlpool and dry hopping of Simcoe, Mosaic, and Citra hops.
Party Maker - Hazy IPA (4-pk)
A Groovy tropical hazy IPA made with Idaho 7, Citra, and Simcoe. Avoid the large gatherings and bring the good times home. Party on! ABV: 6.3% IBU: 42
Plum Drunk - Belgian Triple w/Plum Puree (4-pk)
Belgian Triple aged on RYE and BOURBON casks with Fresh Plum Puree Added. ABV: 10.5% IBU: 30
Same Day Shenanigans - Tropical West Coast IPA (4-pk)
Bursting with passion fruit and citrus, this tropical west coast IPA is made to showcase Strata, Citra, and Galaxy hops! Let the tomfoolery and shenanigans begin!
Simcoe Sunset- Hazy IPA (4-pk)
Lazy days, summer nights, sit back and relax, enjoy and slip into the Simcoe Sunset!
Sonoma Spring's Kolsch - Kolsch Ale (4-pk)
The Kölsch style beer is light and dry, perfect for hot summer days. A true porch pounder, this beer should be consumed while grilling meat, floating the river, or moving the lawn. Why have just one?
Sottile Fire House Red (4-pack)
Subliminal Gold IPA - IPA (4-pk)
Our flagship IPA combines a crisp and refreshing malt build with a mix of amazing hops to produce distinct flavors of gooseberry, citrus, and passion fruit. This silky smooth brew is a creeper, enjoy responsibly!
Waggin' The Dog IPA (4-pk)
Brewed with a malt bill consisting of white wheat, flaked oats, Golden Promise, and Rahr Pale, this clear IPA has all the attributes of a classic WC IPA. Bittered with Chinook and Cascade, followed by a dry hop of Citra and Amarillo. ABV: 7.2% IBU: 58
Zeus - Hazy IPA (4-pk)
Named after the Greek god of clouds, Zeus, is Hazy gold in color with medium body. We feature Citra as the main hop in the brew, but back it up with Simcoe and Mosaic goodness. We like to call this our POG beer as it has passion fruit, orange and guava notes.
NomaWeiss - Hefe (4-pk)
Following the old world technique of open top fermentation, our truly hand crafted Weissbier sports a complex flavor profile of clove and banana. No fruit is required to enjoy this beer!
Brewers Code- Irish Red
Key Lime Divine
Non Alcoholic Drinks
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
300 Main street, Vacaville, CA 95688