Sonoma Springs Brewing - Vacaville

Knockin Fruits - Pink Guava & Mango

$8.50

It has been quite a spell since we brewed and released a sour ale. The wait is over. Knockin' Fruits Sour Ale w/Apricots is heading your way in kegs this week. This sour falls in between a gateway sour and the highly acidic, face puckering versions. A simple malt bill of American 2 row and Belgian Pilsner Malt with just a handful of Warrior hops resulted in a 5.2% ABV, 12 IBU beer that is all about the sour and the fruit!