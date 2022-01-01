Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sonoma's Bar and Grill

513 Reviews

$$

7284 Cradlerock Way

Columbia, MD 21045

Order Again

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.95
Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.35
Wings

Wings

$14.25

Burgers

All American Cheese Burger

All American Cheese Burger

$12.55

Dynamite Quesadilla Burger

$13.95

Sandwiches

Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$11.95

Steak and Cheese Sub

$11.95

The Merriweather

$11.95

Sides

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.00

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7284 Cradlerock Way, Columbia, MD 21045

Directions

Gallery
Sonoma's Bar & Grill image
Sonoma's Bar & Grill image

