- Home
- /
- Port Chester
- /
- Sonora Port Chester
Sonora Port Chester
No reviews yet
179 Rectory Street
Port Chester, NY 10573
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
House Cocktails
Classic Margarita
Spicy Ginger Margarita
Jalapeño Margarita
Chipotle Margarita
Blood Orange Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Paloma Michuacana
El Mojito
Caipirinha
Brazilian Cosmo
Cucumber Mango Martini
Mezcalita
Pisco Sour
Michelada
Passion Fruit Pisco
Picaflor
Guava Martini
Glass Red Sangria
Glass White Sangria
Glass Basil Sangria
Glass Blood Orange Sangria
Glass Cava Sangria
Pitcher Red Sangria
Pitcher White Sangria
Pitcher Blood O Sangria
Pitcher Cava Sangria
Pitcher Basil Sangria
Mimosa
Bellini
Mango Mimosa
Bloody Maru
Nordes Alchemy
Sangria 32 Oz
Habanero Margarita
Watermelon Martini
Mexican Mule
Mango Margarita
Watermelon Sangria GLS
Pitcher Watemelon Sangria
Pumpkin Sangria Gls
Sangria 32 oz
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
Firefly
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Tito's
Ketel One
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Nordes
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Bombay
Well Rum
Brugal
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Gosling'S
Meyers
Malibu
Mount Gay
Well Tequila
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Kah Silver
Avion Silver
Destilador Silver
Don Julio Silver
Herredura Silver
Casa Amigos Reposado
Casa Amigos Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Clase Azul Silver
Herradura Reposado
Cabo Wabo Reposado
Don Julio Reposad
Casa Amigos Anejo
Camarena Reposado
Patron Reposado
1800 Reposado
Gran Centenario Añejo
1800 Añejo
Herradura Añejo
Maestro Nobel Añejo
Heradura Añejo
Milago Barrel Añejo
Patron Añejo
Clase Azul Reposado
Tres Gene Plata
Siete Leguas Añejo
Partida Añejo
Siete Leguas Extra
Destilador Extra
San Mattias Extra
Blue Nectar Extra
Cincoro Reposado
Mezcal
Se busca
Yuu Baal
Illegal Joven
Tres mujeres Reposado
Mi Campo Reposado
Casa Noble Reposado
1942 Don Julio
Herradura Añejo
Don Julio Anejo
Rested Flight
Unaged Flight
Vintage Flight
El Presidente Flight
Tullamore Dew
Jack Daniels
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Jameson
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Well Scotch
Bullet
Glenlivet 12yrs
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker BLUE
Glenfiddich 12 yrs
Aberlour 12 yrs
Oban 14 yrs
Macalan 12 yrs
Glenfiddich 15 yrs
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
Aperol
Campari
Cointreau
Sambuca Black
Sambuca Romana
South Confort
Saint Germain
Baileys
Hennessy
Aguardiente
Port 10 yrs
Alvear 1985
Etxeko Pacharan
Beer
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sprite
Gingerale
Club Soda
Virgen Mary
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Mango Lemonade
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Mango Juice
Sherly Temple
Virgen Mojito
Virgen Sangria
Virgen Margarita
Sonora Gift Certificate
Ice Tea
Panna Water
Pellegrino Water
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
CORK FEE
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Pina Colada
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Sex In The Beach
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
TAPAS
Guacamole
Fresh avocado, tomato, red onion, cilantro & lime juice served with yellow corn tortilla chips
Farm Guacamole
Fresh avocado, tomato, red onion, cilantro, pumpkin seeds, pomegranate & lime juice served with vegetables
Pan con Tomate
Spanish style tomato and herb coca drizzled with olive oil
Queso Croquetas
Goat cheese croquettes drizzled with guava sauce
Eggplant Meatballs
Homemade eggplant meatballs in Spanish tomato sauce topped with queso fresco and basil
Vegie Empanadas
Roasted eggplant, quinoa, goat cheese, served with chocolate vinaigrette
Berenjena
Braised Eggplant Drizzled with Sun-dried Tomatoes and Chili Sauce
Brussels Sprouts
Roasted brussels sprouts, cranberries, quinoa saffron, risotto cake & agave vinaigrette
Pico de Gallo
Heirloom Tomatoes Pico de Gallo Served with yellow corn tortilla chips
Tia's Torta Española
Spanish omelet made of egg, potato, and onion
Ensalada de Remolacha
Beets, watermelon, goat cheese, arugula, white balsamic citrus vinaigrette & toasted almonds
Fresca Salad
Spinach, Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onions, cucumbers, House made Vegan Feta Cheese tossed with white Balsamic Champagne Vinaigrette
Calamari Salad
Crispy calamari, spinach, diced sweet plantain, peanuts, mango, radish & sweet lime vinaigrette
Yucca Fries
Colombian styled crispy fried yucca with chipotle aioli
Coconut Shrimp
Crispy Coconut Shrimp served with sliced sweet plantain and Jalapeño and Lemongrass Sauce
Tostadas de Atún
TunaTartare and avocado tostada with soy-mango sauce topped with sesame seeds
Squash Tacos
Grilled shrimp, mango jalapeño ceviche served with plantain chips
Octopus
Grilled octopus served with fingerling potatoes, arugula, diced chorizo & chimichurri
Fish Tempura Tacos
Crispy mahi-mahi, cabbage, and lime-cilantro aioli in a flour tortilla
Tacos de Churrasco
Grilled skirt steak, mushrooms, chopped lettuce & cilantro sauce
Salmon Tartar
Salmon, pommery mustard and capers tartar served over Purple rice toast
Gambas Al Ajillo
Traditional Spanish Style Shrimp cooked in Garlic herbs and Olive with Pepper Flakes
Empanadas de Carne
Sirloin, potato, scallion empanadas with guajillo sauce
Croquetas Platano
Chicken & chorizo croquetas served with Pommery mustard and agave sauce
Quesadilla de Pato
Duck Confit, Cheddar, avocado & Corn Salsita and Pomegranate Glaze
Crispy Calamari
Steak Coca
Ceviche Special
Albondigas De Cordero
Sweet plantain and chorizo croquettes served with coconut and aji amarillo sauce
Pico De Gallo
Braised Japanese eggplant drizzled with chili oil and topped with crushed peanuts
Gift Card
Chupe
Whole Chicken
Lobster Quesadila
Street Corn
Gift Certificate
MAIN COURSE
Tierra Paella
made with duck, pork, chicken, chorizo, sweet peas, & saffron rice
Vegan Paella
Farro, pumpkin slices, roasted brussels sprouts, beets, cauliflower topped with tofu aioli
Paella Palomino
Chef Palomino’s Signature Seafood paella made with shrimp, clams, mussels, chorizo, lobster and saffron rice with sofrito sauce
Paella for Two
Chef Palomino’s Signature Seafood paella made with shrimp, clams, mussels, chorizo, lobster and saffron rice with sofrito sauce. For two People.
Salmon
Grilled salmon served with a quinoa tabbouleh salad, shiitake mushrooms, sweet plantain, & arugula topped with saffron mojito sauce
Churrasco
Angus skirt steak topped with quail egg served with Lobster & sweet plantain Chino Latino rice topped with Saffron lime garlic mojito sauce
Costillas
Braised short ribs with Home-made Butternut Squash Gnocchi in Rioja reduction
Lomo Saltado
Sautéed filet mignon, chorizo, onions, peppers, fries, & brown rice topped with a fried egg
Camarones y Vieira
Shrimp and sea scallops over a bed of black bean & Monterrey jack cheese raviolis topped with sweet corn chipotle-chardonnay sauce
Róbalo al Sarten
Branzino, Manchego cheese, mushrooms & shrimp risotto, served with lobster habanero sauce
Pollo Relleno
Chicken stuffed with sweet plantain, goat cheese, peppers, chorizo and a side of saffron mashed potatoes topped with sweet sherry sauce
Fish Specvial
Ribeye
Paella For 2
Paella NO Lobster
Enchiladas
Paella 25
Fire Table
Na Va A Comer
SIDES AND KIDS MENU
Maduros
Tostones
Yucca Side
Roasted Veggies
French Fries
Saffron Rice
Chicken Fingers
Kids Pasta Butter
Kids Pasta Tomato
Chicken Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadillas
Kids Steak and Fries
Kids Steak and Rice
Crispy Calamari
Saffron Rice
Pico De Gallo
Single Guacamole
Party
DESSERT
Cheese Cake
Dulce de Leche Cheese Cake with guava sauce and Sea salted Caramel
Chocolate Cake
Pastel de Chocolate Criollo- Flourless chocolate cake with homemade Sorbet
Churros
Churros - Cinnamon sticks with Mora And Chocolate dipping Sauce
Sorberts
Assorted fruit sorbets
Flan
Kahlúa and Vanilla Flan
Single Fondue
Chocolate Fondue with fresh Fruit & marshmallows
Double Foundo
Ice Cream
Bring Cookies Please
COFFEE
Regular Coffee
Decafe Coffee
Espresso
Decafe Espresso
Double Espresso
Decafe DBL Espresso
Cappucino
Decafe Capuccino
Macchiato
Cubanito
Cortadito
Decafe Cortadito
Decafe Caffè latte
Caffè latte
Chamomile Tea
Mint Tea
English Bkf Tea
Green Tea
Earl Grey
Iced Cofffee
Mexican Coffee
Coffee, Tequila, Kahlúa
Espresso Tini
Espresso, Vodka, Baileys, Tia Maria
Irish Coffee
Coffee, Jameson, Cream & Mint cream
Cafe Mocha Martini
Vodka, Shot of Espresso, Molten Chocolate, Kahlúa, Baileys
Smoky Martini
Mezcal Coffee Liquor, Espresso, Shot of Agave, Orange Bitters
SOUTH AMERICAN
Zuccardi Altamira
Purple Angel
El Gran Enemigo
Nicolas Catena
Catena Alta
Flechas De Los Andes
Zuccardi Concreto
Finca Sophenia Synthesis
Gran Arauco
Piattelli Grand Reserve Trinita
Domaine Nico
Bodegas Norton Privada
Escudo Rojo
Susana Balbo, Signature
Cousino Macul
Las Perdices
La Postolle Cuvee Alexandre
Terranoble
Norton
Legado, D.O.
USA
Stewart Cellar
Heitz, NAPA
Pellet Estate
Abeja
Silverado, NAPA
Ferrari Carrano
Purple Hands
The Hess Collection
Saviah, Walla Walla
Textbook
Alchemist
Oberon
Joel Goety
Eponymous
Dobbes, Oregon
Hook Ladder
Wonderment Wines
OLD WORLD
Domaine Taupenot-Merme
Château Canon
Tua Rita, Redigaffi
Domaine Chanzy
Bodegas Contador
Protos, Finca el Grajo Viejo
Château Grand-Puy Ducasse
Victorino- La Monja
Bodegas Vizcarra Ramos
Ceretto, Barolo
La Antigua Clásico
Cascina Boschetti
Sierra Cantabria, Rioja
Familia Torres, Salmos
Les Tourelles de la Crée
Numanthia Thermes
Muga, Rioja
Sierra Cantabria, Rioja
Colin Batollet
Marquez de Murrieta
La Cartuja, Priorat
Domaine De Bila~Haut
Big Flower
Orube
Bujanda
WHITES/SPARKLINGS
Monnot Meursault --Xavier
Oremus, Tokaji
Miner , Napa Valley
Jean Gadoin, Sauvignon Blan
Hook and Ladder, Chardonnay
Pazo de Bruxias
Pazo de Lusco
Martin Codax
Bonterra
Château Minuty
Château du Rouët
Achenbach, Rheinhessenn
Figuière
Malene
Roederer Estate Winery
Seguras Viuras
Gloria Ferrer, Sonoma Brut
Pico Maccario
WINE BTG
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Chef Palomino and the team at Sonora take great pride in creating dishes with care that take on traditional dishes with a modern twist.
179 Rectory Street, Port Chester, NY 10573