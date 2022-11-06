Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sonora Port Chester

179 Rectory Street

Port Chester, NY 10573

Order Again

House Cocktails

Classic Margarita

$13.00

Spicy Ginger Margarita

$13.00

Jalapeño Margarita

$13.00

Chipotle Margarita

$13.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$13.00

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Paloma Michuacana

$13.00

El Mojito

$13.00

Caipirinha

$13.00

Brazilian Cosmo

$13.00

Cucumber Mango Martini

$13.00

Mezcalita

$13.00

Pisco Sour

$13.00

Michelada

$13.00

Passion Fruit Pisco

$13.00

Picaflor

$13.00

Guava Martini

$13.00

Glass Red Sangria

$13.00

Glass White Sangria

$13.00

Glass Basil Sangria

$13.00

Glass Blood Orange Sangria

$13.00

Glass Cava Sangria

$13.00

Pitcher Red Sangria

$42.00

Pitcher White Sangria

$42.00

Pitcher Blood O Sangria

$42.00

Pitcher Cava Sangria

$42.00

Pitcher Basil Sangria

$42.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bellini

$8.00

Mango Mimosa

$8.00

Bloody Maru

$12.00

Nordes Alchemy

$12.00

Sangria 32 Oz

$22.00

Habanero Margarita

$14.00

Watermelon Martini

$14.00

Mexican Mule

$13.00

Mango Margarita

$13.00

Watermelon Sangria GLS

$13.00

Pitcher Watemelon Sangria

$42.00

Pumpkin Sangria Gls

$13.00

Sangria 32 oz

$30.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$10.00

Absolut

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Firefly

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00

Tito's

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Nordes

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Bombay

$12.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Brugal

$12.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Bacardi Limon

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Gosling'S

$11.00

Meyers

$11.00

Malibu

$11.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$11.00

Kah Silver

$11.00

Avion Silver

$13.00

Destilador Silver

$13.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

Herredura Silver

$11.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$14.00

Casa Amigos Silver

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Clase Azul Silver

$20.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Reposad

$15.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$18.00

Camarena Reposado

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

1800 Reposado

$13.00

Gran Centenario Añejo

$19.00

1800 Añejo

$14.00

Herradura Añejo

$14.00

Maestro Nobel Añejo

$15.00

Heradura Añejo

$15.00

Milago Barrel Añejo

$20.00

Patron Añejo

$15.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Tres Gene Plata

$11.00

Siete Leguas Añejo

$14.00

Partida Añejo

$19.00

Siete Leguas Extra

$32.00

Destilador Extra

$24.00

San Mattias Extra

$17.00

Blue Nectar Extra

$25.00

Cincoro Reposado

$28.00

Mezcal

$13.00

Se busca

$14.00

Yuu Baal

$13.00

Illegal Joven

$13.00

Tres mujeres Reposado

$16.00

Mi Campo Reposado

$15.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$18.00

1942 Don Julio

$48.00

Herradura Añejo

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Rested Flight

$32.00

Unaged Flight

$24.00

Vintage Flight

$36.00

El Presidente Flight

$30.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Makers 46

$13.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Well Scotch

$10.00

Bullet

$13.00

Glenlivet 12yrs

$14.00

Dewars

$11.00

Dewars 12Yr

$13.00

J & B

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker BLUE

$38.00

Glenfiddich 12 yrs

$14.00

Aberlour 12 yrs

$16.00

Oban 14 yrs

$18.00

Macalan 12 yrs

$15.00

Glenfiddich 15 yrs

$16.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Chartreuse, Green

$11.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Irish Mist

$12.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Mathilde Cassis

$10.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Sambuca Black

$10.00

Sambuca Romana

$10.00

South Confort

$10.00

Saint Germain

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Aguardiente

$11.00

Port 10 yrs

$11.00

Alvear 1985

$12.00

Etxeko Pacharan

$9.00

Beer

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Heinenen Light

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heiniken Zero

$5.00

Modelo Special

$6.00

Tecate

$7.00

Palm

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Captain Lawrance

$7.00

Gift Card

$100.00

Victoria

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Virgen Mary

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Mango Lemonade

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Mango Juice

$3.50

Sherly Temple

$3.50

Virgen Mojito

$5.00

Virgen Sangria

$5.00

Virgen Margarita

$5.00

Sonora Gift Certificate

$100.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Panna Water

$7.00

Pellegrino Water

$7.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$13.00

Appletini

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Champagne Cocktail

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$13.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Greyhound

$13.00

CORK FEE

$25.00

Hurricane

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Madras

$13.00

Pina Colada

$15.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Mudslide

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Sex In The Beach

$13.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Sea Breeze

$13.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

TAPAS

Guacamole

Guacamole

$14.00+

Fresh avocado, tomato, red onion, cilantro & lime juice served with yellow corn tortilla chips

Farm Guacamole

Farm Guacamole

$16.00+

Fresh avocado, tomato, red onion, cilantro, pumpkin seeds, pomegranate & lime juice served with vegetables

Pan con Tomate

$8.00

Spanish style tomato and herb coca drizzled with olive oil

Queso Croquetas

$11.00

Goat cheese croquettes drizzled with guava sauce

Eggplant Meatballs

Eggplant Meatballs

$14.00

Homemade eggplant meatballs in Spanish tomato sauce topped with queso fresco and basil

Vegie Empanadas

Vegie Empanadas

$13.50

Roasted eggplant, quinoa, goat cheese, served with chocolate vinaigrette

Berenjena

$14.00

Braised Eggplant Drizzled with Sun-dried Tomatoes and Chili Sauce

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$13.50

Roasted brussels sprouts, cranberries, quinoa saffron, risotto cake & agave vinaigrette

Pico de Gallo

$8.00

Heirloom Tomatoes Pico de Gallo Served with yellow corn tortilla chips

Tia's Torta Española

$9.00

Spanish omelet made of egg, potato, and onion

Ensalada de Remolacha

Ensalada de Remolacha

$15.00

Beets, watermelon, goat cheese, arugula, white balsamic citrus vinaigrette & toasted almonds

Fresca Salad

$15.00

Spinach, Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onions, cucumbers, House made Vegan Feta Cheese tossed with white Balsamic Champagne Vinaigrette

Calamari Salad

Calamari Salad

$18.00

Crispy calamari, spinach, diced sweet plantain, peanuts, mango, radish & sweet lime vinaigrette

Yucca Fries

$9.00

Colombian styled crispy fried yucca with chipotle aioli

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Crispy Coconut Shrimp served with sliced sweet plantain and Jalapeño and Lemongrass Sauce

Tostadas de Atún

$17.00

TunaTartare and avocado tostada with soy-mango sauce topped with sesame seeds

Squash Tacos

$13.00

Grilled shrimp, mango jalapeño ceviche served with plantain chips

Octopus

Octopus

$19.00

Grilled octopus served with fingerling potatoes, arugula, diced chorizo & chimichurri

Fish Tempura Tacos

Fish Tempura Tacos

$14.50

Crispy mahi-mahi, cabbage, and lime-cilantro aioli in a flour tortilla

Tacos de Churrasco

$13.50

Grilled skirt steak, mushrooms, chopped lettuce & cilantro sauce

Salmon Tartar

$13.00

Salmon, pommery mustard and capers tartar served over Purple rice toast

Gambas Al Ajillo

Gambas Al Ajillo

$14.00

Traditional Spanish Style Shrimp cooked in Garlic herbs and Olive with Pepper Flakes

Empanadas de Carne

Empanadas de Carne

$13.00

Sirloin, potato, scallion empanadas with guajillo sauce

Croquetas Platano

$12.50

Chicken & chorizo croquetas served with Pommery mustard and agave sauce

Quesadilla de Pato

$17.00

Duck Confit, Cheddar, avocado & Corn Salsita and Pomegranate Glaze

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Steak Coca

$14.00
Ceviche Special

Ceviche Special

$18.50

Albondigas De Cordero

$14.00

Sweet plantain and chorizo croquettes served with coconut and aji amarillo sauce

Pico De Gallo

$8.00

Braised Japanese eggplant drizzled with chili oil and topped with crushed peanuts

Gift Card

$75.00

Chupe

$12.00

Whole Chicken

$55.00

Lobster Quesadila

$22.00

Street Corn

$3.00

Gift Certificate

$200.00

MAIN COURSE

Tierra Paella

$26.00

made with duck, pork, chicken, chorizo, sweet peas, & saffron rice

Vegan Paella

Vegan Paella

$22.00

Farro, pumpkin slices, roasted brussels sprouts, beets, cauliflower topped with tofu aioli

Paella Palomino

$42.00

Chef Palomino’s Signature Seafood paella made with shrimp, clams, mussels, chorizo, lobster and saffron rice with sofrito sauce

Paella for Two

$76.00

Chef Palomino’s Signature Seafood paella made with shrimp, clams, mussels, chorizo, lobster and saffron rice with sofrito sauce. For two People.

Salmon

$29.50

Grilled salmon served with a quinoa tabbouleh salad, shiitake mushrooms, sweet plantain, & arugula topped with saffron mojito sauce

Churrasco

$37.00

Angus skirt steak topped with quail egg served with Lobster & sweet plantain Chino Latino rice topped with Saffron lime garlic mojito sauce

Costillas

$30.00

Braised short ribs with Home-made Butternut Squash Gnocchi in Rioja reduction

Lomo Saltado

$28.00

Sautéed filet mignon, chorizo, onions, peppers, fries, & brown rice topped with a fried egg

Camarones y Vieira

$36.00

Shrimp and sea scallops over a bed of black bean & Monterrey jack cheese raviolis topped with sweet corn chipotle-chardonnay sauce

Róbalo al Sarten

$32.00

Branzino, Manchego cheese, mushrooms & shrimp risotto, served with lobster habanero sauce

Pollo Relleno

$25.00

Chicken stuffed with sweet plantain, goat cheese, peppers, chorizo and a side of saffron mashed potatoes topped with sweet sherry sauce

Fish Specvial

$34.00

Ribeye

$42.00

Paella For 2

$76.00

Paella NO Lobster

$32.00

Enchiladas

$15.00

Paella 25

$25.00

Fire Table

Na Va A Comer

SIDES AND KIDS MENU

Maduros

$7.00

Tostones

$7.00

Yucca Side

$7.00

Roasted Veggies

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Saffron Rice

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$9.00

Kids Pasta Tomato

$9.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$9.00

Cheese Quesadillas

$7.00

Kids Steak and Fries

$15.00

Kids Steak and Rice

$15.00

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Saffron Rice

$6.00

Pico De Gallo

$8.00

Single Guacamole

$6.00

Party

$1,600.00

DESSERT

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Dulce de Leche Cheese Cake with guava sauce and Sea salted Caramel

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Pastel de Chocolate Criollo- Flourless chocolate cake with homemade Sorbet

Churros

$9.00

Churros - Cinnamon sticks with Mora And Chocolate dipping Sauce

Sorberts

Assorted fruit sorbets

Flan

$9.00

Kahlúa and Vanilla Flan

Single Fondue

$14.00+

Chocolate Fondue with fresh Fruit & marshmallows

Double Foundo

$17.00

Ice Cream

$9.00

Bring Cookies Please

COFFEE

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decafe Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$4.00

Decafe Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$4.50

Decafe DBL Espresso

$4.50

Cappucino

$4.50

Decafe Capuccino

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Cubanito

$3.50

Cortadito

$3.50

Decafe Cortadito

$3.50

Decafe Caffè latte

$4.50

Caffè latte

$4.50

Chamomile Tea

$4.00

Mint Tea

$4.00

English Bkf Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Iced Cofffee

$4.00

Mexican Coffee

$8.00

Coffee, Tequila, Kahlúa

Espresso Tini

$8.00

Espresso, Vodka, Baileys, Tia Maria

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Coffee, Jameson, Cream & Mint cream

Cafe Mocha Martini

$8.00

Vodka, Shot of Espresso, Molten Chocolate, Kahlúa, Baileys

Smoky Martini

$8.00

Mezcal Coffee Liquor, Espresso, Shot of Agave, Orange Bitters

SOUTH AMERICAN

Zuccardi Altamira

$275.00

Purple Angel

$210.00

El Gran Enemigo

$210.00

Nicolas Catena

$200.00

Catena Alta

$120.00

Flechas De Los Andes

$85.00

Zuccardi Concreto

$80.00

Finca Sophenia Synthesis

$75.00Out of stock

Gran Arauco

$70.00Out of stock

Piattelli Grand Reserve Trinita

$70.00

Domaine Nico

$65.00

Bodegas Norton Privada

$60.00

Escudo Rojo

$60.00

Susana Balbo, Signature

$55.00Out of stock

Cousino Macul

$55.00

Las Perdices

$50.00

La Postolle Cuvee Alexandre

$50.00

Terranoble

$50.00

Norton

$45.00

Legado, D.O.

$45.00

USA

Stewart Cellar

$250.00

Heitz, NAPA

$150.00

Pellet Estate

$140.00

Abeja

$120.00

Silverado, NAPA

$120.00

Ferrari Carrano

$115.00

Purple Hands

$110.00

The Hess Collection

$90.00

Saviah, Walla Walla

$85.00

Textbook

$75.00

Alchemist

$70.00

Oberon

$65.00Out of stock

Joel Goety

$60.00

Eponymous

$60.00

Dobbes, Oregon

$60.00

Hook Ladder

$55.00

Wonderment Wines

$55.00

OLD WORLD

Domaine Taupenot-Merme

$420.00

Château Canon

$400.00

Tua Rita, Redigaffi

$380.00

Domaine Chanzy

$300.00

Bodegas Contador

$250.00

Protos, Finca el Grajo Viejo

$150.00

Château Grand-Puy Ducasse

$130.00

Victorino- La Monja

$120.00

Bodegas Vizcarra Ramos

$120.00

Ceretto, Barolo

$110.00

La Antigua Clásico

$100.00

Cascina Boschetti

$100.00

Sierra Cantabria, Rioja

$95.00

Familia Torres, Salmos

$90.00

Les Tourelles de la Crée

$85.00

Numanthia Thermes

$80.00

Muga, Rioja

$70.00

Sierra Cantabria, Rioja

$45.00

Colin Batollet

$65.00

Marquez de Murrieta

$60.00Out of stock

La Cartuja, Priorat

$60.00

Domaine De Bila~Haut

$50.00

Big Flower

$50.00

Orube

$60.00

Bujanda

$55.00

WHITES/SPARKLINGS

Monnot Meursault --Xavier

$180.00

Oremus, Tokaji

$65.00Out of stock

Miner , Napa Valley

$60.00

Jean Gadoin, Sauvignon Blan

$55.00Out of stock

Hook and Ladder, Chardonnay

$55.00

Pazo de Bruxias

$50.00Out of stock

Pazo de Lusco

$50.00Out of stock

Martin Codax

$50.00

Bonterra

$45.00Out of stock

Château Minuty

$60.00

Château du Rouët

$50.00

Achenbach, Rheinhessenn

$45.00Out of stock

Figuière

$45.00

Malene

$44.00

Roederer Estate Winery

$150.00

Seguras Viuras

$60.00

Gloria Ferrer, Sonoma Brut

$60.00

Pico Maccario

$45.00

WINE BTG

Glass Cabernet Sauv

$13.00

Glass Malbec

$13.00

Glass Rioja

$13.00

Glass Pinot Noir

$13.00

Half Muga

$35.00

Glass Rose

$13.00

Glass Albariño

$13.00

Glass Sauvignon blanc

$13.00

Glass Chardonnay

$13.00

Glass Cava

$13.00

Glass Rose Cava

$13.00

Bottle Red Wine

$45.00

Bottle White Wine

$45.00

Cork Fee

$25.00

Wedding

Veggie Empanadas

beet salad

ceviche

Pork Tacos

Israeli Salad

Salmon

$45.00

Chicken

$45.00

Churrasco

$45.00

Veggie Paella

$45.00

Chocolate

Dulce de leche

Sorbets

Arroz Con Pollo

$14.00

Party Deposit

$2,430.91

Gambas Main

$45.00
Chef Palomino and the team at Sonora take great pride in creating dishes with care that take on traditional dishes with a modern twist.

Website

Location

179 Rectory Street, Port Chester, NY 10573

Directions

