- Sons Deli - 2082 Delaware turnpike
Sons Deli 2082 Delaware turnpike
No reviews yet
2082 Delaware turnpike
Clarksville, NY 12041
Wings
Salads
Antipasta Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce and vegetables topped with salami, ham, capicola ham, and provolone cheese. Gardiniera served on the side
Chef Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce and vegetables topped with turkey, ham, roast beef, American cheese and a hard boiled egg
Grilled Chicken salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce and vegetables topped with grilled chicken breast and cheddar cheese
Chicken Caesar
Salad-romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Caesar
Salad-romaine lettuce Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan cheese
House Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce and veggies
Bulk Salads
Featured Sandwiches
Ultimate Sandwich
turkey, ham, roast beef, American Cheese
Italian Mix Sandwich
Pepperoni, salami, capicola ham, and provolone cheese
Roast Beef Melt Sandwich
warm roast beef, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese
Prosciutto Mozzarella Sandwich
thinly sliced prosciutto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella
American Mix Sandwich
bologna, ham, salami, and American Cheese
Ultimate Sub
turkey, ham, roast beef, American Cheese
Italian Mix Sub
Pepperoni, salami, capicola ham, and provolone cheese
Roast Beef Melt Sub
warm roast beef, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese
Prosciutto Mozzarella Sub
thinly sliced prosciutto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella
American Mix Sub
bologna, ham, salami, and American Cheese
Whole Pickle
Hot Sandwiches
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Chicken cutlet mozarella cheese and marinara
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Chicken cutlet mozarella cheese and marinara
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Sub Size only. Meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
Philly Steak Sandwich
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, steak, and mozzarella
Philly Steak Sub
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, steak, and mozzarella
Whole Pickle
Sandwiches and Subs
Bologna Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Breast Sandwich
Capicola (lean) Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Corned Beef Sandwich
Warm or cold
Bologna Sub
Buffalo Chicken Breast Sub
Chicken Salad Sub
Capicola (lean) Sub
Corned Beef Sub
Warm or cold
Egg Salad Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Boiled or Honey Ham
Liverwurst Sandwich
Pastrami Sandwich
Warm or Cold
Pepperoni Sandwich
Egg Salad Sub
Ham Sub
Boiled or Honey Ham
Liverwurst Sub
Pastrami Sub
Warm or Cold
Pepperoni Sub
Prosciutto Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
Salami Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Turkey Breast Sandwich
Oven Roasted or Honey Turkey
Prosciutto Sub
Roast Beef Sub
Salami Sub
Tuna Salad Sub
Turkey Breast Sub
Oven Roasted or Honey Turkey
Deli by the Pound
8 Cut Pizza
Cheese Pizza 8 Cut Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 8 Cut Pizza
Crispy chicken, Buffalo sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 8 Cut Pizza
Crispy chicken, bacon, and ranch
Supreme Pizza 8 Cut Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, pepeprs, and onions
Margherita Pizza 8 Cut Pizza
Made with marinara sauce, Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil
Meat Lovers Pizza 8 Cut Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham
White Broccoli Pizza 8 Cut Pizza
Broccoli, ricotta cheese, garlic and olive oil
Chicken Parm Pizza 8 Cut Pizza
Crispy chicken, ricotta cheese, and fresh basil
Hawaiian Pizza 8 Cut Pizza
Ham and pineapple
Philly Steak Pizza 8 Cut Pizza
Onions, peppers, and mushrooms
Tomato Bacon Ranch Pizza 8 Cut Pizza
Tomatoes, bacon, ranch, garlic, and olive oil
4 Cut Pizza
Cheese Pizza 4 Cut
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 4 Cut
Crispy chicken, Buffalo sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 4 Cut
Crispy chicken, bacon, and ranch
Supreme Pizza 4 Cut
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, pepeprs, and onions
Margherita Pizza 4 Cut
Made with marinara sauce, Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil
Meat Lovers Pizza 4 Cut
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham
White Broccoli Pizza 4 Cut
Broccoli, ricotta cheese, garlic and olive oil
Chicken Parm Pizza 4 Cut
Crispy chicken, ricotta cheese, and fresh basil
Hawaiian Pizza 4 Cut
Ham and pineapple
Philly Steak Pizza 4 Cut
Onions, peppers, and mushrooms
Tomato Bacon Ranch Pizza 4 Cut
Tomatoes, bacon, ranch, garlic, and olive oil
12 Cut Pizza
Cheese Pizza 12 Cut
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12 Cut
Crispy chicken, Buffalo sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 12 Cut
Crispy chicken, bacon, and ranch
Supreme Pizza 12 Cut
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, pepeprs, and onions
Margherita Pizza 12 Cut
Made with marinara sauce, Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil
Meat Lovers Pizza 12 Cut
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham
White Broccoli Pizza 12 Cut
Broccoli, ricotta cheese, garlic and olive oil
Chicken Parm Pizza 12 Cut
Crispy chicken, ricotta cheese, and fresh basil
Hawaiian Pizza 12 Cut
Ham and pineapple
Philly Steak Pizza 12 Cut
Onions, peppers, and mushrooms
Tomato Bacon Ranch Pizza 12 Cut
Tomatoes, bacon, ranch, garlic, and olive oil
Calzones
4GF Pizza
Cheese Pizza 4GF
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 4GF
Crispy chicken, Buffalo sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 4GF
Crispy chicken, bacon, and ranch
Supreme Pizza 4GF
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, pepeprs, and onions
Margherita Pizza 4GF
Made with marinara sauce, Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil
Meat Lovers Pizza 4GF
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham
White Broccoli Pizza 4GF
Broccoli, ricotta cheese, garlic and olive oil
Chicken Parm Pizza 4GF
Crispy chicken, ricotta cheese, and fresh basil
Hawaiian Pizza 4GF
Ham and pineapple
Philly Steak Pizza 4GF
Onions, peppers, and mushrooms
Tomato Bacon Ranch Pizza 4GF
Tomatoes, bacon, ranch, garlic, and olive oil
Stromboli
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Deli and pizzaria
2082 Delaware turnpike, Clarksville, NY 12041