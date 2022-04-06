Main picView gallery

Sons Deli 2082 Delaware turnpike

review star

No reviews yet

2082 Delaware turnpike

Clarksville, NY 12041

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.00+

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Garlic Knots (10)

$6.00

Mozzarella stick

$7.00

Wings

10 Wings

$13.00

Choose from Mild, medium, hot, BBQ, Honey BBQ, or our famous Garlic Parmesan

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Choose from Mild, medium, hot, BBQ, Honey BBQ, or our famous Garlic Parmesan

Salads

Antipasta Salad

$14.00

Fresh romaine lettuce and vegetables topped with salami, ham, capicola ham, and provolone cheese. Gardiniera served on the side

Chef Salad

$13.00

Fresh iceberg lettuce and vegetables topped with turkey, ham, roast beef, American cheese and a hard boiled egg

Grilled Chicken salad

$12.00

Fresh iceberg lettuce and vegetables topped with grilled chicken breast and cheddar cheese

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Salad-romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Caesar

$8.00

Salad-romaine lettuce Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan cheese

House Salad

$7.00

Fresh iceberg lettuce and veggies

Bulk Salads

Chicken Salad Half Pint

$2.50

Chicken Salad Pint

$5.00

Potato Salad Half Pint

$2.00

Potato Salad Pint

$4.00

Macaroni Salad Half Pint

$2.00

Macaroni Salad Pint

$4.00

Tuna Salad Half Pint

$2.25

Tuna Salad Pint

$4.50

Egg Salad Half Pint

$2.00

Egg Salad Pint

$4.00

Featured Sandwiches

Ultimate Sandwich

$8.00

turkey, ham, roast beef, American Cheese

Italian Mix Sandwich

$8.00

Pepperoni, salami, capicola ham, and provolone cheese

Roast Beef Melt Sandwich

$8.00

warm roast beef, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese

Prosciutto Mozzarella Sandwich

$9.00

thinly sliced prosciutto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella

American Mix Sandwich

$8.00

bologna, ham, salami, and American Cheese

Ultimate Sub

$11.00

turkey, ham, roast beef, American Cheese

Italian Mix Sub

$11.00

Pepperoni, salami, capicola ham, and provolone cheese

Roast Beef Melt Sub

$11.00

warm roast beef, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese

Prosciutto Mozzarella Sub

$12.00

thinly sliced prosciutto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella

American Mix Sub

$11.00

bologna, ham, salami, and American Cheese

Whole Pickle

$1.50

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken cutlet mozarella cheese and marinara

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$12.00

Chicken cutlet mozarella cheese and marinara

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$12.00

Sub Size only. Meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

Philly Steak Sandwich

$8.00

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, steak, and mozzarella

Philly Steak Sub

$13.00

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, steak, and mozzarella

Whole Pickle

$1.50

Sandwiches and Subs

Bologna Sandwich

$6.50

Buffalo Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.00

Capicola (lean) Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Warm or cold

Bologna Sub

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Breast Sub

$11.00

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.00

Capicola (lean) Sub

$9.00

Corned Beef Sub

$10.00

Warm or cold

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Ham Sandwich

$7.00

Boiled or Honey Ham

Liverwurst Sandwich

$6.50

Pastrami Sandwich

$8.00

Warm or Cold

Pepperoni Sandwich

$7.00

Egg Salad Sub

$8.50

Ham Sub

$9.00

Boiled or Honey Ham

Liverwurst Sub

$8.50

Pastrami Sub

$10.00

Warm or Cold

Pepperoni Sub

$9.00

Prosciutto Sandwich

$9.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Salami Sandwich

$7.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$8.00

Oven Roasted or Honey Turkey

Prosciutto Sub

$12.00

Roast Beef Sub

$12.00

Salami Sub

$9.00

Tuna Salad Sub

$8.50

Turkey Breast Sub

$10.00

Oven Roasted or Honey Turkey

Turkey Breast Sub (Copy)

$10.00

Oven Roasted or Honey Turkey

Deli by the Pound

Bologna by lb

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Breast by lb

$11.99

Capicola by lb

$11.99

Chicken Salad by lb

Corned Beef by lb

$10.99

Egg Salad by lb

Ham by lb

$11.99

Liverwurst by lb

Pastrami by lb

Pepperoni by lb

Prosciutto by lb

Roast Beef by lb

Salami by lb

$9.99

Tuna Salad by lb

Turkey Breast by lb

$11.99

MISC SHIT

Chips

$1.00

Pie

$5.00

Cookie

$1.25

Pickle

$1.09

8 Cut Pizza

Cheese Pizza 8 Cut Pizza

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 8 Cut Pizza

$16.00

Crispy chicken, Buffalo sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 8 Cut Pizza

$17.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, and ranch

Supreme Pizza 8 Cut Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, pepeprs, and onions

Margherita Pizza 8 Cut Pizza

$17.00

Made with marinara sauce, Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil

Meat Lovers Pizza 8 Cut Pizza

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham

White Broccoli Pizza 8 Cut Pizza

$17.00

Broccoli, ricotta cheese, garlic and olive oil

Chicken Parm Pizza 8 Cut Pizza

$18.00

Crispy chicken, ricotta cheese, and fresh basil

Hawaiian Pizza 8 Cut Pizza

$17.00

Ham and pineapple

Philly Steak Pizza 8 Cut Pizza

$20.00

Onions, peppers, and mushrooms

Tomato Bacon Ranch Pizza 8 Cut Pizza

$16.00

Tomatoes, bacon, ranch, garlic, and olive oil

4 Cut Pizza

Cheese Pizza 4 Cut

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 4 Cut

$10.00

Crispy chicken, Buffalo sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 4 Cut

$10.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, and ranch

Supreme Pizza 4 Cut

$12.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, pepeprs, and onions

Margherita Pizza 4 Cut

$10.00

Made with marinara sauce, Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil

Meat Lovers Pizza 4 Cut

$12.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham

White Broccoli Pizza 4 Cut

$10.00

Broccoli, ricotta cheese, garlic and olive oil

Chicken Parm Pizza 4 Cut

$11.00

Crispy chicken, ricotta cheese, and fresh basil

Hawaiian Pizza 4 Cut

$10.00

Ham and pineapple

Philly Steak Pizza 4 Cut

$12.00

Onions, peppers, and mushrooms

Tomato Bacon Ranch Pizza 4 Cut

$10.00

Tomatoes, bacon, ranch, garlic, and olive oil

12 Cut Pizza

Cheese Pizza 12 Cut

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12 Cut

$19.00

Crispy chicken, Buffalo sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 12 Cut

$20.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, and ranch

Supreme Pizza 12 Cut

$25.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, pepeprs, and onions

Margherita Pizza 12 Cut

$20.00

Made with marinara sauce, Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil

Meat Lovers Pizza 12 Cut

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham

White Broccoli Pizza 12 Cut

$20.00

Broccoli, ricotta cheese, garlic and olive oil

Chicken Parm Pizza 12 Cut

$21.00

Crispy chicken, ricotta cheese, and fresh basil

Hawaiian Pizza 12 Cut

$20.00

Ham and pineapple

Philly Steak Pizza 12 Cut

$25.00

Onions, peppers, and mushrooms

Tomato Bacon Ranch Pizza 12 Cut

$19.00

Tomatoes, bacon, ranch, garlic, and olive oil

Calzones

Calzone

$10.00

4GF Pizza

Cheese Pizza 4GF

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 4GF

$11.00

Crispy chicken, Buffalo sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 4GF

$12.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, and ranch

Supreme Pizza 4GF

$14.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, pepeprs, and onions

Margherita Pizza 4GF

$12.00

Made with marinara sauce, Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil

Meat Lovers Pizza 4GF

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham

White Broccoli Pizza 4GF

$12.00

Broccoli, ricotta cheese, garlic and olive oil

Chicken Parm Pizza 4GF

$13.00

Crispy chicken, ricotta cheese, and fresh basil

Hawaiian Pizza 4GF

$12.00

Ham and pineapple

Philly Steak Pizza 4GF

$14.00

Onions, peppers, and mushrooms

Tomato Bacon Ranch Pizza 4GF

$11.00

Tomatoes, bacon, ranch, garlic, and olive oil

Slice

Slice Cheese

$3.00

Slice w topping

$3.50

Stromboli

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$7.00

Pepperoni Stromboli

$7.00

Sausage & Peppers Stromboli

$7.00

Chicken Parmesan Stromboli

$7.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.50

2 Liter Soda

$3.00

20oz Soda

$2.49

Aquafina

$1.50

Life Water

$3.00

Milk

$2.49

Coffee

$1.59
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Deli and pizzaria

Location

2082 Delaware turnpike, Clarksville, NY 12041

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Track 32 - Feura Bush
orange starNo Reviews
1368 Indian Fields Ferua Bush, NY 12067
View restaurantnext
Gracie's Kitchen - Voorheesville
orange star4.6 • 22
39 Voorheesville Ave Voorheesville, NY 12186
View restaurantnext
Northern Barrell Brewing -
orange starNo Reviews
--10 North Main Street Building 6 Voorheesville, NY 12186
View restaurantnext
Bellini's Slingerlands - (R) - 1365 New Scotland Road
orange starNo Reviews
1365 New Scotland Road Slingerlands, NY 12159
View restaurantnext
O'Slattery's Irish Restaurant and Pub - Delmar, NY
orange star4.7 • 628
318 Delaware Ave. Delmar, NY 12054
View restaurantnext
Martel's Restaurant - 65 O'Neil Rd - Capital Hills
orange starNo Reviews
65 O'Neil Road Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Clarksville
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston