Sons of Liberty Spirits Co
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bold spirits crafted in Rhode Island.
Location
1425 Kingstown Road, Wakefield, RI 02879
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
New Wave Kitchen - 359 Main Street, Wakefield, RI 02879
No Reviews
359 Main Street Wakefield-Peace Dale, RI 02879
View restaurant
Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill - Wakefield, Rhode Island
No Reviews
600 Kingstown Rd Wakefield, RI 02879
View restaurant