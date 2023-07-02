Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sons of Liberty Spirits Co

review star

No reviews yet

1425 Kingstown Road

Wakefield, RI 02879

Retail

Large Bottle

Apple Whiskey (750ml)

$30.00

Barrel Rested Gin (750ml)

$40.00

Battle Cry (750ml)

$50.00

Bonded Battle Cry (750ml)

$90.00

Bonded Uprising (750ml)

$90.00

Chocolate Espresso Vodka (750ml)

$20.00

Coffee Whiskey (750ml)

$30.00

Honey Chamomile Whiskey (750ml)

$45.00

Honey Whiskey (750ml)

$30.00

IndiGINous Dry Gin (750ml)

$30.00

Lightly Peated Whiskey (750ml)

$75.00

Maple Whiskey (750ml)

$30.00

Oloroso Finish Whiskey (750ml)

$75.00

Peated Malt Whiskey (750ml)

$75.00

Salted Caramel Flavored Vodka (750ml)

$20.00

Sons of London Dry Gin (750ml)

$30.00

True Born Gin (750ml)

$35.00

Uprising (750ml)

$50.00

Vodka (750ml)

$20.00

Wheated (750ml)

$60.00

Citrus Vodka

$20.00

Packaged Bob

Basic BoB

$10.00

BoB A-Rita

$10.00

BoB On The Beach

$10.00

Ginger BoB

$10.00

Apparel

Call Me Old Fashioned T-Shirt

$22.00

chair 2 beanie

$20.00

chair 2 COAL snapback

$35.00

chair 2 logo dad hat

$20.00

chair 2 patch snapback

$30.00

chair 2 text dad hat

$20.00

chair 2 wave pull over

$45.00

see you at chair 2 pull over hoodie

$50.00

see you at chair 2 t-shirt

$20.00

SOL 3 Year shirts

$18.00

SOL Logo Beanie

$25.00

SOL Logo Flexfit Hat

$30.00

SOL Logo T-Shirt

$22.00

SOL Logo Zip Up Hoodie

$52.00

Whiskey Socks

$8.00

American as F$#@ Mens T-Shirt

$20.00

Breaking the Rules T-Shirt

$20.00

Call Me Old Fashioned Short Sleeve

$20.00

Electrolytes Mens T-Shirt

$20.00

Flag Mens T-Shirt

$20.00

Flag Mens Tank Top

$20.00

Loyal 9 Mens Tee

$20.00

Loyal 9 Muscle Tank

$20.00

SKRI Muscle Tank

$20.00

SOL South Kingston Mens T-Shirt

$20.00

American as F$#@ Womens T-Shirt

$20.00

Breaking the Rules T-Shirt

$20.00

Call Me Old Fashioned Short Sleeve

$20.00

Electrolytes Womens T-Shirt

$20.00

Flag Womens T-Shirt

$20.00

Flag Womens Tank Top

$20.00

Loyal 9 Womans Tank

$20.00

Loyal 9 Womans Tee

$20.00

SKRI Womans Tank

$20.00

SOL South Kingston Womens T-Shirt

$20.00

Still Womens T-Shirt

$20.00

Made In RI Full Zip-Up Hoodie

$45.00

Stripes Pull Over Hoodie

$45.00

Winter Hat

$15.00

Baseball Hat

$25.00

Loyal 9 Hoodie

$45.00

Glassware, Stickers, Merch

chair 2 can cooler

$22.00

chair 2 can pin

$8.00

chair 2 full wrap can glass

$8.00

chair 2 logo lager glass

$8.00

chair 2 round logo pin

$8.00

chair 2 round patch

$5.00

chair 2 stickers

$1.00

chair 2 water bottle

$30.00

Coffee Mug

$15.00

Flask

$18.00

Glass - Can

$8.00

Glass - Canadian Glencairn

$15.00

Glass - Double Glencairn

$25.00

Glass - Glencarin

$15.00

Glass - Rocks

$8.00

Glass - Rounded Rocks

$8.00

Glass - Tulip

$10.00

Howler (Empty)

$4.00

Keychain

$3.00

SOL Can Koozie

$3.00

SOL Logo Coasters

$12.00

SOL Logo Rectangle Sticker

$1.00

Glass - Can (Combo)

$6.00

Glass - Loyal 9 Mason Jar (Combo)

$6.00

Glass - Loyal 9 Stemless Wine (Combo)

$6.00

Glass - Rocks (Combo)

$6.00

Glass - Rounded Rocks (Combo)

$6.00

Glass - Tulip (Combo)

$6.00

Books

(CB) Cheaper Than Therapy

$12.00

(CB) The Art Of Not Giving A F*ck

$12.00

(CB) Calm The F*ck Down

$12.00

(CB) Cheer The F*ck Up

$12.00

The New Single Malt Whiskey

$30.00

The Art of American Whiskey

$20.00

(CB) Color Me Hangry

$12.00

(CB) Work Sucks!

$12.00

(CB) Fresh Out Of F*cks

$12.00

(CB) Ugh I Can't Even

$12.00

(CB) Go F*ck Yourself I'm Coloring

$12.00

(CB) Haters Gonna Hate

$12.00

Barrels

15 Gallon Barrel

$135.00

Used 10G Barrel (Beer)

$80.00

Used 10G Barrel (Whsk.)

$120.00

Used 25G Barrel (Whsk.)

$150.00

Used 30G Barrel (Whsk.)

$175.00

Gift Wrapping

Gift Box

$3.00

Gift Wrapping

$5.00

Cheese, Meat, & Crackers

Jansal New England Cheddar

$11.00

Kilchurn Mustard Ale Cheddar

$9.00

Jansal Manchego

$7.00

Eiffel Brie

$7.00

Meadowood Ledyard

$8.00

Jansal Olive Oil Crackers`

$4.00

Jansal Butter Crackers

$4.00

Danielle Snack Pack (Prosciutto, Provolone, Breadsticks)

$6.00

Danielle Prosciutto

$8.00

Danielle Pepperoni

$8.00

Danielle Genoa Salami

$8.00

Danielle Sopressata

$8.00

Packaged Lanis

Red Sangria 4pk

$12.00

White Sangria 4pk

$12.00

Packaged Chair 2

Chair 2 light ipa

$18.00

Chair 2 light lager

$18.00

Chair 2 light wheat

$18.00

Bottled Cocktails

Great Scott!

$30.00

We Don't Need Roads

$30.00

Events

Marketing Event

Coloring and Cocktails Ticket

$20.00

Kids Coloring Book

$6.00

Repeal Day (Food only)

$12.00

Repeal NO FOOD

$6.00

Private Event - Deposit/Retainer Fee

Standard Retainer Fee

$100.00

Large Party Retainer Fee

$750.00

Front Bar Retainer

$200.00

Party Balances/Fees

Loading Dock Balance

$50.00

Decoration Fee

$25.00

Back Bar Balance (Peak - Nov/Dec)

$428.00

Back Bar Balance

$321.00

Front Bar Balance

$214.00

2/1 Party - Erica and Tyler Cloutier Balance

$160.50

Additional Hour - Room Rental

$75.00

Art's and Eats (Fall 2019)

Pumpkin Decorating

$5.00
Bold spirits crafted in Rhode Island.

