Son's Quality Food Company Sykesville

6852 4th Street

Sykesville, MD 21784

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings (4)
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Grilled

Grill

Cheese Pizza

$4.95

Cheeseburger

$5.75

Cheesesteak

$8.00

Cheesesteak Chicken

$7.75

Chicken Grilled

$5.85

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.95

Chicken Tenders (4)

$5.25

French Fries

$2.75

Grilled Cheese

$2.75

Hamburger

$5.25

Hot Dog (1/4)

$4.65

Onion Rings

$3.25

Pizza w/topping

$4.95

Quesadilla Cheese

$4.25

Turkey Burger

$5.25

Vegetable Burger

$5.25

Wings (4)

$5.25

Veggie wrap / Quesadilla

$4.95

Bacon

$1.65

Extra Meat

$2.75

Deli

BLT

$6.25

BLT Wrap

$7.15

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.25

Chicken Salad Wrap

$7.15

Cold Cut sub /Wrap

$7.15

Ham Sandwich

$6.25

Ham Wrap

$7.15

Tuna Salad Wrap

$7.15

Tuna Sandwich

$6.25

Turkey Club

$7.25

Turkey Club Wrap

$7.15

Turkey Sandwich

$6.25

Turkey Wrap

$7.15

Veggie & cheese Wrap

$4.95

Wrap Chicken Ceasar

$7.25

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

6852 4th Street, Sykesville, MD 21784

Son's Quality Food Company image
