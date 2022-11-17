Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soo Fraiche Grill 2 2478 Riopelle St

review star

No reviews yet

2478 Riopelle St

Detroit, MI 48207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Fusion Bowls

Small BYO Rice bowl

$10.00

Lrg BYO Rice Bowl

$12.49

Large Marinated Grilled Salmon Bowl

$15.00

Small Shrimp Bowl

$12.00

Large Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

Small Crispy Shrimp Bowl

$13.00

Large Crispy Shrimp

$16.00

Shawarma Bowl

$14.00

Veggie Bowl

$13.00

Small Fraiche Bowl

$10.00

Large Fraiche bowl

$12.49

Crispy Surf & Turf Bowl

$14.00

Seafood Bowl

$18.00

Surf & Turf Bowl

$16.00

Lamb Chop Bowl

$20.00

Taste of the Ave

Hummus & Pita

$5.00

Falafel

$5.00

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$7.00

Steak Shawarma PIta

$9.00

Mixed Shawarma Pita

$8.00

Falafel Shawarma Pita

$8.00

Shrimp Shawarma

$12.00

Fresh Out the Fryer

Fraiche Tenders

$6.00Out of stock

Fraiche Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Fraiche Shrimp

$12.00

Burgers & Sliders

Classic Sliders (2)

$5.99Out of stock

Trifecta Sliders (2)

$6.99Out of stock

Mushroom Swiss Sliders (2)

$6.99Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Sliders

$8.49Out of stock

Extra Slider

$1.50Out of stock

Salmon Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Chopped

$9.00Out of stock

Tabbouleh

$5.00Out of stock

Fattoush

$6.00Out of stock

Sides

Mushrooms

$1.00

Falafel

$5.00

Veggie Of the Day

$3.00

Fried Rice

$3.00

Cilantro Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Hummus & Pita

$5.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Garlic Pita Chips

$3.00

Fried & tossed in our homemade garlic butter

Drinks

Regular Lemonade

$2.00

Premium Strawberry Lemoade

$3.00+

Premium Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$3.00+

Premium Pineapple Lemonade

$3.00+

Premium Grape Lemoande

$3.00+

Water Bottle

$1.00

Desserts

Regular Bananna Puddiing

$5.00

Oreo Bananna Pudding

$5.00

Strawberry Bananna Pudding

$5.00

Fried Cinnamon Pita Chip

$3.00

Fried Garlic Pita Chips

$3.00

Specials/Apparell

Hoodie

$45.00

T-shirt

$30.00

Mask

$5.00

CATERING

Rice Pans

$30.00+

Sliders

$25.00

Wings

$35.00+

Shawarma

$30.00+

6 Shawarmas cut in half and placed in our to-go pans for a beautiful display, serves 12 people

Banana Pudding

$60.00+

Lrg Lemonade

$7.00

Chicken Sliders

$35.00+

Drop Service & Setup (price subject to change based on location and service)

$50.00

Salads, Veggies & Extras

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2478 Riopelle St, Detroit, MI 48207

Directions

Gallery
Soo Fraiche Grill 2 image
Soo Fraiche Grill 2 image
Soo Fraiche Grill 2 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cutter's Bar & Grill - 2638 Orleans St
orange starNo Reviews
2638 Orleans St Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Supino Pizzeria - - Eastern Market
orange star4.5 • 1,190
2457 Russell St Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
MIDNIGHT TEMPLE - 2466 Riopelle St
orange starNo Reviews
2466 Riopelle St Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Vivio's - Detroit
orange starNo Reviews
2460 MARKET ST DETROIT, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Louisiana Creole Gumbo
orange star4.3 • 1,274
2051 Gratiot Ave Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
orange star4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.3 • 4,553
17101 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48224
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,862
4000 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48210
View restaurantnext
SavannahBlue
orange star4.1 • 2,644
1431 Times Square Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
McShane's
orange star4.4 • 2,347
1460 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston