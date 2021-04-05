Soo Fraiche Grill imageView gallery

Soo Fraiche Grill Food Truck

253 Reviews

$

10756 W Jefferson

River Rouge, MI 48218

Popular Items

Fraiche Bowl
Premium Pineapple Lemonade

Rice Bowl

Fraiche Bowl

$10.00

Surf & Turf Bowl

$16.00

Shawarma pita bowl

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Veggie Bowl

$10.00

Fiesta Bowl

$12.00

Marinated Grilled Salmon Bowl

$14.00

Lamb chop bowl

$25.00

Drinks

Regular Lemonade

$3.00

Premium Strawberry Lemoade

$3.49

Premium Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$3.49

Premium Pineapple Lemonade

$3.49

Premium Grape Lemoande

$3.49

Premium Lemon Lime Lemonade

$3.49

Pepsi

$1.69

Diet Pepsi

$1.69

Crush

$1.69

Pink Lemonade

$1.69

Dr Pepper

$1.69

Sierra Mist

$1.69

Bisk Tea

$1.69

Mountain Dew

$1.69

Desserts

Regular Bananna Puddiing

$6.00

Oreo Bananna Pudding

$6.00

Strawberry Bananna Pudding

$6.00

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Cinnamon Pita Chip

$1.25Out of stock

Fried Garlic Pita Chips

$1.25
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thank You Fraiche Friend

Location

10756 W Jefferson, River Rouge, MI 48218

Directions

Soo Fraiche Grill image

