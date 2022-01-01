Soo Lake Resort W10030 County Rd W
No reviews yet
W10030 County Rd W
Phillips, WI 54555
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Beer
Becks
$3.00
Blue Moon
$3.00
Buckets of Beer
$12.00
Bud Light
$3.00
Budweiser
$3.00
Busch Light
$3.00
Capitol Amber
$4.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Corona Extra
$4.00
Goose Island IPA
$4.00
Kilian's Red
$3.00
Leinenkugel's Dark Lager
$4.00
Leinenkugel's Honeyweiss
$4.00
Leinenkugel's Northwoods Amber
$4.00
Leinenkugel's Ocktoberfest
$4.00
Leinenkugel's Original
$4.00
Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy
$4.00
Michalob Ultra
$3.00
Mikes Hard Lemonade
$4.00
Mikes Hard Lemonade Black Cherry
$4.00
Mikes Hard Lemonade Pineapple Strawberry
$4.00
Mikes Hard Lemonade Strawberry
$4.00
Miller 64
$3.00
Miller High Life
$3.00
Miller Light
$3.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon
$3.00
Point Concord Grape
$2.00
Point Kiddee Cocktail
$2.00
Point Rootbeer
$2.00
Point Special
$3.00
Red Bridge Gluten Free
$3.00
Sam Adams
$3.00
Spotted Cow
$4.00
Stella Artois Non Alcoholic
$4.00
Stone Arch Vanilla Stout
$4.00
Tapper
$3.00
Twisted Tea
$4.00
White Claw Black Cherry
$4.00
White Claw Mango
$4.00
Soda
Wines
Chips and Candy
Booze
1800 Tequila
$6.00
Absolute
$4.00
Amaretto
$3.00
Bacardi
$4.00
Bacardi Lemon
$4.00
Bacardi Lime
$4.00
Bailey's Apple Pie
$4.00
Baileys Irish Creme
$4.00
Blue U.V.
$4.00
Border Bourbon
$5.00
Bourbon Rail
$3.00
Bradshaw Bourbon
$5.00
Brandy Rail
$3.00
Broken Shed Vodka
$4.00
Brothers Bond Bourbon
$6.00
Bushnell's Irish Whiskey
$5.00
Canadian Club
$4.00
Captain Morgan
$4.00
Carbless Black Cherry
$5.00
Carbless Black Raspberry
$5.00
Carbless Lemon Lime
$5.00
Crown Royal
$5.00
Crown Royal Apple
$5.00
Crown Royal Peach
$5.00
Crown Vanilla
$5.00
DeWars Scotch
$3.00
Doctor Mcgillicuddy's (all)
$3.00
Dripping Springs Vodka
$4.00
Droptine Bourbon
$5.00
Four Roses Bourbon
$4.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$6.00
Frangelico
$4.00
Gin
$3.00
Grey Goose Vodka
$6.00
Heavens Door Bourbon
$5.00
J Bavet
$4.00
Jack Daniels
$4.00
Jameson Irish Whiskey
$5.00
Jefferson
$5.00
Jim Beam
$4.00
Kahlua
$4.00
Kesslers
$3.00
Knob Creek Whiskey
$5.00
Korbel
$4.00
Malibu
$4.00
Monkey Shoulder Scotch
$6.00
Mt Royal Light
$3.00
Noble Oak Bourbon
$6.00
Old Fashioned Sour Call
$6.00
Old Fashioned Sour Rail
$5.00
Old Fashioned Sweet Call
$6.00
Old Fashioned Sweet Rail
$5.00
Ole Smokey Bourbon Bal Shot
$4.00
Ole Smokey Salty Carmel Whiskey
$4.00
Pepperment Schnapps
$3.00
Proper 12
$5.00
Rum
$3.00
Rumchatta
$4.00
Seagrams 7
$4.00
Skyy
$4.00
Southern Comfort
$4.00
SugarLane Sippin Creams
$4.00
Titos
$4.00
Vodka
$3.00
Whiskey Rail
$3.00
Windsor
$3.00
Woodford Reserve
$5.00
Yukon Jack
$4.00
Specialty Drinks
Daily Drink Specials
Starters Appitizers
Stump Bay Basket
$8.00+
Onion Rings, Mozz Sticks, Cheese Curds, Chicken Strips and Waffle Fries.
Half Naked Cheese Curds
$8.00
Onion Rings
$6.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.00
Chicken Strips
$5.00
Jalopeno Cream Cheese Poppers
$8.00
French Fries
$3.50
Garlic Bread
$6.00
Garlic Cheese Bread
$6.00
Cheesy Bacon Bites 6
$7.00
Deep Fried Mushrooms 10
$7.00
Brocolli Cheddar Cheese Bacon Bites 5
$7.00
Specialty Pizza
Fish and Chicken Baskets
Burger Basket
Friday Fish Fry
Daily Food Specials
Food Specials
Bar Specials
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
W10030 County Rd W, Phillips, WI 54555
Gallery
More near Phillips
Wausau
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Duluth
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Crivitz
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
North Branch
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.