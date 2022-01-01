Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soo Lake Resort W10030 County Rd W

review star

No reviews yet

W10030 County Rd W

Phillips, WI 54555

Beer

Becks

$3.00

Blue Moon

$3.00

Buckets of Beer

$12.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Capitol Amber

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Goose Island IPA

$4.00

Kilian's Red

$3.00

Leinenkugel's Dark Lager

$4.00

Leinenkugel's Honeyweiss

$4.00

Leinenkugel's Northwoods Amber

$4.00

Leinenkugel's Ocktoberfest

$4.00

Leinenkugel's Original

$4.00

Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy

$4.00

Michalob Ultra

$3.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade Black Cherry

$4.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade Pineapple Strawberry

$4.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade Strawberry

$4.00

Miller 64

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Point Concord Grape

$2.00

Point Kiddee Cocktail

$2.00

Point Rootbeer

$2.00

Point Special

$3.00

Red Bridge Gluten Free

$3.00

Sam Adams

$3.00

Spotted Cow

$4.00

Stella Artois Non Alcoholic

$4.00

Stone Arch Vanilla Stout

$4.00

Tapper

$3.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

Soda

Coca Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Doctor Pepper

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Mello Yello

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Orange Soda

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Point Soda

$2.00

Sour

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sprite Zero

$1.50

Tonic

$1.50

Water Bottle of

$1.00

Wines

101 North Cabernet Souvignon

$5.00

101 North Pinot

$5.00

101 North Chardoney

$5.00

101 North Moscoto

$5.00

By The Bottle

$15.00

Chips and Candy

Chips or Candy

$1.50

Booze

1800 Tequila

$6.00

Absolute

$4.00

Amaretto

$3.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Lemon

$4.00

Bacardi Lime

$4.00

Bailey's Apple Pie

$4.00

Baileys Irish Creme

$4.00

Blue U.V.

$4.00

Border Bourbon

$5.00

Bourbon Rail

$3.00

Bradshaw Bourbon

$5.00

Brandy Rail

$3.00

Broken Shed Vodka

$4.00

Brothers Bond Bourbon

$6.00

Bushnell's Irish Whiskey

$5.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Carbless Black Cherry

$5.00

Carbless Black Raspberry

$5.00

Carbless Lemon Lime

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Royal Apple

$5.00

Crown Royal Peach

$5.00

Crown Vanilla

$5.00

DeWars Scotch

$3.00

Doctor Mcgillicuddy's (all)

$3.00

Dripping Springs Vodka

$4.00

Droptine Bourbon

$5.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$4.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$6.00

Frangelico

$4.00

Gin

$3.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$6.00

Heavens Door Bourbon

$5.00

J Bavet

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$5.00

Jefferson

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Kahlua

$4.00

Kesslers

$3.00

Knob Creek Whiskey

$5.00

Korbel

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

Monkey Shoulder Scotch

$6.00

Mt Royal Light

$3.00

Noble Oak Bourbon

$6.00

Old Fashioned Sour Call

$6.00

Old Fashioned Sour Rail

$5.00

Old Fashioned Sweet Call

$6.00

Old Fashioned Sweet Rail

$5.00

Ole Smokey Bourbon Bal Shot

$4.00

Ole Smokey Salty Carmel Whiskey

$4.00

Pepperment Schnapps

$3.00

Proper 12

$5.00

Rum

$3.00

Rumchatta

$4.00

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Skyy

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

SugarLane Sippin Creams

$4.00

Titos

$4.00

Vodka

$3.00

Whiskey Rail

$3.00

Windsor

$3.00

Woodford Reserve

$5.00

Yukon Jack

$4.00

Specialty Drinks

Moscow Mule

$5.00

Nutty Irishman

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Screwdriver

$3.00

Screwdriver Call

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bloody Mary Loaded

$8.00

$3 Shot

$3.00

$4 Shots

$4.00

$5 Shots

$5.00

#6 Shots

$6.00

Daily Drink Specials

2.00 Domestic

$2.00

2.00 Rails Single

$2.00

Half Price Taps

$1.50

Starters Appitizers

Stump Bay Basket

$8.00+

Onion Rings, Mozz Sticks, Cheese Curds, Chicken Strips and Waffle Fries.

Half Naked Cheese Curds

$8.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Chicken Strips

$5.00

Jalopeno Cream Cheese Poppers

$8.00

French Fries

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Cheesy Bacon Bites 6

$7.00

Deep Fried Mushrooms 10

$7.00

Brocolli Cheddar Cheese Bacon Bites 5

$7.00

Pizza

12" Thin Crust

$12.00

12" Rustic Crust

$12.00

16" Thin Crust

$16.00

16" Rustic Crust

$16.00

Specialty Pizza

4 Meat

$17.00+

BBQ Chicken

$17.00+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00+

Deluxe

$17.00+

Shrimp Pizza

$17.00+

Made on a Rustic Crust using a red Sause. Delicious Shrimp With a Touch of Lemon and House Made Cocktail Sauce.

Fish and Chicken Baskets

"Soo Big" Fish Sandwich

$9.75

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Tenders Basket

$7.00

Burger Basket

Hamburger with Fries

$7.00

Cheeseburger with Fries

$7.50

Mushroom and Swiss

$9.50

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.50

Western Burger

$9.50

Landing Burger

$9.50

Firehouse Burger

$9.50

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$7.00

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Friday Fish Fry

2 Piece Fried

$9.50

3 Piece Fried

$12.50

2 Piece Grilled

$10.50

3 Piece Grilled

$13.50

Fried Fish and Shrimp

$11.50

Grilled Fish and Shrimp

$11.50

Shrimp Basket

$10.50

Soo Big Fish Sandwich

$10.00

3 Piece Grilled and Shrimp

$14.50

3 Piece Fried and Shrimp

$14.50

Daily Food Specials

Beef Sammy Loaded FF

$14.00

Beef Sammy Plain FF

$12.00

Beef Sammy Plain No FF

$11.00

Chili Bowl

$5.00

Chili Bowl Loaded

$7.00

Chili Cup

$3.00

Pulled Pork Sammy

$8.00

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Soup Cup

$3.00

Steak Sammy FF Loaded

$14.00

Steak Sammy Plain FF

$12.00

Steak Sammy Plain No FF

$11.00

Wings FF Basket

$8.00

Clothing

15.00 Merch

$15.00

20.00 Merch

$20.00

25.00 Merch

$25.00

30.00 Merch

$30.00

35.00 Merch

$35.00

40.00 Merch

$40.00

45.00 Merch

$45.00

Honey/Oil/Maple Syrup

6.00

$6.00

8.00

$8.00

Food Specials

Game Day Burger

$9.50

Bar Specials

Busch Light 2 for 5

$5.00

Mimosa

$3.00
Banner pic

