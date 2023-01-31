Sopapillas Under the Bridge

No reviews yet
1201 Greenup Ave
Ashland, KY 41101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
Gift Cards
Seasoned fries topped with melted cheese and white queso dip, smoked bacon, and your choice of dressing
refried beans topped with white cheese dip
Our special blend of white american cheese queso dip
chicken tortilla soup with spanish rice inside topped with avocado slices and pico de gallo. served with lime wedges.
Our melted blend of Mexican white cheese and Mexican sausage chorizo.
our house handcrafted flavorful spicy queso dip