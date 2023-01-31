Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sopapillas Under the Bridge

1201 Greenup Ave

Ashland, KY 41101

appetizers

Bacon Cheesy Fries

$9.99

Seasoned fries topped with melted cheese and white queso dip, smoked bacon, and your choice of dressing

Bean and Cheese Dip

$6.99

refried beans topped with white cheese dip

Cheese Dip

$3.99+

Our special blend of white american cheese queso dip

Chicken tortilla soup

$6.99+

chicken tortilla soup with spanish rice inside topped with avocado slices and pico de gallo. served with lime wedges.

Chori-Queso

$6.99

Our melted blend of Mexican white cheese and Mexican sausage chorizo.

Fuego cheese dip

$5.99+

our house handcrafted flavorful spicy queso dip