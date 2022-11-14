Sophia Steak Lake Forest
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Sophia Steak is the neighborhood steakhouse for the North Shore, serving premium steaks and seafood alongside daily specials and decadent desserts in a chic and comfortable setting that feels like home. A partnership between restaurant vets and lifelong friends Ryan O’Donnell of Ballyhoo Hospitality and Glenn Keefer, Sophia first opening its doors in 2020 in Wilmette. Quickly becoming the neighborhoods #1 steakhouse the expansion and second location opened in 2022 at 181 E Laurel Ave sharing what we do best with the Lake Forest community.
181 East Laurel Avenue, Lake Forest, IL 60045
