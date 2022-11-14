Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sophia Steak Lake Forest

review star

No reviews yet

181 East Laurel Avenue

Lake Forest, IL 60045

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Forza Burger
Potato au Gratin
Truffle-Parmesan Fries

Specials

Sunday Night Fried Chicken - Only Available Sundays

$26.00

House Hot Sauce, Cornbread, Choose a Side

Prime Rib

$52.00Out of stock

horseradish cream, au jus

Dover Sole

$62.00Out of stock

brown butter, lemon, capers

Dover Sole-Gluten Free

$62.00Out of stock

brown butter, lemon, capers

End Cut Prime Rib

$52.00Out of stock

horseradish cream, au jus

Starters / Salads

Truffle-Parmesan Fries

$14.00

garlic aioli

Seasoned Fries

$9.00
Tuna Tartare

$18.00

avocado, mango, crispy wontons

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

melted tomatoes, garlic butter, whipped potato

Lobster & Shishitos

$29.00

lightly breaded, lemon aioli

Burrata Crostini

$14.00

Green Olive-Pistachio Tapenade

Double-Cut Bacon

$14.00

maple, ginger, fresno, lime

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$28.00

apple-celery salad, remoulade

Colossal Black Tiger Shrimp

$28.00

Florida Mustard, Cocktail Sauce

Meatballs Pomodoro

$16.00

beef + veal, basil, grana padano

Red & Golden Beets

$12.00

Goat Cheese, Arugula, Fennel, Candied Walnuts, Orange-Chive Vinaigrette

Bill's Classic Caesar

$12.00

buttered breadcrumbs, parmesan

Super Green Vegetable

$13.00

kale, avocado, broccoli, asparagus, pepperoncini, olive, pistachio, parmesan

Baby Iceberg Wedge

$14.00

maple bacon, pickled red onion, marinated tomato, buttermilk ranch, shaved blue cheese

Steak

Sophia Flat Iron

$43.00

10oz Prime Flat Iron - peppercorn - crusted, roasted mushrooms, cognac cream

Prime Flat Iron

$39.00

10oz. Flat Iron. All steaks are seasoned with a house blend seasoning + served with signature steak sauce

Sophia Black Angus Filet

$56.00

8oz Filet Mignon peppercorn-crusted, roasted mushrooms, cognac cream

8oz Black Angus Filet

$52.00

8oz. Filet Mignon. All steaks are seasoned with a house blend seasoning + served with signature steak sauce

Prime New York Strip

$72.00

14oz. New York Strip. All steaks are seasoned with a house blend seasoning + served with signature steak sauce

Prime Cowgirl Ribeye

$84.00

16oz. Prime cut, 28 day Wet-aged Frenched Bone in & No fat cap

Prime Delmonico Ribeye

$68.00

16oz Prime Ribeye. All steaks are seasoned with a house blend seasoning + served with signature steak sauce

Prime Skirt Steak

$54.00

10oz Skirt Steak. served with chimichurri sauce

Sophia Style

$4.00

peppercorn-crusted, roasted mushrooms, cognac cream

Maitre d' butter

$4.00

Foie Gras Butter

$6.00

Blue Cheese Butter

$4.00

Bearnaise Sauce

$4.00

Cognac Cream

$4.00

Chimichurri

$4.00

Oscar Style

$24.00

Mains/Sandwiches

Roasted Chicken

$28.00

Maple-Glazed Baby Carrots, Grainy Mustard Reduction

Cajun Swordfish Steak

$38.00

Red Pepper Orzo, Arugula, Lemon-Caper Butter

Miso Salmon

$34.00

ginger-jasmine rice, sesame seeds

Ahi Tuna Tataki

$36.00

Sesame Seed-Togorashi, Papya, Avocado, Ponzu Aioli

Spicy Lobster Bucatini

$48.00
Ginger-Jasmine Rice

$17.00

pan-roasted summer vegetables

Grilled Forza Burger

$19.00

100% all-natural beef, sweet onion, aged white cheddar, horseradish aioli, sesame bun

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

fried organic chicken breast, cole slaw, spicy aioli, pickles, sesame bun

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$9.00
Truffle-Parmesan Fries

$14.00
Sautéed Broccoli

$11.00

chili flakes

Creamed Spinach

$10.00
Brussels & Butternut Squash

$12.00
Potato au Gratin

$12.00
Mushrooms

$12.00
Whipped Potatoes

$10.00

Crispy Potato Hash

$11.00

Side Shrimp

$16.00

Cognac Cream

$3.00

Bearnaise Sauce

$4.00

Side Wedge Crispy Onions

Steak For Two

32oz dry aged porterhouse or 34oz tomahawk with choice of 2 salads, 2 sides and 1 dessert. Served with béarnaise and signature steak sauce.
Steak For Two

32oz dry aged porterhouse with choice of 2 salads, 2 sides and 1 dessert. Served with béarnaise and signature steak sauce.

Butcher Block - cryovaced steaks ready to cook at home!

steaks are seasoned with our house blend and cryovacked in house. Ready to grill or store in the fridge or freezer!
Prime Flat Iron

$39.00

10oz. Flat Iron. All steaks are seasoned with a house blend seasoning + served with signature steak sauce

8oz Black Angus Filet

$52.00

8oz. Filet Mignon. All steaks are seasoned with a house blend seasoning + served with signature steak sauce

Prime New York Strip

$72.00

14oz. New York Strip. All steaks are seasoned with a house blend seasoning + served with signature steak sauce

Prime Delmonico Ribeye

$68.00

16oz Prime Ribeye. All steaks are seasoned with a house blend seasoning + served with signature steak sauce

28-Day Dry-Aged Heritage Angus Porterhouse

32oz Dry-Aged Heritage Angus Porterhouse. All steaks are seasoned with a house blend seasoning + served with signature steak sauce

Kids

Homemade Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Served with fries and broccoli

Kids Protein Plate with Chicken

$12.00

served with jasmine rice and broccoli

Kids Protein Plate with Steak

$18.00

served with jasmine rice and broccoli

Kids 1/4 Pound Cheeseburger

$12.00

aged white cheddar. Served with fries and broccoli

Kids Pasta & Meatball

$12.00

fusilli pasta, red sauce, parmesan. Served with broccoli

Kids Butter Pasta

$12.00

fusilli pasta. Served with broccoli

Desserts

Cream Cheese Frosting, Walnuts, Cinnamon Anglaise
Sophia's Sundae

$14.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Blondie Brownie, Candied Peanuts, Butterscotch Sauce

Warm Apple Crisp

$14.00

Butter Pecan Praline Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce

Buck Russell's Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Roasted hazelnuts, chocolate ganache, cocoa cream

Beer

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

(American Light Lager) 4.2% ABV grassy taste with a sweet finish + low bitterness Coors Brewing Company, Golden, Colorado

Haymarket

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

(Non-alcoholic Lager) 0.0% ABV refreshing fruity notes and soft malty body Heineken Nederland B.V., The Netherlands

Moody Tongue Toasted Rice Lager

$8.00

Revolution Oktoberfest

$6.00

To Go House Cocktails

Kick Starter

$28.00

tequila blanco, mezcal, jalapeno, cucumber, lime, black sea salt 8oz. Serves 2.

Fort Sheridan Old Fashioned

$30.00

bourbon, demerara, orange, cherry 8oz Serves 2.

Cognac Sazerac

$32.00

Absinthe Rinse, Cognac, Peychaud's Bitters 8oz. Serves 2.

Paper Plane

$32.00

Bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino 8oz. Serves 2.

Bubbles by the Bottle

Bisol ‘Crede’ Prosecco Superiore Brut

$70.00

Schramsberg Mirabelle Brut Rosé

$86.00

White Wine by the Bottle

Elena Walch Pinot Grigio

$60.00

Dezat ‘Cellier des Marnes’ Sancerre

$77.00

Cadre ‘Stone Blossom’ Sauvignon Blanc

$73.00

Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis

$69.00

Rose Wine by the Bottle

Domaines Ott 'By.Ott' Rosé

$73.00

Red Wine by the Bottle

Ken Wright Pinot Noir

$73.00

Chateau Pégau Côtes-du-Rhône

$65.00
BonAnno Cabernet Sauvignon

$77.00

2018 Napa Valley, CA

Jordan Cabnernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Leviathan Red Blend

$86.00

Day Zinfandel

$69.00

Soda

Coke

$5.00

8 oz. Glass Bottle

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

750ml Sparkling Water

$7.00

750ml Still Water

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Sophia Steak is the neighborhood steakhouse for the North Shore, serving premium steaks and seafood alongside daily specials and decadent desserts in a chic and comfortable setting that feels like home. A partnership between restaurant vets and lifelong friends Ryan O’Donnell of Ballyhoo Hospitality and Glenn Keefer, Sophia first opening its doors in 2020 in Wilmette. Quickly becoming the neighborhoods #1 steakhouse the expansion and second location opened in 2022 at 181 E Laurel Ave sharing what we do best with the Lake Forest community.

181 East Laurel Avenue, Lake Forest, IL 60045

