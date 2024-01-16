Sophia's Cafe 16784 Southwest Edy Road
16784 Southwest Edy Road
Sherwood, OR 97140
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Appetizers
- #1 Hummus (V, GF) $8:99
garbanzo beans, blended with tahini & olive oil$8.99
- #2 Baba Ghanouj (V, GF)$8.99
smoky eggplant blended with tahini & olive oil$8.99
- #3 Falafel [5 pc.] (V, GF)$8.99
chickpeas ground with garlic & spices then deep fried$8.99
- #4 Grape Leaves (V)$8.99
grape leaves filled with rice & onions$8.99
- #5 Makduos (V)$8.99
mini pickled eggplant stuffed with garlic & walnuts$8.99
- #6 Ful Medames (V, GF)$8.99
fava beans with olive oil & jalapeno garlic sauce$8.99
- #7 Veggie Meza (V, GF)$16.95
hummus, baba ghanouj, tabouli, 2 falafel & grape leaf$16.95
- #8 Hummus or Baba Ghanouj Plate $15.95
topped with your choice of chicken, gyro or falafel$15.95
- #9 Meat Meza. $18.95
chicken, gyro, hummus, baba ghanouj, tabouli, 2 falafel & grape leaf$18.95
- #10 Beef Pelmeni [8 pc.]. $11.95
beef served with tzatziki$11.95
- #11 Cabbage Rolls [3 pc.]. $12.95
cooked cabbage leaves stuffed with rice & ground beef$12.95
Wraps
- #12 Beef & Lamb Gyro
rotisserie beef & lamb, tzatziki, feta & red onion$12.95
- #13 Chicken Shawarma
rotisserie chicken with garlic mayo sauce$12.95
- #14 Lamb Shawarma
seasoned lamb served with tahini sauce$16.95
- #15 Jumbo Beef & Lamb Gyro
layered with french fries, red onions, feta & garlic sauce$14.95
- #16 Jumbo Chicken Shawarma
layered with french fries, red onions, feta & garlic sauce$14.95
- #17 Falafel (V)
chickpeas ground with garlic & spices then deep fried$12.95
- #18 Jumbo Falafel
layered with french fries, feta & tahini sauce$14.95
- #19 Fried Veggie Wrap(V)
carrot, zucchini, cauliflower & potato deep fried with tahini$12.95
- #20 Baba Ghanouj Wrap(V)
smoky eggplant, lettuce, tomatos, pickles & onions$12.50
- #21 Hummus Wrap(V)
hummus, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle$12.50
Grilled Wraps
- #22 Grilled Falafel (V)
falafel, hummus lettuce, tomato & pickle with tahini$12.95
- #23 Original Beef and Lamb Gyro
rotisserie beef & lamb, tzatziki, feta & red onion$12.95
- #24 Original Chicken Shawarma
rotisserie chicken with garlic mayo sauce$12.95
- #25 Original Lamb Shawarma
seasoned lamb served with tahini sauce$16.99
Entrees
- #26 Beef and Lamb Gyro Entree
rotisserie beef & lamb with red onion & tzatziki$16.95
- #27 Chicken Shawarma Entree
rotisserie chicken with garlic mayo sauce$16.95
- #28 Chicken Kabob Entree
traditional marinated chicken breast grilled & topped with garlic sauce$18.95
- #29 Lamb Shawarma Entree
lamb cooked with shawarma spices$18.95
- #30 Lamb Kabob Entree
seasoned lamb grilled & topped with tahini sauce$19.95
- #31 Kafta Kabob Entree
spiced ground beef & onion grilled, served with tahini sauce$18.95
- #32 Mixed Grill Kabob
combo kabob plate with chicken, lamb & kafta (no substitutions)$31.95
Daily Specials
Salad
- #37 Tabouli (V)
parsley, green onions, tomato, mint & wheat bulgur tossed with lemon juice & olive oil$9.95
- #38 Chicken Salad
lettuce, tomato & cucumbers topped with chicken, house dressing & garlic mayo sauce$15.95
- #39 Greek Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, pepperoncini, onion & feta with house dressing$15.95
- #40 Beef and Lamb Gyro Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, feta & red onions served with tzatziki & house dressing$15.95
- #41 Falafel Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumer & falafel (3pcs) drizzled with house dressing & tahini sauce$15.95
Specialties
- #33 Fried Veggie (V)
carrot, zucchini, cauliflower & potato deep fried & tossed with tahini sauce$14.99
- #34 Vegetarian Moussaka (V)
dish made from eggplant, potato, onions, zucchini & tomato sauce, served with rice$14.95
- #35 Lamb Shank
lamb shank braised in traditional middle eastern spices served with rice & salad$21.95
- #36 Beef Moussaka
dish made from ground beef, eggplant, potato, onions & tomato topped with cheese bechamel, served with rice$16.95
Sides
- Basket of Fries$6.00
- Greek Fries
Topped with crumbled feta cheese, green onion & sumac and drizzled with garlic mayo and hot sauce$12.00
- Tzatziki (8oz)$7.00
- Basmati Rice$4.99
- Pita Bread$2.99
- Side Meat Gyro$8.00
- Side Meat Chicken$8.00
- Extra Tzatsiki Sauce$1.00
- Extra Garlic Sauce$1.00
- Dressing$1.00
- Extra Tahini Sauce$1.00
- Hot Sauce$1.00
- Extra Feta$2.00
- Add Olives$2.00
- Carrots & Cucumbers$3.00
- Falafel$1.75
- Grape Leaves
Grape leaves filled with rice & onions$1.75
Beverage
Oven
Mediterranean Pizza
Catering
- Catering Option 1 ($25 per person)
$25 per person: (served with rice & homemade pita) choose two appetizer, one salad, includes Gyro & Chicken Shawarma$25.00
- Catering Option 2 ($35 per person)
$35 per person: (served with rice & homemade pita) choose two apps, one salad, includes Chicken Kabob & Kafta Kabob$35.00
- Hummus Tray
pricing per 1/2 tray$45.00
- Baba Ghanouj Tray
pricing per 1/2 tray$45.00
- Tabouli Salad Tray
pricing per 1/2 tray$45.00
- Feta Salad Tray
pricing per 1/2 tray$45.00
- Green Salad Tray
pricing per 1/2 tray$45.00
- Rice Tray
pricing per 1/2 tray$35.00
- Gyro Tray
pricing per 1/2 tray$65.00
- Chicken Shawarma Tray
pricing per 1/2 tray$65.00
- Chicken Kabob Tray (50pc)
pricing per 1/2 tray$95.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Mediterranean/ Middle Eastern Cuisine
16784 Southwest Edy Road, Sherwood, OR 97140