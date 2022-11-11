Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sophia's Cafe

13 Reviews

$

8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive

Fairfax, VA 22031

Breakfast Burritos

Includes: Potato / Pico De Gallo

Egg & Cheese Burrito

$5.75

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$6.75

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Burrito

$6.75

Chorizo Burrito

$6.75

Turkey Bacon Burrito

$6.75

Breakfast Platters

Two Eggs any Style Served with Toast and Home fries

Eggs Platter

$6.50

Turkey Bacon Platter

$7.95

Two Eggs any Style Served with Toast and Home fries

Bacon Platter

$7.95

Sausage Platter

$7.95

Ham Platter

$7.95

Egg Sandwiches

with your choice of White, Wheat, Multi Grain or Rye English Muffin .95 Croissant $1.75 Bagel $1.25 Cheese .75

Egg Sandwich

$3.25

Sausage&Egg

$4.50

Bacon&Egg

$4.50

Ham&Egg

$4.50

Turkey Bacon&Egg

$4.50

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$6.95

American Cheese served with Home fries and Toast

Spinach/Mushroom/Onion Omelet

$7.95

served with Home fries and Toast

Ham & Cheddar Omelet

$8.25

served with Home fries and Toast

Denver Omelet

$8.50

served with Home fries and Toast

Pancakes

Pancakes

$4.95

2 Pancakes with Butter and Syrup

Pancakes with Meat

$6.95

2 Pancakes with Butter and Syrup Your Choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon or Sausage Patty

Extra Syrup

$0.35

Sides

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.75

Bagel with Butter

$2.75

Toast With Butter

$1.75

English Muffin

$1.75

Plain Croissant

$1.95

1 Egg

$1.50

Bacon Side

$3.95

Sausage Patty Side

$3.95

Turkey Bacon Side

$3.95

Side Homefries

$2.95

Tater Tot

$4.75

Sandwiches/Subs

BLT

$7.75

Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise / White Toast

Bostonian

$9.25

Sliced Turkey Breast / Ham / Provolone / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise / Italian Dressing

Chicken Philly Sub

$9.50

Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise

Classic Ruben

$9.75

1st Cut Corned Beef / Swiss Cheese / Sauerkraut / Russian Dressing / Grilled Rye

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

American Cheese / Grilled White Bread

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$7.95

American Cheese / Grilled White Bread with Bacon

Hamburger

$7.75

Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise

Italian Cold Cut

$9.50

Genoa Salami / Capicola Ham / Mortadella / Provolone / Hot Peppers / Lettuce / Tomato / Italian Dressing

Monterey Chicken

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast / Provolone Cheese / Lettuce /Tomato / Chipotle Mayonnaise / Challah Bun

Sophia's Special

$9.75

1st Cut Corned Beef / 1st Cut Pastrami / Provolone / Cole Slaw / Russian Dressing

Steak & Cheese

$9.50

Sliced Rib Eye Steak / Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato/ Mayonnaise

Tuna Melt

$8.25

American Cheese / Grilled Rye

Turkey Club

$9.50

Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise / White Toast

Turkey Delight

$9.75

Sliced Turkey Breast / Bacon / Swiss Cheese / Avocado / Sprouts / Lettuce / Tomato / Multi Grain

West Coast Tuna

$8.95

Tuna Salad / Swiss Cheese / Sprouts / Avocado / Tomato / Whole Wheat

Veggie Burger

$8.25

Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise

Turkey Burger

$8.45

Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Ham, American Cheese on White Bread

Cheesesburger

$8.50

Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise with American Cheese

Panini/Wraps

with Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream

Grilled Chicken Panini

$9.25

Provolone Cheese / Tomato / Red Onion / Chipotle Mayonnaise

Turkey Panini

$9.25

Bacon / Cheddar Cheese / Tomato / Pesto

Veggie Wrap

$7.75

Shredded Carrots / Sprouts / Avocado / Tomato / Cucumber / Lettuce / Italian Dressing

Turkey Wrap

$8.25

Turkey Breast / Lettuce / Tomato / Sprouts / Italian Dressing

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Avocado /Salsa

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken / Grilled Onions / Grilled Peppers / Cheese /Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa & Sour Cream Side

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken in a Caesar Salad Wrapped in a Tortilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.25

Beef Quesadilla

$10.95

BYO Sandwich

Served on Your Choice of Bread White, Wheat, Rye, Multi Grain, Challah Bun Sub Roll .95 Ciabatta Roll $1.25 Croissant $1.75

Turkey BYO

$7.25

Sliced Turkey Breast with Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise

Ham BYO

$7.25

Thinly Sliced Ham with Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise

Chicken Salad BYO

$7.25

Homemade Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomatoes

Tuna Salad BYO

$7.25

Homemade Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomatoes

Corned Beef BYO

$8.50

1st Cut Corned Beef

Chicken Breast BYO

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce / Tomatoes and Mayonnaise

Pastrami BYO

$8.50