Sophia's Cafe
13 Reviews
$
8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive
Fairfax, VA 22031
Popular Items
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Platters
Egg Sandwiches
Omelets
Pancakes
Sides
Sandwiches/Subs
BLT
Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise / White Toast
Bostonian
Sliced Turkey Breast / Ham / Provolone / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise / Italian Dressing
Chicken Philly Sub
Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise
Classic Ruben
1st Cut Corned Beef / Swiss Cheese / Sauerkraut / Russian Dressing / Grilled Rye
Grilled Cheese
American Cheese / Grilled White Bread
Grilled Cheese with Bacon
American Cheese / Grilled White Bread with Bacon
Hamburger
Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise
Italian Cold Cut
Genoa Salami / Capicola Ham / Mortadella / Provolone / Hot Peppers / Lettuce / Tomato / Italian Dressing
Monterey Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast / Provolone Cheese / Lettuce /Tomato / Chipotle Mayonnaise / Challah Bun
Sophia's Special
1st Cut Corned Beef / 1st Cut Pastrami / Provolone / Cole Slaw / Russian Dressing
Steak & Cheese
Sliced Rib Eye Steak / Provolone Cheese / Grilled Onions / Lettuce / Tomato/ Mayonnaise
Tuna Melt
American Cheese / Grilled Rye
Turkey Club
Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise / White Toast
Turkey Delight
Sliced Turkey Breast / Bacon / Swiss Cheese / Avocado / Sprouts / Lettuce / Tomato / Multi Grain
West Coast Tuna
Tuna Salad / Swiss Cheese / Sprouts / Avocado / Tomato / Whole Wheat
Veggie Burger
Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise
Turkey Burger
Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise
Sandwich Special
Grilled Ham And Cheese
Grilled Ham, American Cheese on White Bread
Cheesesburger
Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise with American Cheese
Panini/Wraps
Grilled Chicken Panini
Provolone Cheese / Tomato / Red Onion / Chipotle Mayonnaise
Turkey Panini
Bacon / Cheddar Cheese / Tomato / Pesto
Veggie Wrap
Shredded Carrots / Sprouts / Avocado / Tomato / Cucumber / Lettuce / Italian Dressing
Turkey Wrap
Turkey Breast / Lettuce / Tomato / Sprouts / Italian Dressing
Chicken Bacon Wrap
Grilled Chicken / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Avocado /Salsa
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Grilled Chicken / Grilled Onions / Grilled Peppers / Cheese /Lettuce / Tomato / Salsa & Sour Cream Side
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken in a Caesar Salad Wrapped in a Tortilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Beef Quesadilla
BYO Sandwich
Turkey BYO
Sliced Turkey Breast with Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise
Ham BYO
Thinly Sliced Ham with Lettuce / Tomato / Mayonnaise
Chicken Salad BYO
Homemade Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomatoes
Tuna Salad BYO
Homemade Tuna Salad with Lettuce and Tomatoes
Corned Beef BYO
1st Cut Corned Beef
Chicken Breast BYO
Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce / Tomatoes and Mayonnaise