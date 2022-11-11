Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Sandwiches

Sophie's Cuban Bryant Park

No reviews yet

1015 Avenue Of The Americas

New york, NY 10018

Popular Items

Choose 6 Empanadas
Spicy Grilled Chicken
Pernil (Roasted Pork)

Sophie's Homemade Empanadas

Our delicious Empanadas have been an NYC favorite for over 23 years!
Beef

Beef

$3.79

Contains Gluten.

Chicken

Chicken

$3.79

Contains Gluten. Egg.

Spinach and Cheese

Spinach and Cheese

$3.79

Contains Gluten. Dairy.

Guava and Cheese Empanada

Guava and Cheese Empanada

$3.79

Contains Gluten. Dairy.

Cheese.

Cheese.

$3.79

Contains Gluten. Dairy.

Homemade Empanada Specials

Your favorite Sophie's Empanadas, now by the dozen in a cute box.

Choose 3 Empanadas
$10.49

$10.49

Choose 6 Empanadas
$19.29

$19.29

Choose a Dozen Empanadas
$35.99

$35.99

Other Appetizers

Mashed Potatoes, stuffed with a savory chicken filling, deep fried. Need we say more? Contains Gluten, Dairy, Egg.
Stuffed Potato W/ Ground Beef Stew

Stuffed Potato W/ Ground Beef Stew

$4.99

Contains Dairy.

Yuca Croquette W/ Pork
$3.99

$3.99

Ham Croq.

$2.49

Stuffed Potato W/Chicken
$4.99

$4.99

Entrees

All of our Entrees include your choice of any 3 sides or salads!
Baked Chicken

Baked Chicken

$13.99

A delicious leg and thigh seasoned to perfection.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$15.99

NYC's favorite protein packed option seasoned just right.

Pernil (Roasted Pork)
$15.99

Pernil (Roasted Pork)

$15.99
Salmon

Salmon

$17.99

Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce

$17.99

Fresh garlic, salt, pepper, peruvian red pepper, white wine, and tomato sauce marry in this classic Cuban dish.

Spicy Grilled Chicken

Spicy Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.

Fried Pork Chops

Fried Pork Chops

$15.99

1/2 inch, center cut pork chops marinated for 12 hours, deep fried to perfection

Shredded Beef Stew

Shredded Beef Stew

$16.99

Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.

Vegetarian Platter

Vegetarian Platter

$12.99

No meat? No problem. Enjoy any 4 sides

Breaded Chicken

Breaded Chicken

$15.99

Deep fried, breaded to perfection in 100% pure bread crumbs from our own fresh baked cuban bread.

Steak And Onions
$15.99

$15.99

Spring Salad W/ Chicken
$12.99

$12.99

Xtra Meat For Entrees

$9.00

The Xtra delicious meat HAS to be the same as your entree choice

1 Pork Chop

$5.00

Sandwiches

El Cubano- The Cuban

El Cubano- The Cuban

$11.99

Made with our delicous Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, and Garlic Sauce . Contatins Gluten

Steak Sandwich
$11.99

$11.99
Roast Pork Sandwich

Roast Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Roasted Pork, Mayo, and Onions. Contains Gluten

Breaded Chicken Sand.
$11.99

Breaded Chicken Sand.

$11.99
Pernil with a Twist

Pernil with a Twist

$12.99

Roasted Pork, Mayo, Onions, Sophie's Famous Green Sauce, and 3 pieces of yummy Sweet Plantains. Contains Gluten

Grilled Chicken Sand.

Grilled Chicken Sand.

$11.99

NYC's favorite Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomtaoes, Potatostick chips, and Mayo. Contains Gluten

Roast Turkey

$11.99

Ropa Vieja Sandwich
$12.99

$12.99
*New* Spicy Chicken Sandwich

*New* Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

We’ve taken our love of Cuban flavors and combined them with crispy chicken, fried to perfection. Served on a fresh baked Brioche Bun, topped with Mayo, Pickles, and our famous Special Green Sauce!

Baked Chicken Sand.

Baked Chicken Sand.

$11.99

Our slow roasted baked chicken, placed on cuban bread, topped with our marinated onions, and dressed with mayo.

Extra Meat for Sandwich
$4.00

$4.00

Sides

Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$5.49
White Rice.

White Rice.

$5.49
Moro RIce

Moro RIce

$6.49
Sweet Plantains.
$5.49

Sweet Plantains.

$5.49
Green Plantains.
$5.49

Green Plantains.

$5.49

Rice and Beans
$6.99

$6.99
Beans.

Beans.

$5.99

We serve our black beans everyday paying to tribute to Cuba's favorite legume! Like Red beans? Try our famous Moro rice!

Yuca With Garlic
$6.49

Yuca With Garlic

$6.49
Vegetable Medley
$6.49

Vegetable Medley

$6.49
Avocado.

Avocado.

$4.99

One Portion = Half Avocado

Container

$0.50+

Small Beans

$3.25

Extra Item

$1.99

3 Tostones Or Maduros
$2.74

$2.74

Salads

Green Salad.

Green Salad.

$5.49+
White Bean & Avocado
$5.49+

White Bean & Avocado

$5.49+
Chic Pea Salad
$5.49+

Chic Pea Salad

$5.49+
Beets & String Bean Vinnegrette
$5.49+

Beets & String Bean Vinnegrette

$5.49+

Side of Onions
$1.25

$1.25

Beverages

Coke

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Fanta Orange Or Sunkist
$1.99

$1.99

Selzter

$1.99

Bottled Water
$1.99

$1.99

Malta India

$3.29

From Puerto Rico with love. Eveyones favorite malt beverage.

Jarritos

$3.29

Colombiana

$3.29

Postabon Manzana
$3.29

$3.29

Snapple

Cup of Ice

$0.75

Homemade Juices

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.29

Passion Fruit Juice
$4.29

$4.29

Sophie's Cafe

Americano

$3.50Out of stock

Cortadito

$2.75Out of stock

Espresso

$2.50Out of stock

Tea

$2.50+Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$3.79Out of stock

Iced Coffee with Milk

$5.25Out of stock

Sophie's Signature Sauces

Green Sauce

Green Sauce

$0.50
Dressing

Dressing

$0.50
Garlic Sauce
$0.50

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

8oz Jar Green Sauce
$6.99

$6.99

16 Oz Green Sauce
$11.99

$11.99

Catering Packages

Small Package

$200.00

Buffet style catering option which includes one protein + any 4 sides or salads. Serves 10.

Medium Package

$400.00

Buffet style catering option which includes choice of 2 proteins + any 4 sides or salads. Serves 20.

Large Package

$600.00

Buffet style catering option which includes 3 proteins + any 4 sides or salads. Serves 30.

Al La Carte

Buffet style catering option that include your choice of any protein or veggie option. Serves 10-20.

Grilled Chicken (Al La Carte)
$120.00+

$120.00+

Spicy Grilled Chicken (A la Carte)

$120.00+

Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.

Baked Chicken (A la Carte)

$100.00+

A delicious leg and thigh seasoned to perfection.

Breaded Chicken (A la Carte)
$120.00+

$120.00+

Salmon Baked(A la Carte)

$140.00+

Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce (A la Carte)

$120.00+

Fresh garlic, salt, pepper, peruvian red pepper, white wine, and tomato sauce marry in this classic Cuban dish.

Pernil (A la Carte)
$120.00+

$120.00+

Shredded Beef Stew (A la Carte)
$120.00+

$120.00+

Vegetable Medley (A la Carte)
$100.00+

$100.00+

Platters

Looking for snacks or desserts for your event? We have the platter for you!

Party Sized Empanadas
$75.00

$75.00

Party Sized Potatoes
$75.00

$75.00

Sandwich Platter

$125.00

Sandwich Platter- Feeds 10

Flan Platter

$65.00

Tres Leches Platter
$100.00

$100.00

Fruit Salad Platter
$50.00+

$50.00+

25 Party empanadas
$34.99

$34.99

Catering Salads

Catering style salad options. Serves 10-20.

Green Salad (Catering)
$50.00+

$50.00+

White Bean & Avocado (Catering)
$50.00+

$50.00+

Chickpea Salad (Catering)
$50.00+

$50.00+

Beets & String Bean Vinnegrette (Catering)

$50.00+

Catering Sides

Catering style side options. Serves 10-20.

Yellow Rice (Catering)

$50.00+

White Rice (Catering)

$50.00+

Moro Rice (Catering)

$60.00+

Beans (Catering)

$60.00+

Sweet Plantains (Catering)

$50.00+

Green Plantains (Catering)

$50.00+

Yuca with Garlic (Catering)

$50.00+

Steamed Vegetables (Catering)

$50.00+

Avocado (Catering)

$60.00+

Signature Sauces & Extras

Need extras? We got you covered!
Green Sauce Squeeze Bottle

Green Sauce Squeeze Bottle

$24.00

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! These 12 oz classic squeeze bottles are convenient, easy to use, and re-usable!

Mojito Sauce Squeeze Bottle

$20.00

Salad Dressing Squeeze Bottle

$20.00

1 set of Wire Rack, Tray & Chafing Fuel

$10.00

Catering Beverages

Coke.

$2.00

Diet Coke.

$2.00

Coke Zero.

$2.00

Sprite.

$2.00

Ginger Ale.

$2.00

Fanta Orange.

$2.00

Fanta Grape.

$2.00

Seltzer.

$2.00

Malta India

$3.29

From Puerto Rico with love. Eveyones favorite malt beverage.

Bottled Water.

$2.00

Postabon Manzana

$3.29

Colombiana

$3.29

Jarritos

$3.29

Cup of Ice

$0.75

Snapple

Sophie's Lemonade

$4.00

shakes

Guanabana

$4.99

Passion Fruit

$4.99

Papaya

$4.99

Mango

$4.99

Packing Instructions

Please Include Utensils/Napkins

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Serving up NYC's Favorite Cuban Cuisine for over 24 years!

Location

1015 Avenue Of The Americas, New york, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery
Sophie's Cuban image
Sophie's Cuban image
Sophie's Cuban image

