Latin American

Sophie's Cuban Cuisine Hell's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

947 8th Avenue

New York, NY 10019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Catering Packages

Small Package

$200.00

Buffet style catering option which includes one protein + any 4 sides or salads. Serves 10.

Medium Package

$400.00

Buffet style catering option which includes choice of 2 proteins + any 4 sides or salads. Serves 20.

Large Package

$600.00

Buffet style catering option which includes 3 proteins + any 4 sides or salads. Serves 30.

Al La Carte

Buffet style catering option that include your choice of any protein or veggie option. Serves 10-20.

Grilled Chicken (Al La Carte)

$120.00+

Spicy Grilled Chicken (A la Carte)

$120.00+

Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.

Baked Chicken (A la Carte)

$100.00+

A delicious leg and thigh seasoned to perfection.

Breaded Chicken (A la Carte)

$120.00+

Baked Salmon (A la Carte)

$140.00+

Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce (A la Carte)

$120.00+

Fresh garlic, salt, pepper, peruvian red pepper, white wine, and tomato sauce marry in this classic Cuban dish.

Pernil (A la Carte)

$120.00+

Shredded Beef Stew (A la Carte)

$120.00+

Vegetable Medley (A la Carte)

$100.00+

Platters

Looking for snacks or desserts for your event? We have the platter for you!

Party Sized Empanadas

$75.00

Party Sized Potatoes

$75.00

Sandwich Platter

$125.00

Sandwich Platter- Feeds 10

Flan Platter

$65.00

Tres Leches Platter

$100.00

Fruit Salad Platter

$50.00+

Catering Salads

Catering style salad options. Serves 10-20.

Green Salad (Catering)

$50.00+

White Bean & Avocado (Catering)

$50.00+

Chickpea Salad (Catering)

$50.00+

Beets & String Bean Vinnegrette (Catering)

$50.00+

Catering Sides

Catering style side options. Serves 10-20.

Yellow Rice (Catering)

$50.00+

White Rice (Catering)

$50.00+

Moro Rice (Catering)

$60.00+

Beans (Catering)

$60.00+

Sweet Plantains (Catering)

$50.00+

Green Plantains (Catering)

$50.00+

Yuca with Garlic (Catering)

$50.00+

Steamed Vegetables (Catering)

$50.00+

Avocado (Catering)

$60.00+

Signature Sauces & Extras

Need extras? We got you covered!
Green Sauce Squeeze Bottle

Green Sauce Squeeze Bottle

$24.00

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! These 12 oz classic squeeze bottles are convenient, easy to use, and re-usable!

Mojito Sauce Squeeze Bottle

$20.00

Salad Dressing Squeeze Bottle

$20.00

1 set of Wire Rack, Tray & Chafing Fuel

$10.00

Catering Beverages

Coke.

$2.00

Diet Coke.

$2.00

Coke Zero.

$2.00

Sprite.

$2.00

Ginger Ale.

$2.00

Fanta Grape.

$2.00

Fanta Orange.

$2.00

Seltzer.

$2.00

Bottled Water.

$2.00

Malta India

$3.29

From Puerto Rico with love. Eveyones favorite malt beverage.

Colombiana

$3.29

Jarritos

$3.29

Cup of Ice

$0.75

Sophie's Lemonade

$4.00

Fruit Shakes

Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit

$5.50
Mango

Mango

$5.50
Guanabana

Guanabana

$5.50
Papaya

Papaya

$5.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving up NYC's favorite Cuban cuisine for over 23 years!

Location

947 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10019

Directions

Sophie's Cuban Cuisine image
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine image
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine image
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine image

