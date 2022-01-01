Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Riviera House-Modern Coastal Cuisine, Craft Cocktails
472 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1708 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Perfect Storm - 1611 S. Catalina Ave Ste #150
No Reviews
1611 S. Catalina Ave #150 Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Redondo Beach
W's China Bistro - Redondo Beach
4.7 • 3,720
1410 S Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurant
More near Redondo Beach