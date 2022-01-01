Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Riviera House-Modern Coastal Cuisine, Craft Cocktails

472 Reviews

$$

1708 S Catalina Ave

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Order Again

Kids

Kids Butter Pasta

$7.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Fish And Chips

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Fries

$5.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1708 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Directions

