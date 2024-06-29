Sopranos Deli
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
What sets our food truck apart is our dedication to serving hot deli sandwiches and subs elevated with world-renowned Halal Wagyu Pastrami. It's a fusion of flavors that's both unique and irresistible, offering customers a gourmet experience unlike any other on the streets
Location
PO BOX 16614, North Hollywood, CA 91615