Pizza
Soprano's Pizza

160 Malabar Rd SW, Suite 104

Palm Bay, FL 32907

Appetizers

Caprese

$8.95

Garlic Knots

$3.50

Shrimp Athena

$8.95

Wings (10)

$11.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.95Out of stock

Fried Mozzarella

$7.95

Mussels in a Bowl

$9.95

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Hummus & Pita

$8.95

Firecracker Shrimp

$8.95Out of stock

French Onion Soup

$4.95

Soup of the Day

$4.50

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$10.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Chef Salad

$10.95

Greek Salad

$10.95

Lettuce topped with red onions, Kalamata olives, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini and Feta cheese.

Garden Salad

$8.95

Small Garden

$4.95

Small Caesar Salad

$5.95

Create your own NY Style

10" NY Cheese Pizza

$7.99

14" NY Cheese Pizza

$11.99

18" NY Cheese Pizza

$14.99

CYO Calzone

$8.99

CYO Stromboli

$8.99

Specialty Pizza + Calzone/Stromboli

10" Amore

$11.99

10" Bayside

$10.99

10" BBQ Chicken

$12.99

10" Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

10" Chicken Fajita

$10.99

10" Grecian Popeye

$10.99

10" Hawaiian

$10.99

10" Margherita

$11.99

10" Meaty Madness

$12.99

10" Mediterranean

$12.99

10" Salami

$12.99

10" Special

$11.99

10" Veggie Deluxe

$10.99

10" West Coast

$12.99

10" White

$8.99

14" Amore

$18.99

14" Bayside

$17.99

14" BBQ Chicken

$19.99

14" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

14" Chicken Fajita

$18.99

14" Grecian Popeye

$17.99

14" Hawaiian

$16.99

14" Margherita

$19.99

14" Meaty Madness

$20.99

14" Mediterranean

$19.99

14" Salami

$19.99

14" Special

$18.99

14" Veggie Deluxe

$17.99

14" West Coast

$19.99

14" White

$13.99

18" Amore

$22.99

18" Bayside

$20.99

18" BBQ Chicken

$23.99

18" Buffalo Chicken

$23.99

18" Chicken Fajita

$22.99

18" Grecian Popeye

$20.99

18" Hawaiian

$19.99

18" Margherita

$22.99

18" Meaty Madness

$25.99

18" Mediterranean

$23.99

18" Salami

$23.99

18" Special

$22.99

18" Veggie Deluxe

$20.99

18" West Coast

$23.99

18" White

$16.99

Amore Calzone

$11.99

Bayside Calzone

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.99

Chicken Fajita Calzone

$10.99

Grecian Popeye Calzone

$10.99

Hawaiian Calzone

$10.99

Margherita Calzone

$11.99

Meaty Madness Calzone

$12.99

Mediterranean Calzone

$12.99

Salami Calzone

$12.99

Special Calzone

$11.99

Veggie Deluxe Calzone

$10.99

West Coast Calzone

$12.99

White Calzone

$8.99

Amore Stromboli

$11.99

Bayside Stromboli

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$12.99

Chicken Fajita Stromboli

$10.99

Grecian Popeye Stromboli

$10.99

Hawaiian Stromboli

$10.99

Margherita Stromboli

$11.99

Meaty Madness Stromboli

$12.99

Mediterranean Stromboli

$12.99

Salami Stromboli

$12.99

Special Stromboli

$11.99

Veggie Deluxe Stromboli

$10.99

West Coast Stromboli

$12.99

White Stromboli

$8.99

Pasta Entrees

Linguine Marinara

$9.95

Baked Ziti

$10.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.95

Cheese Ravioli

$13.95

Gnocchi Marinara

$13.95

Gnocchi Pesto

$14.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$15.95

Penne A La Vodka

$13.95

Fettuccine Carbonara

$14.95

Homemade Meat Lasagna

$14.95

Bolognese

$15.95

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$14.95

Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$17.95

Linguini & Mussels

$16.95

Tortellini Marinara

$14.95

Tortellini Pesto

$15.95

Hot & Cold Subs

Gyro

$6.99

Ham & Provolone

$8.99

Italian

$9.99

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Meatball Parmesan

$9.99

Philly Cheese

$9.99

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$9.99

Steak & Cheddar Jack

$9.99

Burgers

Classic Hamburger

$8.99

Steakhouse CheeseBurger

$9.99

Black & Blue Burger

$9.99

Mushroom Burger

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$9.99

Veggie Burger

$9.99Out of stock

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.95

Cheesecake

$4.95

Featured Dessert

$5.95Out of stock

Featuring our homemade Rum Cream Pie made just for you by Joe!!

Italian Lemon Cake

$5.95

Tiramisu

$5.95

Sides

Marinara

$0.65

Pizza Sauce

$0.65

Mild Wing Sauce

$0.65

Med Wing Sauce

$0.65

Hot Wing Sauce

$0.65

Extra Hot Wing Sauce

$0.65

Teriyaki Wing Sauce

$0.65

Butter Garlic Wing Sauce

$0.65

Italian Dressing

$0.65

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.65

Caesar Dressing

$0.65

Ranch Dressing

$0.65

Tzatziki

$0.65

Side of Fries

$2.25

Basket of Fries

$3.25

Side of Meatballs

$3.95

NA BEV

Dr. Pepper CAN

$1.00

Mtn Dew CAN

$1.00

Orange Crush CAN

$1.00

Pepsi CAN

$1.00

Sierra Mist CAN

$1.00

Dr. Pepper 2LT

$2.70

Mtn Dew 2LT

$2.70

Orange Crush 2LT

$2.70

Pepsi 2LT

$2.70

Sierra Mist 2LT

$2.70

Diet Pepsi 2LT

$2.70

Apple Juice

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Iced Tea - Sweet

$2.25

Iced Tea - Unsweet

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Water

$1.25

SPECIALS

Feast for 5

$25.99

Feast for 8

$42.99

Feats for 10

$53.75

Daily Double

$18.99

Triple Crown

$27.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Friends...we had a fire sprinkler head fail overnight this past Saturday and flooded the restaurant. We are required to close down until the water damage is remediated and the restaurant is made whole again. We will be temporarily closed until the cleanup and renovations are complete. We will post an update once we have them. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Your friends at Soprano's.

Location

160 Malabar Rd SW, Suite 104, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Directions

