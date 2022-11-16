Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Prohibition Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

301 Mobile Street

Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Hummus and Roasted Cauliflower
Devils Harvest
Gold Rush Koozie

Food Features

Specials from the chef!

Red Beans & Rice

$8.00

With house smoked andouille and Tasso ham, French bread, green onion

Snacks, Buddy!

Totino's Pizza Roll Nachos

$10.00

locally sourced from Sam’s Club and topped with queso blanco, serrano peppers, Benton’s bacon, green onions, charred tomatoes, and cilantro. and also... micro greens.

Boudin Egg Rolls

$9.00

2 egg rolls filled with boudin, collard greens, green onion, and Steen’s cane syrup; deep fried and served with Suzy B mustard and queso blanco

Obligatory Giant Brewery Pretzel

$9.00

Society made us do it. Served with Suzy B mustard and MS Fire Ant beer cheese.

Fries

$4.50

ketchup and roasted garlic mayo, plus a stupid list of add-ons if you want them.

Tots

$4.50

ketchup and roasted garlic mayo, plus a stupid list of add-ons if you want them.

Is it Sandwich?

Open-Faced Pot Roast Melt

$14.50

slow roasted CAB chuck roll, pickled red onion, Provolone, roasted garlic mayo, and Suzy B mustard on a toasted Leidenheimer French roll

Double Royale with Cheese

$13.00

2 Certified Angus Beef patties, American cheese, shredded iceberg, burger sauce, b&b pickles, and onions on a toasted potato roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

b&b pickles, roasted garlic mayo, and pickled red cabbage on a toasted potato roll

Mapo Tot Burrito

$11.50

flour tortilla filled with spicy vegan Szechuan sauce, fried tofu, tater tots, a whole lotta green onions & cilantro, and Mexican crema (contains peanuts)

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$10.00

slow cooked onions, Gruyere, and Provolone on toasted brioche loaf

Things in Bowls.

Grains Are In This Bowl

$12.00

red quinoa, chili roasted sweet potatoes, acorn squash, roasted cauliflower, radish, pickled red onion, herbs, lettuce, Steen’s cane syrup vinaigrette

{Everyone Loves a} Wedge Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Hidden Valley ranch, Danish bleu cheese, pickled red onion, charred tomato, Benton’s bacon, everything bagel seasoning

Poutine

$10.00

house fries with brown gravy, cheese curds, and a handful of green onion. Add one egg, however you like, for $1.

Cold Sesame Noodles

$10.00

chilled lo mein noodles tossed in sesame-peanut sauce with cucumbers, fresh herbs, green onions, peanuts, chili crisp, and lime

Hummus and Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

house made hummus with roasted cauliflower, radish, herbs, toasted pepitas, really good olive oil, and pickled Fresno chiles

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

tossed in umami sauce, everything bagel seasoning, chili crisp, and honey; served over steamed long grain rice (contains peanuts and shellfish)

SoPro is for the Children!!!

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

literally just meat and cheese; we’ll add other stuff upon request.

Kids Tenders

$7.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Featured Cocktails

Mad Dog Margarita

$11.00

blanco tequila, Mezcal, ginger, lime, jalapeno and pineapple infused simple syrup, Tajin rim

Tradewinds

$11.00

light and dark rum, Giffard apricot, coconut, lemon

Penicillin

$11.00

whiskey, Islay scotch, lemon, honey, ginger

Jungle Bird

$11.00

dark rum, Campari, pineapple, lime, simple syrup

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Aperol, champagne, club soda, grapefruit wedge

Parkhaven Fizz

$10.00

Cathead bitter orange vodka, orgeat, lemon, mint

Old Fashioned

$10.00

bourbon, Angostura bitters, simple syrup

French 75

$9.00

gin, champagne, lemon, simple syrup

Shot & a Beer

$9.00

Devil’s, Suzy, or Light + tequila, whiskey, or Fernet

Classic Cocktails

Negroni

$10.00

Gin, sweet vermouth, Campari

Martini

$10.00

Gin or vodka. Dry vermouth.

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Vodka, ginger beer, lime juice, and a lime garnish.

Dark and Stormy

$9.00

Rum, ginger beer, lime juice, and a lime garnish.

Paloma

$9.00

Tequila, grapefruit liqueur, lime juice, grapefruit soda, kosher salt rim, and a lime wedge garnish.

Cuba Libre

$8.00

White rum, lime juice, coca cola, and a lime wedge garnish.

Bacon Old Fashion

$10.00Out of stock

Benton's Bacon Bourbon, maple syrup, bitters

Lavender French 75

$11.00

Impress gin, Beefeater gin, lavender, lemon, and topped with champagne.

Painkiller

$10.00

rum, pineapple, coconut, orange juice, nutmeg

Ranch Water

$10.00

Tequila, Lime, topo Chico

Bloody Mary

$8.00+

Spicy, horseradishy, BEEFY! Pro tip: add a shot of berserker mode.

Mimosa

$7.00

SoPromosa

$9.00

Champs with a dose of beer. You won't regret it,but it cures last night's regrets

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00+

Spicy, horseradishy, BEEFY! Pro tip: add a shot of berserker mode.

Mimosa

$7.00

SoPromosa

$9.00

Champs with a dose of beer. You won't regret it,but it cures last night's regrets

Gin

Empress 1908

$9.00+

Hendricks

$8.00+

Wonderbird

$11.00+

Rum

Brugal XV Rum

$7.00

Brugal is a fifth generation owned distillery. XV is aged in American oak to achieve a dry with notes of caramel with a touch of tannins.

Clement Rhum Vieux

$11.00

Distilled from sugarcane juice as is typical in Martinique to achieve appellation Martinique designation. Aged 10 years in used Bourbon barrels.

R.L. Seale 12 year Rum

$12.00

Produced by fourth generation distiller, Richard Seale. Distilled and aged at the famed Foursquare distillery for a minimum of 12 years. A rich but dry expression from Barbados.

Diplomatico Planas Rum

$7.00

Made in the foothills of the Andes Mountains. Diplomatica is a white rum with tropical and fruity notes. Even though it is a white rum, it has been aged up to six years which gives it a creaminess unlike most white rums.

Cruzan Coconut Rum

$7.00

Tequila

Tequila Ocho

$9.00

Whiskey

Old Soul 7 year old Tin Series

$21.00

Bullet Single Barrel

$7.00+

Wild Turkey Rye

$7.00+

Hibiki Harmony Whisky

$12.00

Nikka Coffee Grain Whisky

$11.00

Bulleit 10 year

$9.00Out of stock

Liqueurs/Cordials

St. Germain

$8.00

Baileys

$6.00

Mezcal

Del Maguey Vida

$7.00+

White Wine

Broadbent White Blend, Dao 2019

$7.00+

4 different grapes, medium bodied, green apple, refreshing.

MAN Vintners Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00+

Zesty! Grapefruit peel, tropical fruit, herbaceous.

Broc Cellars "Love" White, California 2020

$46.00Out of stock

White Flowers, Slight Salinity, For Sour Beer fans

Red Wine

Pedroncelli Friends red blend (2019) by the glass

$6.00+

Easy drinking red blend of merlot, zinfandel, and Sangiovese.

Roberto Henriquez, Pais, Bio Bio/Itala

$70.00

Light bodied, gamey, savory, super low ABV

Broc Cellars "Love" Red Blend, North Coast 2019

$46.00

Lively bright blue fruit, seven different grapes, for sour fans

Roessler Black Bird Pinot Noir

$52.00

Anderson Valley 2020 medium plus body, forest floor but still fruit driven

Cuvee Terroir Chinon

$32.00

France 2018. cherry, earth, black fruit.

G.D. Vajra Langhe Rosso

$30.00

Italy. 2020. red fruit, earth, black fruit.

Bubbles

Art of the Earth Prosecco

$8.00+

Crisp, organic prosecco.

Cooks

$5.00+

Packaged beer (6 pk, 4pk, bottles)

Suzy B

$9.99+

Blonde Ale • 5% balanced, floral, fruity, approachable

Crowd Control

$12.99+

Imperial IPA • 8% citrus, pine and mango notes

Devils Harvest

$11.99

Breakfast IPA • 4.9% dry, crushable, citrus and melon notes

SoPro Light

$8.99+

American Light Lager • 3.9% crisp, light, beer flavored

Berserker Mode

$12.99

Baltic Porter- 8.5%abv- A strong porter made every year as our winter seasonal with layered roasted grains, a balance of hops, and a cool fermentation. The usual shot of coffee from our local friends at Grin coffee round out the flavor and this year we went with a Nicaraguan bean with notes of mocha, dark berry, and vanilla.

Gold Rush

$11.99

Gold Rush Lager is brewed in collaboration with The University of Southern Mississippi and is refreshingly drinkable and crisp at 4.3% abv.

Fest Bier

$13.99

4.8% ABV. A pale lager, crushable and thirst quenching with a drinkable ABV.

The Outlaw Gosey Whales

$16.99
Cosmic Colada

$17.99

Our Pina colada sour jammed with Banana, Coconut, Lime, and Pineapple. Contains lactose

Foot Clan

$16.99

berry sour- 4.2% abv - Our mix berry sour is back and crushable as ever. Jammed with strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, and raspberry this tart beer maintains it drinkability while showcasing all the berries we could think of.

Purple Palm Delight

$16.99
Bro Flo

$16.99
Sea Lord Imperial Oat Brown

$17.99
MS Fire Ant Crowler

$12.99
Space to Face 4x

$12.99+Out of stock
Sherbet Sherpa OG Crowler

$17.99

Sherbet Sherpa Berries & Cream Crowler

$17.99
Blue Dragon

$12.99

Peaches & Cream Seltzer Crowler

$12.99
Rye for an Eye

$16.99
Liminal Spaces Barleywine

$14.99
Loading... 01

$11.99

Cucumber & lime

Loading... 02

$11.99

Mint & lime

Loading... 03

$11.99

Grapefruit & Tangelo

Loading... 04

$11.99

Dragonfruit & pineapple

Candy Lord Crowler

$17.99

Pink Starburst Seltzer Crowler

$12.99
PSYCHOPOMP

$16.99

8.1%. Double Dry Hopped DIPA. Oats, wheat, Mosaic, El Dorado, Strata, Kohatu, and Lactose.

Clothing

Rain Jacket

$65.00+

100% water-resistant polyurethane Fully lined Natural drawcord Hook-and-loop closure pockets at waist

Windbreaker pullover

$47.00+

100% polyester Jersey lining with mesh insets at gussets for added breathability Rib knit v-neck collar Raglan sleeves Articulated elbows for greater mobility Half elastic, half self-fabric cuffs for comfort Left side seam zipper for easy on/off Side pockets

Black Pocket T

$30.00+

Comfort Colors Heavyweight Garmet dye 100% cotton

Black Workshirt

$57.00+

65% Polyester/35% Cotton Generous fit in shoulders and chest Moisture wicking Wrinkle resistant Non-break melamine buttons Colors match Dickies Original 874® Work Pant Square tail design stays tucked in

Gray Workshirt

$57.00+

Gray, Red Kap UNISEX SHORT SLEEVE UTILITY UNIFORM SHIRT 65% Polyester/35% Cotton

Mauve Cropped top LS

$30.00+

100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton

Youth TShirt

$20.00+
Onesie

$20.00+

Forest Green w Logo in Crowd Control Green Rabbit Skins - Infant Baby Rib Bodysuit 100% combed ringspun cotton

Black Speckled Slouchy T

$28.00+

Black, women's slouchy tee with pink printed logo on left chest BELLA + CANVAS - Women’s Slouchy Tee Athletic Heather is 52/48 polyester/viscose

Olive SoPro Layered Logo

$30.00+

Olive green tee w layered logo Next Level - Unisex Sueded Crew 60/40 combed ringspun cotton/polyester sueded jersey

Black shirt w beige logo

$20.00+

Black unisex tee with beige logo centered on front Comfort Colors - Garment-Dyed Heavyweight T-Shirt 100% ring spun cotton, garment-dyed

Baby Blue Tee with logo

$20.00+

Blue unisex tee with beige logo centered on front Comfort Colors - Garment-Dyed Heavyweight T-Shirt 100% ring spun cotton, garment-dyed

Gray Slouchy Tee

$28.00+

Black, women's slouchy tee with pink printed logo on left chest BELLA + CANVAS - Women’s Slouchy Tee Athletic Heather is 52/48 polyester/viscose

Rose Festival tank

$24.00+

65/35 polyester/combed ringspun cotton Scoop neckline Hemmed neck and armhole Curved hem with feminine drape Side seams

Mauve Ideal Crop

$18.00+

60/40 combed ringpspun cotton/polyester 1x1 baby rib set-in collar and cuffs Drop shoulder sleeve Side seams

Tie-dyed SoPro shirt

$22.00+

Next Level Apparel 100 % cotton. ~runs small~ and has been dyed, washed, and dried

Black Shirt\Green SoPro Logo

$25.00+

100% cotton Comfort Colors heavyweight garmet dyed

Paradise Lost long sleeve

$32.00+

Long sleeve Tshirt, Paradise Lost logo.

Mint SOPRO Tee

$20.00+
SoPro Baseball T-shirt

$25.00+
Flower Tee

$20.00+
Indigo Logo Tshirt

$20.00+
Slow Pour Henley

$46.00+

A Henley shirt honoring our Crispy glass.

Unsolved Mysteries tee

$22.00+
Blur Logo V-Neck Tee

$22.00+

Retro V-Neck Logo Tee.

Blur Logo Tshirt

$23.00+

Accessories

Dad Hat

$25.00

Khaki hat w embroidered logo in crowd control green YP Classics - Dad’s Cap 100% cotton chino twill

Koozie

$5.00+

Collapsible neoprene koozie. Fits standard width 12 & 16 oz cans

Willi Becher 22 oz

$11.00

A classic German beer glass Willi Becher is the perfect choice for wheat beers and lagers, as well as highly carbonated brews. It has a thick base for balance and sturdiness, and has a subtly tapered body to concentrate aromas and maintain a proper head.

18 oz Crispy Crispy Crispy Mug

$13.00

18oz. Glass mug perfectly designed for your crispiest brew.

Luttich Balloon Glass

$10.00

The shape of the 0.4 liter Rastal Lüttich Balloon allows the beer to breathe and enhances aroma. This perfect craft beer glass has a brimful capacity of 17 ounces. The smaller mouth on this stemware concentrates the aromas to the nose, while the short stem allows the hand to warm the beer, bringing out complexity from beers.

SoPro Logo Patch

$10.00
SoPro Capsule Patch

$10.00
Taproom Glass

$6.00
Pearl Goblet

$10.00
4 oz Tasting glass

$4.00
Rope Hat

$32.00
Gold Rush Koozie

$6.00

SMTTT!

Bumper Sticker

$6.00
Black SoPro sticker

$1.50
Hologram SoPro Sticker

$2.00
SoPro Rocks Glass

$15.00

The good shit!

SoPro sticker/ purple and orange

$3.00
Large hologram logo sticker

$5.00
Yellow SoPro sticker

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A craft brewery in the Heart of the South, SoPro is creating excellent craft beer for the Southeast to call its own.

Location

301 Mobile Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Directions

