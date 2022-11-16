Southern Prohibition Brewing Co.

Luttich Balloon Glass

$10.00

The shape of the 0.4 liter Rastal Lüttich Balloon allows the beer to breathe and enhances aroma. This perfect craft beer glass has a brimful capacity of 17 ounces. The smaller mouth on this stemware concentrates the aromas to the nose, while the short stem allows the hand to warm the beer, bringing out complexity from beers.