Southern Prohibition Brewing Co.
301 Mobile Street
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Food Features
Snacks, Buddy!
Totino's Pizza Roll Nachos
locally sourced from Sam’s Club and topped with queso blanco, serrano peppers, Benton’s bacon, green onions, charred tomatoes, and cilantro. and also... micro greens.
Boudin Egg Rolls
2 egg rolls filled with boudin, collard greens, green onion, and Steen’s cane syrup; deep fried and served with Suzy B mustard and queso blanco
Obligatory Giant Brewery Pretzel
Society made us do it. Served with Suzy B mustard and MS Fire Ant beer cheese.
Fries
ketchup and roasted garlic mayo, plus a stupid list of add-ons if you want them.
Tots
ketchup and roasted garlic mayo, plus a stupid list of add-ons if you want them.
Is it Sandwich?
Open-Faced Pot Roast Melt
slow roasted CAB chuck roll, pickled red onion, Provolone, roasted garlic mayo, and Suzy B mustard on a toasted Leidenheimer French roll
Double Royale with Cheese
2 Certified Angus Beef patties, American cheese, shredded iceberg, burger sauce, b&b pickles, and onions on a toasted potato roll
Fried Chicken Sandwich
b&b pickles, roasted garlic mayo, and pickled red cabbage on a toasted potato roll
Mapo Tot Burrito
flour tortilla filled with spicy vegan Szechuan sauce, fried tofu, tater tots, a whole lotta green onions & cilantro, and Mexican crema (contains peanuts)
French Onion Grilled Cheese
slow cooked onions, Gruyere, and Provolone on toasted brioche loaf
Things in Bowls.
Grains Are In This Bowl
red quinoa, chili roasted sweet potatoes, acorn squash, roasted cauliflower, radish, pickled red onion, herbs, lettuce, Steen’s cane syrup vinaigrette
{Everyone Loves a} Wedge Salad
Hidden Valley ranch, Danish bleu cheese, pickled red onion, charred tomato, Benton’s bacon, everything bagel seasoning
Poutine
house fries with brown gravy, cheese curds, and a handful of green onion. Add one egg, however you like, for $1.
Cold Sesame Noodles
chilled lo mein noodles tossed in sesame-peanut sauce with cucumbers, fresh herbs, green onions, peanuts, chili crisp, and lime
Hummus and Roasted Cauliflower
house made hummus with roasted cauliflower, radish, herbs, toasted pepitas, really good olive oil, and pickled Fresno chiles
Fried Brussels Sprouts
tossed in umami sauce, everything bagel seasoning, chili crisp, and honey; served over steamed long grain rice (contains peanuts and shellfish)
SoPro is for the Children!!!
Featured Cocktails
Mad Dog Margarita
blanco tequila, Mezcal, ginger, lime, jalapeno and pineapple infused simple syrup, Tajin rim
Tradewinds
light and dark rum, Giffard apricot, coconut, lemon
Penicillin
whiskey, Islay scotch, lemon, honey, ginger
Jungle Bird
dark rum, Campari, pineapple, lime, simple syrup
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, champagne, club soda, grapefruit wedge
Parkhaven Fizz
Cathead bitter orange vodka, orgeat, lemon, mint
Old Fashioned
bourbon, Angostura bitters, simple syrup
French 75
gin, champagne, lemon, simple syrup
Shot & a Beer
Devil’s, Suzy, or Light + tequila, whiskey, or Fernet
Classic Cocktails
Negroni
Gin, sweet vermouth, Campari
Martini
Gin or vodka. Dry vermouth.
Moscow Mule
Vodka, ginger beer, lime juice, and a lime garnish.
Dark and Stormy
Rum, ginger beer, lime juice, and a lime garnish.
Paloma
Tequila, grapefruit liqueur, lime juice, grapefruit soda, kosher salt rim, and a lime wedge garnish.
Cuba Libre
White rum, lime juice, coca cola, and a lime wedge garnish.
Bacon Old Fashion
Benton's Bacon Bourbon, maple syrup, bitters
Lavender French 75
Impress gin, Beefeater gin, lavender, lemon, and topped with champagne.
Painkiller
rum, pineapple, coconut, orange juice, nutmeg
Ranch Water
Tequila, Lime, topo Chico
Bloody Mary
Spicy, horseradishy, BEEFY! Pro tip: add a shot of berserker mode.
Mimosa
SoPromosa
Champs with a dose of beer. You won't regret it,but it cures last night's regrets
Brunch Cocktails
Rum
Brugal XV Rum
Brugal is a fifth generation owned distillery. XV is aged in American oak to achieve a dry with notes of caramel with a touch of tannins.
Clement Rhum Vieux
Distilled from sugarcane juice as is typical in Martinique to achieve appellation Martinique designation. Aged 10 years in used Bourbon barrels.
R.L. Seale 12 year Rum
Produced by fourth generation distiller, Richard Seale. Distilled and aged at the famed Foursquare distillery for a minimum of 12 years. A rich but dry expression from Barbados.
Diplomatico Planas Rum
Made in the foothills of the Andes Mountains. Diplomatica is a white rum with tropical and fruity notes. Even though it is a white rum, it has been aged up to six years which gives it a creaminess unlike most white rums.
Cruzan Coconut Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Liqueurs/Cordials
Mezcal
White Wine
Red Wine
Pedroncelli Friends red blend (2019) by the glass
Easy drinking red blend of merlot, zinfandel, and Sangiovese.
Roberto Henriquez, Pais, Bio Bio/Itala
Light bodied, gamey, savory, super low ABV
Broc Cellars "Love" Red Blend, North Coast 2019
Lively bright blue fruit, seven different grapes, for sour fans
Roessler Black Bird Pinot Noir
Anderson Valley 2020 medium plus body, forest floor but still fruit driven
Cuvee Terroir Chinon
France 2018. cherry, earth, black fruit.
G.D. Vajra Langhe Rosso
Italy. 2020. red fruit, earth, black fruit.
Packaged beer (6 pk, 4pk, bottles)
Suzy B
Blonde Ale • 5% balanced, floral, fruity, approachable
Crowd Control
Imperial IPA • 8% citrus, pine and mango notes
Devils Harvest
Breakfast IPA • 4.9% dry, crushable, citrus and melon notes
SoPro Light
American Light Lager • 3.9% crisp, light, beer flavored
Berserker Mode
Baltic Porter- 8.5%abv- A strong porter made every year as our winter seasonal with layered roasted grains, a balance of hops, and a cool fermentation. The usual shot of coffee from our local friends at Grin coffee round out the flavor and this year we went with a Nicaraguan bean with notes of mocha, dark berry, and vanilla.
Gold Rush
Gold Rush Lager is brewed in collaboration with The University of Southern Mississippi and is refreshingly drinkable and crisp at 4.3% abv.
Fest Bier
4.8% ABV. A pale lager, crushable and thirst quenching with a drinkable ABV.
The Outlaw Gosey Whales
Cosmic Colada
Our Pina colada sour jammed with Banana, Coconut, Lime, and Pineapple. Contains lactose
Foot Clan
berry sour- 4.2% abv - Our mix berry sour is back and crushable as ever. Jammed with strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, and raspberry this tart beer maintains it drinkability while showcasing all the berries we could think of.
Purple Palm Delight
Bro Flo
Sea Lord Imperial Oat Brown
MS Fire Ant Crowler
Space to Face 4x
Sherbet Sherpa OG Crowler
Sherbet Sherpa Berries & Cream Crowler
Blue Dragon
Peaches & Cream Seltzer Crowler
Rye for an Eye
Liminal Spaces Barleywine
Loading... 01
Cucumber & lime
Loading... 02
Mint & lime
Loading... 03
Grapefruit & Tangelo
Loading... 04
Dragonfruit & pineapple
Candy Lord Crowler
Pink Starburst Seltzer Crowler
PSYCHOPOMP
8.1%. Double Dry Hopped DIPA. Oats, wheat, Mosaic, El Dorado, Strata, Kohatu, and Lactose.
Clothing
Rain Jacket
100% water-resistant polyurethane Fully lined Natural drawcord Hook-and-loop closure pockets at waist
Windbreaker pullover
100% polyester Jersey lining with mesh insets at gussets for added breathability Rib knit v-neck collar Raglan sleeves Articulated elbows for greater mobility Half elastic, half self-fabric cuffs for comfort Left side seam zipper for easy on/off Side pockets
Black Pocket T
Comfort Colors Heavyweight Garmet dye 100% cotton
Black Workshirt
65% Polyester/35% Cotton Generous fit in shoulders and chest Moisture wicking Wrinkle resistant Non-break melamine buttons Colors match Dickies Original 874® Work Pant Square tail design stays tucked in
Gray Workshirt
Gray, Red Kap UNISEX SHORT SLEEVE UTILITY UNIFORM SHIRT 65% Polyester/35% Cotton
Mauve Cropped top LS
100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton
Youth TShirt
Onesie
Forest Green w Logo in Crowd Control Green Rabbit Skins - Infant Baby Rib Bodysuit 100% combed ringspun cotton
Black Speckled Slouchy T
Black, women's slouchy tee with pink printed logo on left chest BELLA + CANVAS - Women’s Slouchy Tee Athletic Heather is 52/48 polyester/viscose
Olive SoPro Layered Logo
Olive green tee w layered logo Next Level - Unisex Sueded Crew 60/40 combed ringspun cotton/polyester sueded jersey
Black shirt w beige logo
Black unisex tee with beige logo centered on front Comfort Colors - Garment-Dyed Heavyweight T-Shirt 100% ring spun cotton, garment-dyed
Baby Blue Tee with logo
Blue unisex tee with beige logo centered on front Comfort Colors - Garment-Dyed Heavyweight T-Shirt 100% ring spun cotton, garment-dyed
Gray Slouchy Tee
Black, women's slouchy tee with pink printed logo on left chest BELLA + CANVAS - Women’s Slouchy Tee Athletic Heather is 52/48 polyester/viscose
Rose Festival tank
65/35 polyester/combed ringspun cotton Scoop neckline Hemmed neck and armhole Curved hem with feminine drape Side seams
Mauve Ideal Crop
60/40 combed ringpspun cotton/polyester 1x1 baby rib set-in collar and cuffs Drop shoulder sleeve Side seams
Tie-dyed SoPro shirt
Next Level Apparel 100 % cotton. ~runs small~ and has been dyed, washed, and dried
Black Shirt\Green SoPro Logo
100% cotton Comfort Colors heavyweight garmet dyed
Paradise Lost long sleeve
Long sleeve Tshirt, Paradise Lost logo.
Mint SOPRO Tee
SoPro Baseball T-shirt
Flower Tee
Indigo Logo Tshirt
Slow Pour Henley
A Henley shirt honoring our Crispy glass.
Unsolved Mysteries tee
Blur Logo V-Neck Tee
Retro V-Neck Logo Tee.
Blur Logo Tshirt
Accessories
Dad Hat
Khaki hat w embroidered logo in crowd control green YP Classics - Dad’s Cap 100% cotton chino twill
Koozie
Collapsible neoprene koozie. Fits standard width 12 & 16 oz cans
Willi Becher 22 oz
A classic German beer glass Willi Becher is the perfect choice for wheat beers and lagers, as well as highly carbonated brews. It has a thick base for balance and sturdiness, and has a subtly tapered body to concentrate aromas and maintain a proper head.
18 oz Crispy Crispy Crispy Mug
18oz. Glass mug perfectly designed for your crispiest brew.
Luttich Balloon Glass
The shape of the 0.4 liter Rastal Lüttich Balloon allows the beer to breathe and enhances aroma. This perfect craft beer glass has a brimful capacity of 17 ounces. The smaller mouth on this stemware concentrates the aromas to the nose, while the short stem allows the hand to warm the beer, bringing out complexity from beers.
SoPro Logo Patch
SoPro Capsule Patch
Taproom Glass
Pearl Goblet
4 oz Tasting glass
Rope Hat
Gold Rush Koozie
SMTTT!
Bumper Sticker
Black SoPro sticker
Hologram SoPro Sticker
SoPro Rocks Glass
The good shit!
SoPro sticker/ purple and orange
Large hologram logo sticker
Yellow SoPro sticker
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A craft brewery in the Heart of the South, SoPro is creating excellent craft beer for the Southeast to call its own.
301 Mobile Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401