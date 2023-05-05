Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sorbenots Coffee - Ontario

346 Reviews

$

213 W Idaho Ave

Ontario, OR 97914

Popular Items

All Mixed Mochas - Iced

$2.81+

Custom Mixed Mocha - Iced

$2.81+

Big Train - Blended

$3.60+

Seasonal

Pumpkin Pie Latte

Hot Pumpkin Pie Latte

$2.58+

Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte

$2.58+

Pumpkin Chai Latte

Hot Pumpkin Chai Latte

$3.37+

Iced Pumpkin Chai Latte

$3.37+

Eggnog Drinks (Hot)

Hot Eggnog Drink

$3.13+

Eggnog Drinks (Cold)

Iced Eggnog Drink

$3.13+

Eggnog Granita

$3.13+

12oz bag of Holiday Coffee

12oz Holiday Blend

$11.63

Specials

Daily Special

Daily Special - Hot

$3.00

Daily Special - Iced

$3.00

Daily Special - Frappuccino Blended

$3.00

Daily Special - Big Train Blended

$3.00

Daily Special - Granita

$3.00

Tis' the season to be specials

Hot Special

$3.00+

Iced Special

$3.00+

Blended Special

$3.00+

Hot Drinks

Latte - Hot

Cafe Latte - Hot

$2.48+

Flavored Latte - Hot

$2.58+

Cortado - Hot (flat)

$2.37+

Flat White - Hot (frothed)

$2.37+

Matcha Latte - Hot

$3.23+

Mocha - Hot

Cafe Mocha - Hot

$2.58+

Mexican Mocha - Hot

$2.58+

White Mocha - Hot

$2.81+

Cafe Mocha (Sugar Free) - Hot

$2.58+

White Mocha (Sugar Free) - Hot

$2.58+

Caramel Sauce Mocha - Hot

$2.58+

Chocolate Sauce Mocha - Hot

$2.58+

White Chocolate Sauce Mocha - Hot

$2.58+

Mixed Mocha - Hot

Mixed Mochas - Hot

$2.81+

Custom Mixed Mocha Choices - Hot

$2.81+

Chai - Hot

Oregon Chai - Hot

$2.81+

Oregon Chai (Sugar Free) - Hot

$2.81+

Oregon Chai (Salted Caramel) - Hot

$2.81+

Black Scottie Chai - Hot

$2.81+

Vanilla Chai (Big Train) - Hot

$2.81+

Spiced Chai (Big Train) - Hot

$2.81+

Sattwa Chai - Hot

$2.81+

Americano - Hot

Americano - Hot

$2.63+

Flavored Americano - Hot

$2.94+

Fill Thermos w/ Coffee - Hot

$2.25

London Fog - Hot

London Fog - Hot

$3.13+

Biggest Loser - Hot

Biggest Loser - Hot

$3.26+

Harney & Sons Tea - Hot

Harney & Sons Tea - Hot

$2.48+

Espresso - Hot

1 Shot - Hot

$2.48

2 Shots - Hot

$3.26

3 Shots - Hot

$4.04

4 Shots - Hot

$4.82

Cappuccino - Hot

Wet Cappuccino (Little Foam)

$2.48+

Dry Cappuccino (Lots of Foam)

$2.48+

Steamer - Hot

Steamer - Hot

$1.46+

Apple Cider - Hot

Apple Cider - Hot

$1.52+

Big Train - Hot

Big Train - Hot

$3.60+

Kidz Kreamz - Hot

Kidz Kreamz - Hot

$2.63+

Iced Drinks

Latte - Iced

Cafe Latte - Iced

$2.48+

Flavored Latte - Iced

$2.58+

Matcha Latte - Iced

$3.23+

Mocha - Iced

Cafe Mocha - Iced

$2.58+

Mexican Mocha - Iced

$2.58+

White Mocha - Iced

$2.81+

Cafe Mocha (Sugar Free) - Iced

$2.58+

White Mocha (Sugar Free) - Iced

$2.58+

Caramel Sauce - Iced

$2.58+

Chocolate Sauce - Iced

$2.58+

White Chocolate Sauce - Iced

$2.58+

Mixed Mocha - Iced

All Mixed Mochas - Iced

$2.81+

Custom Mixed Mocha - Iced

$2.81+

Chai - Iced

Oregon Chai - Iced

$2.81+

Oregon Chai (Sugar Free) - Iced

$2.81+

Oregon Chai (Salted Caramel) - Iced

$2.81+

Black Scottie Chai - Iced

$2.81+

Vanilla Chai (Big Train) - Iced

$2.81+

Spiced Chai (Big Train) - Iced

$2.81+

Sattwa Chai - Iced

$2.81+

Americano - Iced

Cafe Americano - Iced

$2.63+

Flavored Americano - Iced

$2.94+

London Fog - Iced

London Fog - Iced

$3.13+

Biggest Loser - Iced

Biggest Loser - Iced

$3.26+

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.46+

Iced Flavored Tea

$1.77+

Iced Harney & Sons Tea

$2.48+

1/2 Tea - 1/2 Lemonade - Iced

$1.46+

Espresso - Iced

1 shot - Iced

$2.48

2 shots - Iced

$3.19

3 shots - Iced

$3.92

4 shots - Iced

$4.65

Cold Brew - Iced

Cold Brew Italiano - Iced

$2.48+

Cold Brew Iced Coffee (Black & No Flavor)

$2.12+

Steamer - Iced

Steamer - Iced

$1.46+

Soda - Iced

Italian Soda

$1.46+

Creamosa

$1.90+

Apple Cider - Iced

Apple Cider - Iced

$1.52+

Lemonades - Iced

Lemonade - Iced

$1.46+

1/2 Tea - 1/2 Lemonade - Iced

$1.46+

Water - Iced

Ice Water

$0.62+

Flavored Ice Water

$0.93+

Carbonated Ice Water

$2.03+

Big Train - Iced

Big Train - Iced

$3.60+

Blended Drinks

Frappuccino - Blended

Frappuccino - Blended

$3.28+

Big Train - Blended

Big Train - Blended

$3.60+

Jet Tea - Blended

Jet Tea

$3.47+

Caramel Apple Jet Tea

$4.05+

Peach Cobbler Jet Tea

$4.05+

Strawberry Shortcake Jet Tea

$4.05+

Kidz Kreamz - Blended

Kidz Kreamz - Blended

$2.63+

Chai - Blended

Oregon Chai - Blended

$2.81+

Oregon Chai (Sugar Free) - Blended

$2.81+

Oregon Chai (Salted Caramel) - Blended

$2.81+

Black Scottie Chai - Blended

$2.81+

Vanilla Chai (Big Train) - Blended

$2.81+

Spiced Chai (Big Train) - Blended

$2.81+

Sattwa Chai - Blended

$2.81+

Matcha Latte - Blended

Matcha - Blended

$3.23+

Granitas

Coffee Granitas

Coffee Granita

$2.48+

Lemonade Granitas

Lemonade Granita

$1.46+

1/2 Tea - 1/2 Lemonade Granita

$1.46+

Electric Lemonade Granita

$2.76+

Energy Drinks

Infused Red Bull Drinks

16oz Infused Red Bull

$4.76

24oz Infused Red Bull

$4.99

32oz Infused Red Bull

$7.90

Lotus Energy Drinks

White Lotus

$2.76+

Skinny White Lotus

$2.76+

Kids Drinks

Kids Coco (Water)

$1.46

Kids Coco (Milk)

$1.46

Kids Milk (Plain)

$1.46

Kids Italian Soda

$1.46

Kids Lemonade

$1.46

Kids Whippy (topped w/ sprinkles)

$1.46

Bakery

Bakery Items

Cinnamon Roll

$3.42

Bagel

$2.30

Cookie

$1.91

Cr Chz Pretzel

$4.26

Muffin

$3.42

Scone

$2.02

Gluten-Free Cookie

$3.37

Oatmeal

$3.37

Frittata

$4.44

Biscotti

$2.48

Extras

$0.52+

Puppuccino Menu

Puppuccino

Puppuccino

$1.46

Bag of Coffee

Light Roasts

Breakfast Blend

$11.63

Ethiopian Moka

$11.63

Medium Roasts

100% Colombia

$11.63

House Blend

$11.63

Kenya AA

$11.63

Moka Java

$11.63

Sumatra

$11.63

Tanzania Peaberry

$11.63

Dark Roasts

Soignoli Blend - Italian Roast

$11.63

Sumatra French Roast

$11.63

Organic Coffees

House Blend Organic

$11.63

Sumatra Organic

$11.63

White Coffee

White Coffee (Ground Only)

$11.63

Decaf Coffees

Decaf House Blend

$11.63

Decaf Sumatra

$11.63

5# Bag of House Blend

5# Bag of House Blend

$53.68

Holiday Roasts

12oz Holiday Blend

$11.63

Retail

Paper Gift Card

Paper Gift Card Sale - $3

$3.00

Paper Gift Card Sale - $5

$5.00

Paper Gift Card Sale - $10

$10.00

Paper Gift Card Sale - $20

$20.00

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

50ct - Ch. Cov. Esp. Beans

$4.71

Bottled

Bottled Juice

$2.36

Bottled Water

$1.80

Can of Red Bull (8.4oz)

$4.48

Can of SF Red Bull (8.4oz)

$4.48

Retail Tea

20ct - Harney & Sons Tea

$7.61

Coffee Service

Joe 2 Go - 96oz

$12.28

Joe 2 Go - 160oz

$21.59

4 Airpot Coffee Service

$56.02

Metal Straw

Metal Straw

$1.18

Additional Cup(s)

+ Hot Cups (8-24oz)

+ Cold Cups (12-32oz)

All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday5:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday5:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 7:30 pm
