Sorbenots Training Center
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2219 11th St, Baker City, OR 97814
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Veterans Memorial Club - 2005 Valley Ave
No Reviews
2005 Valley Ave Baker City, OR 97814
View restaurant