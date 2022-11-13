Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Sorella

359 Reviews

2535 Kinnickinnic Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Margherita
Pepperoni
Cannoli

Fritti

Arancini Americano

$13.00

Pepperoni and Tomato Rice Balls with Smoked Mozzarella. Served with Pecorino Yogurt

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Flash-fried Brussels Sprouts, Cherry Pepper Tahini Sauce, Balsamic Raisins, and Toasted Sesame Seeds. GF, VG

Mozzarella Carrozza

$14.00

Breaded & Fried Mozzarella, Marinara, Garlic Anchovy Sauce

Salads

Pizzeria Chop

$13.00

Romaine, Salami, Provolone, Peperoncini, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumber. GF

Kale Caesar

$13.00

Massaged Tuscan Kale, lightly pickled Celery, and our almost traditional Caesar Dressing and Parmesan Crispies. GF

Beet Salad

$13.00

Arugula, Fennel, Crispy Chickpeas, Charred Onion Vinaigrette, Hook's Moody Blue Cheese. V, GF, VG Available

Antipasti

Broccoli

$13.00

Wood-Roasted Broccoli topped with Apricot and Chile Relish and Toasted Almonds VG, GF

Cauliflower Cacio E Pepe

$14.00

Chicken Meatballs

$14.00

Chicken Meatballs Piccata Style. Lemon, White Wine, Butter, Caper Sauce

Pasta

Cavatelli w/ Monday Sauce

$20.00

Hand rolled Cavatelli with a Broken Meatball, Sausage and Pork Ragu, Ricotta. Just like Nonna made...sort of. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$18.00

Pink Sauce with Calabrian Chile Breadcrumbs. V

Spaghetti Marinara

$16.00

Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Parm. Vegan available

Gnocchi alla Genovese

$21.00

House-made Potato Gnocchi, Neapolitan Short Rib and Onion Ragu, Parm

Secondi

Two Whole Chicken Legs briased in Tomatoes, White Wine, Peppers and Herbs
Pork Chop

$26.00

Roasted Duroc Pork Ribeye with a savory cherry pepper sauce. Something that will satisfy any meat eater's craving.

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Crispy Chicken Breast, Marinara, Melted Mozzarella

1/2 Chicken Cacciatore

$25.00

Half Bell&Evans Chicken, Spicy Cherry Tomato, Peppers, Onion, Wine & Herbs

Veal Marsala

$29.00

Veal Scallopine with Sauteed Spinach and a Marsala Mushroom Sauce.

Duck Savoy

$24.00

Pizza

Margherita

$15.00

Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Parm V

Pepperoni

$17.00

Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Poblano Peppers, Spicy Honey

Fra Diavolo

$15.00

Sauce, Bacon, Oregano, Pecorino, Garlic, Hot Peppers

Marinara

$14.00

Sauce, Garlic, Basil and Oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Perfect by itself or a great canvas for a Vegan creation. VG

Broccolini

$16.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Wood Roasted Broccolini, Garlic, Oregano.

Sausage & Mushroom

$17.00

Sauce, Mozz, Sausage, Mushrooms, Pecorino, Oregano and Scallions

Fig & Proscuitto

$19.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.00

Ricotta and Chocolate filled to order in our crispy House-made Cannoli shell. Finished with Amarena Cherries and Cherry Syrup. | Sold by the piece

Chocolate Migliaccio

$9.00

Flourless Chocolate and Polenta Cake, Whipped Cream. GF

Nutella Calzone

$15.00

Hand rolled calzone with Nutella & Powdered Sugar.

Cheesecake

$9.00

Strawberry Marsala sauce. This cheesecake is a family recipe passed down from the owners grandmother, and has been made in his family restaurant in NJ for over 80 years.

Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

CAKE CUTTING FEE

$35.00

Sauces To-go/ Sides

Side Polenta

$5.00

Side Arugula Salad

$5.00

Side Potatoes

$5.00

Side Spaghetti

$5.00

Add Mushroom

$5.00

Add Chicken

$9.00

Clothing & Apparel

Sorella "Soprano" Winter Hat

$13.00

Hoodie

$35.00

T-Shirt

$18.00

Trucker Hat

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Old school meets new school, East Coast meets Midwest, with a Southern-style Italian restaurant landing right in the middle of it all.

