A map showing the location of Sorelle Italian Bistro 915 S San Tomas Aquino Rd #500View gallery

Sorelle Italian Bistro 915 S San Tomas Aquino Rd #500

811 Reviews

$$

915 S San Tomas Aquino Rd #500

Campbell, CA 95008

Entrees

Fresh Salmon Piccata

$25.95

Chicken Piccata

$23.95

Chicken Marsala

$23.95

Chicken Parmesian

$23.95

Eggplant Parmsian

$23.95

Specials

CALAMARI STEAK

$19.95

CHILEAN SEABASS

$32.95

CIOPPINO

$38.95

EGGPLANT APP

$12.95

Wings

$13.95

CHICKEN PROSCIUTTO

$24.95

LAMB SHANK

$21.95

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$36.00

PAPPARDELLE

$26.95

CANNELONI

$24.95

Gorganzola Gnochi

$28.95

PETRALE SOLE

$24.95

PORK CHOP

$24.95

Burrata Caprese

$18.95

Filet

$42.95

ROCKFISH

$26.95

SCALLOP PICCATA

$34.95

SMOKED SALMON BRUSHETTA

$13.95

Halibut

$38.95

VEAL CHOP

$38.95

VEAL Osso bucco

$32.95

VEAL PARMESIAN

$26.95

Clam Special

$19.95

Butternut Ravioli

$21.95

Beet Salad

$12.50

Rack Of Lamb

$36.95

BBQ Ribs

$28.95

Fried Cheese Zuchini

$12.95

Pasta Special

$24.95

Antipasti

Sausage and Peppers over Polenta

$13.95

Calamari Fritti

$15.95

Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$13.95

Sauteed Mussels or Clams

$17.95

Fried Artichokes

$12.95

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$7.95

Arancini Balls

$15.95

Insalata

Insalata Mista

$8.50

Insalata Caesar

$8.50

Insalata Caprese

$14.95

Wedge Salad

$14.95

Mediterrranean Salad

$15.95

Chicken Caesar

$17.95

Prawn Caesar

$19.95

Scallop Caesar

$21.95

Salmon Caesar

$19.95

Antipasto Salad

$15.95

Large Caesar

$11.95

Panini's and Sandwiches

CHICKEN PANINI

$14.95

VEGETABLE PANINI

$14.95

CAPRESE PANINI

$14.95

THREE CHEESE PANINI

$14.95

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS SUB

$14.95

MEATBALL SUB

$14.95

CHICKEN PARM SAND

$14.95

EGGPLANT PARM SAND

$14.95

Pasta

Sorelle Short Rib Bolognese

$22.95

Fussili with Chicken and Broccoli

$20.95

Homemade Cavatelli Alla Mammella

$18.95

Baked Ziti with Meatball

$21.95

Linguini Fruti Di Mare

$25.95

Linguini and Clams

$23.95

Linguini with Jumbo Shrimp

$23.95

Fettucini Alfredo with Chicken

$20.95

Spaghetti Marinara

$15.95

Tortellini Alfredo

$21.95

Traditional Meat Lasagna

$23.95

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$17.95

Ravioli La Teresa

$20.95

Gnocchi Basilicata

$20.95

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$15.95

Linda's All Amatriciana

$18.95

Risotto of The Day

$24.95

Pizza

Sm. Build Your Own Pizza

$17.95

Lg. Build Your Own Pizza

$23.95

Sm.Margarita pizza

$20.95

Lg. Margarita pizza

$25.95

Sm. spicy vegetarian

$21.95

Lg. Spicy vegetarian

$25.95

Sm. Calabrese

$21.95

Lg. Calabrese

$27.95

Sm. Kaliyah's Kombo

$24.95

Lg. Kaliyah's Kombo

$29.95

Sm. Granny Franny Special

$22.95

Lg. Granny Franny Special

$27.95

Sm. Rocco's Rage

$22.95

Lg. Rocco's Rage

$28.95

Sm. Max's Meltdown

$25.95

Lg. Max's Meltdown

$29.95

Sm. Jacob's Jolt

$25.95

Lg. Jacob's Jolt

$27.95

Sm. Anniyah's Atomic Bomb

$24.95

Lg. Anniyah's Atomic Bomb

$29.95

Build you own calzone

$21.95

Zuppa

Bowl Soup

$9.95

Cup Soup

$6.95

Kids Menu

Kid pasta

$7.95

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Mac and Cheese

$7.95

Dessert

2 PACK BISCOTTI

$3.00

6 PACK BISCOTTI

$6.50

ALAMODE

$2.25

BROWNIE ONLY

$2.50

CAKE

$6.50

BROWNIE W/GELATO

$9.95

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$8.95

FLOATING ISLAND

$8.95

GELATO

$6.50

THANKSGIVING COOKIES

$7.50

TIRAMISU

$9.95

CHOCOLATE BOMB

$8.95

CANNOLI OF THE DAY

$5.95

Raspberry cake

$8.95

Sides

CHICKEN BREAST

$6.50

PINT SAUCE

$5.00

POLENTA

$3.50

SIDE VEGGIES

$3.50

SIDE FRIES

$3.00

SIDE MARINARA

$3.00

SIDE PASTA W/SAUCE

$4.00

MEATBALL SINGLE

$3.00

SAUSAGE LINK

$3.00

SALMON PIECE

$8.00

4 PRAWNS

$8.00

SCALLOPS

$10.00

TWO MEATBALLS

$6.00

GROUND SAUSAGE

$3.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Liquor

Well Drink

$10.00

Specialty Cocktail

$10.00

Sky

$9.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

Absolut

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Gosling'S

Meyers

$9.50

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Malibu

$9.00

Gordons

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay saphire

$10.00

Corazon Reposado

$9.50

Cuervo Silver

Don Julio Anejo

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Café

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Xo Café

Casa amigos

$12.00

Cazadore

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Red Breast

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers 46

Makers Mark

$12.00

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Dewars

$10.00

Dewars 12Yr

Dewars

$9.25

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.50

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

$7.00

Drambuie

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Baileys

$9.50

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

Bloody Mary

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cannoli Coffee

$10.00

Jalepeno Margarita

$14.00

Limoncello Martini

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Peach Bellini

$14.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Margarita

$10.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Sorelle Cosmo

$14.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Top-Shelf Margarita

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Well Drink

$10.00

Beer

Sample Draft

$4.00+

Modello

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Lagunitas

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Eight 05

$7.00

Hazy IPA

$7.00

Sample Can

$6.00

Sample Bottle

$6.00

Wine

House Red Glass

$10.00

House White Glass

$10.00

Prosecco Glass

$10.00

Simi Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

Butter Chardonnay Glass

$14.00

Rose Glass

$10.00

Banfi Chianti Glass

$12.00

Concannon Cab Glass

$12.00

Greg Norman Pinot Noir Glass

$14.00

14 Hands Cabernet Glass

$14.00

Rodinella Rosso Veneto Glass

$14.00

Francis Coppola Merlot Glass

$14.00

Corkage

$18.00

Kim Crawford

$14.00

House Red Bottle

$35.00

House White Bottle

$35.00

Simi Chardonnay

$42.00

Butter Chardonnay

$48.00

Rose

$40.00

Banfi Chianti

$48.00

Concannon Cab

$48.00

Greg Norman Pinot Noir

$54.00

Fellipo Gallian Nebbiolo

$48.00

Davis Bynum

$49.00

Ruffino Chianti Classico

$48.00

Rodinella Rosso Veneto

$48.00

Francis Coppola Merlot

$54.00

Sorelle Pinot Noir

$40.00

Kim Crawford

$54.00

NA Beverages

Diet coke

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Root Beer

$3.95

Mr Pipp

$3.95

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Double espresso

$3.95

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.25

Mocha

$4.25

Pellegrino

$4.95

Apple juice

$3.95

Cranberry juice

$3.95

Kids drink

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.50

Italian Soda

$5.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Ice Tea

$3.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

915 S San Tomas Aquino Rd #500, Campbell, CA 95008

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

