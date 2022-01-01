Sorelle–Seaport imageView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Sorelle–Seaport

No reviews yet

100 Northern Ave

Boston, MA 02210

Popular Items

Egg & Cheddar Cheese Bagel Sandwiches
Cubano
Caprese

Bakery

Muffins

$3.75

Scones

$4.50
Croissants

$3.75

Almond Filled Croissants

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Filled Croissants

$4.25

Raspberry Oatmeal Bar

$3.95

Carrot Cake

$3.95

Congo Bar

$3.95

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95Out of stock

Apple Pie

$4.25Out of stock

Breakfast

Bagels

$2.25

Egg & Cheddar Cheese Bagel Sandwiches

$5.25
Egg White, Avocado, Swiss Bagel Sandwich

$7.95

Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel

Salmon Bagel Sandwich

$9.95

Salmon, tomato, cream cheese & onion on a toasted bagel

Açaí Bowl

$11.95Out of stock

berries, banana, coconut, granola

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.25Out of stock
Yogurt Granola Fruit Parfait

$6.50
Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal

$5.25

Avocado Toast

$9.25

turmeric chickpeas, tomato, pink peppercorn, 7Grain

Banana & Nutella Toast

$6.95

Buttered and Grilled, 7Grain

Bagels (Copy)

$4.25

Signature Sandwiches

Sorelle Club

$11.95

turkey, bacon, swiss, greens, tomato, béarnaise, TOASTED COUNTRY WHITE

Southwestern Chicken

$12.50

bacon, avocado, cheddar, greens, tomato, red onion, chipotle, CIABATTA

Muffaletta

$11.50

capicola, soppressata, mortadella, provolone, tomato, pepper & olive relish, vinaigrette, CIABATTA

Smashed Avocado & Chickpea

$10.95

kale, carrot, tomato, 7GRAIN

Chicken Waldorf Salad

$11.50

green apple, walnuts, raisins, 7-GRAIN

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$10.50

basil-mayo, TOASTED COUNTRY WHITE

Prosciutto, Fig & Goat Cheese

$13.75Out of stock

balsamic fig relish, arugula, CIABATTA

Roasted Salmon

$13.95

avocado, tomato, greens, red onion, béarnaise, TOASTED 7-GRAIN

Turkey Cranberry & Cheddar

$11.50

Greens, blood orange mayo, 7-GRAIN

Roast Beef Swiss & Tomato

$11.50

creamy horseradish, red onion, greens, CIABATTA

Tuna Aioli

$10.95

roasted red peppers, arugula, aioli mayo, CIABATTA

Portobello Mushroom

$10.75

parmesan, red onion, arugula, tomato, aioli, CIABATTA

Black Forest Ham & Cheese

$10.75

tomato, greens, honey-dijon, 7-GRAIN

Chicken & Fresh Mozzarella

$12.25

roasted eggplant, red peppers, fresh mozzarella, kale, tomato, vinaigrette, CIABATTA

Cafe Sandwiches

Make your own sandwich. Choose bread, toppings and condiments. Gluten-free bread available.

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$9.25

Black Forest Ham Sandwich

$9.25

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.25

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.25

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Pressed Sandwiches

Cubano

$11.95

pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard

Caprese

$10.75

tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, basil, balsamic, CIABATTA

Tuna, Swiss & Tomato

$10.95

7-GRAIN

Turkey, Bacon & Cheddar

$11.50

COUNTRY WHITE

Chicken, Provolone & Roasted Peppers

$12.25

basil pesto, CIABATTA

Prosciutto Panini

$12.95

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, CIABATTA

Soups & Salads

Homemade Soup Of The Day

$5.75+

Call for Soup du Jour. Vegetarian option available.

Mixed Greens

$6.50Out of stock

tomato, balsamic

Mixed Greens w/Chicken

$9.25Out of stock
Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.50Out of stock

romaine, chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese

Salmon & Avocado Salad

$14.50Out of stock

greens, avocado, tomato, balsamic dressing

Chopped Mediterranean Salad

$9.50Out of stock

cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion

Mediterranean Salad w/chicken

$11.75Out of stock

chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, black olive, red onion

Kale Caesar Salad

$8.25Out of stock

mixed kale & romain, parmesan, croûton

Kale Caesar Salad w/Chicken

$10.50Out of stock

chicken, mixed kale & romaine, parmesan, croûton

Garden Vegetable

$9.25Out of stock

mixed baby greens, kale, cabbage, carrot, tomato, turmeric chickpeas avocado dressing

Small Soup

$5.75Out of stock

Chips

Cape Cod Chips

$1.99
North Fork Chips

$2.50
Blue Corn Chips

$2.50
Terra Chips

$2.50

Sweet Potato Chips

$2.50

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.50

Barbecue Potato Chips

$2.50

Sour Cream & Onion

$2.50

Coffee, Espresso & More

Brewed Coffee

$3.25+

Decaf Brewed Coffee

$3.25+

Caffe Latte

$4.50+

A caffé latte is espresso with steamed milk added.

Cappuccino

$4.50+

A cappuccino is equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and foam.

Espresso

$2.95

Espresso is coffee brewed by expressing or forcing a small amount of nearly boiling water under pressure through finely ground coffee beans. Espresso is generally thicker and has a stronger flavor than coffee brewed by other methods and has crema on top (a foam with a creamy consistency).

Cafe au Lait

$3.50+

The term café au lait is French for “coffee with milk”. The base of a café au lait is always drip brewed coffee; unlike a traditional European caffé latte, which typically uses espresso as the base.

Americano

$3.50+

An Americano is hot water with espresso added to it.

Caffe Mocha

$4.95+

Caffe Caramel

$4.95+

Caffe White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+

Caffe Caramel Mocha

$4.95+
Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Box Hot Chocolate

$25.95

Tea

Loose Tea

$2.95+
Tea Satchels

$2.95+

Chai Spice Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.95+

Rooibos Tea Latte

$4.75+

Rooibos Tea Latte-Sm

$4.75

Cold Drinks, Frozen & More

Raspberry Lime Rickey-Sm

$4.25
Fruit Smoothie

$6.75
Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Iced Latte

$4.75+

Iced Tea

$3.65+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.95+

Iced Matcha Tea Latte

$5.25+

Iced Rooibos Tea Latte

$4.95+

Frozen Flavored Latte

$5.50+
Homemade Pink Lemonade

$3.50+

Sodas, Seltzers, Beverages-Canned & Bottled

Coca-Cola/Diet Coke Can

$2.25
Coca-Cola Bottle

$2.75
Poland Springs Water

$2.25

Natalie's Lemonade

$4.25

Natalie's Orange Juice

$5.25
San Pellegrino Bottled Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.75
Spindrift Seltzers

$2.75
Harney & Sons Tea

$3.25
Boylan Soda

$2.95
Roneybrook 1% Milk

$2.50Out of stock
Roneybrook Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Del's

$2.95
Vita Coco

$3.50
Fazenda Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50

Voss WATER

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.75Out of stock
Gt's Synergy Raw Kombucha

$5.95

Jarritos

$2.75

Red Jacket Apple Juice

$3.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
To All Our Customers, Sorelle is committed to the health and safety of our customers, employees and our community. We are closely monitoring the guidance of the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization regarding the Covid-19 virus and we are implementing protocols in our stores to maintain your safety. We are well stocked with the recommended supplies for cleaning and sanitizing our premises and our employees are dedicated to following these protocols. Stringent hand washing goes without saying. If you prefer to dine at home, we have takeout at all three of our Sorelle locations. You may order on-line at https://sorellecafe.com. Your order will be waiting for you when you arrive. Thank you for supporting your local businesses and service workers. Stay healthy! We look forward to seeing you soon. Sincerely, The Sorelle Team

100 Northern Ave, Boston, MA 02210

