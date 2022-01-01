Main picView gallery

TAQUERIA EMISSARY 2029 P ST NW

165 Reviews

$$

2029 P ST NW

Washington, DC 20036

Order Again

Filtered Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00

Seasonal Counter Culture Selection

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Seasonal Counter Culture Selection

Coffee Box To-go

$40.00Out of stock

Barista Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.25

Americano

$3.00

Iced Americano

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.70

Flat White

$3.70

Au Lait

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.00

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola Regular

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Tamarido

$3.00

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.00Out of stock

Small Orange Juice 8 oz

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Civic Vodka & Tonic

$12.00

Margarita Clasica

$10.00

Margarita Jalepeno c/Agaurdiente

$10.00

Negroni d’emissary

$12.00

ivy city gin, cinque 5 amaro vermouth rouge

Mezcal Margarita

$10.00

Special Hibiscus Margarita

$10.00

Paloma

$12.00

Lime Spritz Non Alcoholic By Kristine

$7.00

Cerveza

DC Brau

$7.00

German Pilsner, DC Braw BW

Beach Drive

$7.00

Golden Ale, Port City BW

Nanticoke Nectar

$7.00

IPA, RAR BW

Bells Oberon

$7.00

IPA, Commonwealth Brewing Co

Anxo

$7.00

Cider, Anxo Cider

Modelo

$5.00

Miller

Pacifico

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Atlas District Common

$7.00

Wine by the Glass

Prosecco - HOUSE PROSECCO

$8.00

illi, Italy

Casa Julia Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Chile

VINO Pinot Grigio - HOUSE WHITE

$8.00

Gewurztraminer, Chile

Vino Rosso - HOUSE RED

$8.00

Carmenere, Chile

Golden West PINOT NOIR

$9.00

Pinot Noir, France

Vino Rose HOUSE ROSE

$8.00

Le Rose, France

Wines by the Bottle

Prosecco

$26.00

illi, Italy

Casa Julia Sauvignon Blanc - House White

$26.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Chile

Giogioz Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Pinot Grigio, Italy

Vino Rosso - House Red

$26.00

Carmenere, Chile

Golden West PINOT NOIR

$28.00

Pinot Noir, France

Vino Rose - House Rose

$26.00

Le Rose, France

HAPPY HOUR [4-7PM Mon-Sat]

H.H House White

$7.00

H.H House Red

$7.00

H.H House Rose

$7.00

H.H House Sparkling

$7.00

H.H DC Brau

$6.00

H.H Anxo

$6.00

H.H Port City

$6.00

H.H Nanticoke Nectar

$6.00

H.H Modelo

$4.00

H.H Bottle of House White

$24.00

H.H. Bottle of House Red

$24.00

H.H. Bottle of House Rose

$24.00

H.H Bottle of House Sparkling

$24.00

H.H Tecate

$4.00

H.H Corona

$4.00

H.H Pacifico

$4.00

H.H Margarita Clasica

$9.00

H.H Beach Drive

$6.00

H.H Bells Oberon

$6.00

OPTIONS

GF Carrot Cupcake

$6.00

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.50

GF Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Cupcake

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2029 P ST NW, Washington, DC 20036

Directions

