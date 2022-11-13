- Home
Soricha Korean Tea & Theater. Tysons
1961 Chain Bridge Road
Tysons, VA 22102
Hot tea (only hot)
Mugwort tea
❐ 쑥차 Key notes: Smoky and leafy. Rich in vitamin A. Recommended for females. Good for cramps and weight management. from Korea
Chrysanthemum flower tea
❐ 국화꽃차 Key note: Good for cold symptoms, vision, and insomnia. Helps prevent cardiovascular diseases, headache, migraine and eye fatigue. Caffein free from Korea
Balloon Flower tea
❐ 도라지꽃차 Key note: Good for neck/ throat illnesses. Lowers cholesterol and blood sugar. Clears stuffy nose by reducing mucus. Flavor: Slightly bitter and savory from Korea
Kimbae's Secret Menu
Brown Sugar Dandelion Coffee Smoothie
▪️16oz. 브라운 슈거 민들레 커피스무디. Coffee flavored tea, Caffein : roast dandelion tea and coffee is blended and milk with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. Brown sugar syrup is topped on the smoothie. secret menu only this weekend,
Lemon mango smoothie
▪️16oz. Sweet Fermented Mango blended with lemon juice and Ice cube. Seasonal menu. #Add lychee for a sweeter, more popular flavor.
Lychee omija lemonade
▪️16oz. 리치 오미자 레몬에이드. Omija Berry (Korean Black berry, sweet and sour) drink with a kick of lemonade. We mixed house syrup and make a tasting like sweet and sour. *Added lychee to enhance freshness and sweetness.
Royal Milk tea (only cool)
▪️16oz. Ice Only | Deep milk tea made with high-quality concentrated Assam Black Tea. Concentrated tea is refrigerated for 12 hours and made with milk and condensed milk. ▪️Tip: Milk tea that you can drink cool without ice. Caffeine. limited sale.
Tea Latte (only hot)
▪️홍차 라떼. Selected concentrated tea with 'house condensed milk' and steamed milk. Tea latte topped with roasted dandelion tea (coffee flavor) powder. caffeine. ▪️Tip: add brown sugar syrup for extra sweet and savory or add espresso shot.
Cranberry Scone (mini)
▪️Cranberry scone : 크랜베리 스콘 | Flour, Sugar, Baking powder, Salt, Egg, Milk, Butter, Dried cranberry, Pearl sugar from Kate's oven (@Kate_ovenstory)
house made
Omija (berry) ade
▪️16oz. 오미자 에이드. Korean sour berry drink with a kick of sparkling water. We mixed house syrup and make a tasting like sweet and sour. Omija tea is a representative drink of Soricha. Organic and healthy tea from Korea. ❐ It is one of the best 5 of Soricha Tea House
Roasted Dandelion Tea
▪️16oz. 볶은 민들레차. Tasting like coffee. But it is no caffein and gluteen free. Original flavor is unsweet but you can add syrup in order to sweeter.
Iced Fruit Lemonade
▪️16oz. 복숭아/ 망고/ 딸기 레몬에이드. Peach, Mango or Strawberry drink with a kick of lemonade. We mixed house syrup and make a tasting like sweet and sour. ❐ It is one of the best 5 of Soricha Tea House
Iced Tea
▪️16oz.아이스 홍차. Iced Assam blacktea | Assam black tea. sweet syrup. Tip : add MINT or Grapefruit syrup or white peach.
Iced Earlgrey Tea
▪️16oz.얼그레이 에이드. Iced Earlgrey ade drink with a kick of sparkling water. We mixed house syrup and lemon make a tasting like sweet and sour.
Iced Honey Citron Tea
▪️16oz. Korean citron. sour drink with a kick of sparkling water. We mixed house syrup , Honey and make a tasting like sweet and sour. Citron tea is a representative drink of Soricha. ▪️Organic and healthy tea from Korea.
Iced Fizzy espresso
▪️16oz. Tasting like sparkling coffee. Our sparkling coffee is made with espresso +house syrup + sparkling water. Iced americano is cool, but have you ever had the sparkling coffee? Drop by and try soricha fizzy espresso!!! ▪️Tip: add mint syrup
Tea Americano
▪️16oz. I poured 10 ounces of water into 2 glasses of espresso.
korean smoothie
Black sesame Smoothie
▪️16oz. 흑임자. Blended Korean black sesame powder with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. Has a rich and nutty flavor. Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory. ❐ It is one of the best 5 of Soricha Tea House
Roasted dandelion Smoothie
▪️16oz.볶은 민들레. Coffee flavored tea, Caffein free : roast dandelion tea, is blended and milk with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. Tastes like refreshing coffee without the caffeine. Herd tea. ▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory or add espresso shot.
Injeolmi Smoothie
▪️16oz. 인절미. Blended Korean Injeolmi (soybean) savoriness. with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. ▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory or add espresso shot.
Hojicha Smoothie
▪️16oz. 호지차. Roasted Green Tea flavored powder; Hojicha tea, is blended and milk with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. ▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory or add espresso shot for a better taste.
Mugwort matcha smoothie
▪️16oz.쑥마차. Blended Korean Mugwort + matcha savoriness. with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. ▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory or add espresso shot.
Green tea Smoothie
▪️16oz. 그린티. Blended bitter matcha with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. ▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory or add espresso shot for a better taste.
iced coffee cube latte
Iced coffee cube latte
▪️16oz. 커피큐브 라떼. Only served cold menu. coffee cube, condensed milk, espresso shot with milk. It features coffee cubes made by blending black tea and coffee. As the coffee cube melts, the taste becomes stronger. ❐ It is one of the best 5 of Soricha Tea House
Iced milktea+ coffee cube latte
▪️16oz. 커피큐브 라떼. Only served cold menu. coffee cube, condensed milk, espresso shot with Hojicha militia. It features coffee cubes made by blending black tea and coffee. As the coffee cube melts, the taste becomes stronger. ❐ It is one of the best 5 of Soricha Tea House
Iced greentea+ coffee cube latte
▪️16oz. 커피큐브 라떼. Only served cold menu. coffee cube, condensed milk, espresso shot with Greentea milktea. It features coffee cubes made by blending black tea and coffee. As the coffee cube melts, the taste becomes stronger. ❐ It is one of the best 5 of Soricha Tea House
Korean latte
Dandelion latte
▪️볶은 민들레. Organic roasted dandelion tea (coffee flavor, no caffein and Gluten free) of herb tea. Latte with concentrated roasted dandelion tea, condensed milk and milk. ▪️Tip: If you like the coffee flavor, add an espresso shot. The taste is deeper.
Injeolmi latte
▪️인절미. Injeolmi (soybean flour) Latte with concentrated Korean Injeolmi (soybean powder), house condensed milk and milk . ▪️Tip: add an espresso shot because the taste is deeper.
Hojicha latte
▪️호지차 Organic Hojicha (roasted greentea flavor) from Korea. Latte with concentrated Hojicha tea, house condensed milk and milk. ▪️Tip: add an espresso shot because the taste is deeper.
Mugwort matcha latte
▪️쑥마차. Organic mugwort tea from Korea. Latte with concentrated mugwort matcha tea, house condensed milk and milk. ▪️Tip: add an espresso shot because the taste is deeper.
Korean old pumpkin latte
▪️한국 호박라떼. Organic old pumpkin. Latte with concentrated Korean old pumpkin, Honey, cinnamon, house condensed milk and milk. ▪️Tip: add a cinnamon or an espresso shot because the taste is deeper.
Matcha latte
▪️그린티. Green tea Latte with concentrated matcha tea, house condensed milk and milk . ▪️Tip: add an espresso shot or add mocha syrup because the taste is deeper.
Honey citron latte
▪️꿀유자. Organic citron tea from Korea. Latte with concentrated sour citron, honey, house condensed milk and customized milk. ▪️Tip: Can have a slight bitter aftertaste.
Korean Tea
Wild Pear Tea
❐ 돌배차 Flavor: sweet and sour. organic tea Key notes: Sweet and fruity. Best for treating colds. Good for lungs, helps with coughing , phlegm and respiratory diseases. Prevents stroke and diabetes.
Persimmon Leaf tea
❐ 감잎차 Key notes: Rich in fibers, vitamins and protein. Prevents colds. Elevates brain function, skin health and helps with pregnancy. Recommended for pregnant women and children.
Pumpkin.redbean
❐ 호박+팥차 Key notes: Slightly sweet. Good for swelling. Redbean is good for the liver. Good for digestive system and blood circulation.
Mugwort tea
❐ 쑥차 Key notes: Smoky and leafy. Rich in vitamin A. Recommended for females. Good for cramps and weight management. from Korea
Citron Tea
❐ 유자차 Key notes: Slight bitter citrusy flavor. High in vitamin C. Relieves stress, fatigue and is good for digestion. Good for children's bones and preventing osteoporosis.
International Tea
Marco Polo blacktea
❐ 말코폴로 홍차 Key notes: Floral and fruity; bold and velvety. Popular blacktea in Soricha/ From France.
Cookie blacktea
❐쿠키 홍차 Key notes : cookie flavored black tea. COOKIE is a sweet-scented black tea inspired by caramel cookies hot out of the oven. Finely-chopped almonds are blended to add extra flavor. It may sound sweet, but the flavor is delightfully light.
Sakurambo blacktea
Key notes: wild Cherry, Fruit flavored black tea. caffein.
Melon Oolong tea
❐멜론 우롱차 Keynote: A great combination of juicy melons and aromatic Taiwanese oolong tea. One of our most popular flavors, a customer favorite!
Earlgrey
❐얼그레이차 Key notes: Classic tea made from oil of bergamot fruit peel. Great to start the day as a breakfast tea. from Nederland.
Earlgrey Lavender
❐얼그레이 라벤더 Key notes: Twist to classic earlgrey tea. Creates pleasant and comforting fragrance from lavender blossom.
Hibiscuss +mint
❐히비스커스 민트 Key notes: Hibiscus and mint are blended. You can drink it sour and fresh. Soothing and delightful. No caffeine
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
' The purpose of Soricha Tea & Theater is to announce Korean Teas and spread Korean culture through the greatness of teas and performance of Korean traditional music, one visit at a time. '
