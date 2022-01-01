- Home
- /
- Howell
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Sorrentino's II
Sorrentino's II
127 Reviews
4344 Route 9 South
Howell, NJ 07731
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials
Pumpkin Spice Pancakes
topped with crushed pecans, Whipped cream and cinnamon
Spanish Wrap & Home Fries
chorizo, eggs, Oaxaca cheese, potatoes, ranchero sauce, sour cream and cilantro in a wrap. Side of home fries
6 Garlic Parm Wings
12 Garlic Parm Wings
Peppercorn Turkey Melt
Peppercorn turkey, bacon, buffalo cheddar, chipotle mayo and tomato on grilled rye. Side of sweet potato fries, coleslaw and pickle
Crispy BBQ Chicken & Fries
Crispy bbq chicken, cooper sharp cheddar, bacon, chipotle ranch, jalapenos, lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll. Side of fries
Egg Platters 🍳
Two Eggs
w/ side of home fries and buttered toast
Two Eggs w/ Ham
w/ side of home fries and buttered toast
Two Eggs w/ Bacon
w/ side of home fries and buttered toast
Two Eggs w/ Sausage
w/ side of home fries and buttered toast
Two Eggs w/ Pork Roll
w/ side of home fries and buttered toast
Two Eggs w/ Turkey Bacon
w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Homemade Corned Beef Hash w/ side of home fries and buttered toast
Pastrami & Eggs
w/ side of home fries and buttered toast
Huevos Rancheros
two eggs over served on two crispy corn tortillas, chorizo, black beans, salsa, avocado, cilantro, crumbled feta (no toast)
Sorrentinos Special
two pancakes, two eggs, two strips of bacon, one large sausage link and home fries (substitute 1/2 waffle or 1 french toast)
Steak & Eggs
NY Strip, sliced and drizzled with homemade chimichurri sauce, w/ side of home fries and buttered toast
Breakfast Bowl
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.
Western Omelet
Ham, peppers and onions. w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.
Irish Omelet
Homemade corned beef hash and swiss cheese. w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.
Veggie Omelet
onions, peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms. w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.
Florentine Omelet
Spinach and feta cheese. w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.
Belly Buster Omelet
pork roll, bacon, sausage, onions, peppers and mushrooms. w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.
Ham & Cheese Omelet
w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.
Bacon & Cheese Omelet
w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.
Spanish Omelet
chorizo, onions, jalapenos, mushrooms & Mexican cheese blend, topped w/ sour cream & salsa. w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.
Loaded Potato Omelet
bacon, potato and cheese, topped with sour cream & scallions
Build Your Own Omelet
w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.
Side Orders
s/o Bacon
s/o Turkey Bacon
s/o Turkey Sausage
s/o Sausage
s/o Ham
s/o Pork Roll
Homefries
Hash Browns (2)
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
French Fries
Homemade Corned Beef Hash
s/o Two Eggs
Toast
Bagel
Fruit Bowl
12oz bowl of fresh fruit
Avocado Toast
Fresh avocado mashed and seasoned, on your choice of toasted bread.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Two Eggs Sandwich
On a toasted Kaiser Roll
Eggs & Cheese Sandwich
On a toasted Kaiser Roll
Peppers & Eggs Sandwich
On a toasted Sub Roll
Belly Buster Sandwich
pork roll, sausage, bacon, ham, eggs and american cheese on a toasted Sub Roll
Steak and Egg Sandwich
Chopped Steak & Eggs on a toasted Kaiser Roll
Pork Roll Sandwich
On a Toasted Kaiser Roll
PEC
Porkroll, Eggs & Cheese on a toasted Kaiser Roll
PC
Porkroll & Cheese on a toasted Kaiser Roll
PE
Porkroll & Eggs on a toasted Kaiser Roll
Steak EC
Steak, Eggs & Cheese on a toasted Kaiser Roll
Bacon Sandwich
on a toasted Kaiser Roll
BEC
Bacon, Eggs & Cheese on a toasted Kaiser Roll
BC
Bacon & Cheese on a toasted Kaiser Roll
BE
Bacon & Eggs on a toasted Kaiser Roll
Steak C
Sausage Sandwich
On a toasted Kaiser Roll
SEC
Sausage Eggs & Cheese
SC
Sausage & Cheese
SE
Sausage & Eggs
Pastrami EC
Ham Breakfast Sandwich
On a toasted Kaiser Roll
HEC
Ham, Eggs & Cheese
HC
Ham & Cheese
HE
Ham & Eggs
Turkey Bacon Sandwich
On a toasted Kaiser Roll
TurkeyBEC
Turkey Bacon, Eggs & Cheese
TurkeyBC
Turkey Bacon & Cheese
TurkeyBE
Turkey Bacon & Egg
Chorizo EC Pot.
Chorizo, Eggs, Cheese and Potatoes
Griddle Classics 🥞
Griddle Specialties
Cookies & Cream
filled with crushed oreos topped with chocolate sauce, sweet cream cheese drizzle and more crushed oreos
Cinnamon Bun
cinnamon and brown sugar swirl, sweet cream cheese drizzle
Nutella
drizzled with nutella and topped with your choice of strawberries, bananas or both
The Elvis
topped with bananas, crumbled bacon and a honey and peanut butter drizzle
Strawberry Cheesecake
homemade cheesecake filling topped with fresh strawberries and strawberry sauce
Cannoli
filled with fresh cannoli cream and topped with crushed cannoli shells and chocolate chips
Lemon Blueberry
Fresh blueberries, lemon frosting
Fruity Pebble Special
Topped with sweet cream cheese drizzle
Chocolate PB Pancakes
Subs 🥖
1/2 #1 Ham, Salami, Provolone
1/2 #2 Ham, Capocolla, Provolone
1/2 #3 Ham, Capocolla, Peppered Ham, Prov.
1/2 #4 Ham, Capocolla, Salami, Peppered Ham, Prov.
1/2 #5 Roast Beef
1/2 #6 Oven Roasted Turkey
1/2 #6 Honey Maple Turkey
1/2 #7 Tuna
1/2 Ham
1/2 Salami
1/2 Build Your Own Sub
1/2 Cheese Sub
1/2 Chicken Salad
1/2 Cran Walnut Chicken Salad
WHOLE #1 Ham, Salami, Prov.
WHOLE #2 Ham, Capocolla, Prov.
WHOLE #3 Ham, Cap., Pep Ham, Prov.
WHOLE #4 Ham, Cap., Salami, Pep Ham, Prov.
WHOLE #5 Roast Beef
WHOLE #6 Oven Roasted Turkey
WHOLE #6 Honey Maple Turkey
WHOLE #7 Tuna
WHOLE Ham
WHOLE Salami
WHOLE Build Your Own Sub
WHOLE Chicken Salad
WHOLE Cran Walnut Chicken Salad
Sandwiches 🥪
Ham Sandwich
Salami Sandwich
Oven Roasted Turkey Sandwich
Honey Maple Turkey Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich
Tuna Sandwich
Pastrami Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Cali Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken, bacon, avacado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo
Club Sandwiches
Honey Maple Turkey Club
Triple Decker w/Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Oven Roasted Turkey Club
Triple Decker w/Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chicken Salad Club
Triple Decker w/Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Club
Triple Decker w/Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Hot Subs 🌭
Chicken Cutlet
Leaf lettuce, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, on a toasted 1/2 sub roll
Crispy Eggplant
Cheese Steak
on a toasted 1/2 sub roll
Philly Cheese Steak
Onions, peppers, cheese sauce
Cali. Cheese Steak
Onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo
A.C. Cheese Steak
Onion, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar, cherry pepper spread
CHICKEN Cheese Steak
CHICKEN Philly Cheese Steak
Onions, peppers, cheese sauce
CHICKEN Cali. Cheese Steak
Onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo
CHICKEN A.C. Cheese Steak
Onion, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar, cherry pepper spread
Eggplant Parmesan
sliced and breading in house, homemade marinara, topped with melted mozzarella, on a toasted 1/2 sub roll
Chicken Parmesan
homemade chicken cutlet and marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella on a toasted 1/2 sub roll.
Hot Dog
1/4 lb. all beef hot dog
Italian Hot Dog
Onions, peppers, potatoes, ketchup, mustard
French Dip
Fresh sliced hot roast beef and melted provolone on a toasted 1/2 sub roll, w/ a side of au jus for dipping.
Flounder
Lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce
Hot Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Onion, lettuce, tomato
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Onion, lettuce, tomato
Hot Honey Crispy Chicken
Nashville Hot Chicken
crispy chicken, nashville hot sauce, pickles and coleslaw on a toasted kaiser roll
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken, onion, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing
Grilled Cheese
B.L.T
Tuna Melt
Solid white tuna, swiss, rye
Pattie Melt
7 oz. burger, swiss, fried onions, rye
Turkey Melt
Turkey, bacon, tomato, mayo , american cheese
Hot Pastrami
Hot pastrami on grilled rye with mustard & swiss cheese
Reuben
Hot corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, grilled rye
Cuban
roasted pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mustard, toasted ciabatta roll
Burgers 🍔
Classic Hamburger
8 oz. w/ onion, lettuce and tomato
Bacon Blue Burger
8 oz. custom blend, crispy bacon, melted bleu cheese & crumbles, caramelized onions
Cowboy Burger
8 oz. custom blend, bacon, onion rings, american cheese and BBQ sauce
Breakfast Burger
8 oz. custom blend, fried egg, bacon, hash brown and american cheese
Jersey Burger
8 oz. custom blend, pork roll, fried onions, american cheese
Veggie Burger
avocado, onion, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo
Salads 🥗
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons. *** all dressings come on the side***
Tossed Salad
cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, peppers, onion, croutons *** all dressings come on the side***
Sorrentinos Salad
apples, glazed walnuts, craisins, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette *** all dressings come on the side***
Santa Fe Salad
black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, onions, cheddar cheese, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle ranch *** all dressings come on the side***
California Greek Salad
tomato, onion, avocado, cucumbers, kalamata olives feta cheese, greek vinaigrette *** all dressings come on the side***
Chef Salad
ham, turkey, provolone, egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, croutons *** all dressings come on the side***
Buffalo Chicken Salad
crispy breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, celery, carrots, onions, bleu cheese dressing *** all dressings come on the side***
Steakhouse Salad
sliced certified angus sirloin, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, frizzled onions, garlic ranch dressing *** all dressings come on the side***
Plates 🍽
Sides & Snacks 🍟
To-Go Drink
Reg. Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Reg. Hot Tea
Decaf Hot Tea
Green Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Pumpkin Spice Capp
French Vanilla Cappuccino
Sm. Apple Juice
Lg. Apple Juice
Sm. Cranberry Juice
Lg. Cranberry Juice
Sm. Milk
Lg. Milk
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Lemonade
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Ginger Ale
Brisk
Root Beer
V8
Yoohoo
Nantucket Nectar
Blue Stag Iced Coffee Bottle
Bai Blueberry
Bai Clementine
Bai Coconut
Poland Spring
Bai Coconut Pineapple
Bai Watermelon
Calypso Strawberry Lemonade
Calypso Lemonade
Calypso Blue Lemonade
Calypso Peach Lemonade
Essentia
Snapple Lemon
Snapple Diet Lemon
Snapple Peach
Snapple Diet Peach
Snapple Raspberry
Snapple Diet Rasberry
Snapple Kiwi
Snapple Orangeade
Snapple Grapeade
Ghost Swedish Fish Energy Drink
Stewarts Orange
Gatorade Lemon Lime
Gatorade Orange
Gatorade Fruit Punch
Stewarts Black Cherry
Gatorade Blue
Stewarts Rootbeer
Gatorade Blue Raspberry
Snapple Honey Sweet Tea
Snapple Rasp Peach
Ghost Orange Cream
Snapple Apple
Snapple 1\2 And 1\2
Snapple Pink Lemonade
Snapple Mango
Cookies
Brownies
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
breakfast, lunch & subs
4344 Route 9 South, Howell, NJ 07731