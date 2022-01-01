Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches

Sorrentino's II

127 Reviews

4344 Route 9 South

Howell, NJ 07731

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Eggs & Cheese Sandwich
Sorrentinos Salad
Build Your Own Omelet

Specials

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

$9.95

topped with crushed pecans, Whipped cream and cinnamon

Spanish Wrap & Home Fries

$12.95

chorizo, eggs, Oaxaca cheese, potatoes, ranchero sauce, sour cream and cilantro in a wrap. Side of home fries

6 Garlic Parm Wings

$8.75

12 Garlic Parm Wings

$14.50

Peppercorn Turkey Melt

$12.95

Peppercorn turkey, bacon, buffalo cheddar, chipotle mayo and tomato on grilled rye. Side of sweet potato fries, coleslaw and pickle

Crispy BBQ Chicken & Fries

$13.95

Crispy bbq chicken, cooper sharp cheddar, bacon, chipotle ranch, jalapenos, lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll. Side of fries

TO-GO Soups

French onion

$4.50+

Chicken noodle

$4.50+

Chili

$4.95+

Egg Platters 🍳

Served with homefries & toast

Two Eggs

$6.95

w/ side of home fries and buttered toast

Two Eggs w/ Ham

$9.50

w/ side of home fries and buttered toast

Two Eggs w/ Bacon

$9.50

w/ side of home fries and buttered toast

Two Eggs w/ Sausage

$9.50

w/ side of home fries and buttered toast

Two Eggs w/ Pork Roll

$9.50

w/ side of home fries and buttered toast

Two Eggs w/ Turkey Bacon

$9.50

w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$10.95

Homemade Corned Beef Hash w/ side of home fries and buttered toast

Pastrami & Eggs

$10.50

w/ side of home fries and buttered toast

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$11.50

two eggs over served on two crispy corn tortillas, chorizo, black beans, salsa, avocado, cilantro, crumbled feta (no toast)

Sorrentinos Special

$10.95

two pancakes, two eggs, two strips of bacon, one large sausage link and home fries (substitute 1/2 waffle or 1 french toast)

Steak & Eggs

$17.95

NY Strip, sliced and drizzled with homemade chimichurri sauce, w/ side of home fries and buttered toast

Breakfast Bowl

$11.95

Omelets

Served with home fries and buttered toast

Cheese Omelet

$7.50

w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.

Western Omelet

$8.95

Ham, peppers and onions. w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.

Irish Omelet

$10.95

Homemade corned beef hash and swiss cheese. w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.

Veggie Omelet

$8.95

onions, peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms. w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.

Florentine Omelet

$8.95

Spinach and feta cheese. w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.

Belly Buster Omelet

$12.50

pork roll, bacon, sausage, onions, peppers and mushrooms. w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$8.50

w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$8.25

w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.

Spanish Omelet

$10.95

chorizo, onions, jalapenos, mushrooms & Mexican cheese blend, topped w/ sour cream & salsa. w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.

Loaded Potato Omelet

$9.95

bacon, potato and cheese, topped with sour cream & scallions

Build Your Own Omelet

$6.00

w/ side of home fries and buttered toast.

Side Orders

s/o Bacon

$3.95

s/o Turkey Bacon

$3.95

s/o Turkey Sausage

$3.95

s/o Sausage

$3.95

s/o Ham

$3.95

s/o Pork Roll

$3.95

Homefries

$3.95

Hash Browns (2)

$2.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Tater Tots

$5.95

French Fries

$5.95

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$6.50

s/o Two Eggs

$2.25

Toast

$1.25

Bagel

$1.25

Fruit Bowl

$4.95

12oz bowl of fresh fruit

Avocado Toast

$4.95

Fresh avocado mashed and seasoned, on your choice of toasted bread.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Served on a Kaiser Roll

Two Eggs Sandwich

$3.75

On a toasted Kaiser Roll

Eggs & Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

On a toasted Kaiser Roll

Peppers & Eggs Sandwich

$5.25

On a toasted Sub Roll

Belly Buster Sandwich

$9.50

pork roll, sausage, bacon, ham, eggs and american cheese on a toasted Sub Roll

Steak and Egg Sandwich

$7.95

Chopped Steak & Eggs on a toasted Kaiser Roll

Pork Roll Sandwich

$5.50

On a Toasted Kaiser Roll

PEC

$6.50

Porkroll, Eggs & Cheese on a toasted Kaiser Roll

PC

$5.95

Porkroll & Cheese on a toasted Kaiser Roll

PE

$5.95

Porkroll & Eggs on a toasted Kaiser Roll

Steak EC

$8.50

Steak, Eggs & Cheese on a toasted Kaiser Roll

Bacon Sandwich

$5.50

on a toasted Kaiser Roll

BEC

$6.50

Bacon, Eggs & Cheese on a toasted Kaiser Roll

BC

$5.95

Bacon & Cheese on a toasted Kaiser Roll

BE

$5.95

Bacon & Eggs on a toasted Kaiser Roll

Steak C

$7.95

Sausage Sandwich

$5.50

On a toasted Kaiser Roll

SEC

$6.50

Sausage Eggs & Cheese

SC

$5.95

Sausage & Cheese

SE

$5.95

Sausage & Eggs

Pastrami EC

$8.50

Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

On a toasted Kaiser Roll

HEC

$6.50

Ham, Eggs & Cheese

HC

$5.95

Ham & Cheese

HE

$5.95

Ham & Eggs

Turkey Bacon Sandwich

$5.50

On a toasted Kaiser Roll

TurkeyBEC

$6.50

Turkey Bacon, Eggs & Cheese

TurkeyBC

$5.95

Turkey Bacon & Cheese

TurkeyBE

$5.95

Turkey Bacon & Egg

Chorizo EC Pot.

$7.95

Chorizo, Eggs, Cheese and Potatoes

Griddle Classics 🥞

Pancakes (3)

$7.50

Short Stack Pancakes

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.75

Short Stack Choc. Chip Pancakes

$7.75

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.25

Short Stack Blueberry Pancakes

$8.25

French Toast

$6.95

Two pieces of thick cut Texas Toast

Belgian Waffle

$6.50

Choc. Chip Waffle

$6.95

Blueberry Waffle

$7.95

Griddle Specialties

Cookies & Cream

$11.50

filled with crushed oreos topped with chocolate sauce, sweet cream cheese drizzle and more crushed oreos

Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$11.50

cinnamon and brown sugar swirl, sweet cream cheese drizzle

Nutella

$11.95

drizzled with nutella and topped with your choice of strawberries, bananas or both

The Elvis

$12.95

topped with bananas, crumbled bacon and a honey and peanut butter drizzle

Strawberry Cheesecake

$11.95

homemade cheesecake filling topped with fresh strawberries and strawberry sauce

Cannoli

$11.95

filled with fresh cannoli cream and topped with crushed cannoli shells and chocolate chips

Lemon Blueberry

$11.95

Fresh blueberries, lemon frosting

Fruity Pebble Special

Fruity Pebble Special

$11.95

Topped with sweet cream cheese drizzle

Chocolate PB Pancakes

$12.50

Subs 🥖

1/2 #1 Ham, Salami, Provolone

$7.95

1/2 #2 Ham, Capocolla, Provolone

$7.95

1/2 #3 Ham, Capocolla, Peppered Ham, Prov.

$7.95

1/2 #4 Ham, Capocolla, Salami, Peppered Ham, Prov.

$8.75
1/2 #5 Roast Beef

1/2 #5 Roast Beef

$8.95

1/2 #6 Oven Roasted Turkey

$8.25

1/2 #6 Honey Maple Turkey

$8.25

1/2 #7 Tuna

$8.95

1/2 Ham

$6.50

1/2 Salami

$6.50

1/2 Build Your Own Sub

$7.95

1/2 Cheese Sub

$6.50

1/2 Chicken Salad

$8.50

1/2 Cran Walnut Chicken Salad

$8.50

WHOLE #1 Ham, Salami, Prov.

$14.50

WHOLE #2 Ham, Capocolla, Prov.

$14.50

WHOLE #3 Ham, Cap., Pep Ham, Prov.

$14.50

WHOLE #4 Ham, Cap., Salami, Pep Ham, Prov.

$14.95

WHOLE #5 Roast Beef

$15.50

WHOLE #6 Oven Roasted Turkey

$14.75

WHOLE #6 Honey Maple Turkey

$14.75

WHOLE #7 Tuna

$15.50

WHOLE Ham

$11.50

WHOLE Salami

$11.50

WHOLE Build Your Own Sub

$14.00

WHOLE Chicken Salad

$14.95

WHOLE Cran Walnut Chicken Salad

$14.95

Sandwiches 🥪

Ham Sandwich

$6.50

Salami Sandwich

$6.50

Oven Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$7.50

Honey Maple Turkey Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Tuna Sandwich

$8.50

Pastrami Sandwich

$7.50

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Cali Chicken Wrap

$10.50

grilled chicken, bacon, avacado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo

Club Sandwiches

Honey Maple Turkey Club

$10.50

Triple Decker w/Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Oven Roasted Turkey Club

$10.50

Triple Decker w/Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Salad Club

$10.50

Triple Decker w/Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Club

$10.50

Triple Decker w/Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Hot Subs 🌭

Chicken Cutlet

$9.95

Leaf lettuce, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, on a toasted 1/2 sub roll

Crispy Eggplant

$9.50

Cheese Steak

$8.95

on a toasted 1/2 sub roll

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.95

Onions, peppers, cheese sauce

Cali. Cheese Steak

$9.25

Onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo

A.C. Cheese Steak

$9.25

Onion, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar, cherry pepper spread

CHICKEN Cheese Steak

$8.95

CHICKEN Philly Cheese Steak

$8.95

Onions, peppers, cheese sauce

CHICKEN Cali. Cheese Steak

$9.25

Onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo

CHICKEN A.C. Cheese Steak

$9.25

Onion, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar, cherry pepper spread

Eggplant Parmesan

$8.95

sliced and breading in house, homemade marinara, topped with melted mozzarella, on a toasted 1/2 sub roll

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$9.50

homemade chicken cutlet and marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella on a toasted 1/2 sub roll.

Hot Dog

$4.95

1/4 lb. all beef hot dog

Italian Hot Dog

$7.75

Onions, peppers, potatoes, ketchup, mustard

French Dip

$9.95

Fresh sliced hot roast beef and melted provolone on a toasted 1/2 sub roll, w/ a side of au jus for dipping.

Flounder

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Onion, lettuce, tomato

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Onion, lettuce, tomato

Hot Honey Crispy Chicken

$8.25
Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$8.50

crispy chicken, nashville hot sauce, pickles and coleslaw on a toasted kaiser roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Crispy chicken, onion, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

B.L.T

$6.95

Tuna Melt

$8.95

Solid white tuna, swiss, rye

Pattie Melt

$8.25

7 oz. burger, swiss, fried onions, rye

Turkey Melt

$8.95

Turkey, bacon, tomato, mayo , american cheese

Hot Pastrami

$8.50

Hot pastrami on grilled rye with mustard & swiss cheese

Reuben

Reuben

$8.95

Hot corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, grilled rye

Cuban

$9.95

roasted pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mustard, toasted ciabatta roll

Burgers 🍔

Classic Hamburger

$6.75

8 oz. w/ onion, lettuce and tomato

Bacon Blue Burger

$9.95

8 oz. custom blend, crispy bacon, melted bleu cheese & crumbles, caramelized onions

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$9.95

8 oz. custom blend, bacon, onion rings, american cheese and BBQ sauce

Breakfast Burger

$9.95

8 oz. custom blend, fried egg, bacon, hash brown and american cheese

Jersey Burger

$8.95

8 oz. custom blend, pork roll, fried onions, american cheese

Veggie Burger

$6.95

avocado, onion, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo

Salads 🥗

Caesar Salad

$7.50

romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons. *** all dressings come on the side***

Tossed Salad

$7.50

cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, peppers, onion, croutons *** all dressings come on the side***

Sorrentinos Salad

Sorrentinos Salad

$8.95

apples, glazed walnuts, craisins, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette *** all dressings come on the side***

Santa Fe Salad

$9.50

black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, onions, cheddar cheese, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle ranch *** all dressings come on the side***

California Greek Salad

California Greek Salad

$9.50

tomato, onion, avocado, cucumbers, kalamata olives feta cheese, greek vinaigrette *** all dressings come on the side***

Chef Salad

$13.95

ham, turkey, provolone, egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, croutons *** all dressings come on the side***

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.94

crispy breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, celery, carrots, onions, bleu cheese dressing *** all dressings come on the side***

Steakhouse Salad

$15.95

sliced certified angus sirloin, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, frizzled onions, garlic ranch dressing *** all dressings come on the side***

Plates 🍽

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.95

Chicken & Waffles

$11.95

crispy chicken, hot honey drizzle, maple cinnamon butter

Shrimp & Fries

$9.95

Wings 6

$8.50

Wings 12

$14.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.45

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$15.45

Steak Quesadilla

$15.45

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.45

Sides & Snacks 🍟

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Tater Tots

$5.95

French Fries

$5.95

Side Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Side Gravy

$0.75

Loaded Fries

$10.95

Disco Fries

$7.95

Herr's Chips

$2.29

To-Go Drink

Reg. Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Reg. Hot Tea

$2.50

Decaf Hot Tea

$2.50

Green Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Pumpkin Spice Capp

$2.95

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$2.95

Sm. Apple Juice

$2.75

Lg. Apple Juice

$4.25

Sm. Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Lg. Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Sm. Milk

$2.75

Lg. Milk

$4.25

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Brisk

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

V8

$1.25

Yoohoo

$2.35

Nantucket Nectar

$2.00

Blue Stag Iced Coffee Bottle

$2.75

Bai Blueberry

$2.75

Bai Clementine

$2.75

Bai Coconut

$2.75

Poland Spring

$1.50

Bai Coconut Pineapple

$2.75

Bai Watermelon

$2.75

Calypso Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Calypso Lemonade

$2.50

Calypso Blue Lemonade

$2.50

Calypso Peach Lemonade

$2.50

Essentia

$2.00

Snapple Lemon

$2.25

Snapple Diet Lemon

$2.25

Snapple Peach

$2.25

Snapple Diet Peach

$2.25

Snapple Raspberry

$2.25

Snapple Diet Rasberry

$2.25

Snapple Kiwi

$2.25

Snapple Orangeade

$2.25

Snapple Grapeade

$2.25

Ghost Swedish Fish Energy Drink

$2.75

Stewarts Orange

$2.50

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.50

Gatorade Orange

$2.75

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.75

Stewarts Black Cherry

$2.50

Gatorade Blue

$2.25

Stewarts Rootbeer

$2.50

Gatorade Blue Raspberry

$2.75

Snapple Honey Sweet Tea

$2.25

Snapple Rasp Peach

$2.25

Ghost Orange Cream

$2.75

Snapple Apple

$2.25

Snapple 1\2 And 1\2

$2.25

Snapple Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Snapple Mango

$2.25

Cookies

Two homemade cookies per order
Choc. Chip Cookies

Choc. Chip Cookies

$3.50

2 Large homemade cookies per order.

Reeses Cookies

$4.00

2 large homemade cookies per order

Oatmeal Coconut

$4.00

2 large homemade cookies per order

Muffins

Choc. Chip Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Corn Muffin

$2.00

Blueberry Muffin

$2.00

Brownies

Brownies

$2.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

breakfast, lunch & subs

Website

Location

4344 Route 9 South, Howell, NJ 07731

Directions

Gallery
SORRENTINO'S II image
SORRENTINO'S II image
SORRENTINO'S II image

Similar restaurants in your area

THE SOUTHSIDE SMOKEHOUSE
orange starNo Reviews
315 Ceader Bridge Ave Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
Glatt Gourmet - 1094 River Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1094 River Ave Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext
Rosa's Kitchen - 5015 NJ-34, Wall Township, NJ 07727
orange starNo Reviews
5015 Hwy. 33 Wall, NJ 07727
View restaurantnext
Beacon 70
orange starNo Reviews
799 NJ-70 Brick Township, NJ 08723
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Hot Dogs and Cafe
orange star4.5 • 111
143 Drum Point Road Brick, NJ 08723
View restaurantnext
Fresh Kitchen
orange star5.0 • 38
2621 Bridge Ave Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Howell
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Brick
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Neptune
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Sea Girt
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Freehold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Manasquan
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Spring Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston