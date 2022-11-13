Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sorrenti's Cherry Valley Vineyard

68 Reviews

$$

130 Lower Cherry Valley Rd

Saylorsburg, PA 18353

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Margherita
Michaelangelo

White Wine

Proprietor's White BTL

$16.99

Dry

Cayuga BTL

$16.99

Dry

Chardonnay BTL

$16.99

Dry

Seyval Blanc BTL

$16.99

Dry

Vidal Blanc

$17.99

Pinot Grigio BTL

$17.99

Semi-Dry

Riesling BTL

$17.99

Vignoles BTL

$16.99

Golden Girl BTL

$11.99

Sweet

Red Wine

DeChaunac BTL

$21.99

Chambourcin BTL

$20.99

Marachel Foch BTL

$21.99

Proprietors Red

$20.99

Leon Millot BTL

$21.99Out of stock

Blackberry Noir BTL

$21.99

Semi-Sweet

Kittatinny Red BTL

$13.99Out of stock

Semi-Sweet

Dads Dream BTL

$11.99

Sweet

Baco Noir BTL

$18.99Out of stock

Semi-Dry

Cabernet BTL

$22.99Out of stock

Dry

Merlot

$24.99

Blush Wine

Bella Maria BTL

$11.99

Semi-Sweet

Raspberry Blush BTL

$18.99

Semi-Sweet

Cranberry Blush BTL

$16.99

Semi-Sweet

Arancia Rossa (Blood Orange) BTL

$18.99

Semi-Sweet

Peach Bianco BTL

$18.99Out of stock

Strawberry Bianco BTL

$18.99

Watermelon Rose BTL

$16.99

Sweet

Sorella Rosé BTL

$16.99

Fruit Wine

Apple BTL

$14.99

Sweet

Grapple BTL

$16.99

Holiday Spice BTL

$15.99

Sweet

Sparkling Wine

Salute BTL

$18.99

Semi-Dry

Blush Spumante

$19.99

Nick's Hard Apple Cider BTL

$18.99

Salads

Insalata Caprese

$12.00

Layers of Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes and Basil, topped with House-made Pesto and Balsamic Glaze

Garden Salad

$7.50

Mixed greens and fresh vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, olives, cucumbers

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Romaine with Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar dressing

Vineyard Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Arugula, Brie, Grapes

Grilled Chicken Bacon Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Strips on top our Garden Salad with cheddar cheese and bacon

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Bufflo Chicken Strips on top our Garden Salad with cheddar cheese

Sides

Meatballs (4)

$11.00

Hot Starters

Brick Oven Breadsticks

$10.00

Hand-rolled to Order, served with Marinara

Specialty Cheese Sticks

$14.00

Hawaiian, Bacon, or Roasted Veggie

Wings Brick Oven

$16.00

Choice of Hot, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan , Mango Habanero , Boom Boom Sauce one dozen

Garlic Knots

$12.00Out of stock

A delicious classic! One dozen knots hot and yummy, served with a side of marinara!

Brick Oven Pizza

Michaelangelo

$18.00

Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, topped with Pesto and Balsamic Glaze

Donatello

$18.50

Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze

Margherita

$15.00

Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella

White

$16.50

Ricotta and Shredded Mozzarella

Dom Special

$17.50

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage, Onions

Hawaiian

$17.50

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pineapple, and Ham

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Barbecue Sauce, Shredded Mozzerella

Vineyard Pizza

$19.50

Ricotta, Pancetta (Italian Bacon), Grapes, Brie, Arugula

Torino

$19.50

Garlic Sauce, Sausage, Pancetta, Spinach, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella

Veggie Lover’s

$17.50

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes

Prosciutto

$18.50

Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Proscuitto, Arugula

Meat Lover’s

$18.50

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni, Bell Peppers

Calabria

$19.50

Marinara, Breaded Eggplant, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella

Angry Boss

$20.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Breaded Chicken, Onions, Jalapeño, Cheddar, Bacon

Chef’s Special Chicken

$20.00

Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Parmesan, Arugula

Genovese

$17.50

Ricotta, Shredded Mozzarella, Garlic, Pesto, Fresh Tomatoes

Supreme

$20.00

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes

La Cosa Nostra

$18.50

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Sliced Meatballs, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Parmesan

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing

Hot Honey And Salami Pizza

$19.50

Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Salami, Spicy Honey, Arugula

Brick Oven Wraps

Caprese Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil. Hand Rolled from our Pizza Dough and Served with a Side of Chips

Italian Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Genoa Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato. Hand Rolled from our Pizza Dough and Served with a Side of Chips

Meatball Parmesan Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella. Hand Rolled from our Pizza Dough and Served with a Side of Chips

Veggie Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Lettuce, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Peppers, Olives. Hand Rolled from our Pizza Dough and Served with a Side of Chips

Chicken Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Strips, Provolone, Parmesan, Lettuce, Tomato

Chicken Parmesan Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Marinara, Mozzarella. Hand Rolled from our Pizza Dough and Served with a Side of Chips.

Eggplant Parm Wrap

$14.00

Portobello Mushroom Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Pasta

Oven Baked Ziti

$17.00Out of stock

Pasta with Marinara, Mozzarella, and Ricotta. Add your choice of protein! Served with breadsticks and a side Garden Salad.

Eggplant Neopolitan

$19.00Out of stock

Layers of Eggplant, RIccota, and Marinara over Campanella Pasta. Served with breadsticks and a side Garden Salad.

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00Out of stock

Breaded Chicken Cutlets, Marinara, Mozzarella over Campanella Pasta. Served with Breadsticks and a side Garden Salad.

Italian Meatballs Parmesan Over Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

Italian Meatballs with Marinara over Campanella Pasta. Served with Breadsticks and a side Garden Salad.

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.50

Plain Cannoli

$5.50

Chocolate Cannoli

$7.50

Plain Cheesecake

$7.50

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Choc Cake

$7.50

ENTREES

Chicken Parmesan

$65.00

Chicken Francese

$65.00

Chicken Marsala

$65.00

Chicken Scampi

$65.00

Chicken Florentina

$65.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$55.00

Eggplant Napolitano

$65.00

Sausage, Peppers, Onion

$65.00

Meatballs

$55.00

Meatball Parmesan

$60.00

Baked Ziti

$60.00

Stuffed Shells

$60.00

Ziti Garlic Broccoli

$60.00

Ravioli Marinara

$60.00

Ravioli Toscani

$65.00

Pasta Primavera

$65.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$65.00

Lucia's Sauce

$60.00

SIDES

Broccoli Garlic

$50.00

String Beans

$50.00

Roast Ital Veggies

$55.00

Roast Potatoes

$55.00

Garlic Knots

$40.00

Wings

$65.00

SALADS

Green

$45.00

Caesar

$50.00

Antipasto

$50.00

Chef

$50.00

Vineyard

$50.00

Caprese

$50.00

Portobello Caprese

$55.00

BAGUETTE

3 Baguette

$15.00

6 Baguette

$25.00

TICKETS

Ravioli Flight

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy award winning wines, spirits & delectable brick oven pizza from our family owned establishment. The Sorrenti Family and their team have been serving the Poconos for over 40 years, and look forward to bringing you "wines from the heart."

Website

Location

130 Lower Cherry Valley Rd, Saylorsburg, PA 18353

Directions

Gallery
Sorrenti Family Estate Winery, Distillery & Pizzeria image
Sorrenti Family Estate Winery, Distillery & Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Detzi's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
570 N Lehigh Ave Wind Gap, PA 18091
View restaurantnext
American Lobster - 1420 Jacobsburg Road Wind Gap PA 18091
orange star3.5 • 11
1420 Jacobsburg Rd Wind Gap, PA 18091
View restaurantnext
5 Points Grill & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Mount Bethel Highway Mount Bethel, PA 18343
View restaurantnext
Point Phillips Hotel
orange star4.7 • 1,332
943 Point Phillips Rd Bath, PA 18014
View restaurantnext
The GOAT Pub & Pie - 700 Main St
orange star4.8 • 156
700 Main St stockertown, PA 18083
View restaurantnext
La Tolteca Stroudsburg - 400 Commerce Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
400 Commerce Blvd Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saylorsburg

Saylorsburg Pizza
orange star4.6 • 182
821 route 115 Saylorsburg, PA 18353
View restaurantnext
Sunset Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 120
444 Rt 115 Saylorsburg, PA 18353
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saylorsburg
Tannersville
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Stroudsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Lehighton
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Jim Thorpe
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston