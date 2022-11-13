Sorrenti's Cherry Valley Vineyard
68 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Enjoy award winning wines, spirits & delectable brick oven pizza from our family owned establishment. The Sorrenti Family and their team have been serving the Poconos for over 40 years, and look forward to bringing you "wines from the heart."
Location
130 Lower Cherry Valley Rd, Saylorsburg, PA 18353
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
American Lobster - 1420 Jacobsburg Road Wind Gap PA 18091
3.5 • 11
1420 Jacobsburg Rd Wind Gap, PA 18091
View restaurant
More near Saylorsburg