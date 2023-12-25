Sorrento 415 Westheimer Rd ST 106
415 Westheimer Rd ST 106
Houston, TX 77006
BAR
Wine By Glass
- Sorrento$12.00
- Prosecco Maschio 10$10.00
- Chard, Tormaresca 9$9.00
- Chardv, Stag’s Leap 18$18.00
- Pinot Grigio, Fini 12$12.00
- Ries, Dr. Loosen 12$12.00
- Sauv Blanc, Oyster Bay 10$10.00
- Vermentino, La Pettegola by Banfi 13$13.00
- Ruffino Mosc D'Asti 12$12.00
- Chard, Robert Mond 16$16.00
- franciacorta brut$17.00
- Franciacorta Rose$19.00
- Benedetti Amarone$25.00
- Innocenti Brunello$25.00
- Cart & Brn Cab Sauv$12.00
- Quilt Cab Sauv$20.00
- Rocca Chianti$15.00
- Tinto Negro Malbec$10.00
- Edna Valley Merlot$10.00
- Belle Glos Pinot Noir$20.00
- Elouan Pinot Noir$12.00
- Banfi$12.00
- Terra D'Ora Zin$12.00
- Robert Mond Cab$18.00
- Cristal$465.00
- Dom Per$425.00
- Imperial$150.00
- Maschio Prosecco$55.00
- Rose Imperial$150.00
- Taittinger$140.00
- Veuve Clicquot$150.00
- Franciacorta Rose$75.00
- Franciacorta Brut$65.00
Wine By Bottle
- Cristal, Louis Roederer$465.00
- Dom Perignon, Moet & Chandon$425.00
- Imperial, Moet & Chandon$150.00
- Prosecco, Maschio$55.00
- Rose Imperial, Moet & Chandon$150.00
- Taittinger Brut$140.00
- Veuve Clicquot, Ponsardin$150.00
- franciacorta brut$65.00
- franciacorta rose$75.00
- BTL Cakebread Chard$95.00
- BTL Chassagne Montrachet, Louis Latour Chard$195.00
- BTL Corton Charlemagne, Louis Latour Chard$285.00
- BTL Far Niente Chard$140.00
- BTL Ferrari Carano Chard$75.00
- BTL Jordan Chard$89.00
- BTL Merryvale, Starmont Chard$60.00
- BTL Puligny Montrachet, Louis Latour Chard$210.00
- BTL Rombauer Chard$90.00
- BTL Sonoma CutrerChard$60.00
- BTL Stag’s Leap Winery Chard$75.00
- BTL Robert Mondavi Chard$65.00
- kistler$120.00
- BTL Livio Felluga Pinot Gri$75.00
- BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Gri$65.00
- BTL Tommasi Pinot Gri$55.00
- BTL Cakebread Sauv Bl$65.00
- BTL Emmolo by Caymus Sauv Bl$48.00
- BTL Frog's Leap Sauv Bl$55.00
- BTL Kim Crawford Sauv Bl$65.00
- BTL Twomey Sauv Bl$75.00
- BTL Antinori Cervaro Della Sala Blend$115.00
- BTL Conundrem by Caymus Blend$70.00
- BTL Gavi de Gavi, La Scolca Black Label Cortese$150.00
- BTL Antinori Vermentino$59.00
- BTL Alexander Valley Cab$55.00
- BTL Altamura Cab$225.00
- BTL Cakebread Cab$175.00
- BTL Caymus Cab$170.00
- BTL Caymus Special Select Cab$390.00
- BTL Chimney Rock, Stags Leap Cab$185.00
- BTL Darioush, Napa Valley Cab$260.00
- BTL Don Melchor Cab$250.00
- BTL Duckhorn Cab$150.00
- BTL Jordan Cab$130.00
- BTL Markham Cab$89.00
- BTL Merryvale, Starmont Cab$75.00
- BTL Mount Veeder Cab$95.00
- BTL Plumpjack Cab$295.00
- BTL Quilt by Caymus Cab$89.00
- BTL Reynolds Family Winery Cab$130.00
- BTL Robert Mondavi, Napa Cab$69.00
- BTL Silver Oak, Alexander Valley Cab$170.00
- BTL Silver Oak, Napa Cab$290.00
- BTL St. Francis Cab$65.00
- BTL Stag's Leap Winery Cab$110.00
- BTL Terrazas Reserve Cab$65.00
- BTL Duckhorn Merlot$120.00
- BTL Emmolo by Caymus Merlot$65.00
- BTL Flora Springs Merlot$75.00
- BTL Plumpjack Merlot$150.00
- BTL Swanson Merlot$80.00
- BTL Murphy Goode "Liar Dice, Zinfandel$65.00
- BTL Ridge, Zinfandel$80.00
- BTL Dona Paula Bodega, Malbec$90.00
- BTL Stag’s Leap, Petite Sirah$85.00
- BTL Plumpjack, Petite Sirah$130.00
- BTL “J” Winery Pinot Noir$85.00
- BTL En Route by Far Niente Pinot Noir$120.00
- BTL Etude Pinot Noir$95.00
- BTL Flowers Vineyard Pinot Noir$140.00
- BTL Hartford Court Lands Edge Pinot Noir$100.00
- BTL Ponzi Reserve Pinot Noir$140.00
- BTL Schug Pinot Noir$80.00
- BTL Twomey by Silver Oak Pinot Noir$110.00
- BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir$120.00
- elouane pinot noir$49.00
- BTL Cain “Concept”$175.00
- BTL Duckhorn “Paraduxx”$120.00
- BTL Estancia$75.00
- BTL Flora Springs “Trilogy”$145.00
- BTL Tapestry BV Reserve$110.00
- BTL Opus One$575.00
- BTL Quintessa$375.00
- BTL Reynolds$120.00
- BTL Robert Craig “Affinity”$150.00
- BTL Rodney Strong, Symmetry$120.00
- BTL The Prisoner$89.00
- BTL Amarone, Bertani$250.00
- BTL Amarone, Tinazzi$120.00
- BTL Amarone, Bolla$130.00
- BTL Amarone, Dal Forno Romano$600.00
- BTL Amarone, Tommasi$180.00
- BTL Ripasso, Bolla$70.00
- BTL Ripasso, Tommasi$70.00
- BTL Amarone, Benedetti$120.00
- BTL Barbaresco, Gaja$495.00
- BTL Barbaresco, Molinaia, Bonfante & Chiarle$120.00
- BTL Barbera D' Asti, Le Orme, Michele Chiarlo$65.00
- BTL Barolo, fontanafredda Serralunga D Alba$120.00
- BTLBarolo, Bisu, Bonfante & Chiarie$120.00
- BTL Barolo, Tortoniano, Michele Chiarlo$160.00
- BTL Dolcetto Prunotto$65.00
- BTL Antinori, Tenuta Guado Al Tass Il Bruciato$80.00
- BTL Ca' Marcanda Promis, Gaja$130.00
- BTL Guado Al Tasso, Antinori$280.00
- BTL Le Volte, Tuscan$69.00
- BTL Ornellaia$475.00
- BTL Petrolo, Galatrona (100% Merlot)$240.00
- BTL Sassicaia$460.00
- BTL Solaia, Antinori$520.00
- BTL Tignanello, Antinori$270.00
- BTL Trentangeli, Tormaresca$65.00
- BTL Messeto, Ornellaia$1,300.00
- BTL Guidalberto, Tenuta San Guido, Bolgheri$120.00
- BTL Brunello Di Montalcino, Innocenti$120.00
- BTL Brunello, Antinori, Pian Delle Vigne$150.00
- BTL Brunello, Banfi$175.00
- BTL Brunello, Caparzo “La Casa”$210.00
- BTL Brunello, Col D’Orcia$120.00
- BTL Chianti, Antinori Marchese Rese$95.00
- BTL Chianti, Nippozano Frescobaldi$65.00
- BTL Chianti, Rocca Delle Macie$75.00
- BTL Chianti, Ruffino “Gold Label” Reserve$95.00
- BTL Rosso Di Montalcino, Caparzo$65.00
- BTL Chateau Lafite Rothschild$1,200.00
- BTL Chateau Lafite Rothschild$900.00
- BTL Chateau Latour$1,600.00
- BTL Chateau Mouton Rothschild$1,100.00
- BTL Chateau Mouton Rothschild$1,200.00
- BTL Darioush Cabernet, 2012 - 6L$3,900.00
- BTL Darioush Cabernet, 2012 - 9L$5,900.00
1/2 Bottles
- 1/2 BTL Cabernet, Plumpjack$180.00
- 1/2 BTL Barolo, Mossolino, Serallunga D’Alba$75.00
- 1/2 BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Duckhorn$75.00
- 1/2 BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Frank Vineyards Napa$49.00
- 1/2 BTL Chianti Riserva, Rocca delle Macie$30.00
- 1/2 BTL Meritage, Paraduxx$60.00
- 1/2 BTL Pinot Noir, Sonoma-Cutrer$40.00
- 1/2 BTL Pinot Noir, Schug$40.00
- 1/2 BTL Champagne, Taittinger Brut$75.00
- 1/2 BTL Chardonnay, Cakebread$49.00
- 1/2 BTL Chardonnay, Rombauer$45.00
- 1/2 BTL Chardonnay, Sonoma Cutrer$29.00
- 1/2 BTL Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita$34.00
- 1/2 BTL Pouilly Fuisse, Louis Jadot$39.00
- 1/2 BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford$35.00
Single Malts
- Macallan 18$35.00
- Macallan 12$25.00
- Oban 14$25.00
- Glenlivet 12$16.00
- Glenlivet Na Durra 16$16.00
- Balvenie Single 15$25.00
- Balvenie Caribbean 14$25.00
- Balvenie Double 12$20.00
- Glenmorangie Rare 18$21.00
- Glenmorangie La Santa 12$16.00
- Glenmorangie 10$14.00
- Laphroaig 10$16.00
- Glenfiddich 18$24.00
- Glenfiddich Solera 15$15.00
- Glenfiddich 12$14.00
- Glenrothes Select$14.00
- Dalwhinnie 15$15.00
- Springbank 15$16.00
Scotch, Whisk, Bourb
- Chivas 25$40.00
- Chivas 18$20.00
- Chivas 12$14.00
- Bucahanan 12$12.00
- JW Blue$59.00
- Crown Reserve$15.00
- Crown Cask 16$18.00
- Crown XO$22.00
- Woodford Reserve$16.00
- Knob Creek$14.00
- Gentleman Jack$12.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel$18.00
- Buffalo Trace$14.00
- Makers 46$14.00
- Bulleit$12.00
- Bulleit Rye$14.00
- Basil Hayden$15.00
- Monkey Shoulder$15.00
- crown royal$14.00
- jack daniels$14.00
- J Walker Black$16.00
- dewars$16.00
Cognac/Armagnac
Vodka
Tequila
Mixed Drinks
martini
- greygoose martini$16.00
- stoli martini$15.00
- absolute martini$15.00
- well martini vodka$14.00
- belvedere martini$17.00
- chopin martini$17.00
- tanquerey martini$16.00
- hendrix martini$16.00
- bombay saphire$16.00
- well gin martini$14.00
- titos martini$16.00
- espresso martini$17.00
- chocco martini$17.00
- cosmo$16.00
- lemon drop$16.00
Dessert wine bottle
Dessert wine Glass
Ports
Cordials
DAILY DINNER SPECIALS
Dinner Specials
DINNER
Antipasti
Insalate
Primi Piatti
Second Piatti
Wine Pairing
SET MENU
CHRISTMAS EVE MENU
Antipasti
Secondi Piatti
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
415 Westheimer Rd ST 106, Houston, TX 77006
