Sorrento House
310 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The talented chefs at Sorrento House use only the freshest ingredients to prepare their delicious Italian-American fusion dishes and pizzas. A laid-back and charming restaurant, this is the perfect spot to share a drink and a slice with friends or enjoy a big family feast. Check out standout starters like breaded eggplant with marinara sauce, pretzel-breaded chicken twisters, and a made-from-scratch meatball. Popular entrees include house-made lasagna, baked meatball sandwich, and the baked penne with house-made meat sauce. For amazing pizza, try a specialty pizza like the house works or get creative and build your own with a long list of fresh and tasty toppings. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free diners also have great options here like the tasty impostor meatball, gluten-free pasta, and meat-free sandwiches, pastas, and pizzas. Great service, excellent food, and a community atmosphere all await you at Sorrento House.
200 W Summit Ave, Suite 180, Wales, WI 53183