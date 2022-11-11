Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sorrento House

310 Reviews

$$

200 W Summit Ave

Suite 180

Wales, WI 53183

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Bread
Build your own Pasta
Large Traditional Thin

Bread/Starters

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Our buttery & lightly seasoned bread

Cheese Bread

$3.50

Our buttery & lightly seasoned bread with mozzarella cheese

Breadsticks

$5.95

Brushed with house italian seasonings, served with marinara.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

(6) Wonton wrapped cheese sticks served with marinara.

Breaded Eggplant

$9.95

Lightly breaded in house served with marinara sauce.

Stuffed Beets

$9.95

Warmed goat cheese, honey, lemon zest, arugula & balsamic drizzle.

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$11.95

3 meatball sliders topped with marinara & mozzarella.

Meatball

Meatball

$2.50

Prepared in-house daily

Boneless Wings

$12.95

Boneless chicken wings.

Bruschetta

$10.95

Fresh basil, diced tomato & red onion with balsamic glaze drizzle served with crostinis.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.95

Artichoke hearts, parmesan, spinach & pepperoncini served with crostinis

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.95

Mac & cheese wedges golden fried served with marinara sauce.

Side Of Fries

$3.95

Salads & Soups

Small House Italian Salad

$7.95

Genoa salami, cherry tomato, red onion, black olive, cucumber, cubes of mozzarella cheese & house-made croutons tossed in our house Italian dressing.

Large House Italian Salad

$10.95

Genoa salami, cherry tomato, red onion, black olive, cucumber, cubes of mozzarella cheese & house-made croutons tossed in our house Italian dressing.

Starter Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar

$5.95

Caprese

$10.95

Thick cut tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil With balsamic drizzle on a bed of arugula

Caesar

$10.95

Romaine, shaved parmesan & house-made croutons tossed in caesar dressing.

Cup of Soup

$3.95

Bowl of Soup

$4.95

Sandwiches & Burgers

Hot Chicken

$13.95

Fried buttermilk chicken breast, caper aioli, shredded lettuce, pickles, brushed with hot oil

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Mozzarella, cheddar & provolone, tomato, bacon & avocado on our house bread.

Meatball Sandwich

$13.95

Meatballs & meat sauce baked with provolone cheese.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.95

Breaded chicken baked with fresh mozzarella, provolone & marinara.

Caprese Burger

$13.95

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.95

8oz Flame Grilled Patty, crispy cherrywood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ served on a brioche bun

Build A Burger

$13.95

Entrees

Lasagna

$14.95

A blend of ricotta & mozzarella cheese, ground beef, house-made red sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$14.95

Breaded chicken breast baked with marinara & fresh mozzarella, served with spaghetti.

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.95

Breaded eggplant bake, layers of marinara & mozzarella.

Chicken Marsala

$16.95

Pan-fried chicken breast & fresh mushrooms in a rich Marsala wine sauce, served with angel hair.

Manicotti

$13.95

House ricotta blend, baked with mozzarella & marinara.

Pan-Seared Salmon

$16.95

6 oz seared salmon served over risotto, topped with bruschetta & balsamic glaze.

The Veggie

$13.95

Roasted red pepper, tomato, zucchini, mushrooms, asparagus, marinara sauce, parmesan cheese on a bed of gluten free pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

Baked Meatballs

$14.95

Four meatballs baked in house-made meat sauce & covered with mozzarella.

Mac & Cheese

$12.95

Four cheese blend with a crispy cracker topping.

Baked Penne

$12.95

Penne noodles baked with mozzarella cheese & house-made meat sauce.

Pizza

Small Traditional Thin

$12.50

Large Traditional Thin

$14.50

Hand Tossed

$15.00

Cauliflower

$15.95
Small House Works

Small House Works

$22.00

Sausage + pepperoni + mushroom +onion + green pepper + black olive + tomato

Large House Works

Large House Works

$25.00

Sausage + pepperoni + mushroom +onion + green pepper + black olive + tomato

Small Margherita

$20.00

Marinara sauce base + basil + fresh mozzarella + balsamic drizzle on top

Large Margherita

$24.00

Marinara sauce base + basil + fresh mozzarella + balsamic drizzle on top

Small Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Alfredo sauce base + chicken + green pepper + red onion + pepperoncini

Large Chicken Alfredo

$26.00

Alfredo sauce base + chicken + green pepper + red onion + pepperoncini

Small BBQ Chicken

$20.00

BBQ sauce base + chicken + green peppers + red onion

Large BBQ Chicken

$24.00

BBQ sauce base + chicken + green peppers + red onion

Small Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Buffalo sauce base + chicken served with ranch

Large Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

Buffalo sauce base + chicken served with ranch

Small Veggie

$18.00

Mushroom + onion + green pepper + tomato + black olive

Large Veggie

$22.00

Mushroom + onion + green pepper + tomato + black olive

Small Hawaiian

$15.00

Canadian bacon + pineapple

Large Hawaiian

$19.00

Canadian bacon + pineapple

Pinsa Flatbreads

Red Pear & Feta Flatbread

$13.95

Rosemary oil base, red pear, feta crumbles, honey, basil.

Chipotle Avocado

$13.95

Chipotle aioli, avocado, grilled chicken, goat & mozzarella cheese.

Wild Mushroom

$13.95

Earthy notes of roasted mushrooms & garlic, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, truffle oil, rosemary.

Pasta

Build your own Pasta

$11.95

Thursday Pasta

$12.95

Desserts

Brown Butter Cake

Brown Butter Cake

$7.00

Rich, gooey buttery cake baked to a golden brown. Made with real brown butter. Topped with salted caramel gelato.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

Gelato Salted Caramel

$4.00

Gelato Vanilla

$4.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

S'mores Lava Cake

$7.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.95

Kids Build Your Own Pasta

$6.95

Kids Buttered Noodles

$5.95

Kids Chicken Nuggets (Boneless Wings)

$6.95

Sides/Side Sauces

Side Alfredo

$1.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Side Meat Sauce

$1.00

Half Pint Marinara

$4.00

Half Pint Meat Sauce

$4.00

Half Pint Alfredo

$5.00

Half Pint Rose

$5.00

Pint Marinara

$7.00

Pint Meat Sauce

$7.00

Pint Alfredo

$8.00

Pint Rose

$8.00

Quart Marinara

$10.00

Quart Meat Sauce

$10.00

Quart Alfredo

$12.00

Quart Rose

$12.00

Fish Fry

Friday Fish Fry

Friday Fish Fry

Baked Fish

Baked Fish

Beer Battered Fish Fry

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The talented chefs at Sorrento House use only the freshest ingredients to prepare their delicious Italian-American fusion dishes and pizzas. A laid-back and charming restaurant, this is the perfect spot to share a drink and a slice with friends or enjoy a big family feast. Check out standout starters like breaded eggplant with marinara sauce, pretzel-breaded chicken twisters, and a made-from-scratch meatball. Popular entrees include house-made lasagna, baked meatball sandwich, and the baked penne with house-made meat sauce. For amazing pizza, try a specialty pizza like the house works or get creative and build your own with a long list of fresh and tasty toppings. Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free diners also have great options here like the tasty impostor meatball, gluten-free pasta, and meat-free sandwiches, pastas, and pizzas. Great service, excellent food, and a community atmosphere all await you at Sorrento House.

Website

Location

200 W Summit Ave, Suite 180, Wales, WI 53183

Directions

Gallery
Sorrento House image
Sorrento House image
Sorrento House image
Sorrento House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Guy - Wales
orange star4.8 • 73
323 N WALES RD Wales, WI 53183
View restaurantnext
Belfre Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 1,111
606 N Genesee St Delafield, WI 53018
View restaurantnext
Panga Bar and Grill - 34422 Delafield Road
orange starNo Reviews
34422 Delafield Road Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View restaurantnext
Inclusion Coffee Company - 3152 Village Square Drive
orange starNo Reviews
3152 Village Square Drive Hartland, WI 53029
View restaurantnext
Palmer's Steakhouse - 122 E Capitol Dr
orange starNo Reviews
122 E Capitol Dr Hartland, WI 53029
View restaurantnext
Creole Cafe & Catering
orange star4.9 • 131
365 Cottonwood Ave Hartland, WI 53029
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wales

Pizza Guy - Wales
orange star4.8 • 73
323 N WALES RD Wales, WI 53183
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wales
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Oconomowoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston