Sorrento Sweets - HYDE PARK NEW
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Sorrento Sweets offer a wide range of authentic cookies and pastries. Paired with amazing coffee, breakfast, and lunch options. Known for our homemade cannolis with so much more to offer.
Location
716 S. Village Circle, Tampa, FL 33606
Gallery