Sorrento's Italian Bistro 140 Azalea Circle Southeast
No reviews yet
140 Azalea Circle Southeast
Banner Elk, NC 28604
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Artichoke Francese$22.00
Roman-style long-stem artichoke heart, egg battered and sautéed in white wine, lemon, and butter
- Bowl of Soup$10.00
- Bruschette$14.00
Tomatoes, basil, onion, fresh mozzarella, balsamic, olive oil with crostini
- Bruschette Gluten Free$18.00
- Burrata$20.00
Burrata mozzarella cheese, tomato, basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction
- Clams Oreganato$24.00
Fresh clams baked with breadcrumbs, garlic, and parmesan
- Cup of Soup$5.00
- Fried Calamari$22.00
Fresh squid lightly breaded and served with light marinara sauce
- Jumbo Meatball$24.00
All beef, family recipe, red sauce, ricotta
- Mozzarella Marinara$14.00
Sliced mozzarella lightly breaded and served under marinara
- Mozzarella Marinara 2X$20.00
Sliced mozzarella lightly breaded and served under marinara
- Mr. A's Clams$24.00
Whole clams sautéed with garlic, white wine, and parsley
- Crab Cake Appetizer$24.00
Served with our secret lobster cream sauce
- Mussels Marinara$24.00
PEI mussels served under light marinara sauce
- Sorrento Mushrooms$18.00
Mushrooms stuffed with garlic, parmesan, breadcrumbs, and a touch of tomato
- Spinach Dip$18.00
Blend of spinach, cheese, and artichoke served with crostini
- Spinach Dip Gluten Free$22.00
Salads
- House Salad$14.00
Romaine and baby greens tossed with pepperoncini peppers, tomato, and Parmigiano-Reggiano with Italian dressing
- Caesar$16.00
Romaine, anchovies, croutons, and Parmigiano-Reggiano
- Mediterranean$16.00
Baby greens with our creamy bleu cheese dressing tossed with olives, tomato, onion, roasted red pepper, and pepperoncini
- Antipasto$22.00
Antipasto selected daily meats, cheese, and vegetables
- Panzanella$22.00
White beans, tomato, crispy focaccia, basil, cucumber, onion, red wine vinaigrette
- Greek Salad$16.00
Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, calamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese
- Cracklin Calamari$22.00
- Savanah Salad$22.00
- Salad Protein Add ON
12'' Pizza
- 12" Cheese Pie$18.00
Homemade dough with sauce and our special mozzarella blend
- 12" Veggie Pie$24.00
Mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes
- 12" Sorrento Special$24.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sausage and pepperoni
- 12" Meat Pie$24.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs
- 12" Spinach Pie$24.00
Spinach blended with three cheeses
- 12" White Pie$24.00
Specialty mixture of cheeses including: ricotta, mozzarella, and Romano
- 12" Any 3 Toppings Pizza$24.00
- 12'' Personal Pizza$20.00
16'' Pizzas
- 16'' Cheese Pie$18.00
Homemade dough with sauce and our special mozzarella blend
- 16'' Veggie Pie$24.00
Mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes
- 16'' Sorrento Special$24.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sausage and pepperoni
- 16'' Meat Pie$24.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs
- 16'' Spinach Pie$24.00
Spinach blended with three cheeses
- 16'' White Pie$24.00
Specialty mixture of cheeses including: ricotta, mozzarella, and Romano
- 16'' Any 3 Toppings Pizza$24.00
Pasta
- Rigatoni Marinara$21.00
Tossed in our specialty light marinara with a scoop of ricotta cheese
- Fettuccine Alfredo$26.00
Fettuccine tossed with cream, butter parmesan cheese
- Baked Manicotti$17.00
Ricotta cheese blend rolled in homemade pasta served with light marinara sauce This can't be made without gluten
- Vodka Pasta$28.00
Pink cream sauce, with a touch of tomato, vodka, and spice tossed with rigatoni
- Lasagna$28.00
Layers of beef, Italian sausage, three cheese blends, and marinara sauce This can't be made without gluten
- Broccoli and Cavatelli$26.00
Broccoli, olive oil, garlic, butter, and Romano, tossed with cavatelli
- Spicy Rigatoni$34.00
Tomato, dried peppers, cream, parmesan reggiano
- Tortellini Sorrento$30.00
Specialty cheese pasta with prosciutto, fresh basil, and light tomato and cream sauce This can't be made without gluten
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$23.00
Spaghettini tossed with meatballs and marinara
- Rigatoni Bolognese$30.00
Rigatoni bolognese ground beef, Italian sausage with pink cream sauce, Romano cheese, and specialty spices
Veal
- Veal Francese$38.00
Thinly pounded veal, light egg batter, pan sauteed, beurre blanc, fried capers
- Veal Picatta$38.00
Sautéed in white wine, butter, and lemon with sautéed veggies and potato
- Veal Marsala$38.00
Thinly pounded, sauteed wild mushrooms deglazed with cognac, and Marsala sauce
- Veal Parmigiana$38.00
Lightly breaded veal under marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese with a side of rigatoni
Chicken
- Chicken Franchese$32.00
Thinly pounded chicken breast, light egg batter, pan sauteed, beurre blanc, fried capers
- Chicken Scaparelli$32.00
Chicken breast sautéed with sausage, peppers, and onions over rigatoni
- Chicken Marsala$32.00
Thinly pounded, sauteed wild mushrooms deglazed with cognac, and Marsala sauce
- Chicken Piccata$32.00
Chicken breast sautéed in white wine, lemon, and butter with sautéed veggies and potato
- Chicken Parmesan$32.00
Breaded chicken breast baked with parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara on house-made bread served with shoestring fries
Seafood
- Shrimp Parmigiana$36.00
Lightly breaded and served under marinara, mozzarella and parmesan with a side of rigatoni marinara
- Shrimp Fra' Diablo$36.00
Sautéed in spicy marinara over a bed of linguini
- Sonny Boy's Shrimp$42.00
Jumbo shrimp, sherry and garlic cream, linguini
- Crab Cake Entree$46.00
Served with secret lobster cream sauce with sautéed veggies and potato This can't be made without gluten
- Shrimp Francese$36.00
Egg battered then sautéed in white wine, lemon, and butter with sautéed veggies and potato
- Mussels Over Pasta$36.00
PEI mussels tossed with garlic, olive oil, and marinara over linguini
- Clams Over Pasta$36.00
Sautéed fresh clams served with a red or white sauce over linguini
- Frutti De Mare$46.00
Fresh clams, mussels, shrimp, and calamari tossed with marinara over linguini
Eggplant
- Eggplant Parmigiana$28.00
Lightly breaded eggplant under marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese with a side of rigatoni marinara This can't be made without gluten
- Sorrento Eggplant$30.00
Eggplant rolled and stuffed with three cheeses and prosciutto topped with marinara with side of rigatoni marinara This can't be made without gluten
Kids Menu
Add ons
- Side Broccoli$4.00
- Side Mushrooms$4.00
- Side Potato$4.00
- Side Spinach$7.00
- Side Veg$4.00
- 2 oz Alfredo$2.00
- 8oz Alfredo$6.00
- 16 oz Alfredo$12.00
- 2 oz Lobster$2.00
- 4 oz Lobster$4.00
- 2 oz Marinara
- 8 oz Marinara$5.00
- 16 oz Marnara$10.00
- 8 oz Vodka Sauce$7.00
- 16 Oz Vodka Sauce$14.00
- 4 oz Piccatta$4.00
- 4 oz Marsala$4.00
- 4 oz Bolognese$6.00
- Cavatelli$6.00
- Fettuccini$3.00
- Gluten Free Pasta$6.00
- Rigatoni$3.00
- Spaghetti$3.00
- Tortellini$6.00
- 1/2 Dozen Rolls$1.50
- Dozen Rolls$3.00
Specials
Desserts
Primo
- Jumbo Meatball$24.00
All beef, family recipe, red sauce, ricotta
- Ahi Tuna$32.00Out of stock
Crispy capers, lemon zest, vignalta salt, Calabrian honey, lemon oil
- Fritto Misto$34.00
Calamari, shrimp, zucchini, lightly battered, charred lemon, red sauce, garlic tarragon aioli
- Calabrian Rock Shrimp$38.00
Housemade fettuccine, lemon, tomato, Calabrian chili
- Grouper Oreganata$50.00
Baby spinach, rock shrimp, beurre blanc
- Veal Saltimbocca$44.00
Prosciutto, sage, mozzarella, spinach
- Chop of the Day$65.00
N/A Beverages
- Sm Pellegrino$4.00
- Lg Pellegrino$7.00
- Sm Aqua panna$4.00
- Lg Aqua panna$7.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Espresso$6.00
- Double Espresso$8.00
- Cappuccino$7.00
- Latte$7.00
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Tea$4.00
- Tonic$4.00
- Club Soda$4.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Lemonaid$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Arnold Palmer
- Cranberry$4.00
- Grapefruit$4.00
- Mocktail$6.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pineapple$4.00
- Milk$4.00
Primo Menu
Primo
- Jumbo Meatball$24.00
All beef, family recipe, red sauce, ricotta
- Ahi Tuna$32.00Out of stock
Crispy capers, lemon zest, vignalta salt, Calabrian honey, lemon oil
- Fritto Misto$34.00
Calamari, shrimp, zucchini, lightly battered, charred lemon, red sauce, garlic tarragon aioli
- Calabrian Rock Shrimp$38.00
Housemade fettuccine, lemon, tomato, Calabrian chili
- Grouper Oreganata$50.00
Baby spinach, rock shrimp, beurre blanc
- Veal Saltimbocca$44.00
Prosciutto, sage, mozzarella, spinach
- Chop of the Day$65.00
Midday Menu
- House Salad$12.00
Fresh arugula, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, Meyer lemon, and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano
- Mediterranean$16.00
Baby greens with our creamy bleu cheese dressing tossed with olives, tomato, onion, roasted red pepper, and pepperoncini
- Panzanella$22.00
White beans, tomato, crispy focaccia, basil, cucumber, onion, red wine vinaigrette
- Greek Salad$16.00
Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, green pepper, calamata olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese
- Antipasto$22.00
Antipasto selected daily meats, cheese, and vegetables
- Caesar$16.00
Romaine, anchovies, croutons, and Parmigiano-Reggiano
- 12" Cheese Pie$18.00
Homemade dough with sauce and our special mozzarella blend
- 12" Meat Pie$24.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs
- 12" Veggie Pie$24.00
Mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, and tomatoes
- 12" White Pie$24.00
Specialty mixture of cheeses including: ricotta, mozzarella, and Romano
- 12" Sorrento Special$24.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, sausage and pepperoni
- 12" Any 3 Toppings Pizza$24.00
- 10 Pieces Boneless Wings$9.00
- 20 Pieces Boneless Wings$17.00
- 30 Pieces Boneless Wings$26.00
- Large Fries$5.00
- X-Large Fries$9.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family run Italian dining experience!
140 Azalea Circle Southeast, Banner Elk, NC 28604