Sor Ynez 1800 North American Street

Enchiladas Estilo Michoacan

$60.00

ONLY AVAILABLE ON SUNDAYS FOR 3PM PICK UP. ORDER CUT OFF IS SATURDAY 2PM. Serves 4-6 people Poached potatoes and queso oaxaca rolled in corn tortillas, quajillo salsa, served with sides of queso fresco, pickled vegetables, avocado, and cilantro. Complimentary chips and salsas. *Can be made vegan* Choice of hot or cold pick up. Reheating instructions: Preheat oven to 350°F Heat rice with lid on for 25 minutes Heat enchiladas with lid on for 15 minutes Ensure everything reaches an internal temperature of 165°F