Sor Ynez imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Sor Ynez 1800 North American Street

78 Reviews

$$

1800 North American Street

Unit D101

Philadelphia, PA 19122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Enchiladas Estilo Michoacan
Birria de Res
Guacamole

Dips

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

House chips, salsa roja, salsa verde

Guacamole

Guacamole

$13.00

Vegan. Avocado, serrano, cilantro, onion tomatillo and house chips

Sikil Pak

Sikil Pak

$12.00

Vegan. Mayan pumpkin seed hummus, pomegranate, crudité, and house chips

Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Poached shrimp, cucumber, red onion, lime juice, Valentina hot sauce, served with tostadas and salsa botana

Tuna Tostada

$18.00

Smoke trout spread, yellowtail tuna, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, salsa marisquera

Seafood Cocktail

$18.00

Poached shrimp, pulpo, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, cocktail sauce, served with Saladitas

Root Vegetable Ceviche

$15.00

seasonal vegetables, habanero-lime aguachile, cilantro

Small Plate

Gringa Burrito

$14.00

Choice of: Al Pastor Pork OR Cauliflower Pastor queso oaxaca, pinto beans, pineapple, avocado salsa

Mussels a la Diabla

$16.00

Bacon, mezcal, tomato, onion, served with garlic bolillo

Sope

$14.00

Masa cake, refried beans, salsa verde, onion, pineapple, cilantro

Tlacoyos

Tlacoyos

$14.00

Vegetarian, can be vegan. Griddled corn masa cakes filled with black beans, nopales, salsa verde, queso fresco

Tortilla Sopa

Tortilla Sopa

$8.00

Vegetarian, can be vegan. Red chile and charred tomato soup, queso chihuahua, tortilla strips, pasilla strips, avocado and epazote

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

crushed peanuts, sliced apples, salsa macha

Quesadilla

Queso Oaxaca Quesadilla

$8.00

Cilantro-nopales corn tortilla, queso oaxaca, salsa verde

Alt Pastor Cauliflower Quesadilla

$12.00

Cilantro-nopales corn tortilla, queso oaxaca, al pastor cauliflower, salsa verde

Al Pastor Pork Quesadilla

$13.00

Al pastor pork, pineapple, salsa verde

Mushroom Quesadilla

$13.00

cilantro-nopales corn tortilla, queso oaxaca, salsa verde

Large Plates

Birria de Res

$22.00

cascabel chile braised beef shoulder, queso oaxaca, guajillo corn tortilla, cilantro, onion, salsa verde, consomme, white rice, garbanzo

Enchiladas Estilo Michoacan

Enchiladas Estilo Michoacan

$18.00

Served with 3 handmade corn tortillas, rolled in quajillo salsa, poached potatoes, queso oaxaca, queso fresco, vegetable escabeche, avocado, arroz a la mexicana

Heritage Pork Carnitas

Heritage Pork Carnitas

$24.00

maciza de cerdo, onion escabeche, cilantro, avocado, habanero carrot salsa, tortillas, pinto beans, served with handmade corn tortillas

Shrimp Al Ajillo with Mezcal

Shrimp Al Ajillo with Mezcal

$25.00

Gulf shrimp seared "a la plancha" with garlic, lime, and mezcal. Served with rice and black beans

Fish Tacos

$24.00

Corn meal battered fish, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, red onion, tomato, cilantro, chipotle mayo, house hot sauce

Pollo Y Mole

$26.00

Pan roasted chicken breast, white rice, brussels, heirloom carrots, sesame seeds

Vegan Mixiote

Vegan Mixiote

$18.00

Eggplant, chayote squash, nopales, carrot, celery root kale, chipotle sauce, steamed in banana leaves. Served with fried red onions, rice and handmade tortillas

Albondigas

$24.00

Dessert

Flan Napolitano

Flan Napolitano

$7.00

Cheesecake flan, goat's milk cajeta, berries, mint

Concha

Concha

$3.00

Freshly baked brioche with a cookie crust

Vegan Churros

Vegan Churros

$7.00

Rolled in cinnamon sugar and served with oat milk champurrado

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.50

Ice cream

Sides

Arroz a la Mexicana

$4.00

Vegan

White Rice

$4.00

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Crudite

$1.50

Side Chips

$2.00

Tostadas (3)

$2.00

Mollete

$4.00

Pinto Beans

$4.00

Vegan

Refried Black Beans

$4.00

Vegan

Chipotle Salsa

$3.00

Habanero Salsa

$3.00

Salsa Roja

$3.00

Salsa Verde

$3.00

Side of Guacamole

$5.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Oaxaca Cheese

$5.00

Side Queso Fresco

$1.50

Side Salsa Botana

$2.00

Small House Hot Sauce

$1.50

Garlic Bolillo

$2.00

Side Protein

Side Alt Pastor Cauliflower

$7.00

Side Al Pastor Pork

$7.00

Side Birria

$9.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Coffee

Espresso Double

$3.50

Espresso Single

$2.75

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Latte Single

$3.75

Latte Double

$5.00

Cappuccino Single

$3.75

Cappuccino Double

$5.00

To Go NA Bev

Agua Dulce Y Picante TO GO

$5.00

Bottled Water TO GO

$1.50Out of stock

Espresso Double TO GO

$3.25

Espresso Single TO GO

$2.50
Jarritos Pineapple TO GO

Jarritos Pineapple TO GO

$3.00
Jarritos Mandarin TO GO

Jarritos Mandarin TO GO

$3.00
Jarritos Tamarind TO GO

Jarritos Tamarind TO GO

$3.00
Mexican Coca Cola TO GO

Mexican Coca Cola TO GO

$3.50

Regular Coffee TO GO

$2.50
Sindral Mundet TO GO

Sindral Mundet TO GO

$3.00
Topo Chico TO GO

Topo Chico TO GO

$3.50

Hot Tea

Black Tea

$3.00

Chamomile Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Hibiscus Berry Tea

$3.00

Lemon-Ginger Tea

$3.00

Mint Tea

$3.00

Sunday Dinner

Enchiladas Estilo Michoacan

Enchiladas Estilo Michoacan

$60.00

ONLY AVAILABLE ON SUNDAYS FOR 3PM PICK UP. ORDER CUT OFF IS SATURDAY 2PM. Serves 4-6 people Poached potatoes and queso oaxaca rolled in corn tortillas, quajillo salsa, served with sides of queso fresco, pickled vegetables, avocado, and cilantro. Complimentary chips and salsas. *Can be made vegan* Choice of hot or cold pick up. Reheating instructions: Preheat oven to 350°F Heat rice with lid on for 25 minutes Heat enchiladas with lid on for 15 minutes Ensure everything reaches an internal temperature of 165°F

Birria de Res

Birria de Res

$80.00

ONLY AVAILABLE ON SUNDAYS FOR 3PM PICK UP. ORDER CUT OFF IS SATURDAY 2PM. Serves 4-6 people Pressed quajillo infused corn tortilla with queso oaxaca, cascabel chile braised beef shoulder. Served with sides of cilantro, onion, lime, consomme, arroz, and garbanzo. Complimentary chips and salsas.

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sor Ynéz is, at heart and soul, a Mexican restaurant. Our cuisine is rooted in traditional, Mexican ingredients and methods, but our focus is on a modern and sustainable future. Our food is fresh, flavorful, and vibrant

Website

Location

1800 North American Street, Unit D101, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Directions

Gallery
Sor Ynez image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nemi Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2636 E Ann St Philadelphia, PA 19134
View restaurantnext
Juno Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1033 SPRING GARDEN ST Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 355
207 Chestnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk
orange starNo Reviews
60 N 23rd St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Condesa
orange star4.5 • 1,759
1830 Ludlow St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Mission Taqueria
orange star4.0 • 654
1516 Sansom Street Philadelphia, PA 19102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston