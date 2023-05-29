Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soseki Café

118 Reviews

$$

227 S Dubuque St

Iowa City, IA 52240

Popular Items

Crab Rangns

$4.50

3 pcs. Fried Wonton wrap filled with cream cheese, imitation crab meat, and celery. Comes with a side of sweet & sour sauce.

Poke Bowl

$16.00
Veggie Egg Roll 3pc

Veggie Egg Roll 3pc

$6.00

2pcs. Fried egg rolls with Cabbage, carrots, dried bean curd, noodles, side of sweet and sour sauce.

FOOD

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed Edamame with light salt seasoning

Veggie Egg Roll 3pc

Veggie Egg Roll 3pc

$6.00

2pcs. Fried egg rolls with Cabbage, carrots, dried bean curd, noodles, side of sweet and sour sauce.

T No Karaage

$6.50

Japanese Fried Chicken Marinated with Garlic Salt Seasoning and lemon juice on top. Comes with a Side of Sweet Mayo

Crab Rangns

$4.50

3 pcs. Fried Wonton wrap filled with cream cheese, imitation crab meat, and celery. Comes with a side of sweet & sour sauce.

Beef Gyoza

Beef Gyoza

$5.50

4 pcs. Pan fried dumplings (pot stickers) filled with ground beef, cabbage, green onion, carrot. With house special soy sauce on the side

Tako-Yaki

$6.00

5pcs of Fried Octopus Ball with Japanese Mayo, takoyaki sauce, and shredded Bonito flakes on top.

Crab Salad

$4.50

Premium Imitation Crab meat w/green onions and masago

Spicy Crab Salad

$4.50

Premium Spicy Imitation Crab Meat w/ green onions and masago

Seaweed Salad

$5.99

Miso Soup

$2.50

w/ green onions and wakame (seaweed)

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$10.00

Seasoned Seared Tuna with ponzu sauce and topped with onions and green onions

Shumai Katsu

Shumai Katsu

$6.00

4pcs steamed pork with shrimp dumplings with house special soy sauce

Beef Skewers

Beef Skewers

$9.50

2 Skewers of marinated strip steak, comes with a side of pickled cucumber and PEANUT sauce.

Yakitori

Yakitori

$7.50

2 Skewers of marinated white meat chicken, comes with a side of pickled cucumber and PEANUT sauce.

Curry Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato fries

$6.00

Fried sweet potatoes fries with a side of sweet mayo

French Fries

$4.00

Soft shell crab

$11.00

Lightly battered fried Soft shell blue crab with a side of Pickled Cucumber, Seaweed Salad and ponzu sauce

Volcano Scallop

Volcano Scallop

$11.00

Tempura battered fried Japanese Scallops w/crab salad, sweet soy, spicy mayo and masago (smelt fish roe) on top

Tempura Shrimp 6pc

$14.99

6pcs of Fried Tempura Black Tiger Shrimp, with a side of house Soy sauce and sweet and sour sauce.

Sesame Paste Noodle

$6.50

Side of Steam Rice

$2.00

Side of Sushi Rice

$3.00

w/ rice seasoning on top

Boiled Egg

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Sushi Burritos

Sp Salmon Unagi Burrito

Sp Salmon Unagi Burrito

$14.00

Unagi (bbq eel), Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Lettuce, Mango Sauce, and Spicy Mayo

Fireworks Burrito

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, Avocado, Cucumber, Crunch, Eel Sauce, and Spicy Mayo

Vegetarian Burrito

$13.00

Tempura Squash, Asparagus, Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tofu, Gourd, Pickcled Radish, Fried Shallots, and Sweet Soy Sauce

Poke Bowl

Pick your Base: Rice, Salad, or Half&Half Pick 2 Proteins: Salad base will include shredded carrots, and grape tomatoes. Comes with the following toppings: Avocado, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Mango, Edamame, Green Onions, Masago and Rice Seasoning containing Sesame Seeds.

Poke Bowl

$16.00

Sushi Combo w/soup

Cali Combo w/soup

$18.00

California Roll with Tuna, Salmon, White Tuna, Ika, and Ebi Nigiri. Comes with a side of Miso Soup

Philly Combo w/soup

$18.00

Philadelphia Roll with Tuna, Salmon, White Tuna, Smoked Salmon and Ikura Nigiri. Comes with a side of miso soup.

Avoc Cucumber Combo w/soup

$18.00

Avocado Cucumber Roll with Avocado, Inari, Tamago, Unagi, and Ebi Nigiri. Comes with a side of miso soup.

Sashimi Combo w/soup

$22.00

Choice of Philly, California, or Tuna Avocado Roll with 2pcs of Tuna and Salmon Sashimi and Hamachi, White Tuna, Ikura and Ebi Nigiri. Comes with a side of miso soup

Specialty Rolls

DC (6 pcs)

$7.00

Cream cheese & fried crabstick inside, house special sauce on top

Rock & Roll (5 pcs)

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, crabstick & cream cheese inside, eel sauce and sesame seed on top

Dynamite (6 pcs)

$11.00

Asparagus, salmon, and crabstick inside, spicy mayo sauce & eel sauce with sesame seeds on top

Fried California (8 pcs)

$10.00

Avocado, cucumber, crabstick and cream chees inside, tempura fried, eel sauce on top with sesame seeds

Vegas (8 pcs)

$12.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, crabstick inside, scallions and masago on top with hot sauce and eel sauce with sesame seeds

Executive (8 pcs)

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado inside, tuna and lemon slices on top with eel sauce

Citrus (8pcs)

$15.00

Salmon, lemon slices & cucumber inside, spicy crab salad with crunch on top with eel sauce

Firework (6 pcs)

$13.99

Deep fried roll come with tuna, salmon, jalapeno inside, spicy crab salad with crunch, masago, scallions, sesame seed on top with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Rock Star (8 pcs)

$14.00

Crabstick, avocado, and cream cheese inside, salmon & baked shreed cheese, and scallion on top with masago, sesame seeds, eel sauce

Soseki (6 pcs)

$16.00

Yam tempura, crab stick, cream cheese deep fried with spicy tuna, crab salad, ponzu shallots, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch on top.

Tuna Melt (8 pcs)

$17.00

8pcs Seared Tuna and Japanese Mayo with cucumber, avocado, crab salad, and eel sauce, spicy mayo, green onions and masago on top. with sesame seeds

Manhattan (8 pcs)

$16.00

8pcs Eel. avocado, masago, green onions, spicy mayo and eel sauce over a spicy tuna, cucumber, tempura batter roll with sesame seeds

Happy Eel Maki (6 pcs)

$10.00

6pcs Tempura battered and deep fried with avocado, eel, crabstick, eel sauce on top with sesame seeds

Playboy

$14.00

Shrimp tempura & cucumber, topped w/tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce & masago

Nature Series Roll

Sunrise (8 pcs)

$14.00

Cucumber, avocado, crabstick, topped w/salmon, lemon slices

Sunset (8 pcs)

$15.00

Topped w/salmon & avocado, spicy salmon, crunch

Big Forest (8 pcs)

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped w/white tuna, lemon slices & jalapeno, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seed

Lightning (6 pcs)

$8.00

Fried white fish, cream cheese, sesame seed, spicy mayo & eel sauce.

Pacific (8 pcs)

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab salad, eel sauce.

Mars (8 pcs)

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy crab salad w/ tuna on top, eel sauce, sesame seed, masago.

Rainbow (8 pcs)

$15.00

Tuna, white tuna, salmon, shrimp on top with avocado, cucumber and crabstick and sesame seeds

Volcano (8 pcs)

$10.00

Deep Fried white tuna roll w/ cream cheese, green onions, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and spicy crab salad on top.

Animal Series Roll

Dinosaur (8 pcs)

$15.00

Shrimp tempura in side, spicy crab salad and avocado on top with spicy mayo sauce and eel sauce with sesame seeds

Dragon (8 pcs)

$14.00

Grilled eel and avocado over shrimp tempura and eel sauce on top 8pcs