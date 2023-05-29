Soseki Café
227 S Dubuque St
Iowa City, IA 52240
FOOD
Appetizers
Edamame
Steamed Edamame with light salt seasoning
Veggie Egg Roll 3pc
2pcs. Fried egg rolls with Cabbage, carrots, dried bean curd, noodles, side of sweet and sour sauce.
T No Karaage
Japanese Fried Chicken Marinated with Garlic Salt Seasoning and lemon juice on top. Comes with a Side of Sweet Mayo
Crab Rangns
3 pcs. Fried Wonton wrap filled with cream cheese, imitation crab meat, and celery. Comes with a side of sweet & sour sauce.
Beef Gyoza
4 pcs. Pan fried dumplings (pot stickers) filled with ground beef, cabbage, green onion, carrot. With house special soy sauce on the side
Tako-Yaki
5pcs of Fried Octopus Ball with Japanese Mayo, takoyaki sauce, and shredded Bonito flakes on top.
Crab Salad
Premium Imitation Crab meat w/green onions and masago
Spicy Crab Salad
Premium Spicy Imitation Crab Meat w/ green onions and masago
Seaweed Salad
Miso Soup
w/ green onions and wakame (seaweed)
Tuna Tataki
Seasoned Seared Tuna with ponzu sauce and topped with onions and green onions
Shumai Katsu
4pcs steamed pork with shrimp dumplings with house special soy sauce
Beef Skewers
2 Skewers of marinated strip steak, comes with a side of pickled cucumber and PEANUT sauce.
Yakitori
2 Skewers of marinated white meat chicken, comes with a side of pickled cucumber and PEANUT sauce.
Curry Fries
Sweet Potato fries
Fried sweet potatoes fries with a side of sweet mayo
French Fries
Soft shell crab
Lightly battered fried Soft shell blue crab with a side of Pickled Cucumber, Seaweed Salad and ponzu sauce
Volcano Scallop
Tempura battered fried Japanese Scallops w/crab salad, sweet soy, spicy mayo and masago (smelt fish roe) on top
Tempura Shrimp 6pc
6pcs of Fried Tempura Black Tiger Shrimp, with a side of house Soy sauce and sweet and sour sauce.
Sesame Paste Noodle
Side of Steam Rice
Side of Sushi Rice
w/ rice seasoning on top
Boiled Egg
Fried Egg
Sushi Burritos
Sp Salmon Unagi Burrito
Unagi (bbq eel), Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Lettuce, Mango Sauce, and Spicy Mayo
Fireworks Burrito
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, Avocado, Cucumber, Crunch, Eel Sauce, and Spicy Mayo
Vegetarian Burrito
Tempura Squash, Asparagus, Avocado, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tofu, Gourd, Pickcled Radish, Fried Shallots, and Sweet Soy Sauce
Poke Bowl
Sushi Combo w/soup
Cali Combo w/soup
California Roll with Tuna, Salmon, White Tuna, Ika, and Ebi Nigiri. Comes with a side of Miso Soup
Philly Combo w/soup
Philadelphia Roll with Tuna, Salmon, White Tuna, Smoked Salmon and Ikura Nigiri. Comes with a side of miso soup.
Avoc Cucumber Combo w/soup
Avocado Cucumber Roll with Avocado, Inari, Tamago, Unagi, and Ebi Nigiri. Comes with a side of miso soup.
Sashimi Combo w/soup
Choice of Philly, California, or Tuna Avocado Roll with 2pcs of Tuna and Salmon Sashimi and Hamachi, White Tuna, Ikura and Ebi Nigiri. Comes with a side of miso soup
Specialty Rolls
DC (6 pcs)
Cream cheese & fried crabstick inside, house special sauce on top
Rock & Roll (5 pcs)
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, crabstick & cream cheese inside, eel sauce and sesame seed on top
Dynamite (6 pcs)
Asparagus, salmon, and crabstick inside, spicy mayo sauce & eel sauce with sesame seeds on top
Fried California (8 pcs)
Avocado, cucumber, crabstick and cream chees inside, tempura fried, eel sauce on top with sesame seeds
Vegas (8 pcs)
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, crabstick inside, scallions and masago on top with hot sauce and eel sauce with sesame seeds
Executive (8 pcs)
Shrimp tempura, avocado inside, tuna and lemon slices on top with eel sauce
Citrus (8pcs)
Salmon, lemon slices & cucumber inside, spicy crab salad with crunch on top with eel sauce
Firework (6 pcs)
Deep fried roll come with tuna, salmon, jalapeno inside, spicy crab salad with crunch, masago, scallions, sesame seed on top with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Rock Star (8 pcs)
Crabstick, avocado, and cream cheese inside, salmon & baked shreed cheese, and scallion on top with masago, sesame seeds, eel sauce
Soseki (6 pcs)
Yam tempura, crab stick, cream cheese deep fried with spicy tuna, crab salad, ponzu shallots, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch on top.
Tuna Melt (8 pcs)
8pcs Seared Tuna and Japanese Mayo with cucumber, avocado, crab salad, and eel sauce, spicy mayo, green onions and masago on top. with sesame seeds
Manhattan (8 pcs)
8pcs Eel. avocado, masago, green onions, spicy mayo and eel sauce over a spicy tuna, cucumber, tempura batter roll with sesame seeds
Happy Eel Maki (6 pcs)
6pcs Tempura battered and deep fried with avocado, eel, crabstick, eel sauce on top with sesame seeds
Playboy
Shrimp tempura & cucumber, topped w/tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce & masago
Nature Series Roll
Sunrise (8 pcs)
Cucumber, avocado, crabstick, topped w/salmon, lemon slices
Sunset (8 pcs)
Topped w/salmon & avocado, spicy salmon, crunch
Big Forest (8 pcs)
Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped w/white tuna, lemon slices & jalapeno, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seed
Lightning (6 pcs)
Fried white fish, cream cheese, sesame seed, spicy mayo & eel sauce.
Pacific (8 pcs)
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab salad, eel sauce.
Mars (8 pcs)
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab salad w/ tuna on top, eel sauce, sesame seed, masago.
Rainbow (8 pcs)
Tuna, white tuna, salmon, shrimp on top with avocado, cucumber and crabstick and sesame seeds
Volcano (8 pcs)
Deep Fried white tuna roll w/ cream cheese, green onions, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and spicy crab salad on top.