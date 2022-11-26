Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sosogu Ramen 360 Orange St

review star

No reviews yet

360 Orange St

Redlands, CA 92374

Ramen

Creamy Tonkostu

$15.40

tonkotsu broth, thick noodle, pork chashu, half egg, green onion, kikurage mushrooms, nori

Smoked Brisket Shoyu

$17.60

tonkotsu broth, thick noodle, smoked brisket, half egg, fried shallots, oyster mushrooms, green onion

Chicken Yuzu

$16.50

chicken broth, chicken chashu, thin noodle, poached egg, corn, green onion, spinach

Soso Spicy Miso

$16.50

miso broth, thick noodle, pork chashu, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, green onion, half egg

Tru Black Garlic

$16.50

tonkotsu broth, thin noodle, pork chashu, kikurage mushooms, green onion, half egg

Buttery Garlic Shrimp

$17.60

tonkotsu broth, thick noodle, garlic bomb, shrimp, corn, green onion, nori, bean sprout

Spicy Tan Tan

$16.50

ground pork, thick noodle, corn, green onion, bean sprouts, half egg, spicy bomb, nori

Veggie Shio

$15.40

veggie broth, thin noodle, tofu chashu or omni pork, broccolini, spinach, grilled tomato, bean sprouts

Kids

Kids Ramen

$8.80

tonkatsu or chicken broth, thick nooodle, pork or chicken chashu, corn & half shoyu egg

Kids Steak Bowl

$8.80

marinated steak over rice

Kids Crispy Chicken Bowl

$7.70

crispy chicken over rice

Kids Chashu Bowl

$7.70

sliced pork chashu over rice

Kids Drink

$1.93

choice of any soft drink

Dessert

Yuzu Cheesecake

$7.70

lemony-citrus swirled cheesecake

Bites

Japanese Street Corn

$6.60

two mini cobs of corn topped with tempura flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce & spicy togarashi seasoning

Spicy Cucumbers

$5.50

tangy & spicy marinated cucumbers

Garlic Noodles

$6.60

our house made thick noodles, sauteed with garlic sauce & topped with green onion

Blistered Shishitos

$6.60

tossed with citrus & salt -- pepper roulette: one in ten peppers are spicy!!!

Crispy Chicken Karaage

$7.70

twice fried chicken bites served with kewpie & sriracha

Sticky Chicken Karaage

$7.70

twice fried chicken bites tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce

Edamame

$5.50

chilled edamame tossed with sea salt

Side of Rice

$2.20

white or brown rice

Tempura Shrimp

$7.70

Bao

Chashu Pork Bao

$5.50

steamed bun with chashu pork, pickled red cabbage & kewpie

Crispy Chicken Bao

$5.50

steamed bun with karaage chicken, lettuce, kewpie & sriracha

Spicy Pork Bao Mi

$5.50

steamed bun with marinated spicy pork, cucumber, cilantro, pickled daikon & carrot

Shaved Ribeye Bao

$5.50

steamed bun with marinated ribeye, kewpie & green onion

Smoked Brisket Bao

$6.60

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.03

Diet Coke

$3.03

Sprite

$3.03

Dr. Pepper

$3.03

Orange Fanta

$3.03

Vitamin Water XXX

$3.03Out of stock

Iced Black Tea

$2.75

Iced Green Tea

$2.75

Kids Drink

$1.93

Water

Bottled Tea

$3.25

Dasani

$3.25

Bar Drinks

Beer

Sake

Wine

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Delicious craft ramen spot with house made noodles, bao buns & small bites. Enjoy our Japanese BBQ menu when you dine-in along with a cocktail or draft beer.

Location

360 Orange St, Redlands, CA 92374

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

