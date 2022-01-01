/sôst/ Chapel Hill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
All your favorites under 1 roof - Mac & Cheese, Sandwiches, Wings, Pasta, Salads and more! Build your own or enjoy a classic combination.
Location
133 W FRANKLIN ST SUITE 120, CHAPEL HILL, NC 27516
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
4.3 • 2,418
100 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in CHAPEL HILL
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Chapel Hill
4.6 • 4,316
1490 Fordham Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurant
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
4.3 • 2,418
100 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurant