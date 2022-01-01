Sushi & Japanese
Sosu Noodle Shop 3718 Central Avenue Suite B
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3718 Central Avenue Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blacow Burger & Sushi - Southend
No Reviews
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103 Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurant
Blacow burger sushi bar - University
No Reviews
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD CHARLOTTE, NC 28262
View restaurant