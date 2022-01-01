Sosu Noodle Shop imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Sosu Noodle Shop 3718 Central Avenue Suite B

review star

No reviews yet

3718 Central Avenue Suite B

Charlotte, NC 28205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Onigiri

$3.00

Gyoza

$7.00

Bao Buns

$8.00

Sosu Fries

$8.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Ramen

Ichiraku

$17.00

pork miso broth, rolled chashu, ajitama,fish cake, menma, nori, scallions

Shoyu

$16.00

chicken broth, yuzu chicken, brulee tamago,charred corn, bok choy, scallions, mayu

BBQ

$15.00

pork broth, pulled pork, smoked turkey collards,charred corn, scallions

Spicy Miso

$15.00

chicken broth, wedge chashu, bok choy,bean sprouts, mayu, scallions

Veggie

$14.00

charred vegetable broth, karaage tofu, menma,bok choy, charred corn, mayu, scallion

Curry

Life Curry

$12.00

Death Curry

$12.00

Dessert

Dessert Omakase

$10.00

Alcohol

Asahi

$5.00

JPop White Peach

$5.00

Strawberry Cup Sake

$8.00

Creme Nigori

$12.00

Bad Gambler

$10.00

matcha and cloud nigori sake, whitechocolate almond milk, black sesame dust

Pervy Sage

$10.00

lemongrass coconut sake, muddled blueberries,smoked coconut whipped cream

Snake God

$10.00

house made jamaica sake, lime

Sake-Ito

$7.00

Sake-Rita

$8.00

Sake & Tonic

$7.00

Alcoholic Popsicle

$8.00

Strawberry Creme Nigori

$12.00

Drinks

Yuzu Lemonade

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Jasmine Tea

$2.00

Green Tea

$2.00

Water

Sides

Side Fire Style Paste

$1.00

Side Gyoza Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3718 Central Avenue Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28205

Directions

Gallery
Sosu Noodle Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Warmack
orange star4.2 • 106
1226 central ave Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Blacow Burger & Sushi - Southend
orange starNo Reviews
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103 Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Park Sushi - 6601 Morrison Blvd
orange star5.0 • 12
6601 Morrison Blvd Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Blacow burger sushi bar - University
orange starNo Reviews
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD CHARLOTTE, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
Osaka Japanese Cuisine
orange star4.2 • 526
3531 matthews-mint hill rd Matthews, NC 28105
View restaurantnext
Umami PokeRito
orange starNo Reviews
7510 Pineville Matthews Road Charlotte, NC 28226
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Coaltrane's Char Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,568
1518 Central Avenue Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Soul Gastrolounge
orange star4.3 • 2,256
1500-B Central Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Letty's - Shamrock
orange star4.8 • 503
2121 Shamrock Dr Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
University City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Ballantyne
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
First Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston