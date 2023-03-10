Main picView gallery

SotaRol 50th

5005 Ewing Avenue. S.

Minneapolis, MN 55410

Popular Items

Crab n Shrimp Sushi Burrito
Spicy Tuna Sushi Burrito
Tater Tots


BOWLS

Served with choice of White rice, Brown rice, or Asian greens. Available with Fried rice (+$3.00)
5 Spice Pork Bowl

5 Spice Pork Bowl

$10.85

House-braised pork shoulder, seared water chestnuts, purple cabbage, carrots, herb mix, spicy mayo

Beef n Broccoli Bowl

$13.35

beef, broccoli, housemade sauce, herb mix, topped with an over-easy egg

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.35

Grilled chicken (or tofu), seared carrots, napa cabbage, edamame, scrambled egg, herb mix

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$10.65

Grilled chicken, sauteed broccoli and carrots, sweet teriyaki sauce, herb mix

Honey Sriracha Chicken Bowl

$12.65

Lightly breaded katsu chicken, sauteed broccoli, purple cabbage, honey sriracha sauce, herb mix

Korean Beef Bowl

Korean Beef Bowl

$13.95

Sauteed beef, edamame, broccoli, spicy kimchi, miso sauce, herb mix

Sesame Chicken Bowl

$10.85

Lightly breaded chicken tossed in sesame sauce, sauteed asparagus and broccoli, herb mix

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.15

Grilled shrimp, carrots, napa cabbage, edamame, scrambled egg, herb mix

Shrimp Tempura Bowl

$13.65

Shrimp tempura, sauteed asparagus, crimini mushrooms, purple cabbage, sweet teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo, herb mix

Tater Tot Bowl

Tater Tot Bowl

$11.35

Crispy tater tots, house-braised pork, spicy kimchi, spicy mayo, sriracha, herb mix *not served with rice

Tofu Veggie Bowl

Tofu Veggie Bowl

$9.85

Seared tofu, sauteed carrots, edamame, purple cabbage, miso sauce, herb mix

POKE BOWLS

Choice of fresh tuna, fresh salmon, spicy tuna, spicy salmon, or tofu. Served on a bed of Asian greens with sushi rice or brown rice
Original Poke Bowl

Original Poke Bowl

$14.65

Fresh cucumber, shallots, avocado, topped with poke sauce, furikake, nori strips

Sweet n Spicy Poke Bowl

$15.45

Fresh cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad, topped with sweet & spicy sauce, furikake, sesame seeds

Mexican Poke Bowl

$15.15

Fresh cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, topped with citrus soy, chili oil, spicy mayo, cilantro, tempura flakes

Sesame Ginger Poke Bowl

Sesame Ginger Poke Bowl

$15.45

Diced avocado, edamame, pickled daikon, topped with sesame ginger sauce, furikake, sesame seeds

RAMEN

Available with gluten-free noodles (+$1.00)
Miso Chicken Ramen

Miso Chicken Ramen

$11.45

Choice of grilled chicken or lightly breaded katsu chicken, bamboo shoots, napa cabbage, wakame, hard-boiled egg, miso broth, herb mix

Shrimp Tempura Ramen

$13.45

Shrimp tempura, napa cabbage, crimini mushrooms, bonito flakes, hard-boiled egg, pork broth, herb mix

Spicy Pork Ramen

Spicy Pork Ramen

$12.35

House-braised pork shoulder, bamboo shoots, spicy kimchi, hard-boiled egg, pork broth, herb mix

ASIAN BURRITOS

Asian style burrito, wrapped in flour tortilla. Available to be wrapped in soy paper (GF) or nori (GF)

5-Spice Pork Asian Burrito

$10.45

House-braised pork shoulder, avocado, purple cabbage, jalapeno, Asian greens, spicy mayo

Korean Beef Asian Burrito

$12.45

Sauteed beef, kimchi, crimini mushrooms, Asian greens, miso sauce

Tofu Asian Burrito

$9.30

Seared tofu, carrots, purple cabbage, herb mix, Asian greens, miso sauce

Chicken Teriyaki Asian Burrito

$10.25

Grilled chicken, avocado, asparagus, Asian greens, sweet teriyaki sauce

Katsu Chicken Asian Burrito

$12.85

Lightly breaded katsu chicken, avocado, pickled daikon, Asian greens, honey sriracha sauce

SUSHI BURRITOS

Sushi style burrito, wrapped in soy paper (GF). Available to be wrapped in nori (GF) or flour tortilla
California Crunch Sushi Burrito

California Crunch Sushi Burrito

$11.40

Crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes, spicy mayo

Crab n Shrimp Sushi Burrito

Crab n Shrimp Sushi Burrito

$11.90

Shrimp tempura, crab, jalapeno, cream cheese, tempura flakes, green onion, spicy SotaFire sauce

Garden Sushi Burrito

$9.70

Sweet potato tempura, cilantro, purple cabbage, asparagus, avocado, spicy SotaFire sauce

Poke Sushi Burrito

Poke Sushi Burrito

$12.85

Fresh tuna, cucumber, avocado, Asian greens, nori strips, sesame seeds, poke sauce

Shrimp Tempura Sushi Burrito

$12.85

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, purple cabbage, spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Sushi Burrito

$11.65

Spicy salmon, cucumber, jalapeno, tempura flakes, spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Sushi Burrito

Spicy Tuna Sushi Burrito

$11.65

Spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, tempura flakes, spicy mayo

SUSHI ROLLS

Sushi rice or brown rice, nori wrap. Served with wasabi and pickled ginger. Available to be wrapped with soy paper (+$1.50)

#9 Roll

$12.65

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, topped with fresh salmon, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$11.20

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, topped with tempura flakes, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll

$12.15

Spicy salmon, cucumber, jalapeno, topped with fresh salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura flakes

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.15

Spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, topped with fresh tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, tempura flakes

Fried Bagel Roll

Fried Bagel Roll

$10.95

Fresh salmon, cream cheese, avocado - fried, topped with teriyaki sauce & spicy mayo

Hawaiian Roll

$12.35

Spicy tuna, mango, cilantro, topped with fresh tuna, sesame seeds, sota vinaigrette

Mexican Roll

Mexican Roll

$13.95

Fresh tuna*, jalapeño, avocado, cilantro, spicy mayo, topped with ponzu sauce, chili oil (10 pc)

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$12.10

Crab, cucumber, topped with fresh tuna*, fresh salmon*, avocado, mango

Spicy Crab n Shrimp Roll

$12.15

Shrimp tempura, jalapeno, cream cheese, topped with crab, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce

Surf n Turf Roll

Surf n Turf Roll

$12.95

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, seared beef, spicy mayo, topped with avocado, sesame seeds, crispy shallots, citrus soy, chili oil

Avocado Roll

$4.45

California Roll

$9.30

Cucumber Roll

$4.45

Salmon Roll

$8.25
Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.30

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.65

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.65

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$6.50

Tuna Roll

$8.25

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.30

Salmon Nigiri

$5.15

Tuna Nigiri

$5.15

Salmon Sashimi

$5.15

Tuna Sashimi

$5.15

SIDES

Pork Potstickers

$7.45

Fried pork potstickers served with sweet chili sauce

Vegetable Potstickers

$7.45

Fried vegetable potstickers served with sweet chili sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$4.75

Simply salted edamame

Miso Soup

$3.40

Miso soup with tofu, wakame, green onion

Kimchi

$2.65

House-made spicy kimchi

Fried Rice

$7.15

Seared carrots, edamame, napa cabbage, scrambled egg, herb mix

Seaweed Salad

$5.25

Seaweed, fresh cucumber, carrots, sesame seeds, seasoned vinegar dressing

Side Salad

$4.45

Asian greens, carrots, cucumber, edamame, Sota vinaigrette

Grilled Stuffed Avocado

Grilled Stuffed Avocado

$7.65

Choice of crab or spicy salmon*, topped with sweet teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo, herb mix

Crispy Rice Bar

$8.35

Crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, jalapeno slices, wasabi mayo

Tater Tots

$5.60

Served with spicy mayo

Sauce Side

Add a side of our house-made sauces!

White Rice Side

$3.00

BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Ramune

$3.00Out of stock

La Croix

$2.00

Honest Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5005 Ewing Avenue. S., Minneapolis, MN 55410

Directions

