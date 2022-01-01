- Home
- /
- Corona Del Mar
- /
- SOTA - 3344 E Coast Hwy
SOTA 3344 E Coast Hwy
No reviews yet
3344 E Coast Hwy
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizer
Edamame
Steamed with salt.
Edamame Garlic
Pan fried with garlic and soy.
Edamame Spicy
Pan fried with garlic, soy, and SOTA sauce.
Shishito Peppers
Flash fried Shishito peppers, citrus soy, bonito flakes
Gyoza
Pan steamed potstickers (5 pcs; choose between chicken or vegan).
Jumbo Soft Shell Crab
Fried softshell crab cut into 4 pieces with a ponzu dipping sauce.
Tempura Platter
Tempura carrots, zucchinis, yams, eggplants, shrimp tempura (10 pcs total).
Shrimp Tempura (1pc)
Agedashi Tofu
Lightly fried tempura tofu with daikon, scallions, and tempura sauce.
Kamayaki
Grilled fish collar (yellowtail or salmon).
Ribs
Yellowtail ribs broiled in a sweet soy reduction.
Rice
Sushi Rice
Teasers
Hama Jala
Thinly sliced yellowtail with garlic, serrano, cilantro and citrus soy sauce (6 pcs).
Carpaccio
Your choice of raw fish (6 pcs) with cilantro, serrano, garlic chip, sea salt, and yuzu vinaigrette.
Bites
Snow crab and avocado wrapped with your choice of fish topped with scallop, scallions, sriracha, ponzu, and sesame (4 pcs).
Sushi Tostada
Your choice of seafood mixed with chopped red onion, roasted jalapenos, citrus soy, and olive oil on top of a fried wonton chip and then topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, sprouts, and wasabi aioli (4 pcs).
Tataki
Seared tuna or albacore with crispy leeks and scallions on top, dressed with apple ginger, ponzu, white truffle oil, and sesame (6 pcs).
Kaki Kaki
Fresh oysters on a half shell with your choice of dressing (2 pcs).
The All-Nighter
Shot made with sake, ponzu, sesame oil, tobiko, grated daikon, scallions, quail egg and tabasco.
Poke-Doki
Chopped tuna, albacore, yellowtail, and salmon mixed with our house special poke sauce (ginger garlic soy, sesame oil, ponzu) and topped with seaweed, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, fresno chili, red onion, scallions, sriracha, wasabi aioli, and fried wanton chips on the side.
Crispy Rice
Tangy fried sushi rice topped with your choice of fish, cilantro, serrano, spicy aioli, butter soy dressing, shichimi, and sesame.
Sizzle
Thinly sliced fish topped with garlic, ginger, scallions, sesame, and citrus soy and then hit with sizzling hot extra virgin olive oil (6 pcs).
Newzie Green Mussel
baked green mussels with spicy aioli, masago, guacamole, scallions, sriracha, lemon, and sesame (4 pcs).
Ika Koromo
Fried Calamari with water melon, red onion, shiso, wasabi aioli, amazu ponzu, shichimi, and sesame.
Umami Kani
Fried snow crab legs with red onions, cilantro, serrano, and sweet ponzu dressing.
Stuffed Jala
Tuna and cream cheese stuffed jalapeno tempura topped with sweet soy, spicy aioli, sriracha, green onions and sesame (6 pcs).
Baked Black Cod
Soup/Salad
Miso Soup
Topped with tofu, seaweed, and scallions.
Miso Soup Mushroom
Topped with tofu, seaweed, scallions and 3 different kinds of mushrooms.
Kyu-Suno
Thinly sliced cucumbers with a sweet ponzu dressing, sesame.
Crisp Veggie Salad
House salad topped with thinly sliced root vegetables, with daikon wasabi yuzu dressing.
Wakame Salad
Three types of seaweed with a sesame soy dressing.
Tofu Salad
Tofu, avocado, and cherry tomatoes over a bed of mixed greens topped with yuzu and sesame dressing.
Sakana Salad
1 pc tuna, yellowtail, salmon, halibut, albacore, and tiger shrimp over a bed of mixed greens with crisp veggie papers, Wasabi aioli and yuzu and sesame dressing.
Salmon Skin Salad
broiled salmon skin, bonito flakes, smelt eggs, scallions, cucumber, sprouts and gobo over mixed greens with a ponzu dressing.
Rolls
Avocado
Seaweed out, avocado inside (6 pcs).
California
Snow crab, avocado, cucumber (8 pcs).
Caterpillar
Freshwater eel, cucumber, avocado, sweet soy (8 pcs).
Dragon
Freshwater eel over California roll, sweet soy dressing (8 pcs).
Kappa
Seaweed out, cucumber inside (6 pcs).
Natto
Seaweed out, fermented soybeans inside (6 pcs).
Negi Hama
Seaweed out, yellowtail, scallions (6 pcs).
Negi Toro
Seaweed out, fatty tuna, scallions (6 pcs).
Philly
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese (8 pcs).
Rainbow
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, halibut, tiger shrimp and avocado over California roll (8 pcs).
Salmon Avocado
Salmon, avocado (8 pcs).
Salmon Skin
Crispy baked salmon skin, masago, scallions, bonito flakes, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, ponzu sauce (6 pcs).
Shrimp Tempura
Tempura shrimp, avocado, asparagus, and spicy aioli topped with tempura crumbs and sweet soy (8 pcs).
Spicy Scallop
Japanese scallops, spicy aioli, smelt eggs, avocado (8 pcs).
Spicy Shrimp
Tiger shrimp, cucumber, sprouts, gobo, sriracha, lemon, sea salt (8 pcs).
Spicy Tuna
Tuna, scallions, avocado, sriracha, spicy aioli (8 pcs).
Spider
Fried soft shell crab, smelt eggs, scallions, bonito flakes, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, avocado, ponzu sauce (6 pcs).
Tekka
Seaweed out, tuna inside (6 pcs).
Veggie
Avocado, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, asparagus (8 pcs).
Yellowtail Avocado
Yellowtail, avocado (8 pcs).
House Rolls
Cabo
Tuna, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, and spicy aioli inside, topped with albacore, fresno chili, red onion, micro cilantro, wasabi yuzu ponzu, and a cilantro jalapeno ginger dressing with a splash of chili oil (8 pcs).
Di’s Sushi Burrito
Tuna, salmon, snow crab, masago, cucumber, and avocado wrapped in soy paper and topped with sriracha and ponzu dressing (6 pcs).
Kazan
Snow crab, avocado and asparagus wrapped with snapper and baked with Japanese scallops and garlic butter; sweet soy, scallions, sriracha topping (6 pcs).
Lobster
Maine Lobster, avocado, asparagus, masago, scallions, and spicy aioli wrapped in soy paper (6 pcs).
Ma-G-De?
Snow crab, shrimp tempura and avocado topped with tuna, sweet soy, spicy aioli, jalapeno, and sriracha (8 pcs).
Marigold
Salmon, freshwater eel, snow crab, cream cheese, avocado, gobo, shiso, and masago flash fried and served with sesame, apple ginger, and sweet soy dressings (7 pcs).
PC
Tuna, albacore, avocado flash fried and dressed with wasabi aioli, ponzu, sweet soy, shichimi (7 pcs).
Salmon Lemon
Vegetable roll topped with salmon, lemon, bonito flakes, red onion, scallions, sesame, and ponzu dressing (8 pcs).
Sota Pop
Tuna, salmon, snow crab, tiger shrimp, mango, jicama, cilantro, and avocado wrapped in cucumber and dressed with wasabi yuzu ponzu dressing (6 pcs).
Surf & Turf
Maine lobster, avocado, asparagus, gobo, sprouts, and spicy aioli, topped with seared Kobe beef, scallions, garlic chips, shichimi, yuzu vinaigrette, ponzu, and truffle oil (8 pcs).
Yellow Submarine
Tempura shrimp, spicy aioli, thinly sliced lemon, and cucumber topped with yellowtail, garlic, ponzu, scallions, and shichimi (8 pcs).
Hand Rolls
Avocado (Hand Roll)
Avocado.
Blue Crab (Hand Roll)
Blue crab, avocado.
Bob (Hand Roll)
Shrimp tempura, snow crab, tuna, avocado, sweet soy.
Cabo (Hand Roll)
California (Hand Roll)
Snow crab, avocado, cucumber.
Eel Avo (Hand Roll)
Freshwater eel, avocado.
Kappa (Hand Roll)
Cucumber.
Lobster (Hand Roll)
Maine lobster, avocado, asparagus, spicy aioli, scallions.
Ma-G-De? (Hand Roll)
Natto (Hand Roll)
Natto.
Negi Hama (Hand Roll)
Yellowtail, scallions.
Negi Toro (Hand Roll)
Fatty tuna, scallions.
Philly (Hand Roll)
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese.
Salmon Avocado (Hand Roll)
Salmon Lemon (Hand Roll)
Salmon, lemon, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, gobo, sprouts, bonito flakes, scallions, and ponzu.
Salmon Skin (Hand Roll)
Crispy baked salmon skin, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, bonito flakes, ponzu.
Shrimp Tempura (Hand Roll)
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, spicy aioli, tempura flakes, and sweet soy.
Spicy Scallop (Hand Roll)
Japanese scallops, spicy aioli, sriracha, masago, and avocado.
Spicy Shrimp (Hand Roll)
Tiger shrimp, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, sriracha, lemon, salt.
Spicy Tuna (Hand Roll)
Tuna, avocado, scallions, spicy aioli, sriracha.
Spider (Hand Roll)
Flash fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, bonito flakes, scallions, masago, and ponzu sauce.
Surf&Turf (Hand Roll)
Trust Me (Hand Roll)
Japanese scallops, snow crab, tiger prawn shrimp, sprouts, sriracha.
Tuna (Hand Roll)
Tuna.
Veggie (Hand Roll)
Avocado, Asparagus, cucumber, gobo, sprouts.
Yellow Submarine (Hand Roll)
Yellowtail Avocado (Hand Roll)
Yellowtail, avocado.
Nigiri (2 pcs)
A5 Wagyu (Nigiri)
Miyazaki
Aji (Nigiri)
Horse Mackeral
Akamutsu (Nigiri)
Black Throat Sea Perch
Anago (Nigiri)
Salt water Eel
Ankimo (Nigiri)
Monkfish pate
Aoyagi (Nigiri)
Orange clam
Bafun Uni (Nigiri)
Sea urchin- Hokkaido, Japan
Bincho Maguro (Nigiri)
Albacore
Botan (Nigiri)
Live Botan Shrimp
Ebi (Nigiri)
Tiger Prawn
Foie Gras (Nigiri)
Duck liver
Gindara (Nigiri)
Black Cod
Hamachi (Nigiri)
Yellowtail
Hirame (Nigiri)
Halibut
Honmaguro (Nigiri)
Bluefin
Hotate (Nigiri)
Scallop
Hotate- Live (Nigiri)
Live Scallop in shell
Ikura (Nigiri)
Salmon Roe
Iwash (Nigiri)
Japanese Sardine
Jellyfish (Nigiri)
Kanpachi (Nigiri)
Amberjack
Kinmedai (Nigiri)
GoldenEye Snapper
Kobe Beef (Nigiri)
Kohada (Nigiri)
Gizzard Shad
Loup De Mer (Nigiri)
European Seabass
Madai (Nigiri)
Sea Braeam
Maguro (Nigiri)
Tuna
Masaba (Nigiri)
Japanese Mackeral
Masago (Nigiri)
Smelt egg
Mirugai (Nigiri)
Jumbo clam
Namadako (Nigiri)
Fresh Octopus
Ocean Trout (Nigiri)
Ocean Trout
Ono (Nigiri)
Escolar
Sagoshi (Nigiri)
Japanese-Spanish Mackeral
Sake (Nigiri)
Salmon
Sayori (Nigiri)
Needle Fish
Shima Aji (Nigiri)
stripe Jack
Shrimp Boat (Nigiri)
Tiger shrimp, smelt eggs, quail egg, scallion, ponzu, tabasco
Tako (Nigiri)
Octopus
Tamago (Nigiri)
Egg
Tawara Gani (Nigiri)
King Crab
Tobiko (Nigiri)
Flying Fish egg
Toro (Nigiri)
Fatty Tuna
Unagi (Nigiri)
Fresh water Eel
Uni (Nigiri)
Sea urchin-Santa Barbara
Zuwai Gani (Nigiri)
Snow Crab
Sashimi (6 pcs)
A5 Wagyu (Sashimi)
Aji (Sashimi)
Horse Mackeral
Akamutsu (Sashimi)
Black Throat Sea Perch
Anago (Sashimi)
Salt water Eel
Ankimo (Sashimi)
Aoyagi (Sashimi)
Bafun Uni (Sashimi)
Sea urchin- Hokkaido, Japan
Bincho Maguro (Sashimi)
Albacore
Botan (Sashimi)
Live Botan Shrimp (1)
Ebi (Sashimi)
Tiger Prawn
Gindara (Sashimi)
Black Cod
Hamachi (Sashimi)
Yellowtail
Hirame (Sashimi)
Halibut
Honmaguro (Sashimi)
Bluefin
Hotate (Sashimi)
Scallop
Hotate- Live (Sashimi)
Ikura (Sashimi)
Salmon Roe
Iwash (Sashimi)
Japanese Sardine
Jellyfish (Sashimi)
Kanpachi (Sashimi)
Amberjack
Kinmedai (Sashimi)
GoldenEye Snapper
Kobe Beef (Sashimi)
Kohada (Sashimi)
Loup De Mer (Sashimi)
European Seabass
Madai (Sashimi)
Sea Braeam
Maguro (Sashimi)
Tuna
Masaba (Sashimi)
Japanese Mackeral
Masago (Sashimi)
Mirugai (Sashimi)
Namadako (Sashimi)
Ocean Trout (Sashimi)
Ocean Trout
Ono (Sashimi)
Escolar
Sagoshi (Sashimi)
Japanese-Spanish Mackeral
Sake (Sashimi)
Salmon
Sayori (Sashimi)
Shima Aji (Sashimi)
Tako (Sashimi)
Octopus
Tamago (Sashimi)
Egg
Tawara Gani (Sashimi)
King Crab
Tobiko (Sashimi)
Toro (Sashimi)
Fatty Tuna
Unagi (Sashimi)
Fresh water Eel
Uni (Sashimi)
Sea urchin-Santa Barbara
Zuwai Gani (Sashimi)
Snow Crab
Entrees
Gindara Entree
Miso marinated and grilled black cod with a miso beurre blanc sauce and topped with crispy leeks.
Jidori Entree
Grilled free range chicken thighs (4 skewers) with a mild spicy teriyaki sauce and a side of grilled zucchini, onion and tomato, and a bowl of rice.
Sake Entree
Scottish grilled salmon with sweet balsamic teriyaki glaze, mushroom risotto, and mixed greens.
Wagyu Entree
Sliced Kobe ribeye topped with sautéed mushroom, grilled veggies, crispy onions, yuzu truffle soy and rosemary aioli dressings.
Kids Meal
Teriyaki grilled chicken, 4 pc mixed tempura, bowl of rice and a small side salad.
Lunch
Lunch Sushi Combo
6 pcs nigiri, choice of California/Spicy Tuna roll, miso soup.
Lunch Sushi Combo (Deluxe)
6 pcs chef choice nigiri, choice of California/Spicy Tuna roll, miso soup.
Lunch Chirashi
Variety of fish over sushi rice.
Lunch Chirashi (Deluxe)
Chef's choice sashimi over a bed of sushi rice.
Lunch Poke Bowl
Mixed poke over a bed of sushi rice.
Lunch Jidori Chicken Teriyaki
Jidori chicken (3 skewers) with grilled veggies and side of rice.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Inspired Japanese Cuisine
3344 E Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625