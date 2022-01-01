Restaurant header imageView gallery

SOTA 3344 E Coast Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

3344 E Coast Hwy

Corona Del Mar, CA 92625

Appetizer

Edamame

$4.50

Steamed with salt.

Edamame Garlic

$5.50

Pan fried with garlic and soy.

Edamame Spicy

$6.50

Pan fried with garlic, soy, and SOTA sauce.

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Flash fried Shishito peppers, citrus soy, bonito flakes

Gyoza

$8.00

Pan steamed potstickers (5 pcs; choose between chicken or vegan).

Jumbo Soft Shell Crab

$14.00

Fried softshell crab cut into 4 pieces with a ponzu dipping sauce.

Tempura Platter

$11.00

Tempura carrots, zucchinis, yams, eggplants, shrimp tempura (10 pcs total).

Shrimp Tempura (1pc)

$2.50

Agedashi Tofu

$7.50

Lightly fried tempura tofu with daikon, scallions, and tempura sauce.

Kamayaki

$18.00

Grilled fish collar (yellowtail or salmon).

Ribs

$6.00

Yellowtail ribs broiled in a sweet soy reduction.

Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Teasers

Hama Jala

$18.00

Thinly sliced yellowtail with garlic, serrano, cilantro and citrus soy sauce (6 pcs).

Carpaccio

$18.00

Your choice of raw fish (6 pcs) with cilantro, serrano, garlic chip, sea salt, and yuzu vinaigrette.

Bites

$20.00

Snow crab and avocado wrapped with your choice of fish topped with scallop, scallions, sriracha, ponzu, and sesame (4 pcs).

Sushi Tostada

$17.00

Your choice of seafood mixed with chopped red onion, roasted jalapenos, citrus soy, and olive oil on top of a fried wonton chip and then topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, sprouts, and wasabi aioli (4 pcs).

Tataki

$18.00

Seared tuna or albacore with crispy leeks and scallions on top, dressed with apple ginger, ponzu, white truffle oil, and sesame (6 pcs).

Kaki Kaki

$8.00

Fresh oysters on a half shell with your choice of dressing (2 pcs).

The All-Nighter

$7.00

Shot made with sake, ponzu, sesame oil, tobiko, grated daikon, scallions, quail egg and tabasco.

Poke-Doki

$22.00

Chopped tuna, albacore, yellowtail, and salmon mixed with our house special poke sauce (ginger garlic soy, sesame oil, ponzu) and topped with seaweed, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, fresno chili, red onion, scallions, sriracha, wasabi aioli, and fried wanton chips on the side.

Crispy Rice

$12.00

Tangy fried sushi rice topped with your choice of fish, cilantro, serrano, spicy aioli, butter soy dressing, shichimi, and sesame.

Sizzle

$18.00

Thinly sliced fish topped with garlic, ginger, scallions, sesame, and citrus soy and then hit with sizzling hot extra virgin olive oil (6 pcs).

Newzie Green Mussel

$11.00

baked green mussels with spicy aioli, masago, guacamole, scallions, sriracha, lemon, and sesame (4 pcs).

Ika Koromo

$13.00

Fried Calamari with water melon, red onion, shiso, wasabi aioli, amazu ponzu, shichimi, and sesame.

Umami Kani

$14.00

Fried snow crab legs with red onions, cilantro, serrano, and sweet ponzu dressing.

Stuffed Jala

$12.00

Tuna and cream cheese stuffed jalapeno tempura topped with sweet soy, spicy aioli, sriracha, green onions and sesame (6 pcs).

Baked Black Cod

$27.00

Soup/Salad

Miso Soup

$4.00

Topped with tofu, seaweed, and scallions.

Miso Soup Mushroom

$5.50

Topped with tofu, seaweed, scallions and 3 different kinds of mushrooms.

Kyu-Suno

$5.00

Thinly sliced cucumbers with a sweet ponzu dressing, sesame.

Crisp Veggie Salad

$9.00

House salad topped with thinly sliced root vegetables, with daikon wasabi yuzu dressing.

Wakame Salad

$11.00

Three types of seaweed with a sesame soy dressing.

Tofu Salad

$10.00

Tofu, avocado, and cherry tomatoes over a bed of mixed greens topped with yuzu and sesame dressing.

Sakana Salad

$20.00

1 pc tuna, yellowtail, salmon, halibut, albacore, and tiger shrimp over a bed of mixed greens with crisp veggie papers, Wasabi aioli and yuzu and sesame dressing.

Salmon Skin Salad

$18.00

broiled salmon skin, bonito flakes, smelt eggs, scallions, cucumber, sprouts and gobo over mixed greens with a ponzu dressing.

Rolls

Avocado

$5.50

Seaweed out, avocado inside (6 pcs).

California

$9.50

Snow crab, avocado, cucumber (8 pcs).

Caterpillar

$14.00

Freshwater eel, cucumber, avocado, sweet soy (8 pcs).

Dragon

$20.00

Freshwater eel over California roll, sweet soy dressing (8 pcs).

Kappa

$5.00

Seaweed out, cucumber inside (6 pcs).

Natto

$6.50

Seaweed out, fermented soybeans inside (6 pcs).

Negi Hama

$10.00

Seaweed out, yellowtail, scallions (6 pcs).

Negi Toro

$17.00

Seaweed out, fatty tuna, scallions (6 pcs).

Philly

$10.00

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese (8 pcs).

Rainbow

$18.00

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, halibut, tiger shrimp and avocado over California roll (8 pcs).

Salmon Avocado

$10.00

Salmon, avocado (8 pcs).

Salmon Skin

$9.50

Crispy baked salmon skin, masago, scallions, bonito flakes, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, ponzu sauce (6 pcs).

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, asparagus, and spicy aioli topped with tempura crumbs and sweet soy (8 pcs).

Spicy Scallop

$16.00

Japanese scallops, spicy aioli, smelt eggs, avocado (8 pcs).

Spicy Shrimp

$11.00

Tiger shrimp, cucumber, sprouts, gobo, sriracha, lemon, sea salt (8 pcs).

Spicy Tuna

$9.50

Tuna, scallions, avocado, sriracha, spicy aioli (8 pcs).

Spider

$15.00

Fried soft shell crab, smelt eggs, scallions, bonito flakes, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, avocado, ponzu sauce (6 pcs).

Tekka

$7.00

Seaweed out, tuna inside (6 pcs).

Veggie

$8.00

Avocado, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, asparagus (8 pcs).

Yellowtail Avocado

$12.00

Yellowtail, avocado (8 pcs).

House Rolls

Cabo

$20.00

Tuna, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, and spicy aioli inside, topped with albacore, fresno chili, red onion, micro cilantro, wasabi yuzu ponzu, and a cilantro jalapeno ginger dressing with a splash of chili oil (8 pcs).

Di’s Sushi Burrito

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, snow crab, masago, cucumber, and avocado wrapped in soy paper and topped with sriracha and ponzu dressing (6 pcs).

Kazan

$17.00

Snow crab, avocado and asparagus wrapped with snapper and baked with Japanese scallops and garlic butter; sweet soy, scallions, sriracha topping (6 pcs).

Lobster

$25.00

Maine Lobster, avocado, asparagus, masago, scallions, and spicy aioli wrapped in soy paper (6 pcs).

Ma-G-De?

$17.00

Snow crab, shrimp tempura and avocado topped with tuna, sweet soy, spicy aioli, jalapeno, and sriracha (8 pcs).

Marigold

$16.00

Salmon, freshwater eel, snow crab, cream cheese, avocado, gobo, shiso, and masago flash fried and served with sesame, apple ginger, and sweet soy dressings (7 pcs).

PC

$16.00

Tuna, albacore, avocado flash fried and dressed with wasabi aioli, ponzu, sweet soy, shichimi (7 pcs).

Salmon Lemon

$20.00

Vegetable roll topped with salmon, lemon, bonito flakes, red onion, scallions, sesame, and ponzu dressing (8 pcs).

Sota Pop

$17.00

Tuna, salmon, snow crab, tiger shrimp, mango, jicama, cilantro, and avocado wrapped in cucumber and dressed with wasabi yuzu ponzu dressing (6 pcs).

Surf & Turf

$35.00

Maine lobster, avocado, asparagus, gobo, sprouts, and spicy aioli, topped with seared Kobe beef, scallions, garlic chips, shichimi, yuzu vinaigrette, ponzu, and truffle oil (8 pcs).

Yellow Submarine

$17.00

Tempura shrimp, spicy aioli, thinly sliced lemon, and cucumber topped with yellowtail, garlic, ponzu, scallions, and shichimi (8 pcs).

Hand Rolls

Avocado (Hand Roll)

$5.00

Avocado.

Blue Crab (Hand Roll)

$10.00

Blue crab, avocado.

Bob (Hand Roll)

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, snow crab, tuna, avocado, sweet soy.

Cabo (Hand Roll)

$16.00

California (Hand Roll)

$8.00

Snow crab, avocado, cucumber.

Eel Avo (Hand Roll)

$9.00

Freshwater eel, avocado.

Kappa (Hand Roll)

$5.00

Cucumber.

Lobster (Hand Roll)

$20.00

Maine lobster, avocado, asparagus, spicy aioli, scallions.

Ma-G-De? (Hand Roll)

$14.00

Natto (Hand Roll)

$5.00

Natto.

Negi Hama (Hand Roll)

$9.00

Yellowtail, scallions.

Negi Toro (Hand Roll)

$15.00

Fatty tuna, scallions.

Philly (Hand Roll)

$9.00

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese.

Salmon Avocado (Hand Roll)

$8.00

Salmon Lemon (Hand Roll)

$14.00

Salmon, lemon, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, gobo, sprouts, bonito flakes, scallions, and ponzu.

Salmon Skin (Hand Roll)

$8.00

Crispy baked salmon skin, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, bonito flakes, ponzu.

Shrimp Tempura (Hand Roll)

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, spicy aioli, tempura flakes, and sweet soy.

Spicy Scallop (Hand Roll)

$14.00

Japanese scallops, spicy aioli, sriracha, masago, and avocado.

Spicy Shrimp (Hand Roll)

$8.00

Tiger shrimp, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, sriracha, lemon, salt.

Spicy Tuna (Hand Roll)

$8.00

Tuna, avocado, scallions, spicy aioli, sriracha.

Spider (Hand Roll)

$11.00

Flash fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, gobo, sprouts, bonito flakes, scallions, masago, and ponzu sauce.

Surf&Turf (Hand Roll)

$28.00

Trust Me (Hand Roll)

$17.00

Japanese scallops, snow crab, tiger prawn shrimp, sprouts, sriracha.

Tuna (Hand Roll)

$8.00

Tuna.

Veggie (Hand Roll)

$6.00

Avocado, Asparagus, cucumber, gobo, sprouts.

Yellow Submarine (Hand Roll)

$15.00

Yellowtail Avocado (Hand Roll)

$9.00

Yellowtail, avocado.

Nigiri (2 pcs)

A5 Wagyu (Nigiri)

$20.00

Miyazaki

Aji (Nigiri)

$7.00

Horse Mackeral

Akamutsu (Nigiri)

$16.00

Black Throat Sea Perch

Anago (Nigiri)

$9.00

Salt water Eel

Ankimo (Nigiri)

$8.00

Monkfish pate

Aoyagi (Nigiri)

$10.00

Orange clam

Bafun Uni (Nigiri)

$20.00

Sea urchin- Hokkaido, Japan

Bincho Maguro (Nigiri)

$7.00

Albacore

Botan (Nigiri)

$20.00

Live Botan Shrimp

Ebi (Nigiri)

$7.50

Tiger Prawn

Foie Gras (Nigiri)

$20.00

Duck liver

Gindara (Nigiri)

$8.00

Black Cod

Hamachi (Nigiri)

$8.00

Yellowtail

Hirame (Nigiri)

$8.50

Halibut

Honmaguro (Nigiri)

$10.00

Bluefin

Hotate (Nigiri)

$14.00

Scallop

Hotate- Live (Nigiri)

$26.00

Live Scallop in shell

Ikura (Nigiri)

$9.00

Salmon Roe

Iwash (Nigiri)

$9.00

Japanese Sardine

Jellyfish (Nigiri)

$8.00

Kanpachi (Nigiri)

$8.50

Amberjack

Kinmedai (Nigiri)

$10.00

GoldenEye Snapper

Kobe Beef (Nigiri)

$11.00

Kohada (Nigiri)

$9.50

Gizzard Shad

Loup De Mer (Nigiri)

$9.50

European Seabass

Madai (Nigiri)

$7.50

Sea Braeam

Maguro (Nigiri)

$8.00

Tuna

Masaba (Nigiri)

$8.00

Japanese Mackeral

Masago (Nigiri)

$7.00

Smelt egg

Mirugai (Nigiri)

$16.00

Jumbo clam

Namadako (Nigiri)

$11.00

Fresh Octopus

Ocean Trout (Nigiri)

$8.00

Ocean Trout

Ono (Nigiri)

$8.00

Escolar

Sagoshi (Nigiri)

$9.50

Japanese-Spanish Mackeral

Sake (Nigiri)

$8.00

Salmon

Sayori (Nigiri)

$9.50

Needle Fish

Shima Aji (Nigiri)

$9.50

stripe Jack

Shrimp Boat (Nigiri)

$9.50

Tiger shrimp, smelt eggs, quail egg, scallion, ponzu, tabasco

Tako (Nigiri)

$7.00

Octopus

Tamago (Nigiri)

$6.00

Egg

Tawara Gani (Nigiri)

$17.00

King Crab

Tobiko (Nigiri)

$8.00

Flying Fish egg

Toro (Nigiri)

$20.00

Fatty Tuna

Unagi (Nigiri)

$8.50

Fresh water Eel

Uni (Nigiri)

$16.00

Sea urchin-Santa Barbara

Zuwai Gani (Nigiri)

$8.50

Snow Crab

Sashimi (6 pcs)

A5 Wagyu (Sashimi)

$60.00

Aji (Sashimi)

$21.00

Horse Mackeral

Akamutsu (Sashimi)

$48.00

Black Throat Sea Perch

Anago (Sashimi)

$27.00

Salt water Eel

Ankimo (Sashimi)

$27.00

Aoyagi (Sashimi)

$22.00

Bafun Uni (Sashimi)

$60.00

Sea urchin- Hokkaido, Japan

Bincho Maguro (Sashimi)

$21.00

Albacore

Botan (Sashimi)

$40.00

Live Botan Shrimp (1)

Ebi (Sashimi)

$22.50

Tiger Prawn

Gindara (Sashimi)

$24.00

Black Cod

Hamachi (Sashimi)

$24.00

Yellowtail

Hirame (Sashimi)

$25.50

Halibut

Honmaguro (Sashimi)

$30.00

Bluefin

Hotate (Sashimi)

$28.00

Scallop

Hotate- Live (Sashimi)

$26.00

Ikura (Sashimi)

$27.00

Salmon Roe

Iwash (Sashimi)

$27.00

Japanese Sardine

Jellyfish (Sashimi)

$24.00

Kanpachi (Sashimi)

$25.50

Amberjack

Kinmedai (Sashimi)

$30.00

GoldenEye Snapper

Kobe Beef (Sashimi)

$33.00

Kohada (Sashimi)

$28.50

Loup De Mer (Sashimi)

$28.50

European Seabass

Madai (Sashimi)

$22.50

Sea Braeam

Maguro (Sashimi)

$24.00

Tuna

Masaba (Sashimi)

$24.00

Japanese Mackeral

Masago (Sashimi)

$21.00

Mirugai (Sashimi)

$48.00

Namadako (Sashimi)

$33.00

Ocean Trout (Sashimi)

$24.00

Ocean Trout

Ono (Sashimi)

$24.00

Escolar

Sagoshi (Sashimi)

$28.50

Japanese-Spanish Mackeral

Sake (Sashimi)

$24.00

Salmon

Sayori (Sashimi)

$28.50

Shima Aji (Sashimi)

$28.50

Tako (Sashimi)

$21.00

Octopus

Tamago (Sashimi)

$15.00

Egg

Tawara Gani (Sashimi)

$51.00

King Crab

Tobiko (Sashimi)

$24.00

Toro (Sashimi)

$60.00

Fatty Tuna

Unagi (Sashimi)

$25.50

Fresh water Eel

Uni (Sashimi)

$48.00

Sea urchin-Santa Barbara

Zuwai Gani (Sashimi)

$25.50

Snow Crab

Entrees

Gindara Entree

$25.00

Miso marinated and grilled black cod with a miso beurre blanc sauce and topped with crispy leeks.

Jidori Entree

$23.00

Grilled free range chicken thighs (4 skewers) with a mild spicy teriyaki sauce and a side of grilled zucchini, onion and tomato, and a bowl of rice.

Sake Entree

$25.00

Scottish grilled salmon with sweet balsamic teriyaki glaze, mushroom risotto, and mixed greens.

Wagyu Entree

$45.00

Sliced Kobe ribeye topped with sautéed mushroom, grilled veggies, crispy onions, yuzu truffle soy and rosemary aioli dressings.

Kids Meal

$13.00

Teriyaki grilled chicken, 4 pc mixed tempura, bowl of rice and a small side salad.

Dessert

Ice Cream

$5.00

Tempura Ice Cream

$8.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.00

Fried Banana

$9.00

Banana Foster

$14.00

Lunch

Lunch Sushi Combo

$25.00

6 pcs nigiri, choice of California/Spicy Tuna roll, miso soup.

Lunch Sushi Combo (Deluxe)

$32.00

6 pcs chef choice nigiri, choice of California/Spicy Tuna roll, miso soup.

Lunch Chirashi

$28.00

Variety of fish over sushi rice.

Lunch Chirashi (Deluxe)

$38.00

Chef's choice sashimi over a bed of sushi rice.

Lunch Poke Bowl

$18.00

Mixed poke over a bed of sushi rice.

Lunch Jidori Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Jidori chicken (3 skewers) with grilled veggies and side of rice.

Daily Specials

Chawanmushi

$15.00

Omakase Nigiri (5pc)

$25.00

Fatty 5

$30.00

Cowboy

$12.00
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Inspired Japanese Cuisine

3344 E Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625

