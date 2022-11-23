Sushi & Japanese
Soto - Houston 224 Westheimer Road
54 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
224 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Houston
Tacos A Go Go MIDTOWN - 3704 Main St - 713-807-8226
4.5 • 5,674
3704 Main st Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant