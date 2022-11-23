Soto - Houston imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Soto - Houston 224 Westheimer Road

54 Reviews

224 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX 77006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Cruncy Tuna
Crunchy Salmon
Real California

Cold/Hot

Miso

$4.00

Edamame Salt

$5.00

Edamame Spicy

$6.00

Edamame Truffle

$7.00

House Salad

$6.00

Kara-age

$12.00

Wagyu Gyoza

$16.00

Vegetable Tempura

$12.00

Softshell Crab Tempura

$14.00

Chili Hamachi

$21.00
Uni Pasta

Uni Pasta

$25.00

Crispy Sushi Rice

$21.00

Truffle Risotto

$32.00+

Veggie Mushroom Risotto

$20.00

Grilled Sea Bass

$28.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Heritage Pork Baby Back Ribs

$16.00

Jalapeno Toro

$28.00

Hamachi Carpaccio

$28.00

Hirame Usuzukuri

$28.00

Masu Crudo

$28.00

Nigiri/Sashimi

Akami Nigiri

$6.00

Akami Sashimi

$16.00
Botan Ebi

Botan Ebi

$9.00

Chu-Toro Nigiri

$9.00

Chu-Toro Sashimi

$25.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$5.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$13.00

Hamachi Toro Nigiri

$6.00

Hamachi Toro Sashimi

$16.00

Hotate Nigiri

$7.00

Hotate Sashimi

$19.00

King Mushroom

$5.00

Madai Nigiri

$5.00

Madai Sashimi

$13.00

Nasu

$4.00

O-toro Nigiri

$13.00

O-toro Sashimi

$37.00

Ora King Nigiri

$6.00

Ora King Sashimi

$16.00

Sake Nigiri

$5.00

Sake Sashimi

$13.00

Sake Toro Nigiri

$6.00

Sake Toro Sashimi

$16.00

Shiitake

$4.00

Zuwaigani

$8.00

California Uni Nigiri

$12.00

Makimono

Kappa

$4.00

Avocado

$5.00

Real California

$15.00

Spicy Cruncy Tuna

$12.00

Hamachi Apple

$15.00

Yum Yum

$10.00

Crunchy Salmon

$14.00

Soto 2.0

$28.00

White Tiger

$15.00

Chef Creation

Bara Chirashi

$25.00

Chef's Choice 10pc

$60.00

Premium Omakase

$250.00

Dessert

Passion Fruit Tart

$8.00

Stout Cheesecake

$8.00

Green Tea Tiramisu

$8.00

Beer

Kirin Ichiban

$5.00

Kirin Light

$5.00

White Wine

Bergstrom Chardonnay

$189.00

St. Clair Sauv Blanc

$57.00

Red Wine

Evening Land Pinot Noir

$147.00

Jean-Francois Gamay

$50.00

Faust Cabernet BTL

$114.00

Sake

Watari Bune

$110.00

Kuro Kabuto

$66.00

Demonslayer

$102.00

Dassai 39

$115.00

Kubota Manjyu

$160.00

Tenzan Shichida

$115.00

Amabuki Sunflower

$94.00

Katsuyama Den

$183.00

Born Yume Wa

$500.00

Yumedono Mansion

$172.00Out of stock

Murai Nigori

$66.00

Rihaku Nigori

$80.00

Kiku Masamune Taru

$46.00

Hanahato Kijoshu

$110.00

Kirinzan Kagayaki

$262.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTrendy
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

224 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery
Soto - Houston image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kokoro - Houston
orange star4.6 • 266
409 Travis st Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Kata Robata
orange starNo Reviews
3600 Kirby Drive Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Soma Sushi
orange star3.6 • 785
4820 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Kata Robata - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
4820 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Roka Akor | Houston
orange star4.7 • 2,263
2929 Weslayan St Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Hando
orange star4.6 • 942
518 W 11th Street Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go - Main St Catering
orange star4.5 • 5,674
3704 Main St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go MIDTOWN - 3704 Main St - 713-807-8226
orange star4.5 • 5,674
3704 Main st Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery
orange star4.4 • 1,988
3704 Main St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Axelrad Beer Garden
orange star4.5 • 1,079
1517 Alabama St Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
One Dim Sum
orange star4.1 • 991
510 Gray St. Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
West Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
West University
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
River Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
South Belt/Ellington
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston