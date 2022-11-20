Soto South Lamar 1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115

Soto South Lamar imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Soto South Lamar

1,308 Reviews

$$$

1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115

Austin, TX 78704

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Cruncy Tuna
Crunchy Salmon
Miso Soup

Cold/Hot

Chili Hamachi

$21.00

Grilled Chilean Sea Bass

$33.00

Edamame Salt

$6.00

Edamame Spicy

$7.00

Edamame Truffle

$8.00

House Salad

$6.00

Chicken Kara-age

$12.00

Lobster Tempura

$19.00

Miso Soup

$5.00

Softshell Crab Tempura

$16.00

Uni Pasta

$28.00

Vegetable Tempura

$13.00

Wagyu Gyoza

$17.00

Nigiri/Sashimi

Akami Nigiri

$7.00

Akami Sashimi

$19.00

Botan Ebi

$9.00

Chu-Toro Nigiri

$9.00

Chu-Toro Sashimi

$25.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$5.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$13.00

Hamachi Toro Nigiri

$6.00

Hamachi Toro Sashimi

$16.00

Hotate Nigiri

$7.00

Hotate Sashimi

$19.00

King Mushroom

$5.00

Madai Nigiri

$5.00

Madai Sashimi

$13.00

Nasu

$4.00

O-toro Nigiri

$13.00

O-toro Sashimi

$37.00

Ora King Nigiri

$6.00

Ora King Sashimi

$16.00

Sake Nigiri

$5.00

Sake Sashimi

$13.00

Sake Toro Nigiri

$7.00

Sake Toro Sashimi

$19.00

Shiitake

$4.00

Zuwaigani

$8.00

Makimono

Avocado Maki

$6.00

Crunchy Salmon

$15.00

Hamachi Apple

$16.00

Kappa Maki

$6.00

Real California

$21.00

Soto 2.0

$28.00

Spicy Cruncy Tuna

$12.00

White Tiger

$15.00

Yum Yum

$10.00

Torched Toro Truffle

$22.00

Chef Creation

Bara Chirashi

$35.00

Chef's Choice 10pc

$70.00

Dessert

Passion Fruit Tart

$8.00

Stout Cheesecake

$8.00

Beer

Kirin Ichiban

$3.00

Kirin Light

$3.00

White Wine

Bergstrom Chardonnay

$189.00

Enroute Chardonnay

$126.00

Huber Gruner Veltliner

$45.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio

$56.00

Trimbach Riesling

$50.00

Red Wine

Tolloy Pinot Noir

$64.00

Jean-Francois Gamay

$56.00

Dry Creek Cabernet

$64.00

Quintessa

$380.00

Sake

Nanbu Bijin Tokubetsu

$101.00

Kuro Kabuto

$94.00

Nanbu Bijin Shinpaku

$122.00

Dassai 39

$129.00

Kubota Manjyu

$197.00

Amabuki Sunflower

$94.00

Katsuyama Den

$252.00

Kiku Masamune Taru

$66.00

Hanahato Kijoshu 500 ML

$110.00

Rose/Sparkling

Bisol Prosecco

$56.00

Catering

Catering Package

$500.00

Catering Package

$1,000.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

South Lamar Sushi and Japanese Restaurant!

Location

1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Soto South Lamar image

