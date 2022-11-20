Sushi & Japanese
Soto South Lamar 1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115
1,308 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
South Lamar Sushi and Japanese Restaurant!
Location
1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin, TX 78704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant